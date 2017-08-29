Photo: Honda Racing F1

1967 Honda RA300 to run demonstration laps before Italian GP

By Tony DiZinnoAug 29, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT
Nearly 50 years to the day after the Honda RA300 won the 1967 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, with the late John Surtees driving the car on its debut from ninth on the grid to win on September 10, the car will run demonstration laps in advance of this year’s Italian Grand Prix at Sunday at the same track.

The Honda will run at 12:10 p.m. local time with GP3 racer Nirei Fukuzumi driving. The car will also be displayed during the weekend, as Honda will set up a booth for a special exhibition which will include the RA300 in the exhibition area.

“It is our great pleasure to be able to run the same machine on the same circuit on the 50th anniversary year of our victory with the RA300,” said Masashi Yamamoto/General Manager of the Motor Sports Division, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“We hope that fans will enjoy the performance of this machine Honda created with strong passion to ‘win no matter what it takes’ and the Honda sound of this classic V12 engine. Also, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the FIA and FOM for their support and cooperation for this demonstration run.”

It marks the second historic car run before a race in as many weeks. Last weekend before the Belgian Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher got to run father Michael’s Benetton B194 in an emotional moment.

Green Savoree announces new three-year MRTI deal through 2020

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Tony DiZinnoAug 29, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT
Three more Verizon IndyCar Series venues have been locked in through 2020, in the form of Green Savoree Racing Promotions having announced a new three-year deal with the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires.

As the MRTI races have been confirmed, it also ensures they’ll be on the weekend card with IndyCar in St. Petersburg, Toronto and Mid-Ohio. Toronto announced a title sponsorship extension through 2020 with Honda Canada at its weekend, earlier this year. This release also confirmed the IndyCar race weekends will continue to be known as the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Honda Indy Toronto and Honda Indy 200 respectively.

All three MRTI series – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda – will be at all three tracks.

As these tracks have been a staple since the formal inception of the MRTI in 2010, it was a natural for them to continue, said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions.

“Eight years ago the Mazda Road to Indy’s relationship with Green Savoree began with USF2000 at St. Petersburg, and over the years it has been a tremendous partnership,” Andersen said.

“This renewal to have the entire Mazda Road to Indy at all three Green Savoree events through 2020 is the perfect foundation for what we believe to be the best calendar of road courses, street circuits and oval venues designed to train young drivers for careers in professional racing.  Kim [Green] and Kevin [Savoree] have three of the premier events on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule – a testament to their skills in organizing and promoting – and we are very pleased to be a part of their success.”

Savoree, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, added: “The racing competition and the depth of driver talent showcased in the Mazda Road to Indy have been fantastic.  Dan (Andersen) and his Andersen Promotions team have done a phenomenal job of building each step of the development ladder for open-wheel racing’s future stars. We’re proud to have all three series return and be key features at all three of our INDYCAR venues for an additional three years.”

Pirelli World Challenge has also been part of these three weekends in years past, to create an overflow of content between open-wheel and sports car racing in the same weekend. PWC is yet to release its 2018 calendar.

Sam Posey reflects on Lewis Hamilton’s journey in first 200 GPs (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoAug 29, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton made his 200th Grand Prix start this past weekend in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, and delivered his 58th career win Sunday after scoring his 68th pole on Saturday. The latter mark tied the great Michael Schumacher for most in Formula 1 history.

As Hamilton reached a threshold only 16 other drivers have in F1 history, Sam Posey reflects on Hamilton’s journey to get there, from his youthful days in karting, getting scouted by Ron Dennis, to then leaving the paternalistic nature of McLaren to find himself at Mercedes.

This essay is called “The One & Only Lewis,” written and narrated by Posey. For further 2017 and 2016 Posey essays, click here.

Castroneves ends as IndyCar’s top-scoring driver on ovals in 2017

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoAug 29, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
With his future in the Verizon IndyCar Series uncertain beyond 2017, it’s worth noting Helio Castroneves remains on top of his game and statistics help bare that out.

In his 20th season, Castroneves ended this year as the top-scoring driver in the six oval races this year, with a fourth place finish in Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Valvoline at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Granted, the result could have been better as he led 52 laps but then made a key mistake on a pit stop, the car going into neutral and needing to get restarted. Castroneves was deflated post-race.

Still, his Iowa win broke a three-plus year winless drought, and with other top-10 finishes of fourth (Phoenix and Gateway), second (Indianapolis 500) and seventh (Pocono) in four of the other five oval races ensured he scored the most points – 252 – in these six races. He crashed at Texas, which was his only finish outside the top-seven.

Will Power had led the oval points going into Gateway, but spun out once the race eventually started following a pre-race delay. Prior to Gateway, he had the Pocono and Texas wins, a second-place at Phoenix and a fourth in Iowa. He scored 232 points on ovals, which offset his only 86 points scored in the five street course races this year – just 14th in the field.

Josef Newgarden’s Gateway win vaulted him from 14th in oval points scored up to seventh with 198. A tough Indianapolis 500 result along with issues at both Phoenix and Texas helped hamper the oval totals for the overall points leader, who was the top-scoring driver on street courses.

The fourth member of Team Penske, Simon Pagenaud, wore the consistency crown with his Phoenix win and four other oval top-10 finishes – third at Gateway and Texas, fourth in Pocono and seventh at Iowa – to end fourth in oval points scored with 226, one behind Tony Kanaan in third.

