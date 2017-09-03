Photo: IndyCar

Bourdais leads wet IndyCar warm-up at Watkins Glen

By Kyle LavigneSep 3, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – A combination of mist, rainfall, and cold temperatures greeted the Verizon IndyCar Series drivers as they ventured onto Watkins Glen International for their morning warm-up, and all drivers made use of the Firestone wet weather tires.

In the end, it was Sebastien Bourdais who led the way with a best lap of 1:45.9510, more than 20 seconds slower than the pole-sitting time from Alexander Rossi (1:22.4639), evidence of the slippery conditions on the track.

Rossi ended up second, followed by Helio Castroneves, Carlos Munoz, and Simon Pagenaud.

Cold and damp conditions persisted throughout the 30-minute session, making things very treacherous for all drivers.

The aforementioned Rossi was one of several to demonstrate as much, in his case sliding his way through the bus stop.

However, the session was completed without incident.

Times are below. Coverage of Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with the green flag scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET.

Follow @KyleMLavigne

Hamilton dominates Italian GP for fourth Monza win, leading Mercedes 1-2

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton moved into the lead of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship for the first time this season on Sunday by claiming his fourth Italian Grand Prix victory, heading up a one-two finish for Mercedes at Monza.

On Ferrari home soil, Mercedes delivered its most dominant performance of the season to date as Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas ran P1 and P2 for all but three of the 53 laps, finishing over 30 seconds clear of Sebastian Vettel.

Vettel was left to settle for P3, fending off a charging Daniel Ricciardo in the closing stages to ensure Hamilton’s lead only stands at three points heading into the flyaway races.

A slick getaway from Hamilton allowed him to retain his lead off the line as Esteban Ocon jumped ahead of Lance Stroll, while Kimi Raikkonen managed to get the jump on Bottas in the second Mercedes for fourth place.

Bottas refused to back down, quickly putting the superior straight-line speed of his Mercedes to re-pass Raikkonen, before easily disposing of Stroll and Ocon on consecutive laps to put the German marque one-two early on at Monza.

With his championship lead looking precarious, Vettel struggled to make up ground in the opening laps, eventually slipping ahead of Raikkonen before also jumping Stroll. Ocon put up more of a fight, but was powerless to keep the faster Ferrari back, with Vettel completing the move on Lap 8.

Further back, Max Verstappen’s rollercoaster season took another twist when he suffered damage following a clash with Felipe Massa at Turn 1, having made up five places on the first lap to run inside the points. The Red Bull driver was forced to pit for repairs, causing him to drop to the very back of the field, almost going a lap down.

Ocon and Stroll may have been unable to hold the leading trio back, but they were able to keep Raikkonen in the second Ferrari at bay, the Finn struggling to get close enough to pass. Ferrari opted to try and get the undercut by bringing Raikkonen in on Lap 16, also acting to give the team some information on his tires that may help Vettel.

Ocon responded one lap later, retaining his advantage thanks to a slick stop from Force India, but Stroll was less fortunate, dropping behind Raikkonen following a slow turnaround by the usually-sharp Williams team.

The fight between F1’s oldest driver and two of its youngest resumed not long after the stops, with Raikkonen eventually getting a tow and using DRS down the main straight to slip past Ocon for P6 on Lap 26, with the leading five drivers still yet to pit.

Vettel was the first of the front-runners to blink, coming in for a fresh set of soft Pirellis at the end of Lap 31. However, the gap to Hamilton in the lead had swelled to over 20 seconds by the time he had come in, giving him no advantage for the undercut.

Mercedes reacted all the same, bringing Hamilton and Bottas in on the following two laps. Swift work from the Silver Arrows’ pit crew ensured the cars remained P1 and P2, with the gap to Vettel only growing.

Ferrari’s concern soon became the Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo, who from P16 on the grid had perfected a reverse strategy to run into the top five on fresh super-soft tires after a long first stint.

Ricciardo quickly caught Raikkonen before pulling off a stunning divebomb move at Turn 1 on the Ferrari driver, boldly taking fourth away before getting his head down and setting off in pursuit of Vettel, gaining at a rate of one second per lap, setting up a tight finish.

With 53 laps in the book, Hamilton crossed the line 4.4 seconds clear of Bottas to become the first back-to-back winner in F1 this year, seizing the lead of the drivers’ championship in the process.

Vettel gave Ferrari something to cheer for at its home race by taking third place, seeing off Ricciardo’s late charge. Fourth place for the Red Bull racer nevertheless marked a stunning turnaround for the Australian, continuing his excellent form this season.

Kimi Raikkonen wound up a lonely fifth for Ferrari, putting 10 seconds between himself and Esteban Ocon at the checkered flag. Ocon’s run to sixth was impressive all the same, as was Stroll holding on to P7 for Williams ahead of teammate Felipe Massa despite a late scrap.

Sergio Perez recovered from his grid penalty for a gearbox change to take ninth for Force India, finishing ahead of Verstappen, who recovered to P10 despite the early clash with Massa.

More to follow.

Victor Franzoni seals Pro Mazda title; delivers Juncos a double

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Victor Franzoni has completed a weekend sweep in the pair of Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires races at Watkins Glen International, and secured the 2017 Pro Mazda title in the process.

The Brazilian driver led flag-to-flag from pole in tricky conditions with mist peppering the 3.37-mile circuit, and the track damp from earlier rain, for his seventh win of the year in the No. 23 Juncos Racing entry. His win Saturday came following a pivotal pass of title rival Anthony Martin for the lead on the outside into the Bus Stop.

