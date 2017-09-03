Photos, videos courtesy NHRA

NHRA U.S. Nationals No. 1 qualifiers: Millican (TF), Hagan (FC), Anderson (PS), Krawiec (PSM)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 3, 2017, 10:08 PM EDT
The field is set for Monday’s final eliminations in the 63rd NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Here’s the No. 1 qualifiers: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) in the 18th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

It’s also the final race of the regular season. The six-race Countdown to the Championship begins next week.

In addition to the No. 1 qualifiers, “Fast Jack” Beckman won Sunday’s Traxxas Nitro Shootout for Funny Cars, a special race within a race in the world’s largest drag race.

Beckman (3.592 seconds at 324.67 mph) defeated Robert Hight (4.360 seconds at 207.11 mph) in the Traxxas Shootout final round.

Beckman maintains a perfect 3-0 win in the finals of the Traxxas Shootout. He took home $100,000 for the win.

“Just getting in to the Shootout is incredibly difficult,” Beckman said in an NHRA media release. “That’s what makes it exciting, there’s a big litany of ways to make your way into the field but then there’s only one way to get the trophy.

“You’ve got to beat three of the baddest fuel cars on the planet in one day. There’s always something that makes this Traxxas final round eventful.”

In Top Fuel, Millican earned his second consecutive U.S. Nationals No. 1 qualifier.

Millican piloted his Parts Plus / Great Clips dragster to his second consecutive No. 1 U.S. Nationals qualifying position, as well as his third of the season and eighth overall of his career.

Millican led all drivers with a field-best run and LOR track record of 3.663 seconds at 329.10 mph during Saturday’s qualifying.

In Monday’s first round of eliminations, Millican will face No. 16 qualifier Kebin Kensley. No. 2 Leah Pritchett will face Wayne Newby. No. 3 Traxxas Nitro Shootout winner Steve Torrence will face rookie Ashley Sanford.

In Funny Car, Matt Hagan took the top qualifying spot with a run of 3.799 seconds at an amazing 338.77 mph – both track records – that came during Friday’s qualifying session.

It’s Hagan’s fourth No. 1 spot this season, fourth in the U.S. Nationals and 30th of his Funny Car career.

“The U.S. Nats is a huge race,” Hagan said. “We won it last year. I guess no one has ever doubled-up and gone No. 1 twice.

“It’s a pretty tough stat to hear but I hope we can make some history tomorrow and do that. I feel really good about the car, about the race track and what we’re doing.”

Hagan will face Jim Campbell in the first round. No. 2 Hight will face Justin Schriefer. Defending 2016 Funny Car champion Ron Capps qualified 8th for Monday, but in doing so, also clinched the No. 1 seed heading into the Countdown to the Championship.

In Pro Stock, Anderson scored the 90th No. 1 qualifier of his career, his third of the 2017 season and fifth at the U.S. Nationals with a run of 6.561 seconds at 210.11 mph.

“My Chevy is just happy up here, it loves this place just as much as I do,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t seem like it wants to or can make a bad run, knock on wood. I hope it’s going to be great the rest of the weekend.”

Anderson will face Kenny Delco in the first round. Rookie Tanner Gray qualified No. 2 and will race Derik Kramer, while No. 3 qualifier Drew Skillman faces five-time Pro Stock champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. in the first round, as well.

Lastly, in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Krawiec earned his third No. 1 qualifier of the season, his second at the U.S. Nationals and 36th of his career with Saturday night’s top pass of 6.822 seconds at 196.62 mph.

“Fortunate for me I’ve had low elapsed time pretty much four out of the last five rounds and tied low E.T. of the first session,” Krawiec said “So, I have an awesome motorcycle going into tomorrow.

“And right now my main focus is just going out there keeping good reaction time, making clean laps down the drag strip. Lucas Oil Raceway has been good to me so far so hopefully it’s really good to me tomorrow.”

Krawiec will face Jim Underdahl in the first round of eliminations, while Krawiec’s teammate, No. 2 qualifier Andrew Hines, will face Angelle Sampey in the first round. Points leader LE Tonglet qualified No. 8, but in doing so clinched his No. 1 seed into the Countdown.

