Grosjean disappointed by FIA’s decision to start Monza F1 qualifying

By Luke SmithSep 2, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT
Romain Grosjean was left angered by the decision to start Formula 1 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in heavy rain after crashing out five minutes into the session while driving in a straight line.

Qualifying began at Monza as planned at 2pm local time despite the final F1 practice session of the weekend being limited to just 16 minutes of green flag running earlier in the day.

Nine drivers were able to complete a flying lap, but a number reported low visibility, with Grosjean calling conditions “dangerous” over team radio.

Moments later, the Frenchman speared into the wall on the main straight after trying to apply the throttle, bringing out a red flag. A lengthy delay followed, with qualifying yet to resume at the time of writing.

“I’m gonna try to be calm, and not say anything I may regret. We shouldn’t have launched qualy,” Grosjean told NBCSN.

“From the out lap on, I complained it was too dangerous. We couldn’t see where we are. I wasn’t the only one. Clearly crashing in a straight line shows the car couldn’t take it, and there was too much water.

“I’m disappointed that we started in these conditions. You can’t do anything. But you can’t back off. If there is someone behind you, they’re straight in your back. You don’t know what’s in front.

“We should have waited. It felt alright at the first lap. The rain came stronger on the second lap to push. We knew we’d have more aquaplaning with the tires. It was fine. Brand new tarmac. It was too dangerous.”

Grosjean felt the decision to start qualifying went against the FIA’s recent push to improve safety standards with concepts such as the Halo and stricter yellow flag rules.

“I think FIA brings safety, and you have to slow down a lot for yellows, Halo is coming in…” Grosjean said.

“But launching a qualy which shouldn’t have taken place, or at least after the out lap, I believe the decision should have been made differently.”

Franzoni captures decisive Pro Mazda win Saturday at Watkins Glen

By Tony DiZinnoSep 2, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – For the second straight race, Victor Franzoni stalked his prey running ahead of him in Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires competition – Anthony Martin – and for the second straight race he made the move by for the lead and the win.

Franzoni, the Brazilian, got the pole in his No. 23 Juncos Racing entry but lost the lead on the opening lap to Martin’s No. 8 Cape Motorsports car off the line. Contact between Team Pelfrey teammates Robert Megennis and Nikita Lastochkin on Lap 2 brought out a full-course caution.

While Martin led from the restart on Lap 5, Franzoni stalked him – with gaps anywhere from 0.2 to 0.4 of a second as Franzoni tried to use a run up the hill in the esses to pass Martin on the outside. But Martin was able to defend.

The Australian, however, was not able to do so for the rest of the 30-minute race.

On Lap 12, Franzoni got an earlier run on Martin up the hill and made it past the Australian around the outside into the Bus Stop chicane. The outside pass of Martin for the lead was the same as was done last week at Gateway Motorsports Park.

What was a gap of only a couple tenths from there grew to a final margin of victory of 3.5743 seconds, for his sixth win of the year in 11 races.

With Franzoni scoring two bonus points for pole and fastest race lap (a 1:43.574 to Martin’s 1:44.277), he now takes an unofficial eight point lead on Martin into Sunday’s season finale, 319-311. Martin got one bonus point for leading the most laps, 11 of the 14 but not the one that counted most.

Carlos Cunha upheld Pelfrey’s honor with his fourth consecutive third place finish, with Sting Ray Robb and Kris Wright scoring season best finishes for World Speed Motorsports and JDC Motorsports to complete the top five finishers.

The second race of the weekend and the final race for the Mazda Renesis rotary engine takes place Sunday morning at 7:55 a.m., with more than $790,000 available to the season champion to step up into Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires.

Stroll becomes F1’s youngest front-row starter with star Monza display

By Luke SmithSep 2, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
Lance Stroll will become the youngest driver in Formula 1 history to start a race from the front row of the grid on Sunday after a stunning display in Italian Grand Prix qualifying at Monza.

Driving an F1 car in extreme wet conditions for the first time, Stroll splashed his way to P4 in the final stage of the session, finishing behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

With Verstappen and Ricciardo falling back due to engine penalties, Stroll rises to second overall, becoming F1’s youngest front-row starter.

Stroll beats the existing record held by Max Verstappen from the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix by 23 days, adding another record to his resume after becoming F1’s youngest ever podium finisher in Baku three months ago.

“It’s a couple of ‘youngest evers’ this season and that feels good!” Stroll told NBCSN after the session.

