WATCH LIVE: Belgian GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

Belgian GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

By Tony DiZinnoAug 27, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Formula 1’s kickoff to the second portion of the 2017 season, the Belgian Grand Prix, is always one of the highlight races in the championship, and can be seen live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7 a.m. ET.

F1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Pre-race coverage runs for an hour from 7 a.m. ET through to 8 a.m. ET, with lights out at that point.

Lewis Hamilton made history on Saturday in Belgium by taking a record-equalling 68th career pole position, tying with Michael Schumacher at the top of the all-time list.

Hamilton edged out F1 title rival Sebastian Vettel by two-tenths of a second on Saturday, leaving the championship protagonists side-by-side for the start.

Vettel leads Hamilton by 14 points, 202 to 188, heading into today’s race. In third lies Bottas with 169.

There have been five winners in the last five Belgian Grands Prix, with Nico Rosberg winning last year, Hamilton in 2015, Daniel Ricciardo in 2014, Vettel in 2013 and Jenson Button in 2012.

We know at least two of those five can’t add their name to that list this year. Vettel will look to become the first driver with back-to-back wins this season while Hamilton or Bottas will look to reassert Mercedes back ahead of Ferrari on a power track.

And with the threat of rain seemingly perpetually looming around the Ardennes forest, the weather can change on a dime at the four-plus mile circuit, the longest on the calendar.

You can watch the Belgian Grand Prix live on NBC and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race from Spa.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

Questions linger for Renault over Kubica’s readiness for F1 return

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT
Renault still does not have all the answers it requires to decide whether or not Robert Kubica is ready to make a full-time return to Formula 1 for 2018 despite an impressive test performance by the Pole in Hungary.

Kubica’s F1 career looked to have ended abruptly in 2011 when he suffered severe injuries to his right arm in a rally accident over the winter break, only for him to make a number of steps towards a single-seater return this year.

Two strong private runs in a 2012-spec car led to Kubica featuring at the collective post-Hungarian Grand Prix test, impressing behind the wheel of the 2017 Renault F1 car and against his peers.

All of Kubica’s performances have fuelled speculation he could be on the cusp of a return to F1 in 2018 with Renault, but team boss Cyril Abiteboul said on Friday that he does not quite have all the answers required to know if a comeback is possible.

“Frankly, we said that we wanted to be extremely methodical and analytical about the way we were approaching things with Robert,” Abiteboul said.

“It’s not a PR exercise, it’s not a coup. It’s something we are taking very seriously and we are trying to leave the emotion on the side.

“We don’t have all the answers that we potentially wanted to get from that test, after his test. In relation to that, Formula 1 is very restrictive in terms of tests you can do, so in a perfect world we would want to do more of this type of test to see if he can race again at the level that he and we could have wanted.

“It may or may not be possible. We will see.”

Abiteboul confirmed that Renault would need to make a call on Kubica in the near future as it looks to decide on its driver plans for the 2018 season.

“Deciding on Robert is deciding our line-up the second part of our line-up for next year,” Abiteboul said.

“It’s well reported that Nico [Hulkenberg] has a multi-year contract when Jo [Palmer] has a one-year contract. So obviously we have one driver to decide for next year.

“So we have also the restrictions I was referring to on Robert and we’ll also need to consistent with the timing of deciding for a second driver and as the market is starting to sort of go, with the different announcements this week of Ferrari and McLaren.

“I expect there will be some other announcements at some points, because usually these things do not go in isolation, so we cannot just be sitting on our work and making up our plans and our timing ourselves.

“It has to follow the timing of all the drivers.”

Mick Schumacher drives father Michael’s F1 title winning car at Spa

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 7:13 AM EDT
Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, completed a poignant show run ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix in his father’s championship-winning Benetton B194 car.

Schumacher Jr., 18, was given the chance to sample the Benetton that took his father to a maiden world title in 1994 in front of a bumper crowd at Spa.

The demonstration was organized to celebrate 25 years since Michael Schumacher’s maiden grand prix victory, coming at Spa in 1992.

Schumacher Jr. completed a lap in the Benetton, sporting a half-and-half helmet that combined his own design with his father’s from 1994.

“Amazing, amazing. It was incredible to be able to drive it,” Schumacher Jr. said.

“I really thought it was just great to use the 1994 helmet livery of my dad and myself. I’m just amazed by the car. It was awesome.

“It’s difficult to compare [to the F3 car] for sure. It’s two different things.

“To be able to drive the F1 car here is just amazing and I’m really honoured to do that here.”

Schumacher Jr. was greeted on the main straight by Ross Brawn and Pat Symonds, both of whom were on the pit wall the day for Schumacher’s win.

“You can’t come to Spa without thinking about Michael. It was Michael’s circuit,” said Brawn.

Symonds added: “Mick, the one thing I do know is that you father would be very, very proud of you today.”

The Formula 3 racer was also gifted a special picture book by Mercedes, going from his father’s 1994 title win right the way up to his own initial test in the Benetton earlier this month, highlighting all the big moments for the Schumacher family in the sport.

Michael Schumacher remains under close care at his home in Switzerland, three-and-a-half years on from suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident.

