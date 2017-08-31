Photo: IndyCar

Tracy hails Newgarden's integration, title push with Team Penske

By Tony DiZinno
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Like in his driving career, Paul Tracy isn’t afraid to give the verbal “chrome horn” during his NBCSN Verizon IndyCar Series commentary if it’s needed. Watkins Glen, after all, was the site of Tracy’s famous one-liner last year that if Marco Andretti didn’t have a ride at Andretti Autosport, “his only other option was Uber.”

But he’s not afraid to bestow praise when it’s deserved, either.

Tracy’s tenure with Team Penske in the 1990s was a case of being a promising, talented young driver making his way against the establishment – in his case Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi as teammates – and not being afraid to rough it up if needed.

Enter Josef Newgarden, who with his pass for the win last Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park on teammate Simon Pagenaud, may well enter Penske lore as a series champion following his most decisive pass for the lead yet in IndyCar, against an established teammate.

The Gateway pass, occurring at more than 180 mph into Turn 1 of an oval, stands out even more than his pass on Will Power for the lead at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, which Tracy’s fellow NBCSN analyst Townsend Bell called “legendary” on that broadcast.

“For sure it was a risky pass that Newgarden took. But the door was open, and it was barely enough to get through, and Newgarden said, ‘Okay, the door is cracked open just enough for me to get through, I’ll kick it open the rest of the way,’ and I don’t think Pagenaud liked that very well,” Tracy told reporters on a conference call previewing this weekend’s NBCSN motorsports tripleheader from Monza (7 a.m. ET), Watkins Glen (1 p.m. ET) and Darlington (6 p.m. ET).

“He felt he had the move covered. He was frustrated after the race, and frankly he kind of gave the race away. He could have closed the door down a little bit more, but he left it just enough open for Newgarden to come through.”

Tracy said Newgarden, now in his sixth season in the championship, has fulfilled the potential evident in his early years – and he knew he had his eye on him from as early as his rookie season, when a passing attempt for the lead on Dario Franchitti went awry at Long Beach in 2012.

“He’s not new to the series. He’s been around for four or five years now, and when he first came in to the series with Sarah Fisher, I knew right away just watching him on track that he was a tremendous talent,” Tracy said.

“He had a lot of talent, a lot of speed. He was brave, and I had said a couple years ago when he was driving for Fisher and the team was folding — about to go on the brink of folding up (eventually merged with Ed Carpenter Racing for one season to form CFH Racing, then reverted back to ECR in 2016 -Ed.), I said, you know, publicly in an interview that somebody like Penske or Ganassi needs to give this kid a chance because he’s the real deal, and it didn’t happen at that point, and he got picked up by Ed Carpenter, and he obviously had a great couple years with him, and then really started to kind of come into his own in terms of the speed and got some wins last year.”

Considering the number of drivers that have passed through Team Penske’s halls, what followed next from Tracy was really high praise, following a meeting he, Bell and Kevin Lee had with Roger Penske pre-race last week at Gateway.

“I said to Roger, I said, ‘This kid is like — he’s the whole deal. He’s American, he’s good-looking, he’s fast, he’s brave as hell, he gets all the sponsors in, he goes to all the sponsor events and loves doing it.’

“He moved down to the shop. He’s in the shop every day with the guys. He’s with his engineers at dinner. He’s everything that you would want as a driver, and Roger completely agreed with me.

“He goes, ‘I haven’t had a guy in a long time that has integrated himself into our team as quickly as Josef has done in six months.’”

High praise indeed. Pagenaud backtracked earlier Thursday at a media luncheon when he sought to downplay any tension. Tracy, who spoke to Newgarden earlier this week, said he’s past it and Pagenaud needs to do the same if he is to retain his championship crown – or risk losing it to his new teammate, the points leader, in his first year at Team Penske.

“I think having looked at it in hindsight and having spoken to Newgarden this week, I had a conversation with him, and you know, they had a little bit of a — not an argument but a disagreement after the race, and he was reminded of the fact that he pulled the same kind of move on Power at Mid-Ohio the year before and hit him wheel-to-wheel and pushed him off the track for the win in the closing laps of Mid-Ohio. So he kind of had selective memory of some moves he made,” Tracy said.

“So I think having thought about it now for a week, he’s probably over it, and he knows he needs to win the next two races if he’s going to win the championship, and you’ve got to move on.”

Pigot: 'The important thing is people see the potential'

By Tony DiZinno
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Like many drivers in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Spencer Pigot doesn’t have his 2018 plans sorted, and probably won’t for at least several more weeks.

Pigot matched his car number, 20, in terms of career starts his most recent outing in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course slightly more than a month ago.

