Vettel splits Mercedes in Spa qualifying, thanks Raikkonen for tow

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017
Sebastian Vettel was pleased to split Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas during Formula 1 qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, making use of a tow from Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen to secure second place on the grid.

As title rival Hamilton charged to pole with a new lap record at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Vettel was able to finish just two-tenths of a second shy of the Mercedes driver after making significant gains on his final flying lap.

Vettel was aided at the end of Q3 by Raikkonen, who after making a mistake further ahead on-track opted to drop back and give his teammate a tow by running ahead in dirty air.

“I think I had a little bit of help from a friend. Kimi here obviously had to abort his lap and he was very generous in giving me a nice tow in the last sector which I think got me like two-tenths,” Vettel said.

“That helped and made it a little bit comfortable with Valtteri, looking at the result. In Q1 I was really happy, the car was amazing. In Q2, the main job was to get through and then Q3, first lap, I was missing a little bit the feel for the front.

“The second run in Q3 was better in that regard, so I was very happy with the last lap and as I said obviously a bit of a help.

“The pace has been good this weekend I think less for one lap but more so for long runs so let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

IMSA: Hand, Mul score GT poles at VIR

By Kyle LavigneAug 26, 2017
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hosts its second GT-only round of its 2017 season this weekend with the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR (Virginia International Raceway).

Below are quick qualifying reports for the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona fields.

GTLM

Joey Hand took his third GTLM pole of the 2017 season and will lead the field to green in tomorrow’s race, this after BMW Team RLL seemed poised to take the top spot in qualifying. Alexander Sims, in the No. 25 BMW M6 GTLM, led most of the way before Hand, in the No. 67 Ford GT for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, snatched it away with his final run.

Sims managed to qualify second, while teammate John Edwards qualified the No. 24 BMW in third. Giancarlo Fisichella qualified fourth in the Ferrari 488 GTE for Risi Competizione on the team’s return to IMSA after a summer hiatus. Tommy Milner completed the top five in No. 4 Corvette C7.R for Corvette Racing.

The lone incident of qualifying came when Dirk Werner spun off in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR for the Porsche GT Team. However, he returned to the track and the session continued without interruption. Werner will start ninth.

GTD

Jeroen Mul scored the GTD pole for Change Racing in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3, doing so with a new track record for the GTD class after leading every practice prior to qualifying.

Jesse Krohn enjoyed a strong qualifying session in the No. 96 BMW M6 GT3 for Turner Motorsport, even leading the way at times before Mul grabbed pole for good. Krohn will start second, while Andrew Davis made a last-minute effort to grab third on the grid in his Stevenson Motorsports Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Jeroen Bleekemolen qualified fourth in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Riley Motorsports – Team AMG, while Jack Hawksworth completed the top five in his Lexus RCF GT3 for 3GT Racing.

The 2 hour 40 minute race begins tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Vettel: Intention was always to stay with Ferrari despite Mercedes rumors

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017
Sebastian Vettel says he always intended to stay with Ferrari for the 2018 Formula 1 season despite being linked with a move to Mercedes, calling his signing of a new contract “a no brainer”.

Ferrari put an end to speculation that Vettel could leave at the end of the season by announcing a new three-year contract on Saturday, taking the German to the end of the 2020 season.

Speaking in Saturday’s press conference following qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, Vettel professed his love for racing for Ferrari, with the people involved being a key factor in his decision to stay.

“I love this team. I love the people that are working for this brand,” Vettel said. “I believe Ferrari has something unique, something I think other teams don’t have. If you talk and people talk about a legend, to me, it appears that this legend is still alive because the people that work for it day in, day out.

“If you walk down the streets in Maranello, the presence of Ferrari is huge, but if you see the people working at Ferrari, meet them, then it’s even bigger what they carry inside them, the passion for the brand.

“I think and I am convinced allowing every single one to go an extra step compared to other people, other teams, that’s my conviction and it’s extremely great to be part of that family.

“In a way it was a no-brainer to continue. We haven’t yet achieved what we wanted to achieve but things are looking pretty good. Obviously we have a long road ahead of us.”

Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda told British TV on Saturday that Vettel had “talked briefly” with the team about a move, but discussions never became serious or centered on a contract.

“I have been around in the paddock so I know people so it’s natural that you talk, but a bit more than chatting. Mostly about other stuff to be honest,” Vettel said.

“I’ve been talking for a while with Ferrari, as I said my intention was to stay. We haven’t succeeded so the mission is still going.

“I want to win in red. I talked about my inspiration early for Michael [Schumacher], he was mostly dressed in red, he won most of his races in red and his championships.

“I don’t want to step in his footsteps. I think the whole generation of the Ferrari team today wants to leave their own footsteps but certainly there’s a huge inspirations. Something that for me is now the biggest challenge, the biggest dream that I have and what I want to achieve.”

Vettel also confirmed that he signed the contract agreement within the 48 hours prior to the deal being announced, having said on Thursday that news on his future was unlikely for another two weeks.

“I didn’t think that it was probably the right time. I didn’t rush or push, but things were coming along together fairly quickly in the end,” Vettel said.

“We decided to go for it and make the call. I know it wasn’t the best in terms of one day and then the other, but that’s how it was.”

Bottas baffled by lack of pace compared to Hamilton at Spa

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017
Valtteri Bottas was left baffled by his lack of pace compared to Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton after finishing half a second off the pace in qualifying at Spa on Saturday.

Bottas has trailed Hamilton throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend so far, lagging to third place on the grid in qualifying as Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel split the Mercedes racers.

The result came as a disappointment to Bottas, who was left seeking answers after failing to get even close to contending for pole at Spa.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have the pace to fight for the pole today. I’m not sure about the reasons, I’m slightly confused as to why I haven’t been able to get closer,” Bottas said.

“We will need to look for a few more answers in the data. The balance in the car felt good, but I was lacking grip, so I was particularly struggling in the high-speed corners of sector two. I felt a lot more comfortable in the car with high fuel, so that’s good for tomorrow.

“Driving the 2017 car around Spa is mega – it’s so quick, I’ve never experienced anything like it. We are both starting in the top three, so as a team we will still try to achieve our target and that is a one-two.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Hamilton: ‘Very surreal’ to match Schumacher’s all-time F1 pole record

By Luke SmithAug 26, 2017
Lewis Hamilton has called matching Michael Schumacher’s all-time Formula 1 pole position record “very surreal” and “a humbling experience” after topping qualifying for the 68th time in his grand prix career on Saturday at Spa.

Hamilton charged to pole for the Belgian Grand Prix with a new track record in Q3, beating drivers’ championship rival Sebastian Vettel by two-tenths of a second.

The result saw Hamilton tie with Schumacher on 68 poles, reaching the tally in 40 fewer races than the seven-time world champion who retired from racing at the end of 2012.

“It’s a special day definitely,” Hamilton said. “To be honest I knew that it was on the horizon, and at some stage I would be getting that 68th pole, but I really hadn’t thought about it much.

“I didn’t apply pressure, I was like ‘it could come soon, it could take a long time’. Now being there, it’s an unusual place to be.

“I remember coming here in 1996, my first grand prix, and watching Michael come by after Turn 1 and the engine just shook my rib cage. It was incredible. That was when my love for the sport took another step.

“To think now god knows how long later, I’m equal with him on poles… it’s very surreal and very much a humbling experience, knowing Michael is such a legend.

“It’s an incredible feat that he achieved.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.