Sebastian Vettel signs new three-year Ferrari F1 contract

Sebastian Vettel will remain with Ferrari until the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season after agreeing a new three-year contract, announced by the team on Saturday.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and currently leads the F1 drivers’ championship, but was out of contract at the end of the season.

Ferrari announced just after final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa that Vettel’s new contract had been agreed, lasting for another three years.

“Scuderia Ferrari has extended its technical and racing agreement with driver Sebastian Vettel for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 racing seasons of the Formula 1 world championship,” a brief statement from Ferrari reads.

Vettel had been linked with a possible move away from Ferrari for 2018, with Mercedes a possible destination given Valtteri Bottas was also out of contract at the end of the year.

Recent speculation suggested that Vettel was chasing a one-year extension of his Ferrari contract so that he could be a free agent in 2019 when the market is set to be more fluid, only to ultimately settle on a three-year deal.

Ferrari will therefore race with the same line-up for a fourth straight season in 2018, having confirmed earlier this week that Kimi Raikkonen would be staying on for another season.

Vettel has enjoyed his strongest season with Ferrari to date in 2017, winning four races to lead the drivers’ championship heading into the final nine rounds of the season.

