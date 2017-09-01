Getty Images

Hamilton paces first Monza F1 practice for Mercedes

By Luke SmithSep 1, 2017, 5:30 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton set the pace through the opening Formula 1 practice session for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Friday, heading up a one-two finish for Mercedes on Ferrari home soil.

Hamilton is looking to become the first driver to win back-to-back races in 2017 this weekend at Monza, having cut the gap to Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel at the top of the drivers’ championship down to just seven points with victory at Spa last Sunday.

Hamilton started as he will mean to go on in FP1 by setting the pace in the Mercedes W08, posting a fastest lap time of 1:21.537 to finish four-tenths of a second clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

With the high-speed nature of Monza’s layout tipped to favor Mercedes, the German marque’s display was ominous as title rival Ferrari could not get within a second of Hamilton’s time, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finishing third and fourth respectively.

Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen wound up fifth and sixth overall, a further one-tenth of a second back from the Ferraris, while Force India’s warring duo of Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon took seventh and eighth place.

Stoffel Vandoorne led McLaren’s charge through FP1 in ninth, while Felipe Massa rounded out the top 10 for Williams, two seconds off Hamilton’s time.

The session went by without major incident, with the threatening clouds over Monza only producing light spits of rain from time-to-time that were not heavy enough to limit running or warrant the use of the intermediate tire.

With heavier rain expected for FP2 later this afternoon, though, the majority of teams aimed to include some of their long-run program in their FP1 running.

Second practice for the Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 8am ET on Sunday.

Felipe Nasr explores U.S. options in visit to IndyCar at Watkins Glen

By Tony DiZinnoSep 1, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr is making the rounds at this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen, as the 25-year-old Brazilian sorts out his next career move.

Nasr and Sauber parted ways late into last year’s offseason, and it’s left him looking for alternative options – one of which could be the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018.

His Brazilian countryman, Helio Castroneves, has invited him to check out the scenery this weekend ahead of a potential arrival in 2018. Castroneves himself faces an uncertain future in IndyCar as he may not continue with Team Penske into 2018, and with the Team Penske and Acura Motorsports DPi program set to come online next season.

But beyond Castroneves, Nasr has also caught up with a few team members from Carlin, a team he drove for in Europe in the past.

“It was Helio that invited me! But I know the people from Carlin for many years though. Drive for British F3 and GP2 as well. So we have a good relationship and it’s good to see them doing well in Indy Lights,” Nasr told NBC Sports.

“This is my first weekend here. It’s good to have a look around. It’s a series that always caught my attention. I wanted to stay closely by. Helio will show me around. It’s interesting.”

Nasr identified IndyCar as one of a number of potential series options for next season.

“The thing is, everything was really late last year. The deal with Sauber wasn’t going to continue. That was December time,” Nasr explained.

“It was late to get in any other series. I’ve still driven other cars, other series this year. So I definitely will be racing next year, but not sure where yet. So why not have a look here? There might be something in the near future to do.

“I would say when I look at series out there, in IMSA, IndyCar, Formula E, the WEC, there’s all these series with great visibility and levels of competition.”

Although Nasr didn’t call Castroneves his mentor, per se, Castroneves has been an integral part of Nasr’s family life and upbringing.

He’s 42 while Nasr, who turned 25 last month, has only a little bit of U.S. experience – he starred with Michael Shank Racing as a Sunoco Challenge winner en route to third overall in the 2012 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Helio probably knows me since I’m young! He did South American F3 with my dad’s team. If not, he’s one of the most experienced guys in the field. It’s nice to be looking around and meet a few people,” he said.

“He was very involved in my dad’s team early on. When he moved to do IndyCar, he’s done some solid years here. He always kept a great relationship with my family. When he invited me to come along, I thought it’d be nice.

“He’s one of the guys I want to be around. Basically he knows how everything works here. It’s kind of different. It’s a very strong field with very strong teams.

“I’m just here as a nice spectator. So Helio will be showing me around, and hopefully I can get a few more details about this series.”

Rahal nips Rossi for top spot in opening practice at Watkins Glen

By Kyle LavigneSep 1, 2017, 11:26 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal went quickest in opening practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen (1:30 p.m., NBCSN), nipping Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi as on his final lap as Rossi spent most of the session at the top of the speed charts.

Rahal’s quick lap of 1:23.2603 bettered Rossi’s 1:23.4686 by two tenths of a second. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Max Chilton and Scott Dixon ended up third and fourth, with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe in fifth, making it a top five sweep for Honda in the opening practice.