What to watch for: Belgian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET)

By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT
After a month off, the Formula 1 grid will return to racing action today with the Belgian Grand Prix from the historic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Sebastian Vettel entered the summer break leading the drivers’ championship for Ferrari, but it was chief title rival Lewis Hamilton who stole the show in qualifying with a new lap record.

More significantly, the result saw Hamilton draw level with Michael Schumacher for the all-time pole position record in F1, being the 68th of his career.

Starting his 200th grand prix today, can Hamilton convert pole into a win that could prove crucial in his chase for a fourth world title?

You can watch the Belgian Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race from Spa.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix – What to watch for

How will Hamilton celebrate his double century?

It has already been a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton, tying a record that has stood for over a decade and chipping away at Michael Schumacher’s status as, statistically, F1’s greatest ever driver.

But this race is critical to Hamilton’s title bid. Trailing Vettel by 14 points in the championship standings, Spa is seen as a track that was meant to see Mercedes surge clear of Ferrari and make up the ground lost last time out in Hungary.

Ferrari put up a stiff challenge in qualifying, though, meaning Hamilton is unlikely to have things all his own way in the race. But if he can capture a third Spa victory, it would be a real shot in the arm and show of confidence for his title bid.

‘Spa master’ Kimi to come into play?

Kimi Raikkonen was left disappointed with his efforts in qualifying on Saturday after only finishing fourth, having topped two of the three practice sessions earlier in the weekend.

Raikkonen has always gone well at Spa, winning the grand prix four times, including his most recent victory back in 2009 with Ferrari.

While he may have lacked the outright pace of Ferrari teammate Vettel so far this season, Raikkonen will still be seen as a threat to the title contenders in the race, such is his prowess around the track.

Verstappen to the Max

If you have watched any of the TV coverage from this weekend at Spa, you won’t have missed the swathes of orange in the grandstands courtesy of the Dutch fans cheering on Red Bull racer Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has endured a rough season so far, scoring just one podium finish, and was skeptical of Red Bull’s chances following practice given the pace of both Mercedes and Ferrari.

A run to fifth in qualifying was the best Verstappen could really hope for, and although little more can be expected in the race, the army of fans – apparently 80,000 of them – will still hope for a bit of drama to hand him what would be an exceptionally popular podium finish.

Strategy to be more varied than usual

The choice of the ultra-soft tire for Spa was a good reflection of how conservative Pirelli’s compounds have been in 2017, given the abrasive nature of the circuit.

However, the calculations coming out of the teams following practice suggest that we may be set for more than the usual one pit stop in today’s race, creating the possibility for far more variety when it comes to strategy.

Sergio Perez believes there will be a crossover between two and three stops, which would make for a fascinating battle at the front as teams work out which way to go.

Races are often won or lost on the pit wall. Today’s looks set to unfold in exactly that fashion.

And, of course, the rain…

As noted in our race weekend preview, if you’re at Spa and it doesn’t rain, are you really at Spa?

We got confirmation that we are indeed at Spa on Friday when the rain arrived towards the end of FP2, while the area was hit by a huge thunderstorm later that evening.

At the time of writing, no rain is currently forecast for the race, which should instead take place under overcast skies. This being Spa though, that’s hardly something to have faith in.

A few showers would really spice up what already looks poised to be an exciting race.

2017 Belgian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
5. Max Verstappen Red Bull
6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
8. Sergio Perez Force India
9. Esteban Ocon Force India
10. Fernando Alonso McLaren
11. Romain Grosjean Haas
12. Kevin Magnussen Haas
13. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso
14. Lance Stroll Williams
15. Jolyon Palmer Renault*
16. Felipe Massa Williams*
17. Marcus Ericsson Sauber*
18. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber*
19. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso*
20. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren*

* After grid penalties applied

Sette Camara wins Spa F2 sprint race, Leclerc extends points lead

FIA Formula 2
By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 5:41 AM EDT
Sergio Sette Camara picked up his first race win since go-karting in Sunday’s FIA Formula 2 sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps as Charles Leclerc extended his championship points lead by charging from 19th to fifth.

Camara made a rocket start from third place on the reverse grid to take the lead at La Source, and retained his advantage over the pack to the end of the race.

McLaren junior Nyck de Vries leapt from fourth to second to finish ahead of Luca Ghiotto and Norman Nato, but it was Leclerc who stole the show.

The Ferrari youngster started at the back of the field after his race win on Saturday was scratched for a technical infringement, but he wasted little time in making up positions, taking four places in the opening sector.

A brave pass at the bottom of Eau Rouge was the highlight of his charge that also saw him overhaul title rival Oliver Rowland following a tight battle through the first sector.

Leclerc ditched Rowland and battled his way up to fifth place, with his hopes of climbing any higher being dashed by a late safety car period following a huge smash for Nobuharu Matsushita at the top of Raidillon.

The crash resulted in the race finishing behind the safety car, with Sette Camara leading the field home for his first win in professional car racing.

Leclerc’s points lead over Rowland in the championship stands at 59 points with three double-header rounds remaining this season, with the paddock meeting again at Monza next weekend.