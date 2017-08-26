IndyCar Paddock Pass: Gateway (VIDEO)

MADISON, Ill. – Notes from the paddock at Gateway Motorsports Park are below, across the Verizon IndyCar Series and Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, heading into tonight’s trio of races, with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline occurring at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN:
—
HOW DOMINANT MIGHT THE PENSKE PARTY BE?
After Team Penske led all 250 laps at Phoenix International Raceway, the team’s quartet never headed, the team looks even more incredible than normal at Gateway this weekend.
The team is in search of its fifth consecutive win, which would be the first time the team has done that since 1994 (won seven races in a row), and is the odds-on favorite to do so with Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud all starting in the top four positions on the grid.
The Penske Chevrolets look and are visually faster; having watched most of the final practice from pit in, at Turn 4, it’s scary how much faster this quartet catches and passes other cars.
—
TONIGHT’S PASSING POTENTIAL… HAS TO BE BETTER THAN PHOENIX
The big question heading into tonight is whether there will be a ton of passing, and who will be the ones doing so. From watching in final practice, Chevrolets appear to pass Hondas rather easily and some Hondas have showcased the ability to pass others.
After Phoenix, which was panned as the weakest race of the year owing to the stall-out effect in traffic, the series can ill-afford a repeat – especially at a track which hasn’t hosted an IndyCar race since 2003.
Passing should happen, but the question is how much of it will occur.
—
HOW BIG MIGHT THE CROWD BE?
Usually when race officials talk about attendance, expectations are inflated and reality doesn’t match the hype.
But from the week of buildup this week coming after months of promotion by the Gateway officials and title sponsor Bommarito Automotive Group, the hype about a big short oval might actually be justified.
Race officials are estimating north of 30,000 fans for tonight’s race. In today’s IndyCar economic climate, that’s a sufficiently strong number – it’s rare to see open-wheel oval races outside Indianapolis with more than 10,000 in the seats – and it would be awesome to see the primary grandstands full, or close.
Additionally, with corporate support strong in suite sales – pit row suites were added – that speaks volumes about the potential health of this race long-term.
“For me, this is the longest I’ve ever worked on preparing one event,” Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park executive vice president and general manager, told NBC Sports.
“We made the announcement 52 weeks ago. We had the repave come back at us which added a whole new element. It’s very exciting, ticket sales are great, and we’ll see a great crowd. To see the hard work pay off will be tremendous.
“(Bommarito Auto Group) attended six races with us throughout this year to make sure things are done right here. We want to make sure we work together to execute. If you have John Bommarito on your side for an event in St. Louis, you’re already making progress in this market.”
The buildup comes after a number of fan events throughout the week, as the city and track have united to make this return to St. Louis for the first time since 2003 feel like a “festival” rather than just an oval event.
—
WAITING ON THE ANDRETTI ENGINE DOMINO
Silly season hasn’t officially started with confirmations because most of the paddock is awaiting news of what Andretti Autosport decides to do for its engine situation.
While most have assumed a Chevrolet switch is imminent, the potential still exists the team could remain with Honda after all – and that potential has been whispered a bit this weekend.
With several driver and team moves that would have to follow once the Andretti decision is announced, however it goes, it’s the single break point that will dictate how the next several weeks and months play out as teams prepare for 2018.
—
PIT STOP COMPETITION ADDED
Rather than pit stop practice, a pit stop competition has been added in advance of tonight’s race, coming after both Mazda Road to Indy races. Here’s the details on that:
—
Verizon IndyCar Series teams will add a new element of competition to the race weekend at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline on Saturday, with the introduction of a pit stop competition on race day at Gateway Motorsports Park.
To allow crews time to perform simulated pit stops under race-like conditions, INDYCAR added pit stop practice sessions into the weekend schedule this season. For the first time, though, a prize will be awarded to the crew that performs the fastest pit stop during the session set for 8:15 p.m. ETSaturday at Gateway – just ahead of the 248-lap race on the 1.25-mile oval. The pit stop competition will stream live on RaceControl.IndyCar.com.
“This will showcase the extraordinary work INDYCAR teams do on pit road,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president of competition and operations. “It also should be an exciting competition for the fans at Gateway Motorsports Park to watch during the 90 minutes leading up to Bommarito Automotive Group 500.”