Monday’s eliminations begin at 11 a.m. ET. However, NHRA will be watching the skies: heavy rain is due to hit the Indianapolis area in the late afternoon, which would be right around the final round of eliminations in all four pro classes.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

STATISTICS:

TRAXXAS FUNNY CAR SHOOTOUT: ROUND ONE — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.872, 331.77 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.000, 324.98; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.949, 309.98 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.918, 331.45; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.871, 330.55 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.911, 329.91; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.889, 332.34 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.956, 316.60;

SEMIFINALS — Hight, 3.893, 332.51 def. J. Force, 3.954, 314.24; Beckman, 4.942, 204.23 def. Capps, 5.568, 129.33;

FINAL — Beckman, 3.952, 324.67 def. Hight, 4.360, 207.11.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Monday’s first-round eliminations pairings:

TOP FUEL: 1. Clay Millican, 3.663 seconds, 329.10 mph vs. 16. Kebin Kinsley, 3.808, 319.29; 2. Leah Pritchett, 3.667, 329.50 vs. 15. Wayne Newby, 3.795, 321.88; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.673, 329.50 vs. 14. Ashley Sanford, 3.775, 322.04; 4. Tony Schumacher, 3.680, 330.31 vs. 13. Terry McMillen, 3.770, 321.81; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.682, 329.58 vs. 12. Richie Crampton, 3.756, 329.91; 6. Antron Brown, 3.689, 329.91 vs. 11. Scott Palmer, 3.754, 328.54; 7. Bob Vandergriff, 3.719, 325.30 vs. 10. Pat Dakin, 3.752, 311.49; 8. Brittany Force, 3.734, 330.23 vs. 9. Shawn Langdon, 3.748, 289.82.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Ike Maier, 3.861, 311.27; 18. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.970, 292.33.

FUNNY CAR: 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.799, 338.77 vs. 16. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.060, 317.94; 2. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.807, 336.23 vs. 15. Justin Schriefer, Charger, 4.033, 313.95; 3. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.837, 334.90 vs. 14. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 4.015, 305.70; 4. John Force, Camaro, 3.849, 336.74 vs. 13. Del Worsham, Camry, 3.999, 320.81; 5. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.859, 333.16 vs. 12. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.988, 324.98; 6. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.865, 332.34 vs. 11. Brian Stewart, Ford Mustang, 3.924, 296.44; 7. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.865, 329.83 vs. 10. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.902, 330.23; 8. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.871, 330.55 vs. 9. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.881, 332.02.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeff Diehl, 4.118, 305.01; 18. Bob Bode, 4.983, 158.26.

PRO STOCK: 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.561, 210.64 vs. 16. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.661, 208.68; 2. Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.566, 209.88 vs. 15. Deric Kramer, Dodge Dart, 6.628, 207.21; 3. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.570, 210.18 vs. 14. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.625, 209.20; 4. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.572, 210.34 vs. 13. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.615, 209.46; 5. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.576, 210.01 vs. 12. Shane Gray, Camaro, 6.607, 209.17; 6. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.577, 209.95 vs. 11. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 209.10; 7. Johnny Gray, Camaro, 6.596, 210.11 vs. 10. Allen Johnson, Dart, 6.601, 209.43; 8. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.598, 209.62 vs. 9. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.599, 209.65.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Shane Tucker, 6.668, 206.89; 18. John Gaydosh Jr, 6.681, 207.24; 19. Larry Morgan, 6.684, 207.75; 20. Alan Prusiensky, 6.724, 206.20.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.822, 196.70 vs. 16. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.984, 191.67; 2. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.825, 196.02 vs. 15. Angelle Sampey, Victory, 6.944, 192.06; 3. Hector Arana Jr, Buell, 6.840, 196.16 vs. 14. Cory Reed, Victory, 6.941, 189.02; 4. Matt Smith, Victory, 6.840, 196.02 vs. 13. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.940, 191.81; 5. Chip Ellis, Victory, 6.848, 194.66 vs. 12. Mike Berry, Buell, 6.936, 190.30; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, Suzuki, 6.862, 194.55 vs. 11. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.932, 192.60; 7. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.864, 194.72 vs. 10. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.914, 193.93; 8. LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.876, 195.96 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.897, 192.82.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Ryan Oehler, 7.026, 189.84; 18. Mark Paquette, 7.061, 187.31; 19. Lance Bonham, 7.347, 184.35; 20. Odolph Daniels, 7.444, 174.68; 21. Wendell Daniels, 7.605, 171.29; 22. Andie Rawlings, 7.917, 169.51.

