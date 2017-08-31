Hamilton seeks pole record in front of Ferrari fans at Monza

Lewis Hamilton could break Michael Schumacher’s record for pole positions in Formula One.
The Verizon IndyCar Series’ second-to-last race of the 2017 season takes place this weekend at the picturesque Watkins Glen International (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN), with what will be a busy weekend of on-track action as the series wraps a run of three races in as many weekends, on three different types of circuits.
The return to permanent road course action comes after a run on the repaved 1.25-mile Gateway Motorsports Park last Saturday night, and after a 500-miler at Pocono Raceway the previous Sunday.
Some story lines going into the weekend are as follows:
2017 INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen – Talking Points:
Newgarden vs. Pagenaud takes center stage
In their first on-track competition since Josef Newgarden’s power move on Simon Pagenaud for the win last Saturday night at Gateway, how the Team Penske teammates get on with it will be a huge thing to witness this weekend. One wonders what it would be like to have been a fly on the wall in the post-race team debrief.
As the series heads to two permanent road courses, it’s worth looking how these two – along with teammates Will Power and Helio Castroneves – have fared on them this year. Newgarden (Barber and Mid-Ohio) and Power (Indianapolis) have won three of the four road course races this year, with Scott Dixon having toppled the Penske quartet five races ago at Road America despite the Penske drivers locking out the top four positions on the grid. That was the last win for a driver outside Penske.
Pagenaud won at Barber, Indianapolis and Mid-Ohio last year but struggled at Watkins Glen, where he qualified and finished seventh. He’s been third at Barber and fourth on the other three road courses this year, and must find a way to get ahead of his teammates if he’s to claw back a now 43-point gap with just two races left.
Not quite Dixon’s last stand… but it’s close
It’s not that Dixon can’t overcome a 31-point deficit to Newgarden; he overcame a 47-point gap in miraculous fashion two years ago at Sonoma to surpass both Juan Pablo Montoya and Graham Rahal for the title in an unexpected manner. But if he loses more than 10 or so points to Newgarden this weekend – that’d mean he’d finish second or worse if Newgarden was to win – it makes the degree of difficulty harder for Dixon at Sonoma.
Fortunately Watkins Glen is his happy hunting ground. He has four prior wins here, with three different manufacturers (Toyota in 2005, Honda in 2006 and 2007, Chevrolet in 2016). And last year, he dominated every session from the word go. Key here is whether Dixon will be able to maximize the Honda package at his disposal this week, working whatever magic he can to topple the Penske Chevrolets.
The team seems optimistic after a good test and after Dixon did a near perfect job of damage limitation in Gateway, ending second when fifth might have been the best finish had all four Penskes been perfect.
“We certainly weren’t expecting P2. We got some help from some others,” Dixon’s engineer Chris Simmons told NBC Sports at Gateway. “We did what Chip always asks of us. Get the obvious things right and make no mistakes. And of course, Scott drove brilliantly and the guys did great pit stops.”
A win isn’t required but if he can close the gap by about 10 points or so to Newgarden, he’s well within striking distance at Sonoma with double points there – meaning 20 points will cover first and second (100 to 80, before bonus points).
Do the Andretti dominoes fall, officially
The silly season saga that has dominated paddock discussion is Andretti Autosport’s engine decision for 2018. Rumors of a switch to Chevrolet persisted; at Mid-Ohio, Honda Perfomance Development Art St. Cyr told us that Honda “expects to continue with its current lineup” of teams, and now reports have emerged earlier this week that despite the switch looming a continuation with Honda now looks likely. Of course the team hasn’t confirmed its direction either way, and the speculation has run rampant to the point of exhaustion.
Along the same lines, the follow-up question is what happens to Honda affiliated drivers Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi. For Sato, a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing reunion is likely – Bobby Rahal told us in July he had “warm feelings” for the current Indy 500 champion – so it seems a question of “when” rather than “if.” As for Rossi, he told us after Gateway he was thankful to Andretti and refuted a report that said he’d already re-signed with the team, instead gauging his options. He also “liked” a tweet that said “not necessarily” that he would return to the team. He’ll undoubtedly get his future sorted.
Bourdais back in his natural environment
After a top-10 finish at Gateway on his return, expect some bigger things from Sebastien Bourdais and the No. 18 UNIFIN Honda for Dale Coyne Racing this weekend. Bourdais qualified third and finished fifth last year, the result coming despite a spin at the start, one aerial trip through the Bus Stop chicane, and making it home top-five on a weekend where his future plans got tipped off.
Bourdais’ only Firestone Fast Six appearance this year came at the similarly smooth surface of the Indianapolis road course before an engine failure in the race. He finished eighth at Barber and rookie teammate Ed Jones was seventh at Road America, proving good things are possible for the Coyne squad here this weekend.