Kanaan finished sixth, fifth, second, ninth and fifth in the five prior oval races prior to Gateway, when his pre-race spin sent him backwards for the rest of the night. Like his Brazilian countryman Castroneves, Kanaan still remains an oval ace at this level.

Castroneves, Power, Scott Dixon, Charlie Kimball and Takuma Sato scored poles on the six oval races this year. Team Penske and Chevrolet locked out the short oval poles at Phoenix, Iowa and Gateway – Power going last in qualifying at Iowa and Gateway to secure his two poles – while Dixon, Kimball and Sato gave Honda the three poles on the ovals 1.5 miles or greater.

Sato and Dixon were the fifth and sixth highest scoring drivers on ovals this season, Sato’s numbers aided considerably by the 137 points he scored by winning the double-points Indianapolis 500. Outside of that win, the likable driver finished 10th or worse in each of the five other oval races.

Behind Newgarden, Alexander Rossi was a more consistent top finishing driver on ovals, even though he only had the eighth highest point total. A third at Pocono was his best result, with other top-10s coming at Gateway (sixth) and Indianapolis (seventh).

Ed Carpenter Racing teammates JR Hildebrand and Ed Carpenter ended the year ninth and 10th among oval scorers, even despite both cars failing to finish Saturday night in Gateway with heavy accidents.

The oval points tallies for the year are below.

# Driver 4 6 9 11 14 15 T
3 Castroneves C 34 96 10 53 26 33 252
12 Power C 41 41 53 34 51 12 232
10 Kanaan H 28 91 41 22 31 14 227
1 Pagenaud C 53 43 35 27 32 36 226
26 Sato H 14 137 20 14 18 11 214
9 Dixon H 30 53 23 24 31 40 201
2 Newgarden C 23 34 18 29 41 53 198
98 Rossi H 15 91 8 19 36 28 197
21 Hildebrand C 35 61 18 41 12 12 179
20 Carpenter C 26 79 19 18 18 9 169
15 Rahal H 9 57 32 30 23 18 169
19 Jones H 19 93 13 12 13 17 167
27 Andretti H 12 76 28 14 20 16 166
8 Chilton H 10 86 25 17 12 14 164
28 Hunter-Reay H 17 35 11 35 25 15 138
14 Munoz C 20 50 12 10 20 22 134
5 Hinchcliffe H 18 33 16 20 11 24 122
83 Kimball H 24 29 11 16 14 26 120
4 Daly C 16 18 26 11 16 30 117
88 Chaves C 53 30 15 98
7 Aleshin H 13 55 15 9 92
22 Montoya C 73 73
7 Saavedra H 33 9 19 61
29 Alonso H 47 47
16 Servia H 40 40
63 Mann H 32 32
18 Bourdais H 11 21 32
11 Pigot C 29 29
18 Gutierrez H 17 8 25
77 Howard H 24 24
24 Karam C 23 23
18 Davison H 21 21
50 Harvey H 17 17
18 Vautier H 15 15
44 B.Lazier C 14 14
40 Veach C 12 12

RHR joins Taylor Cadillac crew for Petit Le Mans

Photo courtesy of IMSA
By Tony DiZinnoAug 29, 2017, 9:47 AM EDT
Ryan Hunter-Reay’s schedule after the Verizon IndyCar Series season concludes next month at Sonoma Raceway will grow a little busier with a return to Wayne Taylor Racing’s team, for his first drive aboard the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Hunter-Reay will deputize for Alex Lynn, on a potential Formula E schedule conflict, in joining Jordan and Ricky Taylor for Motul Petit Le Mans Oct. 5-7, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale.

Hunter-Reay has been drafted in to a number of Petit Le Mans before, having been with VISIT FLORIDA Racing last year and SRT Motorsports in 2014 and 2012 and Level 5 Motorsports in 2011.

The clear task here for the veteran of 33 career sports car starts is to aid the Taylor brothers in helping deliver them the Prototype class championship, as they hold a 26-point lead with just two races remaining.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Wayne Taylor and his sons once again,” said Hunter-Reay. “Through our runner-up finish at the Daytona 24-hour and since then, I’ve formed a pretty close relationship with the team as a whole – Wayne, Jordan and Ricky.

“The team has done an incredible job this season with five wins and leading the championship from the first round at Daytona. My goal is to fit in seamlessly, contribute in any way possible but, most importantly, do whatever I can to help this group win the IMSA WeatherTech championship. It goes without saying I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Cadillac DPi-V.R.”

Hunter-Reay will join a number of IndyCar drivers at this year’s Petit Le Mans. Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais are expected to reprise their roles as third drivers in Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GTs, and Team Penske’s debut of an Oreca 07 chassis ahead of its full plunge back into DPi in 2018 is expected to feature some combination of Juan Pablo Montoya plus one or two of its full-season IndyCar drivers. Dane Cameron, who was announced to the Penske Acura program a couple weeks ago, will be finishing his stint with Action Express Racing in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R that race.

Spencer Pigot’s usual bow at Mazda won’t occur since the Mazda RT24-P chassis will be undergoing testing in Europe shortly, while NBCSN IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell will be back in action with longtime co-driver Bill Sweedler in Alex Job Racing’s No. 23 Audi R8 LMS.