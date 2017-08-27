Ricciardo snatches Spa podium while Verstappen’s rut of DNFs rolls on

By Tony DiZinnoAug 27, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT
With the throng of Dutch fans making the quick trip to Spa to support Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, they were instead left to watch the teenager incur another retirement in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix while teammate Daniel Ricciardo again seized the opportunity at his disposal for a surprise podium finish.

Verstappen had his sixth retirement in 12 races this season in the Renault-powered, TAG Heuer-badged Red Bull just on Lap 8. He slowed on course and exited La Source, then limping up the hill through Eau Rouge before parking on the side of the track, driver’s right – game over.

“I’m very disappointed. I can’t believe it keeps happening. Six times this year. Fifty percent retirement,” Verstappen lamented to NBCSN’s Will Buxton post-race. “It’s unbelievable. I can’t believe these things happen. I’m competing against Fernando (Alonso) in terms of retirements.

Ricciardo, quite by contrast, parlayed Verstappen’s retirement and Kimi Raikkonen’s 10-second stop-and-go penalty for failing to slow down in a yellow flag zone into another podium finish himself.

Following a restart from the Safety Car period when Sahara Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon clashed, Ricciardo and Raikkonen swallowed Valtteri Bottas at the end of the Kemmel Straight, in a move reminiscent of Mika Hakkinen’s famous overtake on Michael Schumacher in the 2000 race where Ricardo Zonta got swallowed wholely.

Ricciardo then pulled away from Raikkonen the rest of the race by several seconds to score the surprise podium result.

“That was huge. Max dropped out early. I know it’s full of Dutchies. Thanks for hanging around – we all do!” Ricciardo said on the podium.

“Kimi had a penalty so we got into fourth. Had good mid-race pace, then the Safety Car came at the right time. We had an opportunity and great to capitalize on it with Valtteri on the restart.”

The podium is Ricciardo’s sixth of the year, matching Verstappen’s DNF number.

Lewis Hamilton edged out Formula 1 title rival Sebastian Vettel in a race-long battle to secure his third Belgian Grand Prix victory and move to within seven points of the championship lead at Spa on Sunday.

Hamilton was able to keep Vettel back despite a handful of passing attempts, bouncing back from his defeat in Hungary in style with a convincing win to kick-start the second half of the F1 season.

The most serious move for the lead came on Lap 34 after a safety car period, with Hamilton defending bravely to ensure his rival could not extend his championship lead, the result acting as the latest momentum swing in the title race.

Hamilton made a slick getaway from pole position to retain his lead ahead of Vettel, only for his title rival to draw near heading down the Kemmel Straight on the first lap. Hamilton defended his inside well, keeping Vettel back before getting his head down to try and create a gap.

Further back, Fernando Alonso was able to make up a number of places around the outside at Turn 1, rising to seventh, only for the lack of power from his Honda power unit to make him a sitting duck on the main straight, causing him to slowly drop back again in the laps that followed.

The two Force India drivers also came to blows on the opening tour of the Spa-Francorchamps track, with Esteban Ocon squeezing between Sergio Perez and the wall on the run to Eau Rouge, remarkably avoiding damage.

Hamilton was able to eke out a lead over Vettel at the front of the field, running 1.7 seconds clear when he dived into the pits at the end of Lap 12. Switching to the soft tire, Hamilton was angling to go to the end of the race without stopping again, leaving Ferrari with a big strategy call to make.

Hamilton’s pace on the softs was such that Ferrari had little choice but to bring Vettel in two laps after his Mercedes rival, the German emerging third on-track. Teammate Kimi Raikkonen had taken the lead momentarily but failed to hold Hamilton up as he re-took the lead with ease down the Kemmel Straight.

Raikkonen pitted at the end of Lap 15, coming back out fourth, but was quickly slapped with a 10-second stop/go penalty after failing to slow under yellow flags, dashing his hopes of another big result at Spa as he dropped to P7.

Vettel was left to lead Ferrari’s charge once again, and soon began to put the hammer down to cut the gap to Hamilton, getting within DRS range after a mistake from his rival. Hamilton was able to dig deep and open the gap back up again, running 1.4 seconds clear as the race hit half distance.

As Hamilton tried to put the hammer down and create a lead, the Force India drivers came to blows for a second time in a flurry of déjà vu, Perez squeezing Ocon out on the run to Eau Rouge. This time around though, the pair made contact twice, causing damage to Perez’s right-rear tire and leaving debris on the track, sparking a safety car period.