As with previous pit stop practice sessions, the field will be split into two groups based on pit location. Each car is permitted to complete three “out and in” laps – leaving the pits, going around the track and then re-entering the pit lane without crossing the start/finish line on track. Crews can make a four-tire change each time the car reaches its pit box.
The winning crew, determined by the fastest car time clocked from pit in to pit out and including the four-tire change, will receive a trophy and be recognized in pre-race ceremonies.
—
BOURDAIS THANKS THE HOLMATRO TEAM
Class move from a class guy as Sebastien Bourdais, who returns to Verizon IndyCar Series competition this weekend, made sure to thank the Holmatro Safety Team before getting back in for Friday’s first practice at Gateway. You can see a video of that here, via Honda Racing/HPD’s Trackside, and NBCSN’s Katie Hargitt posted a picture on Twitter below.
Meanwhile, the big sports topic of conversation in the general sports world this weekend is tonight’s Floyd Mayweather bout vs. MMA fighter Conor McGregor, McGregor known as much for his promotional antics as his fighting ability.
Poking a bit of fun at that, Bell and fellow IndyCar on NBCSN analyst Paul Tracy have been set up for their own “fight.”
Alex Pietrangelo and Colton Parayko from the St. Louis Blues are here today, guests of Honda and are here with Graham Rahal, who drives the No. 15 Fifth Third Bank Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (pictured above; photos courtesy Honda Racing/HPD). The two also enjoyed a two-seater ride with Gabby Chaves driving.
MADISON, Ill. – The stage is set for today’s pair of Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires races from Gateway Motorsports Park, with the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires racing a 75-lap race and Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires racing 55 laps around the 1.25-mile oval.
While Anthony Martin’s Pro Mazda pole isn’t a particular surprise – he and title sparring partner Victor Franzoni have been duking it out for the top spot on the grid all season – Juan Piedrahita’s in Indy Lights is.
The Colombian, who has more than 100 career starts over eight years on the Mazda Road to Indy, scored his first career Indy Lights pole in the No. 2 Team Pelfrey Dallara IL-15 Mazda by the slimmest of margins.
Piedrahita ran only a 160.926 mph first lap but improved to 161.354 mph on his second, for a two-lap average speed of 160.823 mph, and a total time of 55.9620 seconds.
That supplanted Uruguayan Santiago Urrutia’s provisional pole speed and time by a microscopic amount. Urrutia’s first lap in the No. 5 Belardi Auto Racing with SPM car was quicker, at 160.600, but didn’t improve as much on the second lap, only at 161.044. That left him with a two-lap average of 160.822 mph, and a total time of 55.9626 seconds – just 0.001 of a mph and just 0.0006 of a second slower over 2.5 total miles.
“In one and two, because you have to lift, I had a bit of push. So I was downshifting to get a better exit; the car should be great. It’s been very hard for us since everyone else is so competitive. There’s tracks we struggle a lot with the setup but today we got it right,” he said.
“We just took wing out and changed springs on the rear. We knew we had a good car and it paid off.”
Championship leader Kyle Kaiser, who is poised to clinch the title today, enters with a 42-point lead and with Urrutia having been denied a critical point for his title hopes. The driver of the No. 18 Juncos Racing entry will roll off fifth after an abnormal run.
Kaiser’s warmup lap of 160.104 mph looked to see the Californian beat Piedrahita for the top spot, but actual qualifying laps of 160.610 and 159.850 mph left his two-lap average at 160.224 mph, inside of row three.
Andretti Autosport teammates Nico Jamin and Ryan Norman will roll off from row two.
Provisional speeds are below. The race goes off at 6 p.m. CT and local time, and will air on NBCSN on Monday, August 28, at noon ET.
In Pro Mazda, Martin topped Franzoni with the first and only 140 mph average in the series’ lone oval race this year. The Australian, who leads the Brazilian by four points entering the weekend, delivered a two-lap average of 140.001 mph, which was clear of Franzoni’s 139.433 mph speed.
“We learned a lot in the test here a few weeks ago, with a qualifying stint done in that,” Martin explained. “We sort of knew and expected what the temperatures would be. We went faster than what we did in testing. We were able to go quicker than normal. The Cape guys got me an awesome car from the moment I got on track.
“Nah, mate! It was on the edge. The second lap into one I went in really fast, I was so close to flat… I was really trying. The car was definitely on the limit.”
The Team Pelfrey trio of TJ Fischer, Carlos Cunha and Nikita Lastochkin complete the top five.
