Raikkonen fastest, Ferrari takes 1-2 in Belgian GP FP3

Kimi Raikkonen led Ferrari to a one-two finish in the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, leaving title rival Mercedes on the back foot heading into qualifying later today.

Raikkonen led opening practice on Friday morning before slipping to second in FP2, with Lewis Hamilton laying down an ominous pace for Mercedes at the top of the timesheets.

Raikkonen managed to overturn the deficit on Saturday in impressive fashion, turning in the fastest ever lap of Spa’s current F1 layout with a time of 1:43.916.

The Finn finished 0.197 seconds clear of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel, leaving Hamilton to settle for third place, 0.001 seconds further back.

Max Verstappen ended the session fourth for Red Bull, 1.1 seconds behind Raikkonen, with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Mercedes ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Jolyon Palmer was a surprise name to feature high up the timesheets in FP3, taking seventh for Renault. Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. were P8 and P9 respectively, with Fernando Alonso completing the top 10.

Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix is live on CNBC from 8am ET on Saturday.