“The podium at Baku was great. Front row at Monza is great. Let’s just keep it going.

“I just put it together at the end. In the whole session, we were competitive. Knew best grip under braking, Lesmo 1 and 2. I built up throughout session and put it together by Q3.”

The result comes following a difficult start to life in F1 for Stroll, who arrived with limited experience and has scored points in just three races so far this season.

“We know it’s not a secret it’s been difficult for us in the last few events,” Stroll said.

“We’re almost over-pushing the car.Sometimes it’s tricky getting out of Q1!

“We’re under control and can go from the back of the grid to the front of the grid today.”

The Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

Hamilton breaks F1 pole record after crazy three-hour Monza qualifying

By Luke SmithSep 2, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
Lewis Hamilton has become the all-time record holder for Formula 1 pole positions after topping qualifying for the 69th time in his career in a crazy, three-hour long session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

After tying with Michael Schumacher’s record for 68 poles last weekend at Spa, Hamilton moved clear in style by finishing 1.1 seconds ahead of the field at the end of a bizarre session at Monza.

Despite final practice being shortened to just 16 minutes due to heavy overnight rain and throughout the morning, qualifying began as planned at 2pm local time (8am ET).

All drivers took to the track on full wet tires, but they were not enough to keep Romain Grosjean pointing in the right direction as he aquaplaned while applying the throttle on the main straight and spun into the wall.

The session was red flagged immediately and put on hold, with regular updates arriving at 15-minute intervals.

A break in the weather eventually came over two-and-a-half hours after Grosjean’s crash, with the session going green again at 16:40 local time.

Q1 resumed with drivers running on the full wet tire, but a drying line soon appeared to allow them to switch to intermediates for the final five minutes of the session.

Valtteri Bottas was able to end Q1 fastest, but uncertainty about the advantage offered by the inters led to a mix of tire picks at the beginning of Q2, only for Mercedes to once again press its authority with Hamilton leading the session on intermediates.

More rain ahead of Q3 threw another spanner in the works, though, with the likes of Hamilton and Bottas forced to come in and switch back to full wets early in the final stage of qualifying, handing those already on wets an advantage.

Hamilton soon began to find his feet, timing his final run perfectly to be one of the last drivers to cross the line, turning in a best lap of 1:34.660.

Hamilton had been run close by Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo throughout the session, but they could only take P2 and P3 respectively.

However, with both dropping back due to grid penalties, 18-year-old Lance Stroll will start from the front row on Sunday after qualifying an incredible fourth for Williams.

Force India’s Esteban Ocon was another young star on display in qualifying, taking P5 for Force India, but will also gain two places to line up third on the grid ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari had a session to forget as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel struggled in the dying moments of Q3, finishing seventh and eighth overall.

Felipe Massa was ninth for Williams, while Stoffel Vandoorne led McLaren’s charge in P10 with an excellent display in the wet.

Sergio Perez was knocked out in Q2 by just two-thousandths of a second, losing out to teammate Ocon of all people, leaving the Mexican racer 11th overall ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

Despite carrying a 35-place grid penalty, Alonso opted to complete some running in Q2, finishing 13th overall ahead of Toro Rosso teammates Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Kevin Magnussen was unable to find enough time on the intermediate tires at the end of Q1, leaving him 16th ahead of Renault’s Jolyon Palmer and the Sauber pair of Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein. Romain Grosjean propped up the timesheets for Haas following his crash earlier in the day.

The Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

Dixon fastest, Honda strong again in Practice 3 at Watkins Glen

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 2, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Chip Ganassi’s Racing’s Scott Dixon went fastest in third practice for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen (1:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN), repeating his feat from second practice on Friday. Dixon’s quick time from Practice 3 (1:22.6441) nearly mirrored his best lap from Practice 2 (1:22.6187).

Honda retained the strong form on display during Friday practice. The Andretti Autosport duo of Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay were second and third, with Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves fourth, the only Chevrolet in the top five. Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais was fifth, putting four Hondas inside the top five ahead of Saturday afternoon qualifying.

Other notables include Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden in eighth, Simon Pagenaud in ninth, and Will Power in 16th.

The session ran without interruption, although Sebastien Bourdais did have a quick spin entering Turn 8 as the checkered flag came out. However, he slid harmlessly into the runoff area and did not incur any contact.

Times are below. Qualifying rolls off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