Heading into this Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen (1 p.m. ET, NBCSN), the two-time Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires champion has a point to prove results-wise as he looks to solidify his status in the series beyond being a perennial part-timer, sharing the car with his team boss.

“It’s not been the ideal situation, but the series schedule is somewhat compact that I’m racing fairly often,” Pigot told NBC Sports. “This has been biggest downtime, between Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen. Doing the long distance races with Mazda has kept me fresh as well. You just try to take advantage of all the sessions to get back into the swing of things.”

The Rising Star Racing-supported driver would like to continue with Ed Carpenter Racing and is working towards that retention. Carpenter’s team had a significant change this year with both Josef Newgarden and engineer Jeremy Milless moving on; JR Hildebrand and Justin Taylor came in on the No. 21 side, respectively. Pigot was retained for 2017.

“The next year is always in back of my mind, to try to continue in IndyCar. Finding a full-time ride and being there every weekend is the goal,” he said.

“I’m very happy with where I am. I want to stay with Ed Carpenter Racing. After Sonoma will be the time for talks.”

Pigot’s second season has been more cohesive than his first (all with Carpenter with the exception of the Indianapolis 500 for Juncos Racing), and he’s one of a handful of drivers on the grid where results have not showcased his performance in race weekends.

Just this year alone, Pigot has executed more than 50 on-track passes for position, but has been caught out by a myriad of unfortunate circumstances throughout the year. While running fifth in St. Petersburg, a brake rotor ignited; a misfire of the engine following a pit stop in the INDYCAR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dropped him from sixth; and he had worked his way up to eighth at Road America when he had to make two lengthy pit stops for repairs to the front suspension. In Toronto, Pigot gained seven positions in the first 15 green flag laps but was relegated to the rear of the field following unscheduled pit stop after another competitor cut one of his tires.

“I think it’s a tough situation to be in. Our top-10s could have been top-fives. Or 11th or 12th places could have been top-10s,” said Pigot, who’s banked three top-10s this year but in those races at St. Pete, Indy, Road America and Toronto, he finished 20th, ninth, 12th and 18th.

“The important thing is people see the potential and some of the races that we’ve had have been pretty impressive. The amount of cars we passed or pace we ran was good. Even if the end result hasn’t shown it, we’ve shown we can be competitive. We’ve shown if we’re behind a car, we can get by.”

The Floridan is a bit perplexing in these two points: he’s shown that aforementioned excellent race craft and bravery on the PFC brakes, as witnessed by his overtaking numbers. But the fact he’s needed to do so has come from poor qualifying positions, still yet to make his first appearance out of Q1 in a road or street course qualifying session.

Pigot worked to explain this dichotomy when talking about his comfort level on the brakes, and how he feels he has improved in qualifying anyway (and the stats back that up – he has improved his qualifying position in all but one of his starts this year at tracks he raced at last year, although his best start is 13th) having had an extra session on Friday to run on Firestone’s red alternate tires, which was a new introduction this year.

“I would say they’re not quite as grabby, initially, as you don’t feel the braking power quite to the same extent as last year, but the consistency is there,” Pigot explained. “With the PFCs, through the second half of the braking zone, you can go in and trust the downforce. And you can go in quicker than you might want to.

“With the Friday red tire run, it’s a help. Qualifying will always be a bit different but now you know what to expect. The reds last year changed the balance of the car once you got to qualifying. With that kind of drastic difference now you can get some feeling with that, and get moving into qualifying.”

Pigot has worked decently well with Hildebrand this year although neither’s really had a genuine standout start-to-finish amazing weekend on a road or street course this year.

Either of the cool young Americans, who are facing uncertain futures in IndyCar, will look to pull a result out over these last two weekends. Pigot probably amplified his cool status when he sent out a tweet asking if he was the only person who hadn’t seen HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” and got a widespread response including more than 300 “likes.”

“Probably my most popular tweet ever,” Pigot deadpanned.

But in all seriousness…

“We’ve had a lot of weekends that could have been a lot better. The results don’t show how well we’ve worked together and developed the car,” Pigot said.

“It’s been nice to have the continuity throughout the whole season. Having the same group of guys, seeing how they operate, helps us develop our race car.

“Last year I did a few races with Rahal and a handful with Ed, and the times I was doing those races, Graham (Rahal) and Josef (Newgarden) had largely developed the car for themselves.

“Now it’s a bit different. We’ve had more time to test and zero in on what I like this year. That’s showing in the pace we’ve shown in specific events, and hopefully the results to come.”

