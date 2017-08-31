F1 Paddock Pass: Italian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of people will attend this weekend’s Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.
They’ll be there to see some of the best performers that the world of NHRA drag racing has to offer.
But between burnouts, finishes and between rounds, don’t be surprised to see at least a few doing some reading in the grandstands and suites.
Veteran NHRA public relations representative Bob Wilber has written a very compelling and humorous book – “Bats, Balls and Burnouts – A Life of Sports, Marketing and Mayhem” – that details his long tenure in the world of sports as an athlete and PR rep.
Wilber grew up steeped in Major League Baseball as his father, Del, played in the big leagues for several years before Bob was born. Bob followed in his father’s athletic footsteps, playing high school, college and six years of minor league baseball and becoming a baseball scout before moving on to administrative roles in soccer and as a player agent.
But that was all a prelude to Wilber changing careers shortly before turning 40, and then spending more than 20 years in the NHRA in a variety of roles, including marketer, racetrack operator and ultimately a team PR rep.
“Looking back over all of my career, playing ball, college ball, professional ball, at the time was my dream and all I cared about,” Wilber said. “That was my dream.
“But looking back over all of it, the 20 years in NHRA drag racing were the most rewarding. That was not handed to me. I was not the son of a drag racer, I was the son of a baseball player.
“And the soccer part of it, I was a marketing guy, which was not my forte. But what I really am is a communicator. So to be a PR guy for all those years, to go from being nobody and then look back over my career, to see what we did and where I got and the respect I earned, that is my greatest accomplishment. I started from nothing in this sport, I didn’t know anything about the sport.”
Wilber’s new book tells a number of great stories of the Minnesota resident’s time in the straight-line world – which is quite appropriate to be discussed here, as the U.S. Nationals is the biggest and most popular drag race in the world.
And has been for nearly 65 years.
“Probably the biggest memory of my drag racing career was the 2005 U.S. Nationals, when Del (Funny Car driver and one of Wilber’s closest friends, Del Worsham) won the Skoal Showdown (an exhibition race within a race), and then doubled-up and won the Nationals,” Wilber said. “That was pretty remarkable for a group like us.
“And we didn’t luck into any of it. We just beat all the big hitters. That was one of the most excited moments of my life, and that’s what I love about drag racing, is that every race win is a walk-off winner.
“I walked up to the starting line for the final round, I knelt down to shoot the video and the thought came into my head, ‘In four seconds, this is going to be over, and nobody knows how it’s going to end.’ It’s not like you’re up 9 runs in the ninth inning or 42 points in the fourth quarter.
“I love that about drag racing because every one is a complete explosion of emotion. It’s like it’s tied in the bottom of the ninth and someone is going to hit a home run.”
That Wilber, whose book went on sale recently on Amazon, would be at the U.S. Nationals this weekend to sell and autograph his book as well as catch up with longtime friends and fans, was an easy choice.
That race has figured highly throughout his career in the sport, providing a number of memories that he candidly describes in the book.
Wilber spent 12 years working with Worsham, one of only three drivers in NHRA history to win world championships in the sport’s two most popular classes: Top Fuel (2011) and Funny Car (2015).
Other drivers Wilber worked with in his career included two other veteran Funny Car drivers, Tim Wilkerson and Whit Bazemore.
Having grown tired of constant travel, he decided heading into the 2015 U.S. Nationals that he would retire at season’s end and put his life story on paper. It took him one year to write.
The theme of the book, Wilber said, is “plow forward” – and that’s exactly what he did. He wrote 5-6 days per week for one full year, writing 1,000 pages before trimming it down to the final in-print version of 510 pages across 33 chapters.
The book came out this July and has been very well-received, so much so that Wilber is thinking about additional book projects, maybe even a sequel.
“There are still many, many stories to tell,” Wilber said. “There’s probably a decade’s worth of books to write if you want to do drag racing, I guarantee you.”
And indeed, Wilber, now 61, is already preparing to do two more books, one on drag racing and the other on minor league baseball.
Drag racing books are rare to come by. How Wilber arrived at writing his book is interesting. It was during his final season on the NHRA circuit – and during the 2015 U.S. Nationals – when Wilber confided in a fellow PR rep who was also at a similar career crossroads about retiring and pursuing other opportunities.
