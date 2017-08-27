Photo: IndyCar

Dixon scores a surprise second place at Gateway

By Kyle LavigneAug 27, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon did not hide his expectations for this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline.

“I’ll be honest. We didn’t expect to finish on the podium,” Dixon said post-race.

The reality of Honda’s short-oval aero package is that it generates considerably more drag than that of Chevrolet’s, immediately putting Dixon and the other Honda runners on the back foot entering the weekend.

However, Dixon managed to mask that disadvantage the best of all the Honda drivers and ran inside the top five for nearly the entire race. And, he took advantage of Josef Newgarden’s aggressive pass on Simon Pagenaud to get around Pagenaud for second late in the race, which is where he stayed until the checkered flag.

Dixon described afterward that progress during Friday night practice gave him hope that they’d be able to at least hang with the Penske cars.

“I think we saw in the warmup that the gap had closed significantly with the trim level that we were able to achieve,” he said. “I think mechanically our car was very good. We took a pretty big step in downforce off the car.”

However, Dixon also added that drafting off the Penske cars allowed him to stay with them, and he would’ve been unable to keep them at bay had he ever been out front.

“Unfortunately with the aero kit that we have, in this configuration, it just has a ton of drag. I think for me personally, you know, running with them was the best opportunity for speed for us. It enabled us to stay with them. I think our car was quite good through one and two. Had we been out front, I think we would have been a sitting duck.”

Dixon finished, “It worked out well with how the race played out. As I said earlier, it’s kind of the best circumstances we could have helped for.”

Dixon’s second-place finish moves him up to second in the championship, 31 points behind points leader Newgarden.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Bourdais scores top ten on IndyCar return

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneAug 27, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Everyone was surprised to hear that Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais would make his Verizon IndyCar Series return on Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline. A result of that surprise was likely a lack of expectations about just how well he would do, especially given the apparent drag disadvantage Honda’s short-oval aero package has.

Bourdais qualified a conservative, albeit solid 19th to knock the dust off, but the race was expected to be a considerable challenge for the driver of the No. 18 UNIFIN Honda.

Yet, while Bourdais’ run on Saturday was a quiet one, he nonetheless drove a clean race aamid tricky conditions that caught out the likes of  Will Power, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, and Takuma Sato early on.

Bourdais slowly moved forward throughout the Saturday night affair and, at the checkered flag, he found himself in tenth, a more than solid result on his first race back.

Bourdais described afterward that the restarts were a complicated affair for him, and he nearly crashed on multiple occasions.

“It wasn’t an easy race. We knew the car wasn’t perfect and I had some really complicated restarts. I don’t know what was going on, but I got loose three times and I almost stuffed it, and so I went to the back of the pack,” Bourdais said of his near-misses.

Still, Bourdais and the team got stronger as the race went on, and through a stretch of good pit stops and a strong final restart, managed to sneak into the top ten.

“The guys did a really good job in the pits and got us back in contention there at the end. I finally had a good restart and a couple of wobbles in front of me and I benefitted from it. I’m just really happy with my top 10. It’s a good way to salvage something this weekend.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Losing Spa podium late on ‘a big disappointment’ for Bottas

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mercedes Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas was left disappointed after dropping from third to fifth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, losing more ground in the drivers’ championship in the process.

Bottas had been sitting third after the sole expected round of pit stops was completed at Spa, only for a safety car period to prompt the leaders to come in for a second change of tires.

The Finn struggled to get heat into his fresh soft Pirellis, causing him to lose traction out of La Source on the restart and miss out on some straight-line speed for the Kemmel Straight.

As a result, both Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen were able to fly past, dropping Bottas to fifth where he remained to the end of the race.

“Today’s race and result were a big disappointment. It’s been an all-around difficult weekend for me,” Bottas conceded after the race.

“It would have been nice to at least be on the podium and score good points for us as a team. After the Safety Car restart I was on the soft tires, but the guys who overtook me were on the ultra-softs. I was on the back foot, struggled with grip and could not fight them.

“In the race the softs are working well for us, but during a Safety Car restart there’s always a risk that other guys might have softer compounds. In a normal race we would have had an optimal tire strategy.

“This has been the most difficult weekend for me, so I need to learn a lot from it because I wasn’t quick enough.

“I need to analyze my mistakes quickly, and then hopefully come back stronger next week in Monza.”

