Rayhall: A win that sticks at Paul Ricard!

Editor’s note: Sean Rayhall, one of America’s rising driving talents, will file a series of blogs throughout the year chronicling his season in the European Le Mans Series, co-driving with John Falb at Zak Brown and Richard Dean’s United Autosports team in its Ligier JS P3. His fourth blog recaps a return to the top of the standings at Circuit Paul Ricard in France (previous blogs are linked here; Silverstone, Le Mans, Red Bull Ring).
—
So, we’ve got some good news to kick off this past race at Paul Ricard. They didn’t take this one away!
John and I arrived on Tuesday in order to test Wednesday, which was successful, but also forced us into a very risky call for the race week ahead. We realized the tire degradation was the worst we’ve ever seen, and the series only allocates us three sets for the entire race weekend.
So we made the decision to do the mandatory laps required within the 110 percent rule of the best lap time in order to meet the regulations, as well as scuff the tires pre-race to have an extra set to utilize during the race. This was risky and actually went both ways by the end of the weekend.
Qualifying came and the pressure was definitely on to slot into a good position. That being said, we were rolling off after not driving for a three days, and now we had to throw down in just 10 minutes. We ended up qualifying P5 on our second flying lap, when we called in to not abuse the tires. To be honest, under those circumstances P5 felt like a win for us, and we were very happy to be in that kind of position for race time.
Next we had to make a call to go low or high downforce. We had been running low but it was a huge question of whether the tires could handle it on full fuel for two hours. We didn’t have any great data saying that high downforce would work, so we went with what we knew.
The start was pretty crazy and we made up a few positions, but the tires didn’t like the low downforce setup at all, and we fell back to seventh where we settled in. I faced the two toughest stints of my life ahead, but I knew if we just got the best out of what we had, we were going to have a good shot at the podium.
For the second stint a yellow came out right in time for us to do a long stop and give me another set of scuffed tires where the car came alive. This was huge, as within the next 10 minutes we were leading and gapping the field.
I pitted with a 30-second lead and handed the car over to John, where he was able to have a mistake-free race with amazing pace given the circumstances on how sketchy the car was to drive on low downforce. There were a few people faster than us this race but ultimately hard work and consistency paid off and we were able to win by around five seconds!
We gambled hard by not practicing, which could have allowed us to see how important the high downforce setup was and save our tires. Still, we were able to pull off another win and get a small points lead!
Following this win, going home wasn’t quite on the table. After landing in Atlanta, I’ve come up to Mont-Tremblant to coach in Corsa Pilota. It’s hard not to be thankful for all the work and the opportunities!
I have to thank John Falb for his amazing drive, United Autosports for working hard and our entire team for having that never-give-up attitude all week! We all had faith in each other, and extracted the best out of our situation! Thank you as well to SportsInsure and Aero Paint for keeping us on track! Thanks for reading and talk to you after Spa!
BROWNSBURG, Indiana – Like father, like son, like grandfather. That’s going to be one of the big storylines at this weekend’s Chevrolet Performance NHRA U.S. Nationals.
For the first time in NHRA history, three generations of drag racers will compete in the same racing class in a national event. And it comes in the annual biggest race of the season, at Lucas Oil Raceway, just outside Indianapolis.
You might call it three shades of Gray, as veteran racer Johnny Gray will lead a family onslaught in Pro Stock along with son Shane and grandson Tanner.
“I am one proud grandpa and father,” Johnny Gray said.
A veteran Funny Car driver, Johnny Gray, 64, retired after the 2013 season and didn’t plan to get back behind the wheel of another race car ever again.
But when the unique opportunity arose for the eldest Gray to race with – and against – his son and grandson in the NHRA’s marquee race, the competitive juices started flowing again and he pulled down the his helmet from his closet and threw it into the ring once again.
“I’m really looking forward to it and everybody else is, too,” Tanner Gray said. “The main thing is for all of us to stay calm and focused on what we have to do.
“I wouldn’t be here without my grandpa or my dad.”
Shane Gray, 45, decided to take a hiatus from racing after last season, turning over the keys to the family’s Pro Stock Chevrolet Camaro in 2017 to son Tanner, who turned 18 in April.
The Gray talent is obviously in Tanner’s genes, not to mention he’s been around drag racing with his father and grandfather his entire life.
That’s why he was Shane’s hand-picked replacement.
“Getting the opportunity to race alongside my grandpa and dad at an event like the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals is pretty special,” Tanner Gray said. “Having an opportunity to make more history by being the first three generations of one family to compete professionally in the same class makes this rookie season I am having even more awesome.”
The youngest racing Gray has been one of the most pleasant surprises in both Pro Stock and overall NHRA racing this season, racking up a series-leading four wins already in the first 23 national events. At 18, he became the youngest winner in an NHRA national event in all pro series.
