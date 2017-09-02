Stroll becomes F1’s youngest front-row starter with star Monza display

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lance Stroll will become the youngest driver in Formula 1 history to start a race from the front row of the grid on Sunday after a stunning display in Italian Grand Prix qualifying at Monza.

Driving an F1 car in extreme wet conditions for the first time, Stroll splashed his way to P4 in the final stage of the session, finishing behind Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

With Verstappen and Ricciardo falling back due to engine penalties, Stroll rises to second overall, becoming F1’s youngest front-row starter.

Stroll beats the existing record held by Max Verstappen from the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix by 23 days, adding another record to his resume after becoming F1’s youngest ever podium finisher in Baku three months ago.

“It’s a couple of ‘youngest evers’ this season and that feels good!” Stroll told NBCSN after the session.

“The podium at Baku was great. Front row at Monza is great. Let’s just keep it going.

“I just put it together at the end. In the whole session, we were competitive. Knew best grip under braking, Lesmo 1 and 2. I built up throughout session and put it together by Q3.”

The result comes following a difficult start to life in F1 for Stroll, who arrived with limited experience and has scored points in just three races so far this season.

“We know it’s not a secret it’s been difficult for us in the last few events,” Stroll said.

“We’re almost over-pushing the car.Sometimes it’s tricky getting out of Q1!

“We’re under control and can go from the back of the grid to the front of the grid today.”

The Italian Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.