This capped off the run for the Mazda Renesis rotary engine and the existing chassis before the new Tatuus PM-18 enters the series next year, the second rung on the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires ladder.

More to the point, Franzoni has now secured the Mazda Motorsports advancement scholarship valued at more than $790,000, to move into the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires series in 2018.

With this win, Franzoni will join Kyle Kaiser in winning a title for Juncos Racing this year, giving Ricardo Juncos bragging rights as the first team owner and first team to win two MRTI titles in the same season. Kaiser will only need to start today’s Indy Lights season finale to score enough points to secure that title.

Franzoni entered the day with an eight-point lead over his closest title rival, Martin, and with Martin needing to win and hope Franzoni finished off the podium to realistically be able move ahead to bring the title back within his grasp.

Martin, however, was hamstrung as it was by starting fifth in his No. 8 Cape Motorsports entry after being assessed a two-spot grid penalty for running the checkered flag during qualifying late Saturday afternoon.

While he made it up to third place on the opening lap, Martin’s title hopes evaporated when he spun off at Turn 1 trying to pass Carlos Cunha’s No. 81 Team Pelfrey car for second place. Martin lost several seconds to fall more than 11 back of Franzoni in the lead, and resumed on track just ahead of Nikita Lastochkin’s No. 80 Pelfrey car, repaired after yesterday’s accident with teammate Robert Megennis.

Although Martin gained five seconds over the next three laps, he was unable to get any closer to Cunha for second, and was forced to settle into third.

Up front though Franzoni enjoyed a comfortable drive to the win by 1.5903 seconds over Cunha, who scored his fifth straight podium to end the year, and his first runner-up result of the season with the race’s fastest lap of 1:59.8161 set on the final lap. All of his five prior podiums were third places. The 20-lap, 40-minute race ran to the checkered flag without a caution flag.

Martin’s third place, was, fittingly, his first third place of the year and only the second race where he didn’t finish first or second.

But with Franzoni having won seven races and finished second in the other five, the Brazilian is now the one who will don a Soul Red Mazda in Indy Lights next season.

Grid drops galore at Monza as only four drivers start where they qualified

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A combination of wet qualifying and penalties for more than one-third of the Formula 1 field has resulted in a topsy-turvy grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET).

With Monza being a power-hungry circuit, teams running Renault and Honda power units have opted to take penalties for fresh parts here knowing the chances of a big result were never that good, giving themselves a boost for Singapore.

The only Renault or Honda-powered driver not taking a penalty today is Daniil Kvyat, who rises from 14th in qualifying to eighth on the official starting grid.

Here’s a run-down of who has penalties and why at Monza.

Sergio Perez
Qualified: P8
Penalty: Five places for a new gearbox
Starts: P12

Max Verstappen
Qualified: P2
Penalty: 20 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P13

Nico Hulkenberg
Qualified: P12
Penalty: 10 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P14

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Qualified: P15
Penalty: 10 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P15

Daniel Ricciardo
Qualified: P3
Penalty: 20 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P16

Jolyon Palmer
Qualified: P17
Penalty: 15 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P17

Stoffel Vandoorne
Qualified: P10
Penalty: 25 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P18

Fernando Alonso
Qualified: P13
Penalty: 35 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P19

Romain Grosjean
Qualified: P20 (allowed to start despite setting no time in Q1)
Penalty: Five places for a new gearbox
Starts: P20

Propping up the grid is Romain Grosjean, who received dispensation to race from the stewards at Monza as he failed to set a time in Q1, and therefore did not qualify.

In short, only four drivers will start where they qualified: Lewis Hamilton, Sainz, Palmer and Grosjean.

2017 Italian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2. Lance Stroll Williams
3. Esteban Ocon Force India
4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
6. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
7. Felipe Massa Williams
8. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso
9. Kevin Magnussen Haas
10. Marcus Ericsson Sauber
11. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
12. Sergio Perez Force India*
13. Max Verstappen Red Bull*
14. Nico Hulkenberg Renault*
15. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso*
16. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull*
17. Jolyon Palmer Renault*
18. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren*
19. Fernando Alonso McLaren*
20. Romain Grosjean Haas**

* After grid penalties applied
** Permitted to start by the stewards after failing to qualify

WATCH LIVE: Italian GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Formula 1’s final race of the European season, the Italian Grand Prix from the historic and stunning Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, runs this morning on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7 a.m. ET to kick off a busy day of motorsports, with IndyCar and NASCAR to follow.

F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Pre-race coverage runs for an hour from 7 a.m. ET through to 8 a.m. ET, with lights out at that point.

One of the more chaotic and random qualifying sessions in recent memory – and one which took more than three hours to complete with a rain delay – ended with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the pole position, a record 69th for his career.

While Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were second and third on the road during qualifying in their two Red Bulls, grid penalties for them and several others have rapidly jumbled the grid and dropped them down the order (the qualifying times were below).

It instead sets up an abnormal and fascinating situation where Lance Stroll in his Williams now moves up to the front row, with Esteban Ocon in his Force India moving up to third.

Valtteri Bottas will start fourth in the second Mercedes with the pair of Ferraris, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, rolling off from fifth and sixth, respectively.

Heading into today’s race, Vettel leads Hamilton just by seven points, 220 to 213.

If Hamilton wins, he’ll be the first driver with back-to-back victories this season ahead of Round 13.

You can watch the Italian Grand Prix live on NBC and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE for NBCSN live stream.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race from Monza.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.