A mini-Indy Lights 2015 title rivals reunion
Three young drivers to watch this weekend are three of the four who battled for the 2015 Indy Lights title. That year’s champion Spencer Pigot returns to the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet after a two-race absence; Jones, as mentioned above, will look to return to the top-10 in his No. 19 Boy Scouts of America Honda for the first time since Road America; Jack Harvey, the Englishman, makes his IndyCar road course debut in the No. 7 Autonation SiriusXM Honda for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. All that’s missing here from that grid is RC Enerson, who dazzled at Watkins Glen last year by qualifying 11th and finishing ninth on a great fuel save run for Coyne that wowed most of the paddock.
Pigot’s race pace and race craft has been impressive this year but he’s in need of a good qualifying run; he’s still never made it out of the first round yet. Jones, with Bourdais back alongside him, will look to recapture his early season form. Expectations are modest for Harvey but if he can get close to advancing out of Q1 and figure into the top-10 or top-12 in the race, he’ll have done a respectable job. Each of these three will look to showcase themselves in the final two races.
Other angles to watch
Can Will Power and Helio Castroneves, now close to being out of the title fight, throw one final spanner in the works of their Team Penske teammates before Sonoma?
How do Chip Ganassi Racing’s other three drivers respond after back-to-back tough races?
Graham Rahal and RLL Racing haven’t had the best of form on road courses this year and struggled here in 2016. Will they have made strides to threaten the leaders?
Will James Hinchcliffe and the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team atone from late-race heartbreak last year when they ran out of fuel in the final laps when running second? Same for Takuma Sato, now with Andretti Autosport, who spun from a potential podium?
Can A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ young duo of Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz carry momentum from the team’s best all-around weekend in Gateway?
How do all the different types of rubber impact grip levels throughout the weekend? Beyond Firestone, Cooper (MRTI), BFGoodrich (MX-5) and Toyo (Stadium SUPER Trucks) are also represented on the track.
The final word
From Dixon, the Watkins Glen dominant driver over the last few times here: “We’ve had some success at Watkins Glen over the years and it’s been one of the better tracks for the No. 9 team historically. The goal is to do what we did last year, both starting and finishing strong. We’re in striking distance with two races to go in the championship, including the double-points race in the Sonoma finale, so we need to be fast out of the gates this Friday.”
Force India Formula 1 drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have held clear-the-air talks after clashing for the fourth race this season in Belgium last weekend, with both admitting to have done wrong.
Force India’s team bosses looked dimly on the clash, confirming immediately after the race they would be implementing on-track orders to prevent the pair from colliding again, having warned the drivers after previous incidents in Canada, Azerbaijan and Hungary.
Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Perez confirmed that talks had been held earlier in the day in a bid to resolve the issue, with both drivers keen to put it behind them.
“I’ve had a really good conversation with him, personally, between him and me, and I think it’s time to move forwards,” Perez said.
“I think everyone has their opinion of what happened. The engineers have one opinion, the fans, us, have different opinions on what has been happening. But the most important thing is that from now on we move forward.
“The main objective as a team is to move forward in the constructors’, and we cannot afford to lose any more points. I think we’ve lost quite a lot of points in those races. We will move forward and I’m very sure that these things will not happen again.”
“What has happened before has happened. Now we can’t change what happened before,” Ocon added.
“We have to move forward. As Sergio was saying, we had a talk this morning together, just us two. It is time that we forget all of that and we work hard for the team.
“That’s what’s important, that’s what they deserve as well, that we behave as professionals, and we want to keep challenging the others, keep pushing them, and we have to keep that fourth place until the end.”
When asked if they had behaved as professionals, Ocon said: “I think we both crossed the line, that’s for sure. We touched, so of course, something was wrong in there.
“I’m not going to argue because it’s all behind now and we want to move forward, but for sure we crossed the line, and we can’t do that in the future for the purpose of the team, and even for us.”
Perez brushed off the suggestion that he would not be able to work with Ocon in the future, insisting there is no need for either driver to leave Force India to defuse the tension in the team.
“I think that’s not the way I look at things. I want to do the best for the current team that I am with, and I want to do the best results,” Perez said, having been linked with a move to Renault.
“I think we both know that we’ve done wrong in the past for this team. So my main target, I’m not thinking to run away.
“I think that working with Esteban is still possible, there still can be a successful partnership. I’m not thinking about moving elsewhere.”
Andretti Autosport has ended the summer saga of whether it would change up its engine partner in the Verizon IndyCar Series for 2018, by announcing an extension of its existing tie-up with Honda on a multi-year deal.
Andretti was known to be in talks with Chevrolet about a possible switch for 2018, only for bosses at the team to opt against ending the partnership with Honda that has been in place since 2014.
“It’s no secret that we’ve been weighing this decision for a while now,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti.
“We’ve had strong relationships and have marked milestones with both manufacturers, but we’re pleased to continue our Honda partnership.
“We have a great history of success with Honda and I have no doubt that together, our collection of achievements will continue to grow.”
“We’re extremely happy to continue our successful partnership with Michael Andretti and Andretti Autosport,” St. Cyr added.
“As Michael stated, his team has played a major role in our success at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including victories at three of the last four Indy 500s.
“In addition to success at Indianapolis, 47 of Honda’s 225 Indy car victories through the years have been scored by the Andretti Autosport. Together, we’re looking forward to adding to this already impressive total in the future.”
