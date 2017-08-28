Getty Images

F1 Paddock Pass: Belgian Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoAug 28, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton took an important victory ahead of Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, as the headline story among several others as Formula 1 restarted the 2017 season in Spa after the summer break.

A surprise podium from Daniel Ricciardo, the tense rivalry between Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, solid points finishes for Romain Grosjean and Nico Hulkenberg and more power unit issues for Fernando Alonso were also among the talking points.

All of that and more is included in the latest post-race episode of the NBC Sports Group original digital series Paddock Pass, hosted by F1 pit reporter and insider Will Buxton.

That episode is below.

Gelael handed four FP1 runs with Toro Rosso including USGP

By Luke SmithAug 28, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Formula 2 driver Sean Gelael will continue his Formula 1 development with Toro Rosso by taking part in four practice sessions at grands prix between now and the end of the season.

Gelael, 20, got his first taste of F1 machinery back in April at the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test, filling Toro Rosso’s young driver allocation.

The Indonesian appeared once again in last month’s running at the Hungaroring, and will next feature in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on September 15.

Gelael will also get to sample the STR12 car on a grand prix weekend at Sepang in Malaysia, the Circuit of The Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix, and finally in Mexico one week later.

“What an amazing opportunity! I want to thank everyone who made this possible and most importantly for the belief they have shown in me,” Gelael said.

“It is an honor to be driving in Formula 1, starting in Singapore and Malaysia, two venues that are so close to my home country, Indonesia.

“I will use the opportunity to absorb like a sponge everything I can and learn as much as possible. I hope I can do a good job for Scuderia Toro Rosso and provide the team with good data from these important first sessions.”

Geleael made his debut in the F2 category in 2015 when it was GP2, claiming four points finishes during that period, the highlight being a run to P2 in last year’s Austria feature race.

Urrutia on IndyCar prospects: ‘It’s getting close’

By Tony DiZinnoAug 28, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Santiago Urrutia is closing on moving up to the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018, even if the Uruguayan driver does not win this year’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship.

Urrutia was a hard-luck runner-up finisher in the 2016 season driving for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, but fell into an uncertain situation over the offseason as SPM shuttered its Indy Lights program.

A late and rather interesting deal came together later during the offseason between Urrutia and Belardi Auto Racing, with his No. 5 Dallara IL-15 Mazda then having taken on Arrow Electronics signage at the first race at St. Petersburg and a full change to a gold and black Arrow Electronics livery under the Belardi Auto Racing with SPM banner from the second weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

That allowed Urrutia a second season in the series. While a tough start occurred with three finishes outside the top-10 in the first four races, Urrutia’s won twice since and scored eight top-five finishes in the last 10 races, and has closed to within 31 points of points leader Kyle Kaiser. Kaiser will clinch the title at the Watkins Glen season finale next week provided he starts the race.

In the break in-between the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway Motorsports Park race weekends, Urrutia held a press conference in his home country of Uruguay to say he has “70 percent” of the budget secured for IndyCar next year.

He expanded on that a bit this weekend at Gateway, following his win in Saturday night’s penultimate race of the year.

“It’s getting close. I’m not sure I can say anything, but I definitely want to be in IndyCar next year,” Urrutia told NBC Sports.

“I think I’ve showed everyone that I’m ready for IndyCar. So, let’s see what we can find at the end of the year if I can sign a contract. But right now I’m in a really good position, so I hope I can sign as soon as I can a contract.”

Urrutia had to win Saturday night in Gateway to keep his Indy Lights title hopes alive, and did so after a late-race pass of Juan Piedrahita for the victory.

“Yeah, it was good. The only thing I got to do was win, so that’s what I did. I said, after the restart when I was second, ‘Okay, I win this race or I put the car in the wall,” because I don’t want to be second. I took a lot of risks on that pass and everything, but I got it, so I’m happy to be first, I’m happy to take the win.

“Now, I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen and get the win there again. If I win again at Watkins Glen, it’s going to help even more (trying to get to IndyCar).”

The Gateway win was also important for Urrutia from an overall development standpoint, as it marked his first win on an oval. He’d driven very well at Iowa this year, climbing to second and then overlooking race winner Matheus Leist before accidentally doing donuts on the front straight.

But this Saturday evening showcased a tenacity on the ovals without making a mistake, which had happened previously in Urrutia’s Indy Lights career the last year and a half.

By far, he’s excelled most on the permanent road courses, as his five other Indy Lights wins have come on those tracks (three at Mid-Ohio, one apiece at Barber and Road America).