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot was the quickest Chevrolet in sixth. Championship leader Josef Newgarden was ninth, with teammates and fellow title combatants Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves ending up 10th and 11th respectively.

The session saw no stoppages, although a few drivers had minor incidents. Alexander Rossi had a minor off in the bus stop chicane that saw him run slightly wide into the runoff area, while James Hinchcliffe and Ryan Hunter-Reay had quick spins of their. However, none made any wall contact and all three quickly regrouped and continued on.

Also of note: Jack Harvey, on his debut with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, ended up 20th.

Times are below. Second practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series begins at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Bottas edges Hamilton to lead second Italian GP practice

By Luke SmithSep 1, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
Valtteri Bottas threw his hat into the ring as a contender for Italian Grand Prix victory by edging out Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets in second practice at Monza.

After trailing Hamilton by four-tenths of a second in FP1 on Friday morning, Bottas bounced back by getting the upper-hand over Mercedes’ chief title chaser, recording a best lap of 1:21.406 to lead FP2.

Bottas finished 0.056 seconds clear at the head of the field, leading Mercedes to another one-two finish and continuing its record of having led every session at Monza in the V6 turbo era, starting in 2014.

F1 drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel was able to draw Ferrari closer to Mercedes after lagging over a second behind in FP1, finishing just a tenth off the pace in third place. Teammate Kimi Raikkonen closely followed in P4.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo took P5 and P6 for the second successive session, with both focusing on their race programs in FP2 given their pending grid penalties.

McLaren proved to be a surprise package in second practice as Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso took P7 and P8 respectively despite their ongoing engine troubles with Honda. The pair were seen engaging in some tow practice, with Vandoorne set to lead its charge in qualifying given Alonso’s penalty.

Esteban Ocon took P9 for Force India, while Felipe Massa completed the top 10 for Williams, leading the British team as rookie teammate Lance Stroll suffered a strange spin at Ascari that left him pointing in the wrong direction.

Carlos Sainz Jr. saw his weekend go from bad to worse, suffering a possible engine issue after receiving a grid penalty earlier in the day that forced him to park up with plumes of smoke escaping from the rear of his Toro Rosso.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen also had a session to forget, breaking the suspension on his car after running wide over the kerb at the exit of the second Lesmo.

Running at Monza continues with FP3 at 5am ET on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 8am.

Rossi, NAPA Auto Parts re-up with Andretti in multi-year deal

By Tony DiZinnoSep 1, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Alexander Rossi and NAPA Auto Parts have re-upped (Merriam-Webster definition of re-up here) with Andretti Autosport in a new multi-year agreement, announced Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen.

Rossi was coy on his future status earlier this week, having explored alternative Honda team options in the wake of speculation Andretti Autosport could shift engine manufacturers from Honda to Chevrolet.

However, the Andretti and Honda renewal was confirmed on Thursday morning, and Rossi’s renewal has now been confirmed on Friday. Interestingly, this was called an Andretti Autosport signing, not an Andretti-Herta Autosport signing as part of the release.

Michael Andretti told NBC Sports Thursday in the paddock he hoped “Rossi would remain part of the family,” and now he will.

NAPA AUTO PARTS has, more importantly, upped its support of the team to a 10-race, co-primary sponsorship.

“It’s great to have NAPA AUTO PARTS return in support of Alexander and the team. NAPA has been a fantastic partner, and we look forward to building on the success of the relationship,” Andretti said in a release. “Alexander has been a great ambassador both on and off the track and, with only two years of IndyCar experience, he’s proven that he is a true competitor as well.”

Rossi has confirmed a two-year extension through 2019.

“As always, this silly season is a challenging one for everyone involved, but I am very thankful to have such incredible support from Andretti Autosport, NAPA AUTO PARTS and Honda, and to extend our deal through 2019,” said Rossi. “The improvements that we have made this year and the relationships that I have built within the team over the past two seasons created the foundation for a very exciting future.

“NAPA is pleased to continue its partnership with Andretti Autosport and Alexander Rossi,” said Gaylord Spencer, NAPA’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “As you know, this partnership began in May 2016 taking the NAPA colors into the winner’s circle at the 100th Running of the Indy 500, what an incredible experience.Moving into 2017, the partnership expanded and is now continuing to grow. We’re excited to continue this relationship with Alexander, the Andretti organization and the IndyCar fan base.”