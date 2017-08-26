Getty Images

Raikkonen fastest, Ferrari takes 1-2 in Belgian GP FP3

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 6:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari to a one-two finish in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, leaving title rival Mercedes on the back foot heading into qualifying later today.

Raikkonen led opening practice on Friday morning before slipping to second in FP2, with Lewis Hamilton laying down an ominous pace for Mercedes at the top of the timesheets.

Raikkonen managed to overturn the deficit on Saturday in impressive fashion, turning in the fastest ever lap of Spa’s current F1 layout with a time of 1:43.916.

The Finn finished 0.197 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel, leaving Hamilton to settle for third place, 0.001 seconds further back.

Max Verstappen ended the session fourth for Red Bull, 1.1 seconds behind Raikkonen, with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Mercedes ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Jolyon Palmer was a surprise name to feature high up the timesheets in FP3, taking seventh for Renault. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. were P8 and P9 respectively, with Fernando Alonso completing the top 10.

Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix is live on CNBC from 8am ET on Saturday.

Hamilton takes record-equalling 68th F1 pole in Belgian GP qualifying

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton swept to the 68th pole position of his Formula 1 career in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time record in the process.

Hamilton produced a sensational final flying lap in Q3, with his time of 1:42.553 being a new record on this configuration of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton finished two-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari rival and drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who made big gains on his last lap but was unable to overhaul the Briton at the top.

Vettel did manage to split the Mercedes drivers, with Valtteri Bottas finishing half a second shy of Hamilton in third place.

Four-time Belgian Grand Prix winner Kimi Raikkonen was left fourth after an error on his final lap in Q3. The Finn still finished ahead of Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, both of whom struggled to challenge the front four drivers.

Nico Hulkenberg wound up seventh for Renault ahead of Force India’s Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while Jolyon Palmer’s rotten luck continued as he suffered a clutch problem in Q2 before a complete loss of oil pressure in Q3, leaving him P10 on the grid without a time to his name.

McLaren’s efforts to get Fernando Alonso into Q3 by using Stoffel Vandoorne to give him a tow down the Kemmel Straight proved fruitless when a loss of power on the Spaniard’s Honda engine caused him to slow on his final flying lap, resigning him to P11 on the grid.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were P12 and P13 for Haas, with Carlos Sainz Jr. taking 14th for Toro Rosos ahead of Vandoorne, who will drop to the back of the grid due to a litany of grid penalties totalling 65 places.

Felipe Massa’s miserable weekend at Spa continued as he dropped out in Q1, finishing 16th following a late lap from Sainz. Williams teammate Lance Stroll also fell at the first hurdle, taking P18 ahead of Sauber drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Toro Rosso, Honda deny holding official F1 engine talks

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Formula 1 bosses from both Toro Rosso and Honda have denied holding any official talks regarding an engine supply for 2018 despite reports suggesting a deal was being discussed.

Honda returned to F1 as an engine supplier in 2015 with McLaren, but has struggled to find either performance or reliability with its power unit, prompting the British team to consider cutting ties for 2018.

Sauber had been set to work with Honda in 2018, only for the deal to be cancelled, making Toro Rosso a possible option as the Japanese manufacturer pushed to retain a foothold in F1.

Speaking at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, Toro Rosso F1 chief Franz Tost and Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa both denied talks taking place.

“We don’t have an official conversation about that,” Hasegawa said.

“Although Mr. Yamamoto visited Dr. Marko, because we need to discuss about Super Formula, the Japanese formula series, and we have Pierre Gasly the Red Bull young driver.

“We had some communication with him, but other than that, the Formula 1 engine supply, we didn’t have an actual conversation.”

Tost added: “Hasegawa-san has just answered. There has never an official negotiation or talks between Honda and Toro Rosso.”

McLaren executive Zak Brown said he would have blessed a Honda deal for Toro Rosso in 2018, and also claimed that Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner had asked if the team would be able to produce a gearbox for 2018.

“We did bless the Sauber arrangement which we were official asked to do and in fact started to get to work on a gearbox,” Brown said, the Sauber deal being cancelled after a change in management.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to disclose any conversations we’ve had. What I would say is we would be very supportive of Honda having a relationship with Toro Rosso and have been asked by Christian if we would be in a position to help with a gearbox if asked.

“So I think that’s about as far as I will go on sharing any conversations.”

Bottas: Next three months the most important of my F1 career

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Valtteri Bottas believes the next three months are shaping up to be the most important of his Formula 1 career as he plots to gatecrash Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton’s fight for the drivers’ title.

Bottas has made a flying start to life with Mercedes since joining back in January, taking two race wins to sit 33 points shy of points leader Vettel with nine rounds remaining.

While Mercedes teammate Hamilton is the chief rival to Vettel in the title race, Bottas still believes he is in contention, making the upcoming stretch of races crucial.

When asked by NBCSN if the next three months were the most important of his career, Bottas said: “Yes, but I don’t think about that too much. I just want to really go race by race.

“I think that is the best approach, and not think about it too much. I know there is still, in theory, a chance to be world champion, and I believe it is possible because this is Formula 1.

“You never know until the last race and until there’s no possibility in the points in theory.

“As I said, just go race by race, being the best me here in Spa and then doing it in the next race and the next and see how it goes.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is live across NBCSN, CNBC and the NBC Sports app this weekend.

Sebastian Vettel signs new three-year Ferrari F1 contract

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel will remain with Ferrari until the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season after agreeing a new three-year contract, announced by the team on Saturday.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and currently leads the F1 drivers’ championship, but was out of contract at the end of the season.

Ferrari announced just after final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa that Vettel’s new contract had been agreed, lasting for another three years.

“Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula 1 world championship,” a brief statement from Ferrari reads.

Vettel had been linked with a possible move away from Ferrari for 2018, with Mercedes a possible destination given Valtteri Bottas was also out of contract at the end of the year.

Recent speculation suggested that Vettel was chasing a one-year extension of his Ferrari contract so that he could be a free agent in 2019 when the market is set to be more fluid, only to ultimately settle on a three-year deal.

Ferrari will therefore race with the same line-up for a fourth straight season in 2018, having confirmed earlier this week that Kimi Raikkonen would be staying on for another season.

Vettel has enjoyed his strongest season with Ferrari to date in 2017, winning four races to lead the drivers’ championship heading into the final nine rounds of the season.