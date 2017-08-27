Raikkonen confused by Belgian GP penalty, pleased with recovery

Ferrari Formula 1 racer Kimi Raikkonen was left confused by his 10-second stop/go penalty during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after being adjudged to have failed to slow for yellow flags, but was glad to recover to fourth place at the checkered flag.

Raikkonen was running fourth when the FIA stewards penalized him for not slowing down for yellow flags shown for Max Verstappen’s stricken Red Bull.

The Finn reacted angrily on team radio when informed of the decision, dropping back to seventh after taking the penalty.

Raikkonen informed of his stop/go penalty. "What do you mean? He was on the side of the road!" #F1onNBC #BelgianGP — F1 on NBC Sports (@F1onNBCSports) August 27, 2017

Raikkonen fought back up to fifth before a Safety Car period allowed him to close up on the lead pack again, eventually passing Valtteri Bottas to nick fourth place at the checkered flag.

“Overall, we have been quite competitive this weekend,” Raikkonen said. “In the race the car was good on the soft compound, while with the ultra-softs, after some laps, I was struggling with the rear the first laps were OK, but then I was sliding around.

“When I saw the yellow flags I was on the straight, on the right side and I’m sure I did not go any faster than on any other lap. The penalty was not ideal, but luckily there was a Safety Car and we could recover something.

“I overtook Bottas and then I tried to get close to Ricciardo, but we did not have enough speed to overtake him as he was surprisingly good in race conditions, with good speed in the right places.

“I guess the result of today could have been worse, but for sure I was looking for more. We have to take the good things, we learned from this race and we’ll try to do better next weekend.”