Close friends for many years, they looked at each other and the answer just struck Wilber.
“I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up,” Wilber said, recalling the conversation with a laugh. “What am I really supposed to be doing here?
“I looked at her and it was right then and there that I decided to write my book. I just made up my mind and I’ve done it.”
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion in Simon Pagenaud has, it seems, put last week’s outburst in the heat of the moment at Gateway Motorsports Park behind him after losing the win to Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden.
Pagenaud was livid after Newgarden’s forceful pass for the lead, and ultimately the win, that produced a 25-point swing in the championship. Newgarden went from 18 points up on Pagenaud when he was trailing him on track to 43 up on Pagenaud with the pass, and with Scott Dixon having also passed Pagenaud for second.
The two Penske teammates have talked it out and Pagenaud, during a media lunch on Thursday, admitted emotions got the better of him at Gateway.
“I was taken by the heat of the moment. I lost the race. As a racer, you hate losing races. In the heat of the moment, it felt like I explained then. But stepping back from it, I was disappointed in my reaction,” Pagenaud admitted Thursday.
Pagenaud, who said at the time he had lost both trust and respect for Newgarden, backtracked a bit today and expressed how thankful he is to have the opportunity to race so freely with his teammates.
Without saying as much, it seems any behind-the-scenes work done at Team Penske this week has sought to diffuse the tension before it could escalate further.
“Quite frankly, the situation we’re in is amazing,” he said. “We get to fight against teammates. We get to fight so hard without team orders. Everybody should be happy with the situation; the media, the fans, the drivers.
“It’s unfortunate that my French blood came out a little bit!” he laughed. “I have no problem with it whatsoever. The team is a fantastic team.
“Josef and I will race for Penske for a long time, and we need to work together. We had a good chat. We’ll go forward. He’s doing his job, and I’m doing mine. So of course one of us isn’t going to be happy because only one can win. We’re on good terms, and going to work together.”
Pagenaud, whose season as a whole has been high on consistency but reduced in terms of poles and wins – after having seven and five last year he only has one of each this year – reflected a bit on the lost opportunities, where say fourth place finishes occurred when a second or third place was possible, or like at Gateway, when he lost the win and finished third.
“There’s many races we fought for the win but didn’t get it done. I think about Texas, Toronto, Gateway, a lot of others… Pocono even. Most of them are ovals as well, I’d like to point out!” he said.
“But It’s been a different year. Sometimes luck is on your side. This year has been challenging. That doesn’t mean we haven’t done a good job. What does it take to win more races? Get more aggressive, and I have to do it starting now.”
One of the challenges Pagenaud and the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet team has found this year is that a lot of their successful setups have not necessarily translated this year.
Although the aero kits have been frozen and Chevrolet has made gains on the power side, changes in Firestone’s tire at a number of tracks have left the No. 1 team scrambling a bit. This was a track where Pagenaud struggled, relatively speaking, last year as he only started and finished seventh.
“Definitely the difference in the tires has been interesting,” he said. “Sometimes we’ve got caught out. It’s difficult when you won with the car setup the year before, and then you review it and sometimes it’s difficult to maintain that. If you win with one car, can you accept changing it?
“Now I’d say since Toronto we’re back to our level of competitiveness and performance. It needs to be better.”
Pagenaud is also thankful that the next race on the schedule comes a week later in Watkins Glen, rather than having another week to dwell on Gateway.
“I’ve had the time to reflect on the last week. I’d have no problem having another week off; but racing now is good for us and good for the fans.”
Formula E has confirmed its entry list and updated sporting regulations ahead of its fourth season, set to begin in Hong Kong on December 2.
The all-electric series will once again boast a 10-strong grid for season four, with the same outfits that took part in the 2016/17 campaign returning.
The entered teams for 2017/18 are as follows:
Andretti Formula E
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Dragon Racing
DS Virgin Racing
Mahindra Racing
NIO Formula E Team
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
Renault e.dams
TECHEETAH
Venturi Formula E Team
While on the face of things it is the same as last year’s entry list, there have been three subtle team name changes.
Firstly, ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport is now known as Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, reflecting the works backing the team now receives from German manufacturer Audi.
Secondly, NextEV NIO has dropped the ‘NextEV’ portion of its name, reflecting a wider rebrand within its company that was first present in Formula E in Buenos Aires when a new livery appeared.
