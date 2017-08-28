Boosted by Verstappen, Spa boasts record crowd for Belgian GP

Formula 1 has confirmed a three-day attendance figure of 265,000 fans for last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, an outright record for the race.
Spa has enjoyed a boost in popularity since the arrival of Max Verstappen in F1 at the start of 2015, with tens of thousands of fans making the trip across the border from his native Netherlands.
An estimated 80,000 fans came over from Holland for this weekend’s race, aiding the surge to a record crowd for the race in Belgium.
“It’s been a busy and exciting weekend for all of Formula 1 and I think the thousands of spectators at this amazing circuit, as well as the millions that watched on television and on line, all enjoyed the show and saw just how spectacular this sport can be,” Ross Brawn, managing director for motorsports at Formula 1, said.
“It was also a special weekend for me personally, as it was a pleasure to be able to pass on the congratulations of the Schumacher family, in addition to my own, to Lewis Hamilton after he equalled Michael’s outright record of pole positions.
“It was also wonderful to see Michael’s son Mick, driving his father’s Benetton on the circuit where he scored the first of his 91 Formula 1 wins in 1992: these moments make Formula 1 special.”
Force India Formula 1 chief Vijay Mallya has confirmed team orders will be used from now own following on-track clashes between drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Following previous incidents in Canada and Azerbaijan, Perez and Ocon collided on the opening lap of the race at Spa, the latter being squeezed into the wall en route to Eau Rouge but avoiding damage.
A near-repeat of the incident occurred later in the race, this time leaving both drivers with damage and costing the team a decent points haul, having run sixth and seventh.
The drivers blamed one another for the second clash after the race, with Ocon claiming that Perez “tried to kill me two times”.
Having warned that team orders may be required after the previous incidents, Mallya confirmed in a statement after the race that Force India would be revising the rules of engagement with its drivers immediately.
“I have been very happy with our overall performance during the 2017 season with both drivers scoring points for the team and racing freely,” Mallya said.
“However, as much as I support competitive racing, the repeated incidents between both our cars are now becoming very concerning.
“Under these circumstances, I have no choice but to implement a policy of team orders in the interest of safety and to protect the team’s position in the constructors’ championship.”
Chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer added: “It wasn’t the result we wanted and we left behind a lot of points after a collision between our drivers.
“This is what you get when you have two very competitive drivers who are fairly equal in performance in a decent car. It has happened to others in the past and it is happening to us now.
“However, we cannot afford to see this in the future, so we will ensure the team controls what happens on the track. We gave our drivers the chance to sort it out by themselves, but if they cannot do it, we will have to put some more rules in place and take the situation in our control.
“It’s disappointing to lose so many points when we had the pace to finish well with both cars. Until the clash we had looked very competitive: the pace of the car is something we hold as a positive because we head to another speed track, Monza, next week.”
MADISON, Ill. – The four-car lineup of Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Charlie Kimball and Max Chilton for 2017 marked Chip Ganassi Racing Teams’ first lineup retained for consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series seasons since 2011 and 2012, when Dixon, Kimball, Dario Franchitti and Graham Rahal were all on board for those two seasons.
Since that point, the team has either gone down to three cars (one year only in 2013) or had at least one driver change to its roster.
Driver change is expected to return to Ganassi for the 2018 season, because it remains to be seen where three of its four drivers will land next year. This year, the major upheaval centered on the team’s return to Honda from Chevrolet.
Dixon is the team’s lone lock, and will lead Ganassi’s charge in whatever format the team takes on next year, if it continues as a four-car team or as has been rumored from multiple sources, downsizes to either two or three cars.
NBCSN contributor Robin Miller stated during Saturday night’s telecast from Gateway Motorsports Park that Kanaan and Chilton won’t return for sure.
It’s in looking at those last two drivers just mentioned that a pair of somewhat surprising and controversial in-race decisions for them to retire in-race have occurred in recent weeks.
Kanaan lost the back end of his No. 10 NTT Data Honda on a pace lap in Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline. That saw him come into the pits before the race even began for repairs to his rear wheel guard assembly.
Running several laps down, Kanaan later retired with 164 laps complete. Kanaan told NBCSN’s Jon Beekhuis to “talk to Chip” about the reasoning for the retirement, with Ganassi then declining comment himself when asked by Beekhuis. Kanaan left the track, and posted a tweet thanking the fans for coming to Gateway Motorsports Park and apologizing for himself that he didn’t deliver a better performance.
I want to thank all the fans that come here today. You guys were unbelievable. Sorry we couldn't do better for you guys.
Chilton, who only had two DNFs the entirety of 2016 and just one thus far in 2017 – when he got caught up in the Turn 1, Lap 1 multi-car pileup at Phoenix – has now had two in consecutive weeks.
A wastegate issue cost him a potential top-five finish at Pocono as he was up to fifth in the opening stint. There, Chilton was looking to emulate the run he turned in at the 101st Indianapolis 500, where he led a race-high 50 laps and finished a career-best fourth.
But running several laps down there, Chilton’s car was parked past the halfway point. It’s understood several key members of the No. 8 team were displeased with that decision.
Chilton tweeted during the race “I am not a quitter,” and in the race aftermath, a radio transmission between Chilton and his team was broadcast where he ended it saying, “Good riddance. Can’t wait for next year.”