Porsche dominates WEC Mexico, No. 2 crew extends points lead

Porsche
By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT
Porsche tightened its grip on both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ crowns in the FIA World Endurance Championship by taking a dominant one-two finish in Sunday’s 6 Hours of Mexico at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Headed up by the championship-leading No. 2 Porsche 919 Hybrid crew of Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber, Porsche finished over a lap clear of Toyota, who failed to put up any firm challenge in Mexico.

The result saw Porsche extend its lead in both championships as it looks to sign off from its time in the WEC’s LMP1 class in style, having announced its closure five weeks ago.

While the battle for overall honors in Mexico offered little in the way of a race, LMP2 came up trumps as the No. 31 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson held on for victory, seeing off a late charge from the CEFC Manor TRS Racing squad.

Impressive stints from Jean-Eric Vergne and Ben Hanley in the No. 24 Oreca gave Manor a shot at its first WEC win, only for a late spin for Hanley to stunt the team’s charge and drop it to third in class behind the No. 36 Signatech Alpine entry.

GTE-Pro saw AF Corse and Aston Martin Racing battle hard for victory throughout the six hours, with the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE taking the checkered flag first by just 0.9 seconds.

However, Davide Rigon and Sam Bird were denied a second win of the season after receiving a penalty for speeding under a full course yellow, resigning them to P2 behind the No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage GTE shared by Nicki Thiim and Marco Sørensen.

Dempsey-Proton Racing picked up its second win of the season in GTE-Am courtesy of Christian Ried, Marvin Dienst and Matteo Cairoli in the No. 77 Porsche 911 RSR, finishing a lap clear of the No. 98 Aston Martin.

The WEC returns in two weeks’ time with its sole visit to the United States at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

IndyCar title battle turns on its head at Watkins Glen (VIDEO)

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Josef Newgarden entered today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen with a 31-point lead over Scott Dixon in second place in pursuit of the Verizon IndyCar Series championship.

But he leaves it only up three points, and with the top four drivers now covered by just 34 points.

And with double points on the table at the Sonoma season finale in two weeks, it’s anyone’s guess who will hoist the Astor Cup in a year where several different drivers have staked their claim to the title but few have really solidified their grasp.

Josef Newgarden (1st, 560 points)

At some point, Newgarden’s recent run of form – and perhaps luck – was due to run out for the driver of the No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet.

Newgarden had won three of the last four races and added two other runner-up finishes as well. All told, in the last six races, Newgarden had scored 270 points – a full 70 more than anyone else (Helio Castroneves 200, Simon Pagenaud 191, Scott Dixon 190 and Will Power 178 were next up), to vault into the lead.

But after Newgarden lamented missing a potential pole run – and the bonus point that went with it – on Saturday, Sunday’s race may have produced the one or two critical mistakes that cost the great American youngster his first series championship.

Once Newgarden hit the guardrail leaving the pits, then got clobbered by Sebastien Bourdais, it was a major hit to his race. The team repaired the car and put on a new rear wing, but Newgarden fell off the lead lap and ended 18th.

So what are Newgarden’s initial thoughts going into the title, after today’s tough hit?

“It was always going to be a dogfight. You still have to finish well in the points. You’d have to have a 90-point lead. That’d be hard to get going into Sonoma.

“It’s a five-horse race. I think the team that’s most perfect is going to get it done.