Last but not least, Dragon Racing has dropped EV manufacturer Faraday Future from its name, having raced last year as ‘Faraday Future Dragon Racing’.
The move comes amid much uncertainty surrounding the future of Faraday Future, but a spokesperson from the company confirmed to NBC Sports that the nature of its relationship with Dragon has not changed.
“Faraday Future continues to maintain its partnership with Dragon Racing in the FIA Formula E Championship,” the confirmation read.
“We continue to honor our commitments as evidenced by our testing for Season 4 in the past few weeks.”
Formula E also confirmed the updates within its sporting regulations, with the following being the most notable changes:
Any driver who is not classified in the top ten positions at the end of the race will not be eligible for the point awarded for fastest lap.
Elimination of a non-qualifying session when two races take place during the same event.
Increase in the number of promotional days from 3 to 6 days per team with a maximum of 3 days on circuit, to promote roadshows.
Addition of a practice session day during the season and a practice session day reserved for rookies.
Increase of power during the race from 170 kW to 180 kW.
Formula E will embark on a 14-race schedule for season four, with new events in Santiago, Sao Paulo and Rome confirmed as well as two TBA venues, one of which is understood to be Munich in Germany.
The Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires concludes its 2017 campaign this weekend at Watkins Glen International with four total races, two for the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and one apiece for Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda.
While Indy Lights is set to avoid any controversial ending thanks to Kyle Kaiser all but mathematically clinching last time out at Gateway Motorsports Park, it’s Pro Mazda and USF2000 where the drama will take center stage, as more than $2 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarships will be doled out.
PRO MAZDA: The final Franzoni vs. Martin bout
Two is the magic number heading into the final weekend for the Mazda Renesis rotary engine and existing chassis before the new Tatuus PM-18 arrives next year.
With two races and the two title rivals separated by just two points, and with one of the two drivers looking for his second straight MRTI title, there’s two chances for glory – and heartbreak – in the pursuit of $790,000 (out of an overall fund of $1.1 million) toward a season in the Indy Lights class in a Soul Red race car.
Victor Franzoni leads the standings by two points over Anthony Martin, Franzoni having seized the momentum following a dramatic pass for the lead – and win – last time out at Gateway.
On permanent road courses this year, Franzoni swept at Indianapolis, and the two split weekends at Road America and Mid-Ohio. Both of the latter two weekends featured drama. Franzoni felt he was blocked at Road America to lose a win there, while Martin felt Franzoni’s teammate, Jeff Green, had inadvertently compromised his lead at Mid-Ohio as he spun out trying to get out of the way.
The gloves are off between these two and it’s a shame, really, one of them has to lose. Juncos has won past Pro Mazda titles with Spencer Pigot (2014) and Conor Daly (2010) while Cape, surprisingly, never has despite frequently running a car adorned in Soul Red livery for the previous year’s USF2000 champion stepping up.
“It’s been an incredible battle to watch, not just for side-by-side action, but watching the two elevate each other during the course of the season,” said Anders Krohn, who serves as NBCSN’s Indy Lights analyst and has been an IndyCar pit reporter several races this year.
“It’s actually very similar to Spencer Pigot and Scott Hargrove in 2014, and we all know that final weekend ended up being rather wild. They are both fully deserving of the championship and it’ll be tough to see one of them lose it. I firmly believe both of them can get the job done in Indy Lights, so I hope to see both of them there next year, regardless of outcome this weekend. One thing is for sure, I’ll be watching both races closely.”
For the other drivers entered, it’s a chance to make one final statement in a pair of races. Team Pelfrey will look for its first win of the year in a year where Martin and Franzoni have swept the first 10 races between them, winning five times each. Robert Megennis also makes his Pro Mazda debut, while also running in USF2000 for Team Pelfrey.
A whirlwind year-plus will come to an end for Oliver Askew, with the Floridian and last year’s Team USA Scholarship recipient seeking another Mazda scholarship, valued at nearly $400,000. Rinus VeeKay has been the consistent surprise of the season, the Dutch teenager having finished between first and fourth in all but one of the 13 races thus far.