“It’s not been ideal,” Chilton told NBC Sports of his last two weeks. “But Watkins (Glen) though is my favorite track. Hopefully we score some points there. Sonoma’s a doubleheader really because of double points. Essentially there’s three races to go, and lots can change.”
Kimball, Ganassi’s second longest-tenured IndyCar driver having been with the team for 115 races since 2011, also is a free agent at year’s end with he and longtime partner Novo Nordisk working to secure a new contract to continue in IndyCar in 2018. Finishing seventh Saturday, his second-best result of the year, was key as he faces question marks about where he might go.
“I think the future holds a little uncertainty but at same time it’s irrelevant; I have a great partner, they love being at the race track and I know there’s a big group coming to both Watkins Glen and Sonoma,” Kimball told NBC Sports.
“I’m just focused on getting good results to close the year. That only makes my offseason better, when I go into the offseason with good results under my belt.
“I don’t talk about contracts or worry about it. My job is to be quick in practice, get pole and win races. The rest is business and that takes care of itself.”
Kanaan still has the desire to be in IndyCar and told RTV-6 reporter Dave Furst, also a member of the Advance Auto Parts IndyCar Radio Network, at Pocono last week he is an official free agent.
Chilton and Kimball had been rumored earlier this season to jump ship and go with Carlin into IndyCar, in what would be a potential step up for the Trevor Carlin-led organization from the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season. Carlin has not commented publicly on the rumor, and has said in the past he’d only make the step up once all the necessary puzzle pieces were in place.
Even if the Carlin option doesn’t materialize, both Chilton and Kimball would figure to have some degree of budget from their respective partners – Arthur J. Gallagher and Novo Nordisk – which they could take to other teams on the grid. Andretti Autosport and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports are among the potential suitors with expected vacancies.
As for Kanaan, his year started with so much promise with a yearlong “TK20” celebration and a number of career lifetime achievement boxes ticked – Ganassi offered Kanaan a chance to race a Ford GT in a scheduled role at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and then as an injury replacement for Sebastien Bourdais at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
But since Le Mans, Kanaan’s IndyCar season has descended into a series of frustrating incidents and results.
Between a crash at Road America, giving up a spot to Dixon at Iowa, a lock-up going into the Turn 1 wall in Toronto (which jumbled the order there as it brought out a caution during the first pit stop sequence), a nondescript Mid-Ohio showing and now Saturday night’s race, it’s been rare to see Kanaan in the typical race-winning and podium-contending form he’s shown the last three years with Ganassi. Pocono was the exception rather than the norm.
Thanks to some personal sponsorships, he has a degree of budget to bring to another IndyCar team as well, but more than that he has the veteran savvy and significant fan base he’d provide as well.
There have been some 20-something-year-old names in the IndyCar paddock floated as potential 2018 Ganassi drivers, some with more experience in the series than others.
In any case, Ganassi seems to need at least one funded driver to offset the potential loss of anywhere from one to three of his existing quartet next year.
Although nothing is settled yet, it seems apparent after the last two weeks that Ganassi’s IndyCar team is set for a significant state of upheaval alongside Dixon, the team’s standard bearing driver rock since mid-2002.
Lewis Hamilton criticized the decision to deploy the Safety Car during Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Belgium, believing it was done in the interests of creating a closer battle at the front of the field.
The Safety Car was called for on Lap 30 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after contact between Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon left debris strewn across the circuit.
The bunching of the field saw Hamilton’s lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel evaporate, with the Briton calling the decision “BS” over team radio at the time.
“I felt it was a bit like NASCAR, where they keep pulling out the safety cars for no reason,” Hamilton said after the race, referring to the ‘caution clock’ concept that looks to aid the on-track action.
“The wing was cleared. After we’d slowed down they could have done a Virtual Safety Car but I guess they wanted to see a race.
“That’s for sure the reason they did they, because there was hardly any debris, if at all, they cleaned it so well.”
Despite coming under pressure from Vettel immediately after the race returned to green, Hamilton was able to kick on and secure his fifth victory of the season, cutting the Ferrari driver’s championship lead down to just seven points.
“It’s an amazing feeling to come back into the season and start off on the right foot, being that the Ferraris obviously finished on the right foot going into the break,” Hamilton said.
“They’ve really put in a fantastic fight today. The speed and pace they had was very strong. There was not a single point at which I would say that I could be comfortable.”
Hamilton and Vettel will write the latest chapter of their rivalry this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.
Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa has revealed there was no sign of an engine issue in Fernando Alonso’s engine data from the Belgian Grand Prix, but opted to retire his car as a precaution on Sunday at Spa.
Alonso reported over the radio that he had an issue with his engine, prompting McLaren to call him into the pits and park him up after 25 laps of the race.
Honda has been struggling for either reliability or performance for much of this season, with a number of problems with its power unit resulting in retirements earlier in the year.
However, Hasegawa confirmed after the race that Alonso’s engine data showed no abnormalities despite his report.
“We thought we had the possibility of scoring some points here in Belgium today, so it was disappointing that we finished the race outside of the top 10,” Hasegawa said.
“After starting brilliantly, Fernando then had a tough race overall. He radioed in with what he thought was a problem with the car.
“Although there was nothing showing in the data, we decided to stop the car as a precaution.”
Eagle-eyed fans noted on Twitter after the race that Alonso’s call regarding his engine came not long after a query about the weather, asking if any rain was on the horizon.