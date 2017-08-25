Power denies Newgarden Gateway pole at end of qualifying (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoAug 25, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
MADISON, Ill. – For the second consecutive weekend, the final driver to qualify in the Verizon IndyCar Series snatched pole from a competitor.

Last week it was Takuma Sato over Simon Pagenaud at Pocono Raceway and tonight it was Will Power toppling Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for the pole for Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Newgarden had what looked to be an unassailable speed of 188.316 mph for his two-lap average in his No. 2 PPG Automotive Refinish Team Penske Chevrolet.

That was until Power, in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, smashed it with a two-lap average of 189.642 mph.

Power’s two laps were 189.709 mph (23.7206 seconds) and 189.575 mph (23.7373 seconds) to give him that average speed.

The previous pole speed in 2003, the year of IndyCar’s most recent trip to Gateway, was set by Helio Castroneves at 175.965 mph. The all-time record was set by Raul Boesel in 1997 at 187.963 mph.

For the second consecutive session, all four Team Penske cars swept the top four. Castroneves and Pagenaud are on row two.

The four Penske cars all qualified at 186 mph or greater. Ed Carpenter, best of the rest in fifth, was only at 184.528 mph – a full five mph off the pole pace, and nearly six tenths off over the two-lap total.

It’s Carpenter and Takuma Sato next, Sato the top Honda, with Scott Dixon in seventh, Carlos Munoz in eighth, and Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe completing the top 10.

Speeds are below.

Bourdais: Determination to return in 2017 fueled fast recovery

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoAug 25, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
MADISON, Ill. – Sebastien Bourdais’ return to Verizon IndyCar Series active competition isn’t just sooner than expected, but also fueled by motivation to silence any doubters or questions about his readiness to return.

He’s back in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda ahead of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN), only 14 weeks after his unreal accident during qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Bourdais was determined to avoid an offseason of discontent and questions about his recovery, which fueled him to get back in the car for the final three races of the year.

“That’s really the whole thing for me, to get back in the saddle, obviously prove to everybody that nothing has changed, that I’m still the same guy, plus a little bit of hardware, but that’s another thing,” Bourdais said Friday at Gateway, when speaking to reporters.

“I think you always have to prove yourself or re-prove yourself in racing. There’s no doubt about that. Because those questions are going to be in people’s mind and everything, I just wanted to make sure that that’s taken care of and we just can go back to work and just not worry about it.”

The deal came together this week, with Bourdais finding out on Tuesday once contact was made with Coyne that he’d be good to go. Figuring out Esteban Gutierrez’s status was the next step; the team will keep Gutierrez’s full UNIFIN sponsorship and livery at least for this weekend with UNIFIN signage expected to continue the rest of the year.

A third car was expected for Bourdais for Sonoma and the season finale at the least, but the decision was made to move up his return to this week. He wanted to get back on an oval, at a track he’s tested at twice with Coyne, albeit on the prior surface before the repave.

“We never really know exactly the timing of things,” Bourdais said, as he explained the recovery process. “We knew six weeks for weight-bearing, providing the that X-rays looked good, and eight for walking.

“We did eight and a half for weight-bearing and transitioned really quickly into walking, got out of the office and started walking. I was feeling good enough at that stage, and the doctor in Tempe was pretty happy with what he saw, and then Terry and Dr. Scheid didn’t exactly agree with it, so there was a little setback and the cane popped back and things like that, but I’d say overall as soon as we did X-rays and the bone looked pretty strong, I knew things were looking good.

“And then we went out west for the trip that was planned a long time ago with the family, and that went very well, and when I came back, drove the coach back from Vegas to Indy and went to see Dr. Scheid again, and we did the final — what had the potential to be the final check but not necessarily on the 15th of August. He really obviously was pleased with the X-rays and everything looked really strong.

“At that point it was a green light, and let’s go racing. I couldn’t be any happier about that. Yeah, just looking forward to putting this story behind and just getting back to work.”

Expectations are minimal for Bourdais this weekend, not because of how he’s feeling but more due to the anticipated gap between the Chevrolet and Honda aero kits, in the final oval race for the manufacturer aero kits over a three-year period before the 2018 Dallara universal aero kit comes into the series next year. The Chevy kit has less drag than does the Honda one.

“It’s obviously a bit of a difficult one because we knew going into this one that it was not going to be the easiest of weekends for our package,” he said. “But Honda has worked really hard, and so we’ll see exactly where we’re at. But I think it’s very much of a Phoenix scenario as far as where we stand with field position. We’ll see how things go, but I mean, we’ll just try and do the best we can, and for me to get back in the saddle.