“I know we have the capability to do it. Team Penske can do it. I think you need to win the race. It doesn’t matter if you have the lead. We need to win the race regardless. We could be 15 (points) down, it’d be the same scenario. It’s double points. I don’t know if a three point lead makes much of a difference.”

Scott Dixon (2nd, 557)

It could well be a case of “the Iceman cometh,” again. Cliche as it is to write, here we are at another second-to-last race of an IndyCar season and Dixon is once again within striking distance.

Today was a typically smooth Dixon drive, starting and ending second on a day when his No. 9 NTT Data Honda was close to Alexander Rossi but not quite the measure of him.

Dixon’s within three points of the lead following today’s race. And for the driver who’s finished top-three in the points every year but last year since 2006, it’s almost old hat.

“The points chase definitely closed the gap. I think it’s down to three points now, which makes it pretty interesting. Have to bring our A game to Sonoma and see what we can take away,” Dixon said.

“I don’t know, tonight I’ll probably have a couple beers, chill out, take the kids to school tomorrow morning, then get in some training.

“But yeah, I think you just got to treat next week as another race. I think you can’t overcomplicate it. Obviously we want to win it. There’s a lot on the line. But, you know, I think if you overthink things too much, then it ends up being a very bad thing.

“I don’t know. I’ve never raced Josef really in a championship like this. It’s not just the two of us. I haven’t seen the points clearly yet, but I imagine Helio is through, Pagenaud is still there as well. With double points, you can have a pretty hefty swing, as we found out last year.”

Helio Castroneves (3rd, 538)

Ending fourth after starting sixth was another cool Helio Castroneves kind of day, where he’s got just enough banked to keep hope alive in the pursuit of his elusive first championship.

Whereas fourth last week at Gateway was a huge disappointment because, like at Phoenix, Castroneves lost a potential victory from his grasp, this fourth place today was one where he seized his opportunity.

Castroneves, driver of the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, was back to being happy in his post-race interview after being despondent last week. He joked he wouldn’t mind if anything happened to Newgarden (all in good fun, of course), while he called himself a certain type of dog, and called Dixon something that was surprising to hear.

“I think I’ll be a Chihuahua…all of a sudden, I bark!” Castroneves laughed, and then proceeded to make a Chihuahua-like yipping sound.

“I don’t care if it’s big, small, or whatever, I want to be the first. Sonoma is a good track for us. If I didn’t win, I’m glad Dixon didn’t, and that makes it tight for the championship.

“Dixon’s like a cockroach. In a good way!” he added. “You think he disappears and then he’s there. I hope he doesn’t take it in a bad way!”

Simon Pagenaud (4th, 526)

The second driver in last week’s battle with Josef Newgarden had a quiet weekend in Watkins Glen, continuing his struggles at this circuit. The driver of the No. 1 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet started 12th, finished ninth, and couldn’t get by Max Chilton for eighth and two more critical points.

It continued his season of being good but not great in defense of his title. Such is Pagenaud’s consistency, though, that ninth was his third worst finish of the year, only better than 14th at the Indianapolis 500 (double points) and 16th in Detroit race one.

“We fought for the best finish we could today in the Menards Chevrolet. We were really prepared for a wet race and if it would have been run in the rain I think we would have been tough to beat. But we just had too much downforce to run in the dry and make up the ground we needed to. Still, everyone on the team did a good job to finish ninth and we come out of Watkins Glen still in the hunt for the championship. We know what it takes to win at Sonoma and that’s what we’ll be fighting for next week.”

The rest

Three other drivers – Will Power (492), Alexander Rossi (476) and Graham Rahal (466) – are still within mathematical range of being able to win the championship, but cannot realistically do so. Power, 68 points back, has the best chance within these three but would need a win and all four drivers ahead of him to finish outside the top-10 to have any shot.

Newgarden’s title hopes take hit in Watkins Glen pit road mistake (VIDEO)

By Kyle LavigneSep 3, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – It appeared that the defining moment of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series championship came last week at Gateway Motorsports Park, when points leader Josef Newgarden made an aggressive pass on the inside of Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud for the lead and eventual win.

