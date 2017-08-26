Bottas: Next three months the most important of my F1 career

Valtteri Bottas believes the next three months are shaping up to be the most important of his Formula 1 career as he plots to gatecrash Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s fight for the drivers’ title.

Bottas has made a flying start to life with Mercedes since joining back in January, taking two race wins to sit 33 points shy of points leader Vettel with nine rounds remaining.

While Mercedes teammate Hamilton is the chief rival to Vettel in the title race, Bottas still believes he is in contention, making the upcoming stretch of races crucial.

When asked by NBCSN if the next three months were the most important of his career, Bottas said: “Yes, but I don’t think about that too much. I just want to really go race by race.

“I think that is the best approach, and not think about it too much. I know there is still, in theory, a chance to be world champion, and I believe it is possible because this is Formula 1.

“You never know until the last race and until there’s no possibility in the points in theory.

“As I said, just go race by race, being the best me here in Spa and then doing it in the next race and the next and see how it goes.”

