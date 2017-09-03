Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Italian GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
Formula 1’s final race of the European season, the Italian Grand Prix from the historic and stunning Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, runs this morning on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7 a.m. ET to kick off a busy day of motorsports, with IndyCar and NASCAR to follow.

F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE STREAM

Pre-race coverage runs for an hour from 7 a.m. ET through to 8 a.m. ET, with lights out at that point.

One of the more chaotic and random qualifying sessions in recent memory – and one which took more than three hours to complete with a rain delay – ended with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton on the pole position, a record 69th for his career.

While Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were second and third on the road during qualifying in their two Red Bulls, grid penalties for them and several others have rapidly jumbled the grid and dropped them down the order (the qualifying times were below).

It instead sets up an abnormal and fascinating situation where Lance Stroll in his Williams now moves up to the front row, with Esteban Ocon in his Force India moving up to third.

Valtteri Bottas will start fourth in the second Mercedes with the pair of Ferraris, Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel, rolling off from fifth and sixth, respectively.

Heading into today’s race, Vettel leads Hamilton just by seven points, 220 to 213.

If Hamilton wins, he’ll be the first driver with back-to-back victories this season ahead of Round 13.

You can watch the Italian Grand Prix live on NBC and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET. CLICK HERE for NBCSN live stream.

You can also try out a new ‘Mosaic View’ for the race that includes the race simulcast, in-car cameras, driver tracker and pit lane cam. CLICK HERE to watch the Mosaic View live stream.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton providing updates and interviews throughout the race from Monza.

Also be sure to follow the @F1onNBCSports Twitter account for live updates throughout the race.

Grid drops galore at Monza as only four drivers start where they qualified

By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT
A combination of wet qualifying and penalties for more than one-third of the Formula 1 field has resulted in a topsy-turvy grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET).

With Monza being a power-hungry circuit, teams running Renault and Honda power units have opted to take penalties for fresh parts here knowing the chances of a big result were never that good, giving themselves a boost for Singapore.

The only Renault or Honda-powered driver not taking a penalty today is Daniil Kvyat, who rises from 14th in qualifying to eighth on the official starting grid.

Here’s a run-down of who has penalties and why at Monza.

Sergio Perez
Qualified: P8
Penalty: Five places for a new gearbox
Starts: P12

Max Verstappen
Qualified: P2
Penalty: 20 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P13

Nico Hulkenberg
Qualified: P12
Penalty: 10 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P14

Carlos Sainz Jr.
Qualified: P15
Penalty: 10 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P15

Daniel Ricciardo
Qualified: P3
Penalty: 20 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P16

Jolyon Palmer
Qualified: P17
Penalty: 15 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P17

Stoffel Vandoorne
Qualified: P10
Penalty: 25 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P18

Fernando Alonso
Qualified: P13
Penalty: 35 places for new power unit elements
Starts: P19

Romain Grosjean
Qualified: P20 (allowed to start despite setting no time in Q1)
Penalty: Five places for a new gearbox
Starts: P20

Propping up the grid is Romain Grosjean, who received dispensation to race from the stewards at Monza as he failed to set a time in Q1, and therefore did not qualify.

In short, only four drivers will start where they qualified: Lewis Hamilton, Sainz, Palmer and Grosjean.

2017 Italian Grand Prix – Starting Grid

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
2. Lance Stroll Williams
3. Esteban Ocon Force India
4. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
6. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
7. Felipe Massa Williams
8. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso
9. Kevin Magnussen Haas
10. Marcus Ericsson Sauber
11. Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
12. Sergio Perez Force India*
13. Max Verstappen Red Bull*
14. Nico Hulkenberg Renault*
15. Carlos Sainz Jr. Toro Rosso*
16. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull*
17. Jolyon Palmer Renault*
18. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren*
19. Fernando Alonso McLaren*
20. Romain Grosjean Haas**

* After grid penalties applied
** Permitted to start by the stewards after failing to qualify

What to watch for: Italian Grand Prix (NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET)

By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 5:45 AM EDT
The Italian Grand Prix may be the home race for Formula 1’s most iconic brand, Ferrari, yet on Saturday at Monza, it was Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes who stole the show.

In a crazy, three-hour long qualifying featuring numerous rain delays and a surprising result for a mixed-up grid, Hamilton swept to the 69th pole position of his F1 career, becoming the outright record holder in the process.

Chief title rival Sebastian Vettel struggled on a rough day for Ferrari, qualifying eighth, although that becomes P6 thanks to penalties for both Red Bull drivers.

With just seven points separating Vettel and Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ championship, today could prove to be an important one in the title race.

