Red rain for Ferrari as Vettel, Raikkonen struggle in Monza qualifying

By Luke SmithSep 2, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT
Ferrari’s hopes of scoring a first Formula 1 pole position on home soil since 2010 faded with the weather on Saturday at Monza as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel ailed to P7 and P8 in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari ventured to its home grand prix with its best chance of winning in front of its loyal Tifosi fan-following in a number of years, enjoying a strong start to the season that has seen Vettel lead the championship throughout.

Vettel saw his points lead fall to just seven after Lewis Hamilton’s victory in Belgium last weekend, but looked to be in the hunt for pole after running well through practice on Friday.

Heavy rain in the lead-up to qualifying threatened to shake up the pecking order, creating an opportunity for Ferrari, yet it was Hamilton who took full advantage of the wet weather to score a record-breaking 69th career pole.

Ferrari, meanwhile, saw its pace dwindle after switching from intermediate to wet tires for the final stage of qualifying after more rain fell, with Raikkonen and Vettel slipping to seventh and eighth respectively.

“I’m that surprised by how quick the others went. Clearly we couldn’t go the same pace,” Vettel said.

“At this stage we don’t know why I’m sure there are a couple of things we will look into and try understand.

“Obviously something didn’t work, didn’t come together. Now it is what it is, we’ll see what we can do tomorrow.”

Some solace for Ferrari is that Raikkonen and Vettel will move up to P5 and P6 on the grid thanks to engine penalties for Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, but with Hamilton on pole, Mercedes looks poised to rain on the Scuderia’s homecoming parade at Monza.

The Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.

IndyCar qualifying complete from Watkins Glen

By Tony DiZinnoSep 2, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT
Editor’s note: Verizon IndyCar Series qualifying from the INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen airs tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN on a same-day delay.

If you don’t care to find out what happened in this session to set the grid for the 16th round of the season, we would advise that you don’t read any further.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Drama between championship contenders Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden was amplified by Dixon edging Newgarden by the smallest possible margin in INDYCAR’s timing system – 0.0001 of a second – for what looked to be the pole position and the bonus point that went with it.

Then Alexander Rossi promptly stole the pole, the point and the headlines on his final lap by beating them both for the top spot for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen (1 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Rossi, in the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda, continued his incredible weekend with his first career pole at a best time of 1:22.4639 on blacks in the Firestone Fast Six session.

That time was 0.0529 of a second ahead of Dixon’s 1:22.5168, and 0.0530 of a second ahead of Newgarden’s 1:22.5169.

Takuma Sato, Charlie Kimball and Helio Castroneves completed the Firestone Fast Six at the 3.37-mile Watkins Glen International road course.

Honda’s leading pace continued in Q1, Group 1, with Rossi leading the session from Newgarden, Castroneves, Sato and Kimball and Will Power. Rossi’s time was 1:23.0804 and Power was at 1:23.4104, with Spencer Pigot just missing out at 1:23.4917.

Besides Pigot, Ed Jones, Tony Kanaan and Max Chilton were also knocked out.

In Group 2, Dixon led the session ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sebastien Bourdais (who advanced on blacks), Graham Rahal, Simon Pagenaud and Carlos Munoz.

Those knocked out were Conor Daly, edged by his teammate at the end of the session, along with James Hinchcliffe, Jack Harvey in his road course IndyCar qualifying debut, Marco Andretti and JR Hildebrand.

Q2 was intense with the lap times changing all the way down to the wire. Hunter-Reay, Power, Bourdais, Rahal, Munoz and Pagenaud got knocked out. Hunter-Reay missed by just 0.032 of a second, and Bourdais’ primary black strategy misfired as he hoped to advance again.

Those who made it through to the Firestone Fast Six in a goofy session included Dixon, who led with a new track record 1:22.4171, Rossi, Sato, Kimball, Castroneves and Newgarden. This marked Kimball’s first Fast Six appearance of the season, first since Mid-Ohio last year when he qualified fifth.

Newgarden nearly crashed exiting The Boot but moved to the top as a result, before Dixon beat that time. Then Rossi beat them both, and that was all she wrote for the session.

Results are below.

