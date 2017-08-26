Bizarre Gateway start with Kanaan spin; Power, Carpenter, Sato crash

MADISON, Ill. – The Verizon IndyCar Series’ return to Gateway Motorsports Park for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline got off to a rough start with a pair of bizarre incidents, after what looked to be an exciting kickoff to the race.

Following a pre-race fireworks display and with a near capacity crowd in the frontstraight grandstands, the start of the race was delayed a couple laps, and then it was delayed further when Tony Kanaan spun on a slick track at Turn 2, and backed into the wall. He pitted for repairs to the rear wheel guard assembly. Sebastian Saavedra also pitted before the start.

Once the race actually did get going it got worse, quickly.

Pole sitter Will Power spun in Turn 2, having lost the lead to teammate Josef Newgarden, with then apparent contact between Takuma Sato and Ed Carpenter sending them spinning into the wall in the aftermath, with Carpenter also launching up in the air, backwards, over Power’s car after spinning into him.

Fortunately after the chaotic ride both Power and Carpenter were checked, cleared and released from the infield medical center. But for Power, who entered the weekend 42 points down to championship leader Josef Newgarden, it’s all but ended his title hopes.

Newgarden took the lead from the Lap 18 restart.

Newgarden powers past Pagenaud for decisive Gateway win

MADISON, Ill. – Josef Newgarden saw an opportunity when Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud left the door open in Turn 1 at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

He seized it with both hands in a forceful, authoritative move for the lead, and ultimately the win in the third to last race of the Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Newgarden took the lead after contact with Pagenaud, the move not being reviewed by INDYCAR Race Control, and then held on the remaining 30-odd laps to win his fourth race of the season.

Pagenaud fell to third behind Scott Dixon, who rallied all race despite an aero deficit for Honda, with Helio Castroneves fourth and Conor Daly posting by far his most impressive drive of the year in fifth.

Urrutia wins Gateway as Kaiser all but seals Indy Lights title

MADISON, Ill. – Santiago Urrutia did all he could to keep the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires title fight alive with his second win of the season, but Kyle Kaiser has all but cinched the title with one race remaining following a wild 75-lap affair at Gateway Motorsports Park.

For the young American, with a revised 31-point lead unofficially over Urrutia, merely starting at Watkins Glen next week will ensure he wins the title and the $1 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarship that comes with it.

Kaiser entered the weekend with a 42-point lead and only needed a 34-point margin to ensure he had the title clinched before going to the season finale at Watkins Glen International.

It looked early on in the 75-lap race that Kaiser would be able to pull it off outright, but a strong start quickly faded as the race went on.

After shooting up to third on the initial start from fifth on the grid, Kaiser delivered his statement of intent to wrap the title on Saturday night by making a move on Urrutia for second place on Lap 9, going to the outside of his closest title rival for the position into Turn 1 in an authoritative move.

Urrutia got Kaiser back five laps later on the inside of Turn 1, but with Kaiser not needing to fight it to ensure he had enough of a points gap to clinch at that moment, he kept the door open wide enough for Urrutia to come through.

Up front, Urrutia was left to focus on catching surprise polesitter Juan Piedrahita of Team Pelfrey for the lead and subsequent win of the race.

Kaiser ran in third place with the best battle on the road behind him in the form of Andretti Autosport’s Nico Jamin and Carlin’s Matheus Leist close for fourth.

On Lap 43, Urrutia, having closed the gap significantly on Piedrahita, powered past for the lead into Turn 1. This pass meant Urrutia was within 34 points of Kaiser, who was running in third.

Meanwhile Kaiser fell back into the clutches of Jamin and Leist, which had championship implications in terms of whether Kaiser would have enough points to win the title tonight.

Jamin was by Kaiser for third by Lap 49, and then Leist was by shortly thereafter. Zachary Claman De Melo soon closed in and made a move during the final 20 laps for fifth, and Kaiser then had to hold off Colton Herta for sixth.

On Lap 62 there was a heavy three-car accident that occurred. Contact occurred between Chad Boat, the series debutante, and Neil Alberico entering Turns 1 and 2 as Alberico attempted to lap Boat, and Garth Rickards also got caught up in it. That took out two of the three Carlin cars (Alberico and Rickards), with Boat the third Belardi car (along with Aaron Telitz and Shelby Blackstock) to be involved in an incident during the race.

The race was red flagged as a heavy amount of debris littered the track.

Following the restart, a chaotic battle for the lead occurred between Piedrahita and Urrutia, with Piedrahita briefly getting the advantage on the restart to take lead before another quick yellow was flown for a spinning Nico Jamin.

Jamin’s spin moved Kaiser up a position, again making it appear like he may clinch the championship outright. However, a restart with three laps remaining saw Urrutia finally edge passed Piedrahita, the two going side-by-side for a full lap before Urrutia cleared him for the lead with two laps left. Urrutia was able to hang on from there to take the win.

Colton Herta meanwhile moved up to third while Kaiser ended up fourth, with Nicolas Dapero completing the top five.

More to follow, unofficial results are below.

MADISON, Ill. – The Verizon IndyCar Series’ final oval race of the season tonight marks the series’ return to a revitalized Gateway Motorsports Park outside St. Louis in Madison, Ill., for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

You can watch the 248-lap, 310-mile race from Gateway live on NBCSN (stream link here) from 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT and local time. It’s the series’ first race in Gateway since 2003.

The broadcast of Friday night’s qualifying show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, as a lead-in to live race coverage.

Kevin Lee is on the call from Gateway along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy, with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt, Anders Krohn and Robin Miller in the pits.

IndyCar race coverage will run from 9 p.m. through midnight ET.

After qualifying, here’s some of the questions to consider in Gateway:

  • Will the Team Penske weekend domination continue?
  • Can any of the Hondas spring a surprise?
  • Who will seize the momentum in the championship battle?
  • How will this race, race? Will there be a lot of passing?

Franzoni’s outside move nets decisive Pro Mazda win in Gateway

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
MADISON, Ill. – Victor Franzoni and Juncos Racing rolled the dice on a lower downforce setup, cranked the wing back, and went for it in Saturday night’s Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

And it paid dividends at a rare 1.25-mile oval race for the second rung on the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder. Big time.

Franzoni, who started second behind Pro Mazda title rival Anthony Martin of Cape Motorsports, doggedly pursued the Australian the opening stanza of the race before Lap 19 of the scheduled 55-lap race (which was shortened one lap to 54 laps owing to time constraints).

Franzoni got enough of a run on Martin to try to the outside of him through Turns 1 and 2, and emulating his Brazilian countryman in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Tony Kanaan, Franzoni pulled it off.

The two cars were side-by-side but Franzoni edged ahead as the two headed for Turn 3.

From there, Franzoni pulled ahead by several tenths a lap, and ultimately scored his fifth – and most important – victory of the season by 4.692 seconds over Martin.

The two title combatants now head to Watkins Glen International for next week’s season finale, with two races set to wrap up the season.

With Franzoni having secured the most laps led and fastest race lap bonus points, and Martin getting an extra point for pole, Franzoni has moved from four points down to two points ahead of Martin, unofficially, at 287 to 285.

Laps were even faster under cooler conditions later this afternoon compared to qualifying to kick off the day, when Martin took the pole.

Carlos Cunha finished third for Team Pelfrey, the only other car on the lead lap besides the top two. TJ Fischer was fourth in the second of three Pelfrey cars, with Jeff Green (Juncos) an impressive fifth after a late-race pass of Nikita Lastochkin (Pelfrey).

Unofficial results are below.