Andretti 'relieved' to sort engine situation; closing on driver news

By Tony DiZinno
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Michael Andretti’s team has its engine situation sorted for the foreseeable future following a summer of speculation and question marks over whether Andretti Autosport would continue with Honda, as they now have, or would switch to Chevrolet.

The formal announcement came out Thursday morning ahead of this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen, the second-to-last race of the Verizon IndyCar Series season. Andretti and the team debated hard on a switch but have ultimately determined Honda as the best course of action ahead.

“It’s a big relief. It gives us a chance to focus on next year,” Andretti told NBC Sports Thursday in the paddock. “I’m excited that we got things done this early. Now the fun stuff starts.”

The “fun stuff” is sorting the rest of the driver lineup beyond long-term drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti, who’ve been in Andretti Autosport IndyCars since 2010 and 2006, respectively.

Alexander Rossi may well continue but is examining his options within the Honda sphere. Several other young guns with various degrees of recent IndyCar experience have been hinted as possible additions to the team in place of Takuma Sato, who has not been formally confirmed to depart to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, but will not return to Andretti Autosport next year.

On Rossi’s status, Andretti said, “I think he’s done exactly what I thought he’d do (in his second year). He learned a lot last year. He’s put it to good use this year. A lot of places, he’s been our best car. I hope we can keep him in the family.”

Andretti also plans to continue with four full-time entries, which would leave one open seat if Rossi re-signs, or two if he doesn’t. A fifth car has been rumored but whether it pans out beyond its usual one-off run at the Indianapolis 500 remains to be seen.

“At this moment we’re looking at four cars. We’re close on the one. I feel good that we’ll have something to announce at Sonoma,” he said.

Fernando Alonso, who drove in a McLaren Honda Andretti entry at this year’s Indianapolis 500, did not come up in this Thursday conversation. On Wednesday Andretti retweeted Alonso’s cheeky reply back to an @IndyCar tweet which suggested the two-time Formula 1 World Champion would enjoy racing in IndyCar. Ultimately, Alonso will not be a realistic IndyCar topic of discussion until his F1 future with McLaren Honda is sorted one way or another.

Andretti’s exploration of Chevrolet was real but ultimately didn’t pan out. Instead, he feels optimistic Honda will be able to improve enough in the years to come to see the team back in full-season title contention, and believes the elimination of manufacturer aero kits will play to Honda’s favor at certain points.

“We were seriously looking at it; there’s both sides of it. You couldn’t go wrong either way,” he said. “Chevy was great to work with when we were with them. But in the end the continuity with Honda ended up being the thing that helped make up our mind.

“I think they’ve done a fantastic job with their motor the last three years we’ve been with them. That was something they were very strong on. The (aero) kit caught us out sometimes; when the kit wasn’t as good as the Chevrolet, the horsepower kept us in the game. They’ve done a really good job with the engine.”

As ever, there’s no shortage of activity within the overall Andretti Autosport framework. The team’s Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season wraps with the quartet of Colton Herta (under the Andretti/Steinbrenner Racing team name), Nico Jamin, Dalton Kellett and Ryan Norman.

Its Volkswagen Beetle GRC program in Red Bull Global Rallycross is in search of its third straight championship, its FIA Formula E Championship prospects are enhanced with BMW’s increased manufacturer involvement and Andretti could have at least one more program percolating in another series entirely.

“We’ve stepped up all our programs this year. That makes you feel good that the work over the offseason has helped. We feel we know the weak spots to fix,” Andretti explained.

“The Lights guys have been more competitive this year. There’s been mistakes but this is the series for that to happen; Colton’s 17 and has done a great job, and so have Nico, Dalton and Ryan.

“GRC, we have to try to win the championship this year. Formula E, we’re making big changes there over the winter. As BMW gets more integrated, it will make us stronger. We should be much more competitive next year.

“There’s a couple other series we’re looking at… sports cars is one of them, there’s another we’re looking at and hope to announce something soon.”

In the interim, the Andretti Autosport IndyCar program will look to end the year on a high, in the final two races of the aero kit era and before the next chapter in Andretti and Honda’s respective histories are written.

F1 Paddock Pass: Italian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinno
Formula 1 heads to Monza this week for the second week of a back-to-back stretch, with the Italian Grand Prix serving as the finale to the European portion of the 2017 calendar.

Beyond cars on track at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, there’s plenty of action in the paddock for the latest pre-race edition of the NBC Sports Group original digital series, Paddock Pass.

Here to check in with more is NBCSN pit reporter and insider Will Buxton, who checks in from Monza with the latest from the F1 paddock at one of its most historic circuits.

New book takes fans on compelling, humorous journey into world of NHRA drag racing

By Jerry Bonkowski
Tens of thousands of people will attend this weekend’s Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.