“If you told me I’d have four wins at this point of the season, I’d have told you you were crazy,” Tanner Gray said. “I’m just enjoying myself and having a real fun time – and hopefully, we can keep it up.”
Tanner Gray is currently No. 2 in the Pro Stock standings and is locked in to the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
“I cannot praise my Gray Motorsports guys enough,” Tanner Gray said. “They are the ones who are making me look good and making my job easy.
“My guys really have this car dialed in. Dave (crew chief Dave Connolly) has it figured out. We have some great equipment. I am very blessed to be in this position. I have done a small part and have to give all of the glory to my guys.”
All three Grays will drive Chevy Camaros with Valvoline sponsorship and logos from different eras.
Johnny’s Camaro SS will carry a Valvoline logo from the 1950s. The company has sponsored Johnny Gray for many years.
Shane will drive a Camaro SS with a Valvoline logo from the 1970s.
When he saw all the fun his son was having, Shane decided to return to the circuit early on this season on a part-time basis, capturing the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.
“Racing alongside my dad and Tanner at Indy with each of us carrying the Valvoline logos from different eras will be a lot of fun and I am looking forward to it.”
Tanner will drive a Camaro SS with a Valvoline logo from 2000.
All three Grays did some fine tuning on Monday and Tuesday, testing at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C., — about 20 miles from the team’s Denver, N.C. headquarters – before heading out for the 500-mile trek to Indianapolis for this weekend’s race.
“I am out here to have a good time racing with my son Tanner,” Shane Gray said. “Making consistent runs to collect as much data as we can to elevate our Gray Motorsports program in preparation for the Countdown is our primary focus.”
The Italian Grand Prix concludes Formula 1’s European season this weekend on NBCSN, as the second leg of a back-to-back trip for the series after last week’s Belgian Grand Prix.
NBCSN will feature live coverage for free practice two, qualifying and the race this weekend at the traditional European race time slots of 8 a.m. ET both Friday and Saturday for practice and qualifying, and a full hour of pre-race coverage Sunday for the race.
Usual free practice one and three coverage airs live exclusively on the NBC Sports App, which streams all sessions.
The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is the spiritual home of F1, and the official home for Ferrari’s fan base – the tifosi – where nothing less than victory will do.
Ferrari has won the Italian Grand Prix 19 times, but hasn’t won there since 2010 when Fernando Alonso did so in his first year with the team. That’s been Ferrari’s lone win in the last decade at Monza since Michael Schumacher’s emotional, memorable 2006 win when he announced his first retirement from the sport the same weekend.
Sebastian Vettel’s won at Monza three times, in 2008 with Toro Rosso in both his and the team’s first career victory, then with Red Bull in 2011 and 2013. With Ferrari, Vettel finished second in 2015 and third last year.
Mercedes has won the last three races at Monza with Nico Rosberg winning last year and Lewis Hamilton winning in 2014 and 2015. Hamilton also has a 2012 Monza win with McLaren on his resume.
A pole for Hamilton this weekend would be his 69th in his career, and set the all-time mark, breaking a tie with Schumacher.
A win for Hamilton would see him become the first driver to win back-to-back races in the 13th round of the season and would, at worse, see him move into a tie with Vettel for the championship lead. Vettel leads Hamilton by seven points, 220-213, the same gap as the difference between first and second in a single race (25 to 18 points).
Alonso, twice a winner at Monza as he also won in 2007 with McLaren, is the only other active Italian Grand Prix winner in the field. Kimi Raikkonen has never won at Monza for Ferrari.
Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:
Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 1, 4 a.m.-5:30 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Practice 2 (Replay): Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
Qualifying: Saturday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Qualifying (Replay): Sunday, Sept. 3, 1:30 a.m.-3 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Pre-Race: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Race: Sunday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Post-Race: Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
Formula 2: Sunday, Sept. 3, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
The next race is the Singapore Grand Prix, on September 17.
For the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, going from seven races a month ago at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course between all three of its series to just two at Gateway Motorsports Park this past weekend might have been an indication the number of things to chronicle would die down. Not the case.
That in mind, here’s some further thoughts on the weekend just completed:
—
Juncos and Franzoni’s Pro Mazda Gateway gamble comes good
Faced with the prospect of another second place finish after practice and qualifying in the Pro Mazda race, Juncos Racing and Victor Franzoni had to decide whether it was worth throwing a Hail Mary pass on downforce level to see if they could overtake the otherwise weekend dominator, Franzoni’s season-long sparring partner Anthony Martin of Cape Motorsports.
But just like a green team in football that has executed the Hail Mary to perfection – the Green Bay Packers – Ricardo Juncos’ green and white team’s gamble paid off.