“It was good,” he said. “I was pretty close in the Freedom 100, but I hit the wall. I like the ovals. This oval I didn’t like the first time. I got here, in the first few laps, I crashed into the wall. I said ‘Oh, this oval is going to difficult for me.’

“But as soon as we got the car ready, it was good. The car was super, super quick. So I think the Belardi guys did a great job today. The car was awesome, so thank you to the team.”

In a recent “Meet the Contenders” series piece on those drivers eligible for the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires titles, Urrutia hailed his close relationship with engineer Tim Neff, who came with him from SPM to Belardi over the offseason.

“I really trust Tim. I don’t have a lot of friends in racing and I can call him my friend,” Urrutia said. “I believe in him and we have a really good relationship. If he makes a mistake, he tells me – and if I make a mistake, I tell him what I did. I can work closely with him and he really helps me. I know he’ll give me 100 percent to make the car as quick as he can, and he knows I’ll drive it as fast as I can. I’m really glad that we were able to do a deal for this year and I hope that if I go to IndyCar I can bring him with me.”

If Urrutia can make it to IndyCar, as he’s aiming to do and having tested previously with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports last year, he’d be the first Uruguayan driver in the series since Juan Caceres made one Champ Car start for Dale Coyne Racing in 2006.

It’s the late Gonzalo Rodriguez though, who is Uruguay’s racing idol. He drove for Team Penske in CART two race weekends in 1999. Urrutia’s 2015 Pro Mazda title was clinched at the same track and on the same September weekend when Rodriguez lost his life 16 years earlier.

“It’s a country that is all about soccer but people are learning more about motorsports and they hope to see another driver in the biggest league, like Gonzalo Rodriguez did in 1999. It’s great for everyone,” he said.

“Fans at home and fans here in America want to see me in IndyCar next year and we’re working hard toward it. I know it won’t be easy, especially if we don’t win the scholarship, but it’s not impossible.”

Force India drivers continue Spa clash blame game in Twitter videos

By Luke SmithAug 28, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
Force India Formula 1 drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon continued to blame each other for the on-track clash in the Belgian Grand Prix in a series of Twitter posts following the race.

Having previously made contact on-track in Canada and Baku, Perez and Ocon tangled twice during the race at Spa on Sunday in separate incidents.

Running down to Eau Rouge on the first lap, Perez squeezed Ocon towards the wall on the right-hand side of the track, with both escaping without any damage.

Perez claimed responsibility for the first clash, but the second and more costly coming together happened in near-identical fashion later in the race, with neither driver wishing to back out of the move.

Damage forced both drivers to pit for repairs, with Perez ultimately retiring from the race late on. Ocon went on to finish ninth, continuing his impressive points record in 2017.

Force India’s management reacted angrily to the incident, confirming it would insist on team orders from now on to prevent its drivers clashing yet again and harming the team’s constructors’ championship score.

Ocon posted a video on Twitter in the hours following the race in which he repeated his claim that Perez “tried to kill me”, calling his run to ninth and haul of two points “damage limitation”.

Perez responded by posting two videos of himself talking about the incident, insisting that he was not at fault for the second coming together.

On Monday morning, Ocon issued a short statement on Twitter in which he wrote he would be moving on from the incident, as well as accepting Perez’s apology for the first clash.

Force India has already confirmed it will revise its rules of engagement with both Perez and Ocon ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Boosted by Verstappen, Spa boasts record crowd for Belgian GP

By Luke SmithAug 28, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Formula 1 has confirmed a three-day attendance figure of 265,000 fans for last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, an outright record for the race.

Spa has enjoyed a boost in popularity since the arrival of Max Verstappen in F1 at the start of 2015, with tens of thousands of fans making the trip across the border from his native Netherlands.

An estimated 80,000 fans came over from Holland for this weekend’s race, aiding the surge to a record crowd for the race in Belgium.

“It’s been a busy and exciting weekend for all of Formula 1 and I think the thousands of spectators at this amazing circuit, as well as the millions that watched on television and on line, all enjoyed the show and saw just how spectacular this sport can be,” Ross Brawn, managing director for motorsports at Formula 1, said.

“It was also a special weekend for me personally, as it was a pleasure to be able to pass on the congratulations of the Schumacher family, in addition to my own, to Lewis Hamilton after he equalled Michael’s outright record of pole positions.

“It was also wonderful to see Michael’s son Mick, driving his father’s Benetton on the circuit where he scored the first of his 91 Formula 1 wins in 1992: these moments make Formula 1 special.”