You can watch the Italian Grand Prix live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday. CLICK HERE to watch via live stream.

Here’s what to watch for in today’s race.

2017 Italian Grand Prix – What to watch for

Hamilton handed golden chance to take points lead

After a strong showing from Ferrari in Friday’s practice sessions at Monza, Lewis Hamilton was braced for a tight fight similar to the one at Spa one week ago, being hounded by Sebastian Vettel to the checkered flag.

Alas, a wet qualifying shook things up. Ferrari struggled to get to grips with its wet tires in Q3, while Hamilton was at his imperious best. He needn’t have been the fastest man given the penalties for Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, but inheriting the record-breaking pole isn’t his style: he gambled on one late lap, and finished almost a second clear.

With Vettel starting sixth, Hamilton has a huge opportunity to put the title race in his hands today. The Briton has not led the championship at any point this year, but a good start to forge a lead while Vettel tries to pick his way up the order may decide this race early.

How will Ferrari’s 70th anniversary celebrations end?

The Italian Grand Prix is the most important race on Ferrari’s calendar not matter what season we are in, but this year’s running at Monza has been particularly poignant as the manufacturer celebrates its 70th birthday.

Ferrari entered the weekend with its best chance of winning its home race for a number of years, the SF70H car having been the class of the field in the early part of the year and remaining very strong.

But with Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel starting P5 and P6, hopes of a famous home victory and ending a Monza drought dating back to 2010 look to have faded.

In reality, a podium looks to be the best Ferrari can hope for today. If Vettel can somehow leave Monza with his points lead intact, then that would surely be something worth celebrating.

Stroll, Ocon prepare for life at the front

Hamilton’s record-breaking pole may have stolen the headlines in qualifying, yet it was the displays from full-season rookies Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon that had the paddock talking on Saturday evening at Monza.

Stroll, 18, has faced a great deal of criticism through his brief F1 career so far, having arrived thanks to significant financial backing from his billionaire father, Lawrence (oh, and dominating Formula 3 last year, but why would that matter..?)

After a stunning wet lap in the dying moments of Q3, the Canadian made a point by becoming F1’s youngest podium finisher in Baku earlier this year, and will today be the youngest driver to start from the front row of the grid, beating Max Verstappen’s record by three weeks.

Just behind Stroll in P3, Force India’s Ocon is also raring to go and fight for his maiden F1 podium, having been one of the stand-out stars of the 2017 season so far.

Points in all but one race and a fierce rivarly with teammate Sergio Perez have made Ocon one to watch – keep an eye on how he fares from third on the grid today.

Grid penalties, grid penalties everywhere

The penalties applied for changing power units have been silly for well over two years now, but this weekend has seen things get really silly.

With McLaren taking new elements for Stoffel Vandoorne’s Honda power unit on Sunday morning, more than one-third of the grid has taken a penalty for today’s race.

The shake-up has allowed the likes of Stroll and Ocon to rise up the order, and has created a strange grid with a few big names sitting outside of the top 10.

The ones to watch on the charge will be Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who despite expecting to start at the very back given their penalties will in fact line up 14th and 16th respectively.

Only four drivers will start the race in the position they qualified: Hamilton (P1), Carlos Sainz Jr. (P15), Jolyon Palmer (P17) and Romain Grosjean (P20).

Newgarden, Dixon just miss out on Watkins Glen pole

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – In the final minutes of Firestone Fast Six qualifying for the Verizon IndyCar Series, both Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon appeared destined to score poles for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

First off, Newgarden was on his last run and looked set to turn the fastest lap of the session at that time. And while he did momentarily set the fastest lap, he ultimately left time on the table as he went a little wide exiting Turn 9 and dipped his wheels onto the grass, kicking up a big cloud of dust in the process.

He explained in the post-qualifying press conference that it ultimately cost him at least a couple tenths of a second, which would have made the difference in him securing the pole.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really had to say this much, but I think I messed up a pole run, to be honest with you,” Newgarden revealed. “I lost two or three tenths in the final corner. I don’t remember ever having to say that.”

Newgarden added that he overshot Turn 9 as a result of thinking he needed to charge through the corner in order jump over Dixon and the other Honda drivers.

“(The lap) was like projected at an 82.2 (seconds) going into Turn 9. If we want to beat Dixon, I’ve got to get everything out of (Turn 9) as well. I just deuced it, totally messed it up, lost a couple tenths. Great lap time, good starting position for us. I feel so silly for messing up what could have been a pole position.”

