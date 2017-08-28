Getty Images

Honda: No sign of any issues in Alonso’s Belgian GP engine data

By Luke SmithAug 28, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa has revealed there was no sign of an engine issue in Fernando Alonso’s engine data from the Belgian Grand Prix, but opted to retire his car as a precaution on Sunday at Spa.

Alonso reported over the radio that he had an issue with his engine, prompting McLaren to call him into the pits and park him up after 25 laps of the race.

Honda has been struggling for either reliability or performance for much of this season, with a number of problems with its power unit resulting in retirements earlier in the year.

However, Hasegawa confirmed after the race that Alonso’s engine data showed no abnormalities despite his report.

“We thought we had the possibility of scoring some points here in Belgium today, so it was disappointing that we finished the race outside of the top 10,” Hasegawa said.

“After starting brilliantly, Fernando then had a tough race overall. He radioed in with what he thought was a problem with the car.

“Although there was nothing showing in the data, we decided to stop the car as a precaution.”

Eagle-eyed fans noted on Twitter after the race that Alonso’s call regarding his engine came not long after a query about the weather, asking if any rain was on the horizon.

Alonso had vented his frustration about the lack of straight-line speed and power from his car earlier in the race, being left a sitting duck while running P7 after a rocket start.

It is not the first time there has been doubt about Alonso’s report of issues with his Honda power unit, with his retirement late on in Bahrain also being suspect.

Hamilton: Belgian GP Safety Car call ‘a bit like NASCAR’

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 28, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton criticized the decision to deploy the Safety Car during Sunday’s Formula 1 race in Belgium, believing it was done in the interests of creating a closer battle at the front of the field.

The Safety Car was called for on Lap 30 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after contact between Force India teammates Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon left debris strewn across the circuit.

The bunching of the field saw Hamilton’s lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel evaporate, with the Briton calling the decision “BS” over team radio at the time.

“I felt it was a bit like NASCAR, where they keep pulling out the safety cars for no reason,” Hamilton said after the race, referring to the ‘caution clock’ concept that looks to aid the on-track action.

“The wing was cleared. After we’d slowed down they could have done a Virtual Safety Car but I guess they wanted to see a race.

“That’s for sure the reason they did they, because there was hardly any debris, if at all, they cleaned it so well.”

Despite coming under pressure from Vettel immediately after the race returned to green, Hamilton was able to kick on and secure his fifth victory of the season, cutting the Ferrari driver’s championship lead down to just seven points.

“It’s an amazing feeling to come back into the season and start off on the right foot, being that the Ferraris obviously finished on the right foot going into the break,” Hamilton said.

“They’ve really put in a fantastic fight today. The speed and pace they had was very strong. There was not a single point at which I would say that I could be comfortable.”

Hamilton and Vettel will write the latest chapter of their rivalry this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

IMSA: Corvette scores shock win and Change Racing a debut win at VIR

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Kyle LavigneAug 27, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A seemingly straight-forward Michelin GT Challenge at VIR for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Virginia International Raceway quickly turned chaotic in the closing minutes and saw the No. 3 Corvette C7.R of Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen score a surprise win in GT Le Mans for Corvette Racing.

In GT Daytona, Change Racing, with drivers Jeroen Mul and Corey Lewis, dominated from the pole in their Lamborghini Huracan GT3, to score their debut win in IMSA competition, although they faced a late challenge from the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, in the hands of Jens Klingmann and Jesse Krohn. However, Corey Lewis, who finished the race for Change Racing, held off a final-lap challenge from Klingmann to take the victory.

Reports for both classes are below.

GTLM

A frantic start saw Alexander Sims take lead after starting second in the BMW Team RLL BMW M6 GTLM. Sims went side-by-side with Joey Hand, in the pole-sitting No. 66 Ford GT from Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, with the two going door-to-door through several corners before Sims eventually cleared Hand for the lead.

Sims and co-driver Bill Auberlen dominated the race from there, leading by over 20 seconds at multiple stages. However, a punctured tire prior to their final scheduled pit stop forced them to pit a few laps early, putting them into a big fuel conservation strategy in their final stint.

That allowed the No. 3 Corvette of Antonia Garcia, running second, to begin closing in. Garcia and co-driver Jan Magnussen emerged in second after an intense skirmish with the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE of Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander and the No. 66 Ford of Hand and co-driver Dirk Mueller.

Up front, Sims tried desperately to save enough fuel to make it to the checkered flag, but another puncture forced him to pit in the final 15 minutes, handing the lead to Garcia, who held on for the win from there.

Behind Garcia, however, chaos hit teammate Tommy Milner, in the No. 4 Corvette, and Mueller, who got together battling for a position on the podium entering the Turn 14 “roller coaster.” Both cars spun off into the grass, but were able to continue.

As a result of the contact, Ryan Briscoe (with co-driver Richard Westbrook) came through to take second, while Fisichella, who fell back as far as sixth after an off-course excursion in the second half of the race, ended up third on Risi Competizione’s return to IMSA competition. Sims ended up fourth, with Mueller in fifth.