The leaders reacted quickly by taking a second pit stop, with Hamilton retaining his lead. However, while Mercedes fitted both its drivers with fresh softs, Ferrari opted to give Vettel and Raikkonen fresh ultra-softs, handing them a pace advantage for the final run to the line. Disgruntled at having lost his lead, Hamilton told his team it was a “BS call from the stewards” to deploy the safety car, claiming there was next to no debris on the track.

The race returned to green with 11 laps to go, with Vettel wasting little time in trying to make a move on Hamilton. Despite being tucked into the Briton’s slipstream, Vettel was unable to make a move, Hamilton defending well on the inside at the run to Les Combes. Just behind, Bottas lost two places to Ricciardo and Raikkonen, the latter making use of a double-tow to take P4.

After soaking up the pressure from Vettel, Hamilton duly pulled clear before DRS was activated again to ensure his rival could not benefit, with his hot-footing proving crucial as the Ferrari driver failed to get that close again before the end of the race.

Hamilton took the checkered flag after 44 laps to record his third win at Spa, finishing 2.3 seconds clear of Vettel in the end to claim an important victory in his hunt for a fourth world title.

Ricciardo was able to complete the podium for Red Bull, holding on to third place ahead of Raikkonen and Bottas, the latter paying the price for his slow restart with fifth place.

Nico Hulkenberg was the best of the midfielders in sixth for Renault ahead of Romain Grosjean and Felipe Massa, while Ocon’s wild race ended in ninth place. Perez, meanwhile, retired late on.

Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the points for Toro Rosso ahead of Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat, with Jolyon Palmer taking 13th for Renault ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne and Kevin Magnussen. Marcus Ericsson was the last classified finisher in P16.

Fernando Alonso’s race proved more notable due to his radio chatter, venting his anger about the lack of straight-line speed and saying he was simply doing a “test”. The Spaniard did not get that much running, though, pulling into the garage at the end of Lap 25 and retiring from the race.

Max Verstappen’s hopes of giving the army of Dutch fans who made the trip to see him race at Spa were dashed after just eight laps, parking up at the side of the track after a loss of power on the Renault engine in his Red Bull car.

Formula 1 returns next weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the final European round of the season.

Questions linger for Renault over Kubica’s readiness for F1 return

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT
Renault still does not have all the answers it requires to decide whether or not Robert Kubica is ready to make a full-time return to Formula 1 for 2018 despite an impressive test performance by the Pole in Hungary.

Kubica’s F1 career looked to have ended abruptly in 2011 when he suffered severe injuries to his right arm in a rally accident over the winter break, only for him to make a number of steps towards a single-seater return this year.

Two strong private runs in a 2012-spec car led to Kubica featuring at the collective post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, impressing behind the wheel of the 2017 Renault F1 car and against his peers.

All of Kubica’s performances have fuelled speculation he could be on the cusp of a return to F1 in 2018 with Renault, but team boss Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday that he does not quite have all the answers required to know if a comeback is possible.

“Frankly, we said that we wanted to be extremely methodical and analytical about the way we were approaching things with Robert,” Abiteboul said.

“It’s not a PR exercise, it’s not a coup. It’s something we are taking very seriously and we are trying to leave the emotion on the side.

“We don’t have all the answers that we potentially wanted to get from that test, after his test. In relation to that, Formula 1 is very restrictive in terms of tests you can do, so in a perfect world we would want to do more of this type of test to see if he can race again at the level that he and we could have wanted.

“It may or may not be possible. We will see.”

Abiteboul confirmed that Renault would need to make a call on Kubica in the near future as it looks to decide on its driver plans for the 2018 season.

“Deciding on Robert is deciding our line-up the second part of our line-up for next year,” Abiteboul said.

“It’s well reported that Nico [Hulkenberg] has a multi-year contract when Jo [Palmer] has a one-year contract. So obviously we have one driver to decide for next year.

“So we have also the restrictions I was referring to on Robert and we’ll also need to consistent with the timing of deciding for a second driver and as the market is starting to sort of go, with the different announcements this week of Ferrari and McLaren.

“I expect there will be some other announcements at some points, because usually these things do not go in isolation, so we cannot just be sitting on our work and making up our plans and our timing ourselves.

“It has to follow the timing of all the drivers.”

Mick Schumacher drives father Michael’s F1 title winning car at Spa

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT
Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, completed a poignant show run ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in his father’s championship-winning Benetton B194 car.

Schumacher Jr., 18, was given the chance to sample the Benetton that took his father to a maiden world title in 1994 in front of a bumper crowd at Spa.

The demonstration was organized to celebrate 25 years since Michael Schumacher’s maiden grand prix victory, coming at Spa in 1992.

Schumacher Jr. completed a lap in the Benetton, sporting a half-and-half helmet that combined his own design with his father’s from 1994.