“It was a gamble. We didn’t know what to do. We just knew we had lost 2 mph in qualifying. We had no options. We hoped to finish P2,” Juncos told NBC Sports post-race.
“So we trimmed like crazy and tried to compensate with the front wing. We made some adjustments we never had on ovals, for this track is particular.”
What was Franzoni’s confidence level in the untested, more trimmed out setting that came out before the race?
“Zero!” he laughed post-race.
“Before the race we had no idea what to do. We knew we had a good car, but not a fast one. We finished the car five minutes before going to the grid. We changed a lot of things that we hoped would work, and they did!”
What followed was potentially the defining moment of the season in the battle for the Pro Mazda title and the more than $790,000 that goes with it to advance into Indy Lights in 2018.
Franzoni hung behind Martin in the early stages but closed enough to where he tried a pass on the outside of Martin for the lead into Turns 1 and 2. He pulled it off, which was impressive enough, and even more so considering he was lighter on downforce and the outside lane was dirty.
“The rhythm was fantastic after that change,” Juncos explained. “We went 3-4 tenths quicker every lap than we had all weekend.”
“The first lap in Turn 1, I drifted the whole turn, and oh my goodness, I made a big mistake and I tried to catch it!” Franzoni said. “But I learned how to drive behind him. I was trying to find a good line. The only way to go by was outside in Turn 1. Then I tried next lap and it worked. It was so good. It was dirty, so I was cleaning the outside lane! So good, so happy.
“We just threw the dice and went. We had to win to keep at least the points close or go to first. It was like a poker game and it worked! It was a fun race.”
Martin obviously wasn’t pleased to lose the win, but did tip his cap to Franzoni and the team for making a brave call that came good.
“He was in the tow, and that allows you to hang onto the back. He had a better car than me. So they found something for the race and I was struggling,” Martin said. “When it comes down to the wire if your car isn’t perfect it’s a matter of wining or losing. It’s a bit unfortunate, but we came away with points. It’ll come down to the wire at the Glen.”
Beyond the top two, second Juncos driver Jeff Green was the impressive Pro Mazda surprise of the weekend. The 60-year-old posted the third fastest race lap and finished fifth, following a late-race pass of Team Pelfrey’s Nikita Lastochkin.
—
Kaiser’s roller-coaster Gateway ride all but seals Indy Lights title outright
Kyle Kaiser rebounded in nearly the best way possible Saturday night from his miserable weekend in Mid-Ohio as he almost had the Indy Lights title clinched a race in advance, then didn’t, then did, then didn’t again when the checkered flag fell. But so long as he starts next week’s season finale at Watkins Glen International, he’ll seal the title and the $1 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarship into the Verizon IndyCar Series that comes with it.
Kaiser got there with an at-times aggressive, at later-times smart and heads-up drive Saturday night in Gateway. Initially he delivered a statement of intent with an outside pass of Santiago Urrutia for second place, but then fell back as his tires fell off. Despite dropping as low as sixth, then also nearly hitting Nico Jamin, Kaiser then rebounded to fourth.
A post shared by Kyle Kaiser Racing (@kylekaiser18) on
Kaiser reflected on his night in the immediate aftermath.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but we prevailed,” Kaiser told NBC Sports. “I trust all the guys in this series; I talk with them, and think they all race me clean. I had a lot of confidence doing those passes.
“Later when my car fell off a bit, they made good moves on me. I was giving them room.
“We had too much tire pressure. We ran pretty high. Nonstop running on them. We got (the tires) overheated and I was super loose through Turns 3 and 4. The second I got behind someone, no grip.
“But it’s a bit surreal how it all turned out. I went to the outside of (Nico) and guys almost all came into me. I thought I was done for a second. But that was the goal; just bring it home. We moved forward two spots. I’m happy.”
Juncos hailed his driver’s evening under the lights for how smart he drove as a lot of craziness happened around him.
“I think he did a good job. He was always so smart. Mid-Ohio was difficult with such issues. P12 both race was basically two DNFs,” Juncos said. “That was our bad result, like everyone else.
“This one is a result of a great job for himself and family, for them trusting us for four years, and my whole team.”
—
Juan Piedrahita’s breakout MRTI race amidst the Indy Lights title tilt
While Urrutia won the race and Kaiser all but clinched the title, the standout performer of the weekend at Gateway in Indy Lights was MRTI journeyman Juan Piedrahita, a veteran of more than 100 career starts over parts of eight seasons in all three rungs of the MRTI.
He nearly delivered his first Indy Lights win Saturday night from his first career pole, in what would have been a popular triumph for the likable 25-year-old Colombian who now lives in Indianapolis and the single-car Team Pelfrey team.