Andretti poked fun at the summer saga by releasing the official decision via a video on social media, with dominos falling and then leading to Honda.
Takuma Sato will not return to the team, Andretti confirmed to the Indianapolis Star, for a second season – Sato and his management group having opted to move before an engine decision was finalized. Bobby Rahal told NBC Sports in July that he and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, where Sato is poised to return to, had “warm feelings” for Sato.
It’s possible that beyond the four cars Andretti Autosport runs this year that a fifth could be added for more races than just the Indianapolis 500.
“With powertrain confirmation now in place, Andretti will turn its focus on setting the team’s 2018 stable of drivers,” the team statement read.
“With Series and Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay and third-generation racer Marco Andretti already contracted through the next season, the team will confirm and announce its remaining drivers in the coming weeks.”
Formula 1’s stint in Europe for 2017 comes to a close this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at the historic Autodromo Nazionale Monza, on the outskirts of Milan.
Lewis Hamilton heads into the race weekend riding high after a controlled victory in Belgium last weekend, drawing him back to within seven points of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers’ championship.
The high-speed nature of Monza should play towards Mercedes’ strengths, but the same was said of Spa, yet Vettel was able to push Hamilton all the way in the fight for victory.
There will be an extra dose of pressure facing Ferrari this weekend. Monza being its home race, the grandstands are set to turn a sea of red as its loyal Tifosi fan base turns out for the Scuderia’s 70th anniversary weekend.
Can Vettel deliver a popular home win for Ferrari, its first since 2010? Or will Hamilton continue to turn the screw on his rival in the title race?
Here’s what to watch for in this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
2017 Italian Grand Prix – What to watch for
Hamilton, Mercedes aim to tie things up
Lewis Hamilton’s victory at Spa last weekend gave Mercedes the perfect start to the second half of the season, responding to Ferrari’s one-two in Hungary before the summer break with a convincing victory.
While most were surprised by just how competitive Ferrari proved to be, Hamilton nevertheless capitalized on an opportunity for victory at a ‘Mercedes track’, reeling Vettel in at the head of the drivers’ table.
Another win for Hamilton on Sunday at Monza would see him take the championship lead, albeit on race wins should Vettel come second once again, the pair theoretically tied up on 238 points.
With Singapore coming up in two-and-a-half weeks, a race Ferrari should dominate, Monza is an important race for Mercedes to rack up some points and get in another blow in the title fight.
Hamilton could also become F1’s all-time pole position record holder on Saturday, having scored the 68th of his career at Spa to tie with Michael Schumacher. Taking a 69th on Ferrari home soil would be particularly significant.
Ferrari celebrates 70 years of racing
Seventy years since Enzo Ferrari first drove a car to bear his name, the Italian manufacturer is set for a weekend of celebrations and events at Monza as it bids to write the next chapter of its F1 success story.
Vettel’s showing at Spa gave the team confidence that it won’t be walked over by Mercedes at high-speed tracks, the German saying there is now no circuit for Ferrari to fear through the closing rounds of the season.
Monza is a crucial weekend for Ferrari all the same. With announcements regarding both Vettel and Raikkonen now out of the way, the team will know that this year’s race represents its best chance of a home victory for some time.
Will the Tifosi get the result they so want? Or will this anniversary weekend be one overshadowed by Mercedes’ success?
Will Red Bull get dragged into the midfield fight?
With engine power being a key area for this weekend’s race at Monza, Red Bull may find itself struggling to keep up with Mercedes and Ferrari even more than usual. The issues with its Renault power units are well-document, and while the situation may not be as bleak as things are for McLaren and Honda, the frustration is there.
Reliability has been one of Renault’s biggest weaknesses so far this season, with Max Verstappen suffering yet another failure at Spa last weekend. The Dutchman is reportedly set to take some new power unit elements for Monza, meaning he will start further back thanks to grid penalties, leaving Daniel Ricciardo to fight alone.
With the oncoming midfielders such as Force India and Williams armed with Mercedes power, they could yet suck Red Bull into the pack.
Fernando begins to think about his future
The saga surrounding Fernando Alonso’s future should hopefully begin to show signs of progress this weekend at Monza. The two-time world champion has long-stated he would begin to plot his 2018 plans come September, even joking at Spa that he had “one week of freedom” given it was the end of August.
Alas, Friday marks the beginning of September, and Alonso’s options are looking more and more limited. If he is desperate to stay in F1, then staying with McLaren or, in a strange twist to silly season that arose at Spa, a move to Williams may be the solution.
On-track, expect this weekend’s race to be another difficult one for Alonso. His sensational start at Spa was quickly overshadowed by his lack of straight-line speed, with cars streaming past on the Kemmel Straight. The decision to retire was questionable, with Alonso’s cited engine issue never being found by Honda…
2017 Italian Grand Prix – Facts and Figures
Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza Corners: 11 Lap Record: Rubens Barrichello 1:21.046 (2004) Tire Compounds: Super-Soft/Soft/Medium 2016 Winner: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:21.135 2016 Fastest Lap: Fernando Alonso (McLaren) 1:25.340 DRS Zone: T11 to T1, T7 to T8