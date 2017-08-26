Getty Images

Alonso to Williams rumor offers fresh twist to F1 silly season

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT
Just as Formula 1’s driver market ‘silly season’ appeared to be running out of steam, a fresh twist has emerged ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix following a report that a move to Williams has emerged as a possible option for two-time world champion Fernando Alonso next season.

Alonso is out of contract at the end of 2018, and has long made his desire to be in a winning car next season clear after three difficult years with McLaren, hamstrung by Honda’s underperforming power unit.

Alonso entered this season appearing to hold the keys to the driver market for next year, but his options have narrowed dramatically in the months that have followed.

Valtteri Bottas’ impressive start to life with Mercedes looks set to result in him sticking around for 2018, while Ferrari confirmed earlier this week that Kimi Raikkonen would be part of its line-up once again next year. A similar announcement concerning Sebastian Vettel does not appear to be far off.

With Renault still running in F1’s midfield and rebuilding after returning to the sport with a works team in 2016, a third stint with the French marque does not yet appear attractive enough to Alonso.

This appeared to leave the Spaniard two options for 2018: stick with McLaren, regardless of whether or not it continues with Honda; or take time out of F1, something he does not want to do given his affinity for the new-spec cars.

Auto Motor und Sport‘s Michael Schmidt reported on Friday that Williams has now emerged as a possible alternative for Alonso, as the British team bids to return to its past glories and boost its global profile with a blue-riband signing.

The idea of Alonso joining Williams for 2018 was put to deputy team boss Claire Williams by NBCSN’s Will Buxton over the British Grand Prix weekend in July.

“I would be very flattered if Fernando Alonso came and knocked on our door, of course,” Williams said.

“He’s one of the best drivers in Formula 1 history, that the sport has ever seen. He’s a phenomenal talent.

“What a great coup for any team to get Fernando. But as I said, we’ve got to focus on this year and maybe worry about drivers later in the year.”

Williams did however add: “He would be a proper Williams driver. He’d probably look good in Williams Martini overalls as well, right? We’ll see…”

Williams currently fields Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll in its race seats, the latter arriving in F1 this year off the back of a convincing Formula 3 title win and with significant financial backing from his father, Lawrence.

Massa had initially planned to retire from F1 at the end of last year, only for Nico Rosberg’s shock decision to quit the sport after his world championship win to free up a seat at Williams again when Valtteri Bottas moved up to Mercedes.

Were Alonso to join Williams, he would find himself racing with the strongest power unit on the grid courtesy of Mercedes, resolving his chief complaint from his time with McLaren.

Alonso has long said he would wait until September before making a decision about his F1 future, even joking at Spa earlier this week that he has “one more week of freedom” before he would start thinking about it.

Schmidt notes in his report that Alonso would only be looking for a one-year deal, regardless of where he moves to, with the driver market for 2019 set to be particularly fluid as more seats at the front of the field become available.

Hamilton takes record-equalling 68th F1 pole in Belgian GP qualifying

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton swept to the 68th pole position of his Formula 1 career in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time record in the process.

Hamilton produced a sensational final flying lap in Q3, with his time of 1:42.553 being a new record on this configuration of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton finished two-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari rival and drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who made big gains on his last lap but was unable to overhaul the Briton at the top.

Vettel did manage to split the Mercedes drivers, with Valtteri Bottas finishing half a second shy of Hamilton in third place.

Four-time Belgian Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen was left fourth after an error on his final lap in Q3. The Finn still finished ahead of Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, both of whom struggled to challenge the front four drivers.

Nico Hulkenberg wound up seventh for Renault ahead of Force India’s Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Jolyon Palmer’s rotten luck continued as he suffered a clutch problem in Q2 before a complete loss of oil pressure in Q3, leaving him P10 on the grid without a time to his name.

McLaren’s efforts to get Fernando Alonso into Q3 by using Stoffel Vandoorne to give him a tow down the Kemmel Straight proved fruitless when a loss of power on the Spaniard’s Honda engine caused him to slow on his final flying lap, resigning him to P11 on the grid.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were P12 and P13 for Haas, with Carlos Sainz Jr. taking 14th for Toro Rosos ahead of Vandoorne, who will drop to the back of the grid due to a litany of grid penalties totalling 65 places.