Piedrahita has always been good on ovals, and has scored podiums on them in all three rungs. This was by far his best drive in an Indy Lights car.
Having exchanged the lead with Urrutia multiple times, Piedrahita regained the lead after a late restart, only for Urrutia to get him back in the final few laps.
Second place was a bitter pill to swallow and the result also ensured Urrutia was mathematically alive, if not realistically so, for the Indy Lights title heading to Watkins Glen next week.
“I didn’t just learn how to drive in two weeks,” Piedrahita told NBC Sports. “It’s just, things happen and finally and we’re here again and it feels awesome. I wanted to get the win really badly and I’m a little heartbroken, but at the same time, he did a hell of a job. It was so tough.
“At some point, I was like ‘Please finish it now,’ because mentally it was just – I didn’t know what he was going to do, he was all over the place. I thought I had a run on him, then I had a run on him – it was crazy. I gave it all. That’s all I have to say. For my guys, for all the Team Pelfrey guys.
“I think there were two perfect cars this weekend, and it was his car and my car. Both cars were perfect. It just happens that my car was perfect in Turns 3 and 4, and his car was perfect in Turns 1 and 2. I could see him, when I was in front of him, he would get a run in 1 and 2, but then in 3 and 4 I would get a gap. And then when he passed me, it was the same. So, it was two perfect cars. We both did a great job. At the end, he got it. It’s good, it’s good still. We have Watkins Glen and hopefully we can get it done.”
Urrutia, for his part, also hailed Piedrahita’s efforts.
“Yeah, it was good. The only thing I got to do was win, so that’s what I did,” he said. “I said, after the restart when I was second, ‘Okay, I win this race or I put the car in the wall,” because I don’t want to be second. I took a lot of risks on that pass and everything, but I got it, so I’m happy to be first, I’m happy to take the win. Now, I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen and get the win there again.”
—
Other weekend notes
Colton Herta had what seemed to be seven or eight near misses en route to third place in his Andretti/Steinbrenner Racing entry. The talented teenager has now found a semblance of consistency – he’s finished between second and sixth in six of the last seven races – after a previous run of ending 10th or worse in five of the last six races before that.
Nico Dapero drove an excellent race to finish a season-best fifth in the second Juncos car. The team made a front tire change and Dapero rebounded from ninth to fifth inside the final two laps. Like Herta, Dapero would figure to be even better in a second Indy Lights season.
Hat tip to Trackside Online for this, but after a brutal weekend and a tough week Aaron Telitz had his first DNF in MRTI in more than three seasons, after getting collected in a first lap accident.
Telitz, Shelby Blackstock and series debutante Chad Boat all had incidents for Belardi Auto Racing in a tough night, while Carlin also had multiple cars damaged in the same incident with Boat, when Neil Alberico and Garth Rickards got involved. Carlin faces a heavy task to repair Alberico’s car, which suffered significant damage and was nearly written off.
Zachary Claman De Melo banked his seventh straight top-six finish, ending best of the Carlin quartet in sixth.
Dalton Kellett turned in a good drive to end seventh after starting 11th for Andretti.
In Pro Mazda, Carlos Cunha scored his third straight third place finish for Team Pelfrey, while teammate TJ Fischer was fourth for the third straight race.
The Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires seasons conclude next weekend in Watkins Glen with all three series, the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda also back in action.
Three more Verizon IndyCar Series venues have been locked in through 2020, in the form of Green Savoree Racing Promotions having announced a new three-year deal with the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires.
All three MRTI series – Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda – will be at all three tracks.
As these tracks have been a staple since the formal inception of the MRTI in 2010, it was a natural for them to continue, said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions.
“Eight years ago the Mazda Road to Indy’s relationship with Green Savoree began with USF2000 at St. Petersburg, and over the years it has been a tremendous partnership,” Andersen said.
“This renewal to have the entire Mazda Road to Indy at all three Green Savoree events through 2020 is the perfect foundation for what we believe to be the best calendar of road courses, street circuits and oval venues designed to train young drivers for careers in professional racing. Kim [Green] and Kevin [Savoree] have three of the premier events on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule – a testament to their skills in organizing and promoting – and we are very pleased to be a part of their success.”
Savoree, president and chief operating officer of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, added: “The racing competition and the depth of driver talent showcased in the Mazda Road to Indy have been fantastic. Dan (Andersen) and his Andersen Promotions team have done a phenomenal job of building each step of the development ladder for open-wheel racing’s future stars. We’re proud to have all three series return and be key features at all three of our INDYCAR venues for an additional three years.”
Pirelli World Challenge has also been part of these three weekends in years past, to create an overflow of content between open-wheel and sports car racing in the same weekend. PWC is yet to release its 2018 calendar.