“Amazing, amazing. It was incredible to be able to drive it,” Schumacher Jr. said.

“I really thought it was just great to use the 1994 helmet livery of my dad and myself. I’m just amazed by the car. It was awesome.

“It’s difficult to compare [to the F3 car] for sure. It’s two different things.

“To be able to drive the F1 car here is just amazing and I’m really honoured to do that here.”

Schumacher Jr. was greeted on the main straight by Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds, both of whom were on the pit wall the day for Schumacher’s win.

“You can’t come to Spa without thinking about Michael. It was Michael’s circuit,” said Brawn.

Symonds added: “Mick, the one thing I do know is that you father would be very, very proud of you today.”

The Formula 3 racer was also gifted a special picture book by Mercedes, going from his father’s 1994 title win right the way up to his own initial test in the Benetton earlier this month, highlighting all the big moments for the Schumacher family in the sport.

Michael Schumacher remains under close care at his home in Switzerland, three-and-a-half years on from suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident.

What to watch for: Belgian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET)

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT
After a month off, the Formula 1 grid will return to racing action today with the Belgian Grand Prix from the historic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Sebastian Vettel entered the summer break leading the drivers’ championship for Ferrari, but it was chief title rival Lewis Hamilton who stole the show in qualifying with a new lap record.

More significantly, the result saw Hamilton draw level with Michael Schumacher for the all-time pole position record in F1, being the 68th of his career.

Starting his 200th grand prix today, can Hamilton convert pole into a win that could prove crucial in his chase for a fourth world title?

You can watch the Belgian Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race from Spa.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix – What to watch for

How will Hamilton celebrate his double century?

It has already been a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton, tying a record that has stood for over a decade and chipping away at Michael Schumacher’s status as, statistically, F1’s greatest ever driver.

But this race is critical to Hamilton’s title bid. Trailing Vettel by 14 points in the championship standings, Spa is seen as a track that was meant to see Mercedes surge clear of Ferrari and make up the ground lost last time out in Hungary.

Ferrari put up a stiff challenge in qualifying, though, meaning Hamilton is unlikely to have things all his own way in the race. But if he can capture a third Spa victory, it would be a real shot in the arm and show of confidence for his title bid.

‘Spa master’ Kimi to come into play?

Kimi Raikkonen was left disappointed with his efforts in qualifying on Saturday after only finishing fourth, having topped two of the three practice sessions earlier in the weekend.

Raikkonen has always gone well at Spa, winning the grand prix four times, including his most recent victory back in 2009 with Ferrari.

While he may have lacked the outright pace of Ferrari teammate Vettel so far this season, Raikkonen will still be seen as a threat to the title contenders in the race, such is his prowess around the track.

Verstappen to the Max

If you have watched any of the TV coverage from this weekend at Spa, you won’t have missed the swathes of orange in the grandstands courtesy of the Dutch fans cheering on Red Bull racer Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has endured a rough season so far, scoring just one podium finish, and was skeptical of Red Bull’s chances following practice given the pace of both Mercedes and Ferrari.

A run to fifth in qualifying was the best Verstappen could really hope for, and although little more can be expected in the race, the army of fans – apparently 80,000 of them – will still hope for a bit of drama to hand him what would be an exceptionally popular podium finish.

Strategy to be more varied than usual

The choice of the ultra-soft tire for Spa was a good reflection of how conservative Pirelli’s compounds have been in 2017, given the abrasive nature of the circuit.

However, the calculations coming out of the teams following practice suggest that we may be set for more than the usual one pit stop in today’s race, creating the possibility for far more variety when it comes to strategy.

Sergio Perez believes there will be a crossover between two and three stops, which would make for a fascinating battle at the front as teams work out which way to go.

Races are often won or lost on the pit wall. Today’s looks set to unfold in exactly that fashion.

And, of course, the rain…

As noted in our race weekend preview, if you’re at Spa and it doesn’t rain, are you really at Spa?

We got confirmation that we are indeed at Spa on Friday when the rain arrived towards the end of FP2, while the area was hit by a huge thunderstorm later that evening.

At the time of writing, no rain is currently forecast for the race, which should instead take place under overcast skies. This being Spa though, that’s hardly something to have faith in.

A few showers would really spice up what already looks poised to be an exciting race.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
8. Sergio Perez Force India
9. Esteban Ocon Force India
10. Fernando Alonso McLaren
11. Romain Grosjean Haas
12. Kevin Magnussen Haas
13. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso
14. Lance Stroll Williams
15. Jolyon Palmer Renault*
16. Felipe Massa Williams*
17. Marcus Ericsson Sauber*
18. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber*
19. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso*
20. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren*

* After grid penalties applied