MRTI: Colton Herta takes Indy Lights pole at Watkins Glen

By Kyle LavigneSep 2, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Colton Herta will start on pole for the season finale of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires at Watkins Glen International. Herta’s best lap of 1:32.439 was more than three tenths of a second quicker than second-place Santi Urrutia, whose best lap came in at 1:32.795.

For Herta, this is his seventh pole of 2017 and comes at the end of a year that seen a lot of speed from the 17-year-old, but a string of inconsistent finishes and bad luck hampered his overall championship efforts

“I think it’s just been a lot of me gaining my confidence in the races. We’ve been quick all year. We’ve had a lot of poles this year, but just haven’t quite gotten it done in the races. But, we have a car for the race, we were really quick on old tires, and we were obviously quick on new tires. So, it should be good,” Herta told NBC Sports after qualifying.

The aforementioned Urrutia will flank Herta on the front row. Aaron Telitz, Nico Jamin, and Zachary Claman De Melo completed the top five. Champion-elect Kyle Kaiser, who need only start Sunday morning’s race to clinch the 2017 Indy Lights championship, qualified tenth.

Qualifying results are below. Sunday morning’s race begins at 10:50 a.m.

Foyt Racing highlights ‘Race 4 Houston’ at Watkins Glen

By Kyle LavigneSep 2, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – A.J. Foyt Enterprises, the lone Verizon IndyCar Series team that’s based in Texas, has endured a trying week in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the team having been temporarily displaced from its Waller, Texas base.

The team is split between Waller and Indianapolis, with its No. 14 ABC Supply Co. Chevrolet of Carlos Munoz temporarily moved to the sister location, which houses the No. 4 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly.

Among the many ventures to provide aid and relief to the victims affected by the storm is the Race 4 Houston campaign, highlighted by t-shirts on sale this weekend at Watkins Glen.

The Foyt team partnered with the Greater Houston Community Foundation in the effort, and team president Larry Foyt explained the partnership between the two was seamless.

“I knew some people who knew (Houston mayor Sylvester Turner) and Judge Ed Emmett, who set up the HGCF, run that, set up the Harvey fund through there. We knew it was a credible place to help people,” Foyt said on how the effort came together.

The Verizon IndyCar Series paddock has embraced the campaign as well, with decals adorning other entries this weekend. Foyt described that the series’ involvement in the campaign is vital to its impact.

“With our team we have a little bit of reach. But when IndyCar jumped onboard with us, helped us really push it and helped us with the T-shirt campaign, it reaches a whole new group of IndyCar fans and racing fans. Just really appreciative of their efforts,” Foyt expressed.

Foyt added, “(It’s) just great to see all the teams really, because sometimes when you’re away from it, you’re not affected, it can take a backseat. But everybody has been so supportive. It was really cool (during Practice 3), I was watching cars drive by on pit road, seeing the big decals, really pushing the campaign. Really thankful for that.”

Although the team was not able to return to its Waller, Texas shop this week, Foyt did reveal that he and the team managed to emerge from the storm mostly intact.

“We were very lucky. I think of our whole team, we only had one person who had some damage. He was actually shop based, so he was able to be home and see to his issues. No, we all got very lucky.”

Ocon to start third at Monza, sets sights on maiden F1 podium

By Luke SmithSep 2, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT
Esteban Ocon has set his sights on scoring his first Formula 1 podium in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after starring in a frenetic qualifying session at Monza, clinching third place on the grid.

Ocon, 20, has been one of the stand-out drivers in F1’s midfield this year, scoring points in all but one race for Force India.

The Mercedes-backed youngster squeezed through to Q3 at the expense of teammate Sergio Perez before producing a fine lap in extreme wet conditions, finishing fifth overall.

Ocon will rise to third on the grid thanks to penalties for Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, meaning he will line up directly behind pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton.

“For sure, it’s amazing. That’s what the team deserves,” Ocon told NBCSN after qualifying.

“They work so hard on every aspect. To get the second row is something amazing. The car was brilliant, I managed to push it to the limits. I want my podium!”

When asked if a podium was possible, Ocon said: “Yes, definitely. We adjusted the car, we’ll work on the car like we did on Friday.

“We have a big opportunity ahead and we have to get it.”

The Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.