The Pro Mazda race goes off at 4:55 p.m. CT and local time. Qualifying times are below.
Both series also ran a practice session on Friday, with conditions closer to what should be expected for the races. Those times are linked here (Indy Lights, Pro Mazda); Urrutia and Martin topped those sessions.
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hosts its second GT-only round of its 2017 season this weekend with the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR (Virginia International Raceway).
Below are quick qualifying reports for the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona fields.
GTLM
Joey Hand took his third GTLM pole of the 2017 season and will lead the field to green in tomorrow’s race, this after BMW Team RLL seemed poised to take the top spot in qualifying. Alexander Sims, in the No. 25 BMW M6 GTLM, led most of the way before Hand, in the No. 67 Ford GT for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, snatched it away with his final run.
Sims managed to qualify second, while teammate John Edwards qualified the No. 24 BMW in third. Giancarlo Fisichella qualified fourth in the Ferrari 488 GTE for Risi Competizione on the team’s return to IMSA after a summer hiatus. Tommy Milner completed the top five in No. 4 Corvette C7.R for Corvette Racing.
The lone incident of qualifying came when Dirk Werner spun off in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR for the Porsche GT Team. However, he returned to the track and the session continued without interruption. Werner will start ninth.
GTD
Jeroen Mul scored the GTD pole for Change Racing in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3, doing so with a new track record for the GTD class after leading every practice prior to qualifying.
Jesse Krohn enjoyed a strong qualifying session in the No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 for Turner Motorsport, even leading the way at times before Mul grabbed pole for good. Krohn will start second, while Andrew Davis made a last-minute effort to grab third on the grid in his Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3.
Jeroen Bleekemolen qualified fourth in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Riley Motorsports – Team AMG, while Jack Hawksworth completed the top five in his Lexus RCF GT3 for 3GT Racing.
Bleekemolen has a new teammate this weekend with Trent Hindman filling in for Ben Keating, who is tending to his family and businesses in Texas as Hurricane Harvey hits the U.S.
The 2 hour 40 minute race begins tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Sebastian Vettel says he always intended to stay with Ferrari for the 2018 Formula 1 season despite being linked with a move to Mercedes, calling his signing of a new contract “a no brainer”.
Ferrari put an end to speculation that Vettel could leave at the end of the season by announcing a new three-year contract on Saturday, taking the German to the end of the 2020 season.
Speaking in Saturday’s press conference following qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, Vettel professed his love for racing for Ferrari, with the people involved being a key factor in his decision to stay.
“I love this team. I love the people that are working for this brand,” Vettel said. “I believe Ferrari has something unique, something I think other teams don’t have. If you talk and people talk about a legend, to me, it appears that this legend is still alive because the people that work for it day in, day out.
“If you walk down the streets in Maranello, the presence of Ferrari is huge, but if you see the people working at Ferrari, meet them, then it’s even bigger what they carry inside them, the passion for the brand.
“I think and I am convinced allowing every single one to go an extra step compared to other people, other teams, that’s my conviction and it’s extremely great to be part of that family.
“In a way it was a no-brainer to continue. We haven’t yet achieved what we wanted to achieve but things are looking pretty good. Obviously we have a long road ahead of us.”
Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda told British TV on Saturday that Vettel had “talked briefly” with the team about a move, but discussions never became serious or centered on a contract.
“I have been around in the paddock so I know people so it’s natural that you talk, but a bit more than chatting. Mostly about other stuff to be honest,” Vettel said.
“I’ve been talking for a while with Ferrari, as I said my intention was to stay. We haven’t succeeded so the mission is still going.
“I want to win in red. I talked about my inspiration early for Michael [Schumacher], he was mostly dressed in red, he won most of his races in red and his championships.
“I don’t want to step in his footsteps. I think the whole generation of the Ferrari team today wants to leave their own footsteps but certainly there’s a huge inspirations. Something that for me is now the biggest challenge, the biggest dream that I have and what I want to achieve.”
Vettel also confirmed that he signed the contract agreement within the 48 hours prior to the deal being announced, having said on Thursday that news on his future was unlikely for another two weeks.
“I didn’t think that it was probably the right time. I didn’t rush or push, but things were coming along together fairly quickly in the end,” Vettel said.
“We decided to go for it and make the call. I know it wasn’t the best in terms of one day and then the other, but that’s how it was.”