However, that moment may have been supplanted during Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen, as Newgarden suffered a misfortune that has blown the championship wide open ahead of the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma in two weeks.

Exiting the pits after his last scheduled stop, Newgarden locked up the front brakes on the pit exit lane and clouted the armco with the left side of the car. Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais then hit the back of Newgarden in the aftermath, which spread debris on the track and brought out a full-course caution.

Newgarden’s No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet suffered damage to the suspension and the rear bodywork, notably to the rear bumper guards, forcing him back into the pits for repairs.

In the process, Newgarden fell off the lead lap, as the team first changed out the rear bodywork and then went to work repairing the suspension.

In the end, Newgarden finished 18th, two laps off the lead, and saw Scott Dixon, who finished second, slash the championship lead down to three points.

Newgarden accepted all blame for the incident afterward. “Just made a mistake. Hit the wall. Hit the button (to shut off the pit speed limiter) and slid wide,” he told NBCSN’s Kevin Lee.

Newgarden went on to explain that the mistake is surprisingly easy to make, particularly on cold tires. “It looks like a pretty stupid error but it’s easy to do without tire warmers. I made a miscalculation. I got off the button. Obviously pushed wide. Small mistakes added up. It’s tough,” he detailed.

Immediately afterward, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan suffered an identical incident and hit the armco in the same spot as Newgarden. This led some to wonder if there was fluid on the track in that spot. However, Newgarden wasn’t willing to make that leap, even citing that teammate Will Power, directly ahead of him at the time, made it through without incident.

“If there was fluid down, I didn’t know about it. Maybe I was just too wide on the line. Will (Power) was fine,” Newgarden added.

Newgarden now leads Scott Dixon by three points ahead of the championship-deciding race at Sonoma Raceway. Teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud, who finished fourth and ninth respectively, also closed the gap, with Castroneves 22 points behind and Pagenaud 34 behind.

Rossi caps dream weekend in Watkins Glen with first win of the year (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Alexander Rossi took the biggest bite possible out of the Big Apple this weekend in the picturesque, Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, at Watkins Glen International.

On Friday, he announced a new contract with Andretti Autosport.

On Saturday, he scored his first Verizon IndyCar Series pole.

On Sunday, he led the most laps, controlled the pace of the race, rebounded from a changed fuel hose, saved fuel, yet still pushed hard, and defended against Scott Dixon to win his first race of the season. Ryan Hunter-Reay finished third.

The driver of the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda continued his late-season surge – he’s now finished between first and sixth in each of the last five races – as he rolled to a key victory.

Meanwhile the IndyCar championship has turned on its head, following contact leaving pit road between Josef Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais. Newgarden locked up the brakes exiting pit road and bounced of the armco, with Bourdais hitting the back of Newgarden’s car and leaving the championship leader in big trouble in the final 20 laps of the race.

Newgarden struggled to even make the flag, following repairs exerted by the Team Penske team get his No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet to the finish. He finished 18th, off the lead lap, for his worst finish since Texas (13th after an accident), and snapped a streak of finishing first, second or sixth in each of the last six races.

Although Newgarden still leads the championship, this now gives teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud a realistic shot, along with Dixon, who now trails Newgarden unofficially by three points, in pursuit of his fifth title. The four drivers are unofficially covered by less than 40 points, Castroneves 22 back and Pagenaud 34 back, heading to the double points season finale in Sonoma in two weeks.

The race started with the field on Firestone’s wet weather tires but the threat of rain, which came earlier for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race, never materialized. Instead it featured a mad dash of drivers peeling into the pits after the race start to change onto dry weather slicks, most of whom went onto Firestone’s red alternate tires but with Rossi and Hunter-Reay going onto the black primary tires.

Castroneves emerged at the head of the queue after those pit stops, but Rossi got back in front after the next round, caused when teammate Takuma Sato slowed entering the Boot. Five drivers (Spencer Pigot, JR Hildebrand, Max Chilton, Marco Andretti and Jack Harvey) had pitted prior to the caution so moved forward to the front.