Bottas now trails Sebastian Vettel by 41 points at the top of the drivers’ championship standings, the biggest the gap has been since June’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Vettel regrets getting too close on Belgian GP restart as F1 points lead shrinks

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel says his pace at the restart of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix following a safety car period was “too good”, inadvertently costing him the chance to deny Formula 1 title rival Lewis Hamilton victory at Spa.

Vettel qualified second in Belgium and tailed Hamilton for much of the early part of the race, with a small gap emerging entering its final quarter.

A safety car period bunched the leaders again, with Vettel fitting the ultra-soft compound that looked set to give him a pace advantage.

A perfect restart allowed Vettel to draw right up toward Hamilton’s diffuser on the run down to Eau Rouge, only for the German to get too close and have to ease off, costing him straight line speed that may have allowed him to pass at the end of the Kemmel Straight.

Without this edge, Vettel could not find a way through, with Hamilton pulling clear to take his fifth win of the season and cut the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship down to just seven points.

“Obviously I knew that we had a tire advantage with the ultra-softs versus the softs for the first couple of laps and particularly the restart,” Vettel said.

“You could see exiting Turn 1 I was all over Lewis. It was not so hard to follow so close, maybe that was the problem, my restart in the initial part was too good, it was too close.

“For sure if I had to do it again, maybe I would try something different. We know that they have a very good straight line speed, and in qualy mode at the start of the race, I obviously felt how strong they were up the hill on the start. So I didn’t want to be too far either.

“Finding that optimum is difficult. Lewis also lifted a bit going down to Eau Rouge, which I think he could afford because he knows he’s got a very good top-end speed.”

While Hamilton and Vettel were not engaged in much direct battling on-track, the Ferrari driver enjoyed going toe-to-toe with his championship rival.

“Overall it was a very good race, very fun. Obviously not that exciting probably to watch because we were very close but nothing happened,” Vettel said.

“But good fun in the car because I was waiting for him to maybe have an error, he was waiting for me to maybe have an error, an off. It didn’t happen. The quality was very high I thought. Very consistent lap times despite the tires.

“[I] never really had a chance, so maybe half a chance, quarter of a chance. I think the positive thing is that we had very good race pace. It was very difficult to follow in the middle sector, but we stayed close, then we benefitted a little bit in the first and the last sector, but overall the car was very good.”

Ferrari had been expected to struggle at Spa given the similarities with Silverstone, another high-speed circuit, giving Vettel a boost after proving the critics wrong.

“I think we didn’t change too much compared to Silverstone, which shows on the one hand that Silverstone was just a bad weekend,” Vettel said.

“But it shows we improved the car also, especially race pace, very strong when we were on average a second off at Silverstone. So it’s a big step.

“So I’m very, very happy. I think we’re on the right track, and I don’t think we have a circuit we should fear going from now.”

Hamilton on Vettel Spa F1 battle: ‘That’s what racing is all about’

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for Formula 1 title rival Sebastian Vettel after a close battle throughout Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, believing the Ferrari driver to have enjoyed better race pace at Spa.

Hamilton edged out Vettel by 2.3 seconds at the checkered flag following a race-long fight, the pair running side-by-side on two occasions.

Vettel was unable to find a way through, allowing Hamilton to grab his fifth victory of the season and cut the gap at the top of the drivers’ championship down to just seven points.

“The Ferraris I think genuinely had the upper hand particularly on race pace throughout the weekend,” Hamilton said.

“He was very, very strong today, and I was towing him around everywhere, so they were getting a good tow down the straights.

“On the restart the safety car was driving so slow, it was I guess to let the other people catch up, so keeping tyre temperature, given I was on the harder tire, was very, very difficult. I came to the restart, Sebastian was very, very close, the front tyres weren’t switched on initially. He got a good tow.”

Vettel was able to tuck in behind Hamilton’s car after the safety car period, only to get too close and force himself to back off a bit, losing straight-line speed.

“I think he was a little bit too close on the run out of Turn 1, so I think he had to lift off as he would have otherwise come by potentially before Eau Rouge, which perhaps was a good thing for me because he lost a little bit of performance,” Hamilton said.

“He did a great race, he was very, very consistent throughout. It was fun to be racing against another team and Sebastian really at his best and the car at his best, battling within half a tenth every lap.

“That’s what racing is about. I think they’re able to keep up and follow quite closely for a long, long time, so I think they had the better pace today.

“But fortunately I was able to do just enough to stay ahead.”