“I think it’s a great layout, and obviously now with the new pavement, it looks like a first-class facility, so it’s awesome,” he added about Gateway. “You know, hats off to the organization. I think a lot of people had doubts about the organization being able to pull it together and repave so fast and be ready for a race like that.”

Bourdais hasn’t lost his sense of humor and candor, either. Asked whether he wanted to forget the Indianapolis crash best as he could, he said you can’t and instead have to focus forward.

“There’s no forgetting it, and I think it would be a mistake to forget it. I think it’s a good reminder that obviously you should not disregard the signs that the car is giving you sometimes, and I did.

“Like I said, I got caught up in the moment, and I paid for it. So, probably don’t want to do that again.”

Power paces Penske-dominated first practice in Gateway return

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoAug 25, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

MADISON, Ill. – With teams having to do a balance of race and qualifying prep in the lone one-hour practice session before qualifying, Chevrolet teams excelled in the first running of the weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Unsurprisingly it was the Team Penske quartet of Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves that all hovered around the top of the charts, ultimately ending in a 1-4 sweep.

Power led the way for Team Penske at 185.551 mph (24.2521 seconds) around the 1.25-mile oval, as speeds were as expected to be significantly quicker on the repaved surface than in the past.

The previous pole speed in 2003, the year of IndyCar’s most recent trip to Gateway, was set by Helio Castroneves at 175.965 mph. The all-time record was set by Raul Boesel in 1997 at 187.963 mph.

Beyond the Penske quartet, Ed Carpenter and Carlos Munoz also took turns in third place in their Ed Carpenter Racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolets, and Conor Daly was briefly second and first of all non-Penske cars in the second Foyt Chevrolet. They ended 17th, 16th and seventh respectively.

Top Honda was Ed Jones in fifth in his No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda, the Dubai-based Brit having done well in testing here last month.  Jones’ best speed was 183.400 mph. He has finished 17th or worse in six of the last seven races.

There were a pair of yellow flag periods. The first came right off the top of the session when Max Chilton lost the back end of his No. 8 Gallagher Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in pit lane just after installation laps and contacted a pit official. That official was OK but Chilton was docked five minutes of green flag time, with the Ganassi team subjected to a post-weekend monetary penalty.

A track inspection occurred with 15 minutes remaining in the session, as well. The session resumed with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Qualifying will air live at 7:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. CT on the NBC Sports App (stream link here) and on racecontrol.indycar.com. The qualifying order is below.

Times from practice are below.

Hinchcliffe takes to skies in advance of Red Bull Air Race in Indy (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoAug 25, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
James Hinchcliffe has occasionally said if he wasn’t a race car driver, he’d be an astronaut – so he clearly has a love of aviation even though his day job involves driving a land speed rocketship, the No. 5 Arrow Electronics Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

But Hinchcliffe got a taste of the skies in an entirely different way earlier this week, riding shotgun in Kirby Chambliss’ Red Bull airplane. Chambliss, the American veteran pilot, leads the Red Bull Air Race World Championship points standings at the moment.

Watch above as Hinchcliffe gets a taste of a different kind of G-loading – and look out for the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when it arrives October 14-15, with coverage on NBC Sports.

A few social posts from the event are below, as well.

Verstappen doubts Red Bull can keep up with Mercedes, Ferrari at Spa

By Luke SmithAug 25, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT
Max Verstappen doubts Red Bull will be able to keep up with Formula 1 rivals Mercedes and Ferrari across the course of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix despite an impressive showing in practice on Friday afternoon.

Verstappen finished fourth in FP2 for Red Bull, lapping just four-tenths of a second slower than pace-setter Lewis Hamilton and beating current championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

The result gave Red Bull some hope that it may be able to take the fight to the leading teams at Spa, but Verstappen is staying grounded, believing his rivals will move up a gear on Saturday for qualifying.

“An OK first day back here at Spa but nothing special. Between Daniel [Ricciardo] and myself we tried a few setups to improve speed on the straights, it’s somewhere we need to improve in order to fight so we are trying to find a good compromise,” Verstappen said.

“At the moment we don’t seem too far off the two top teams but it is only Friday, I’m sure it will be a different gap tomorrow. It’s hard here to find the setup to be competitive on the straights but also balanced in the corners, we will make some steps in the right direction tonight, hopefully.

“In the dry I think we will be the solid third team like we have seen so far this season. Although it’s raining at the moment I don’t think there is much more forecast. This is a shame as it would definitely help us; fingers crossed we get a bit more for the race.”

Verstappen is racing in front of a sizeable crowd of fans from his native Netherlands at Spa, something he is already excited by.

“There is already a lot of orange to be seen in the crowd and it’s only Friday,” Verstappen said.

“I’m expecting to see a lot more tomorrow and Sunday which is really great and nice to see so many fans supporting me.

“It always helps come race day.”