Felipe Massa’s miserable weekend at Spa continued as he dropped out in Q1, finishing 16th following a late lap from Sainz. Williams teammate Lance Stroll also fell at the first hurdle, taking P18 ahead of Sauber drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

Toro Rosso, Honda deny holding official F1 engine talks

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Formula 1 bosses from both Toro Rosso and Honda have denied holding any official talks regarding an engine supply for 2018 despite reports suggesting a deal was being discussed.

Honda returned to F1 as an engine supplier in 2015 with McLaren, but has struggled to find either performance or reliability with its power unit, prompting the British team to consider cutting ties for 2018.

Sauber had been set to work with Honda in 2018, only for the deal to be cancelled, making Toro Rosso a possible option as the Japanese manufacturer pushed to retain a foothold in F1.

Speaking at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Toro Rosso F1 chief Franz Tost and Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa both denied talks taking place.

“We don’t have an official conversation about that,” Hasegawa said.

“Although Mr. Yamamoto visited Dr. Marko, because we need to discuss about Super Formula, the Japanese formula series, and we have Pierre Gasly the Red Bull young driver.

“We had some communication with him, but other than that, the Formula 1 engine supply, we didn’t have an actual conversation.”

Tost added: “Hasegawa-san has just answered. There has never an official negotiation or talks between Honda and Toro Rosso.”

McLaren executive Zak Brown said he would have blessed a Honda deal for Toro Rosso in 2018, and also claimed that Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner had asked if the team would be able to produce a gearbox for 2018.

“We did bless the Sauber arrangement which we were official asked to do and in fact started to get to work on a gearbox,” Brown said, the Sauber deal being cancelled after a change in management.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to disclose any conversations we’ve had. What I would say is we would be very supportive of Honda having a relationship with Toro Rosso and have been asked by Christian if we would be in a position to help with a gearbox if asked.

“So I think that’s about as far as I will go on sharing any conversations.”

Bottas: Next three months the most important of my F1 career

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Valtteri Bottas believes the next three months are shaping up to be the most important of his Formula 1 career as he plots to gatecrash Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s fight for the drivers’ title.

Bottas has made a flying start to life with Mercedes since joining back in January, taking two race wins to sit 33 points shy of points leader Vettel with nine rounds remaining.

While Mercedes teammate Hamilton is the chief rival to Vettel in the title race, Bottas still believes he is in contention, making the upcoming stretch of races crucial.

When asked by NBCSN if the next three months were the most important of his career, Bottas said: “Yes, but I don’t think about that too much. I just want to really go race by race.

“I think that is the best approach, and not think about it too much. I know there is still, in theory, a chance to be world champion, and I believe it is possible because this is Formula 1.

“You never know until the last race and until there’s no possibility in the points in theory.

“As I said, just go race by race, being the best me here in Spa and then doing it in the next race and the next and see how it goes.”

Sebastian Vettel signs new three-year Ferrari F1 contract

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT
Sebastian Vettel will remain with Ferrari until the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season after agreeing a new three-year contract, announced by the team on Saturday.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and currently leads the F1 drivers’ championship, but was out of contract at the end of the season.

Ferrari announced just after final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa that Vettel’s new contract had been agreed, lasting for another three years.

“Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula 1 world championship,” a brief statement from Ferrari reads.

Vettel had been linked with a possible move away from Ferrari for 2018, with Mercedes a possible destination given Valtteri Bottas was also out of contract at the end of the year.

Recent speculation suggested that Vettel was chasing a one-year extension of his Ferrari contract so that he could be a free agent in 2019 when the market is set to be more fluid, only to ultimately settle on a three-year deal.

Ferrari will therefore race with the same line-up for a fourth straight season in 2018, having confirmed earlier this week that Kimi Raikkonen would be staying on for another season.

Vettel has enjoyed his strongest season with Ferrari to date in 2017, winning four races to lead the drivers’ championship heading into the final nine rounds of the season.