In this stanza, Rossi’s team encountered an issue as it needed to change its fuel probe, which was malfunctioning. And because Rossi hadn’t got all the fuel on board on his last stop, it forced him into an earlier next stop, which occurred on Lap 24.

This forced Rossi off sequence and dropped him down the order, but a minor miracle occurred a couple laps later thanks to his soon-to-be-departed teammate, Sato, again. Sato spun and resumed but INDYCAR called a full-course caution on Lap 27, which then forced the rest of the field back into the pits and helped Rossi, Chilton, and the Ed Carpenter Racing pair of Pigot and Hildebrand, who were also off sequence.

Rossi and Chilton were able to push deep enough into this stint to where they could make it home on one final stop while the Carpenter twins could not, both pitting before the scheduled “get home” lap of Lap 42.

The Newgarden incident then followed which put the race under another full course caution, and set up a final dash to the finish.

But Rossi beat Dixon in a straight fight to secure the victory.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Rossi’s win is the obvious, and along with Ryan Hunter-Reay it put two Andretti Autosport cars on the podium – a first for the team since the 2016 Indianapolis 500, also won by Rossi. … Graham Rahal and Will Power recovered from 10th and eighth starting spots to end fifth and sixth. … After tough seasons, two more Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in Charlie Kimball and Max Chilton banked top-10s in seventh and eighth, Chilton having defended well against Simon Pagenaud for eighth. … Carlos Munoz completed the top-10 for Foyt. … Jack Harvey finished 14th for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in his first road course race.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Newgarden leads this group, and 18th is his second worst finish of the year aside of 19th in the Indianapolis 500. … Sato brought out two cautions in a tough afternoon, with wastegate issues and a spin. … James Hinchcliffe brought out the first caution of the race with major gearbox issues, and ended 21st and last behind Tony Kanaan, caught up in the Newgarden/Bourdais contact.

NOTABLE: This win by Rossi snapped Team Penske and Chevrolet’s five-race win streak, in Chevrolet’s 100th race. … This was Honda’s first win since Road America (Dixon) and its first podium sweep since Detroit race one, when Rahal beat home Dixon and Hinchcliffe. … Dixon banks his sixth podium at Watkins Glen.

QUOTABLE: Rossi, on the win: “We had an issue in the beginning with some fuel, the fuel thing, but whatever. It doesn’t matter, the team recovered. We had the pace to do it, but it’s pretty amazing. It’s a huge team effort. I’ve talked about so much how much we’ve improved, I’m so happy we’re finally able to win.”

RESULTS

WATKINS GLEN, New York – Results Sunday of the INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 3.37-mile Watkins Glen International, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 60, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 60, Running
3. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 60, Running
4. (6) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 60, Running
5. (10) Graham Rahal, Honda, 60, Running
6. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 60, Running
7. (5) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 60, Running
8. (19) Max Chilton, Honda, 60, Running
9. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 60, Running
10. (11) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 60, Running
11. (14) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 60, Running
12. (13) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 60, Running
13. (15) Ed Jones, Honda, 60, Running
14. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 60, Running
15. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 60, Running
16. (20) Marco Andretti, Honda, 60, Running
17. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 60, Running
18. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 58, Running
19. (4) Takuma Sato, Honda, 56, Running
20. (17) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 46, Contact
21. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 5, Mechanical

Race Statistics:
Winner’s average speed: 118.865 mph
Time of Race: 1:42:03.9024
Margin of victory: 0.9514 of a second
Cautions: 4 for 9 laps
Lead changes: 8 among 6 drivers

Lap Leaders:
Rossi 1
Castroneves 2-14
Pigot 15-22
Rossi 23
Hunter-Reay 24-27
Rossi 28-42
Dixon 43-44
Newgarden 45
Rossi 46-60

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 560, Dixon 557, Castroneves 538, Pagenaud 526, Power 492, Rossi 476, Rahal 466, Sato 421, Kanaan 375, Hunter-Reay 373.