Like Newgarden, Scott Dixon felt like he left a pole on the table. Immediately after Newgarden’s aforementioned run, Dixon clocked in with a lap of 1:22.5168. In comparison to Newgarden’s lap (a 1:22.5169), the difference between the two was one ten-thousandth of a second, the smallest margin possible under IndyCar’s scoring system.

Scott Dixon appeared set to score the pole before Alexander Rossi took it from him with the last run of the day. Photo: IndyCar

However, on his next lap, Dixon came up on a slowing Helio Castroneves, delaying his run enough to force him to abort. Unable to get his Firestone black tires up to temperature after that, Dixon could not turn a faster lap, and ultimately had to settle for second when Alexander Rossi swooped in to take the pole with the last run of the session.

Although starting on the front row is a solid result on the surface, Dixon couldn’t help but be disappointed to miss out on the pole.

“The frustrating part is that we had plenty in hand,” Dixon lamented. “The problem is if you cool off (the tires) too much, it’s really hard to get back up to speed. We caught Helio so quickly – I don’t know what he was doing out there, he was just sort of cruising around. We caught him way too fast with two laps to go.”

Dixon added that he believed the car had plenty of speed in it to take the pole had he been able to get a cleaner run, as evidenced during Round 2 of qualifying, when he set a lap record with a lap time of 1:22.4171.

“I think we had probably another three or four tenths in the car. Definitely frustrating to lose it that way. We showed that speed definitely in Q2.”

The result ultimately proves critical in the championship chase, in which Newgarden leads Dixon by 31 points entering Sunday’s race, as neither driver was able to score a vital championship for the pole.

Newgarden, given that the events of qualifying prevented Dixon from securing that championship point, expressed a small amount of relief in considering that.

“Every point counts, so for sure I think it helps. It’s small, small little detail. But it adds up,” said Newgarden.

Dixon will flank pole sitter Alexander Rossi on the front row, while Newgarden will start third for Sunday’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen (1:00 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Porsche secures FIA WEC pole in Mexico

By Tony DiZinnoSep 2, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
The FIA World Endurance Championship resumes its season with the first of five flyaway races to conclude its nine-race season at the 6 Hours of Mexico from Mexico City.

While the championship’s future plans were the topic of discussion earlier this weekend, on-track it was time for the 26 cars to focus for qualifying late Saturday afternoon following two practice sessions earlier in the day.

LMP1/LMP2

Three different cars led practice earlier in the weekend with the No. 1 Porsche 919 Hybrid, the No. 2 Porsche and No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, respectively, top of the charts in LMP1 between Friday’s lone practice, and then the No. 2 Porsche and No. 8 Toyota top of Saturday’s second and third practice sessions.

That set it up for qualifying, which was bumped up a few minutes owing to incoming bad weather, to see the latest battle between the two remaining LMP1 hybrid manufacturers for the pole spot.

In the end, it was Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley, sharing the No. 2 Porsche, who scored the pole position with a best average lap time of 1:24.562 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Those two share their car with Earl Bamber.

The sister Porsche (No. 1 of Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani) ended just behind at 1:24.710, with the Toyotas not far off either. With an average of 1:24.802, the No. 7 Toyota ended ahead of the No. 8 Toyota.

Similarly in LMP2, it was the No. 36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 and Nos. 38, then 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07s which made it three different cars leading practice prior to qualifying there.

In qualifying, it was the lone Signatech Alpine car on pole. Nicolas Lapierre and Gustavo Menezes share that car with new third driver Andre Negrao, moving over from the No. 35 car that has been withdrawn from competition. A 1:32.809 average lap time put this car atop the charts.

The No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing, No. 31 Rebellion Racing, No. 26 G-Drive Racing and No. 25 CEFC TRS Manor Orecas completed the top five here.

GTE-Pro/GTE-Am

AF Corse secured the GTE-Pro class pole with Davide Rigon and Sam Bird in the No. 71 Ferrari 488 GTE at an average time of 1:39.425.

The two drivers are reunited this weekend after Bird missed the series’ most recent race at the Nürburgring in mid-July owing to his FIA Formula E Championship commitments at New York City.

This result comes after the No. 51 Ferrari, No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage V8 and No. 71 Ferrari led the three practice sessions in order. The No. 95 Aston Martin slots in second, ahead of the pair of Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK Ford GTs.

Dempsey-Proton Racing scored the GTE-Am class pole with Christian Ried and Matteo Cairoli in the No. 77 Porsche 911 RSR (1:42.166). That pair shares the Porsche with Marvin Dienst. The No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage V8 of Pedro Lamy, Paul Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda will roll off from second in class.

Sunday’s race runs from noon to 6 p.m. local time, so 1 to 7 p.m. ET.