They’ll be there to see some of the best performers that the world of NHRA drag racing has to offer.

But between burnouts, finishes and between rounds, don’t be surprised to see at least a few doing some reading in the grandstands and suites.

Veteran NHRA public relations representative Bob Wilber has written a very compelling and humorous book – “Bats, Balls and Burnouts – A Life of Sports, Marketing and Mayhem” – that details his long tenure in the world of sports as an athlete and PR rep.

Wilber grew up steeped in Major League Baseball as his father, Del, played in the big leagues for several years before Bob was born. Bob followed in his father’s athletic footsteps, playing high school, college and six years of minor league baseball and becoming a baseball scout before moving on to administrative roles in soccer and as a player agent.

But that was all a prelude to Wilber changing careers shortly before turning 40, and then spending more than 20 years in the NHRA in a variety of roles, including marketer, racetrack operator and ultimately a team PR rep.

“Looking back over all of my career, playing ball, college ball, professional ball, at the time was my dream and all I cared about,” Wilber said. “That was my dream.

“But looking back over all of it, the 20 years in NHRA drag racing were the most rewarding. That was not handed to me. I was not the son of a drag racer, I was the son of a baseball player.

“And the soccer part of it, I was a marketing guy, which was not my forte. But what I really am is a communicator. So to be a PR guy for all those years, to go from being nobody and then look back over my career, to see what we did and where I got and the respect I earned, that is my greatest accomplishment. I started from nothing in this sport, I didn’t know anything about the sport.”

Wilber’s new book tells a number of great stories of the Minnesota resident’s time in the straight-line world – which is quite appropriate to be discussed here, as the U.S. Nationals is the biggest and most popular drag race in the world.

And has been for nearly 65 years.

“Probably the biggest memory of my drag racing career was the 2005 U.S. Nationals, when Del (Funny Car driver and one of Wilber’s closest friends, Del Worsham) won the Skoal Showdown (an exhibition race within a race), and then doubled-up and won the Nationals,” Wilber said. “That was pretty remarkable for a group like us.

Bob Wilber, right and Del Worsham celebrate after winning the 2005 U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis.

“And we didn’t luck into any of it. We just beat all the big hitters. That was one of the most excited moments of my life, and that’s what I love about drag racing, is that every race win is a walk-off winner.

“I walked up to the starting line for the final round, I knelt down to shoot the video and the thought came into my head, ‘In four seconds, this is going to be over, and nobody knows how it’s going to end.’ It’s not like you’re up 9 runs in the ninth inning or 42 points in the fourth quarter.

“I love that about drag racing because every one is a complete explosion of emotion. It’s like it’s tied in the bottom of the ninth and someone is going to hit a home run.”

That Wilber, whose book went on sale recently on Amazon, would be at the U.S. Nationals this weekend to sell and autograph his book as well as catch up with longtime friends and fans, was an easy choice.

That race has figured highly throughout his career in the sport, providing a number of memories that he candidly describes in the book.

Wilber spent 12 years working with Worsham, one of only three drivers in NHRA history to win world championships in the sport’s two most popular classes: Top Fuel (2011) and Funny Car (2015).

Other drivers Wilber worked with in his career included two other veteran Funny Car drivers, Tim Wilkerson and Whit Bazemore.

Bob Wilber was a promising baseball player like his father before making a career change and spending 20 years in drag racing as a PR rep and administrator.

Having grown tired of constant travel, he decided heading into the 2015 U.S. Nationals that he would retire at season’s end and put his life story on paper. It took him one year to write.

The theme of the book, Wilber said, is “plow forward” – and that’s exactly what he did. He wrote 5-6 days per week for one full year, writing 1,000 pages before trimming it down to the final in-print version of 510 pages across 33 chapters.

The book came out this July and has been very well-received, so much so that Wilber is thinking about additional book projects, maybe even a sequel.

“There are still many, many stories to tell,” Wilber said. “There’s probably a decade’s worth of books to write if you want to do drag racing, I guarantee you.”

And indeed, Wilber, now 61, is already preparing to do two more books, one on drag racing and the other on minor league baseball.

Drag racing books are rare to come by. How Wilber arrived at writing his book is interesting. It was during his final season on the NHRA circuit – and during the 2015 U.S. Nationals – when Wilber confided in a fellow PR rep who was also at a similar career crossroads about retiring and pursuing other opportunities.

Close friends for many years, they looked at each other and the answer just struck Wilber.

“I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up,” Wilber said, recalling the conversation with a laugh. “What am I really supposed to be doing here?

“I looked at her and it was right then and there that I decided to write my book. I just made up my mind and I’ve done it.”