Askew can deliver Cape Motorsports its seventh straight USF2000 title, following Martin (2016), Nico Jamin (2015), Florian Latorre (2014), Scott Hargrove (2013), Matthew Brabham (2012) and Petri Suvanto (2011). VeeKay will look to secure a title for Augie Pabst and his Pabst Racing team.
The Floridian enters with a 13-point lead and can seal the title with a podium finish in the lone USF2000 race on the schedule. It’d take some trouble for Askew for VeeKay to overcome the deficit, but he’ll press on regardless.
“Having heard input from the U.S. karting community, they all knew Askew would be a superstar and boy has he delivered,” Krohn said. “Speed in karts don’t always translate to open-wheel cars, but in this case, it certainly has. Askew really took advantage of polished performances early in the season when everyone else were finding their feet. Where VeeKay shines, is in progression. He’s just got better every single weekend and he seems to be the stronger of the two, mentally, despite being the younger one.
“With Watkins Glen only being a single-header, the odds are in Askew’s favor, but he needs to execute a solid weekend without being on the defense. For VeeKay, it’s win or nothing, which is almost a better position to be in because he doesn’t need to worry about looking in his rear view mirrors.”
Parker Thompson has secured third in the championship for Exclusive Autosport and will look to continue with his second half of the year flourish, with nothing but pride to race for this weekend. Kaylen Frederick has secured fourth for Team Pelfrey, with Calvin Ming all but assured fifth for Pabst unless Robert Megennis (Pelfrey) can spring a miracle and book-end his year with wins. Sixth through ninth could change hands with Devin Wojcik, a Buffalo native, looking to impress in his home race for ArmsUp Motorsports.
The rest of the field features some intriguing battles elsewhere and some new or returning drivers. Niall Murray (Newman Wachs Racing) and Zach Holden (BN Racing) make their debuts, with Callan O’Keefe back with Team BENIK for the first time since the Indianapolis road course weekend.
INDY LIGHTS: Kaiser’s coronation but plenty to fight for
Unlike last year where the final lap dictated the Indy Lights championship under controversial circumstances – Ed Jones emerging ahead of Santiago Urrutia only after Felix Serralles let Jones through for fourth place – Kyle Kaiser has no such concerns this weekend and will need only to start Sunday’s Indy Lights race to win the title and the $1 million Mazda Motorsports Advancement Scholarship that comes with it. He enters with a 31-point lead and the maximum one driver can gain in a race is 27 from first to 14th.
“The history actually goes back further than his first Lights year. I watched Kyle Kaiser in his first Pro Mazda race in 2013 at Circuit of the Americas. He would fly through the esses on one lap, and go about a nautical mile off the racing surface on the next,” Krohn reflected.
“And I really think that’s been the story for Kyle’s development. He’s gone from being a driver that could put a lap or a corner together, to now a much more complete product, one that has the ability to push hard when he needs to or take a step back when he’s not in position to challenge for a win. On outright pace you could argue there are two or three drivers on the grid that are quicker than Kyle, but his consistency this year has been truly impressive.”
Two key battles for other spots are for second and fourth. Santiago Urrutia holds that down by eight points over Colton Herta; if Urrutia does end second, he’d mirror Jack Harvey in coming second, two straight years. Herta has rallied in the final quarter of the year after a tough midseason stretch.
Similarly, eight points separate Matheus Leist, Zachary Claman De Melo and Nico Jamin for fourth place. Leist and Jamin have won in their rookie seasons while Claman De Melo has been quite likely the most improved driver of the season, and could have a year-on-year jump from ninth to fourth in points.
Aaron Telitz and Neil Alberico are more or less assured seventh and eighth in points after the young Americans started strong but have had tough rest of seasons. Finally there’s nine points separating the next four drivers, with Shelby Blackstock, Juan Piedrahita, Dalton Kellett and Ryan Norman all fighting over the final two places in the top-10.
NOTES
The Pro Mazda Watkins Glen Grand Prix Presented by Cooper Tires will take the green flag Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Sunday at 7:55 a.m. EDT.
The Mazda USF2000 Watkins Glen Grand Prix Presented by Cooper Tires will take the green flag at 1:15 p.m. ETon Saturday.
The Mazda Indy Lights Watkins Glen Grand Prix Presented by Cooper Tires will take the green flag Sunday at 10:50 a.m. ET. The NBCSN broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. ET.