GTD

Jeroen Mul took off from pole for Change Racing at the drop of the green flag, and he and co-driver Corey Lewis appeared to be destined for a relatively easy win, leading by over 10 seconds during the final hour of the race, with Lewis behind the wheel after Mul started.

However, Jens Klingmann, in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, ran down Lewis in the final minutes, taking advantage of lapped traffic to do so. Specifically, Lewis was held up by a slowing Tommy Milner, whose No. 4 Corvette appeared to suffer a punctured tire on the final lap, which allowed Klingmann to close right on the back bumper of Lewis.

Yet, Lewis held off the challenge, even slightly increasing the gap between the two on the final lap, to take an emotional first win for he and the team, with Klingmann coming home second.

Behind them, Jeroen Bleekemolen, with Trent Hindman filling in for Ben Keating as a co-driver, finished third in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports – Team AMG Mercedes-AMG GT3. Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen finished fourth in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, with Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow finishing fifth in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

The 2 hour 40 minute affair ran caution-free, but did see several drivers spin off course at various points. Most significantly, along with the aforementioned Milner/Mueller contact, Sage Karam, in the No. 14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, and Katherine Legge, in the No. 93 Acura NSX GT3 for Michael Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian, came together in the early laps in a controversial incident.

Legge tried to get alongside Karam on the backstretch leading up to Turn 14, with Karam pushing her to the edge of the track. Legge returned the favor approaching the turn, with Karam putting two wheels on the grass. Karam managed to regain control, and actually out-breaked Legge into the corner, but slowed up suddenly on corner-exit. As a result, Legge piled into the back of him, doing significant damage to the front of Legge’s car, with the Michael Shank-led team eventually retiring the car after trying to repair.

Karam, for his role in the incident, was given a 60-second stop and hold penalty, and was later seen on camera having an animated conversation with Michael Shank about the incident.

Follow@KyleMLavigne

Raikkonen confused by Belgian GP penalty, pleased with recovery

Getty Images
By Luke SmithAug 27, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ferrari Formula 1 racer Kimi Raikkonen was left confused by his 10-second stop/go penalty during Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix after being adjudged to have failed to slow for yellow flags, but was glad to recover to fourth place at the checkered flag.

Raikkonen was running fourth when the FIA stewards penalized him for not slowing down for yellow flags shown for Max Verstappen’s stricken Red Bull.

The Finn reacted angrily on team radio when informed of the decision, dropping back to seventh after taking the penalty.

Raikkonen fought back up to fifth before a Safety Car period allowed him to close up on the lead pack again, eventually passing Valtteri Bottas to nick fourth place at the checkered flag.

“Overall, we have been quite competitive this weekend,” Raikkonen said. “In the race the car was good on the soft compound, while with the ultra-softs, after some laps, I was struggling with the rear the first laps were OK, but then I was sliding around.

“When I saw the yellow flags I was on the straight, on the right side and I’m sure I did not go any faster than on any other lap. The penalty was not ideal, but luckily there was a Safety Car and we could recover something.

“I overtook Bottas and then I tried to get close to Ricciardo, but we did not have enough speed to overtake him as he was surprisingly good in race conditions, with good speed in the right places.

“I guess the result of today could have been worse, but for sure I was looking for more. We have to take the good things, we learned from this race and we’ll try to do better next weekend.”

Bourdais scores top ten on IndyCar return

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneAug 27, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Everyone was surprised to hear that Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais would make his Verizon IndyCar Series return on Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline. A result of that surprise was likely a lack of expectations about just how well he would do, especially given the apparent drag disadvantage Honda’s short-oval aero package has.

Bourdais qualified a conservative, albeit solid 19th to knock the dust off, but the race was expected to be a considerable challenge for the driver of the No. 18 UNIFIN Honda.

Yet, while Bourdais’ run on Saturday was a quiet one, he nonetheless drove a clean race aamid tricky conditions that caught out the likes of  Will Power, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, and Takuma Sato early on.

Bourdais slowly moved forward throughout the Saturday night affair and, at the checkered flag, he found himself in tenth, a more than solid result on his first race back.

Bourdais described afterward that the restarts were a complicated affair for him, and he nearly crashed on multiple occasions.

“It wasn’t an easy race. We knew the car wasn’t perfect and I had some really complicated restarts. I don’t know what was going on, but I got loose three times and I almost stuffed it, and so I went to the back of the pack,” Bourdais said of his near-misses.

Still, Bourdais and the team got stronger as the race went on, and through a stretch of good pit stops and a strong final restart, managed to sneak into the top ten.

“The guys did a really good job in the pits and got us back in contention there at the end. I finally had a good restart and a couple of wobbles in front of me and I benefitted from it. I’m just really happy with my top 10. It’s a good way to salvage something this weekend.”

Follow@KyleMLavigne