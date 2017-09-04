F1 Paddock Pass: Italian Grand Prix post-race (VIDEO)

A dominant Mercedes 1-2 from Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas headlined Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, while Ferrari struggled and Mercedes-powered youngsters Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll held on to strong points finishes after starting in the top three.
Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) emerged as the winners in Monday’s final eliminations of the 63rd NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.
In Top Fuel, Torrence earned his first career U.S. Nationals title, while also ending the Cinderella story of the weekend, fellow Texan Kebin Kinsley, in the final round of the biggest race of the season.
A tearful Torrence told Fox Sports, “This is the biggest day of my life. It’s a lot of hard work. My dad ain’t here. This is for you, Dad (holding the winner’s trophy). I’m proud like a little kid. We’ve been here three times in the final and didn’t get it done. This is bad-ass!”
Torrence swept the weekend, winning Sunday’s Traxxas Nitro Top Fuel Shootout and the $100,000 prize that came with it, and leaves Indianapolis as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship, Sept. 15-17 at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.
In Funny Car, Todd — an Indiana native — knocked off 2016 NHRA Funny Car champ Ron Capps. Both drivers were seeking their first U.S. Nationals title, and Todd did so.
“This is unbelievable,” Todd told Fox Sports. “The way we started off the season, if you told me we’d win Indy, I’d say there was no way that was going to happen. To come here and race against Capps … I don’t even know what to say.”
Capps told Fox Sports, “We’ve got to wait until next year. That’s what’s so special about this race. It comes once a year and you have your chance. The gods here at Indy, when they decided it’s time for me, hopefully we’ll get that win. Tough race. Obviously, the fans got a good race. (Todd) stepped it up and outran us. I’m disappointed we lost, obviously, but also very excited about our chances going into the Countdown.”
Capps is the No. 1 Countdown seed in Funny Car.
In Pro Stock, it was a battle of old school racing (veteran and three-time champ Greg Anderson) vs. youthful local Indianapolis racer Drew Skillman.
Anderson would be deprived of his seventh U.S. Nationals win, as the young gun had a better reaction time and carried it all the way to the finish line, earning his first career U.S. Nationals title.
“That’s a lifetime achievement right there,” Skillman told Fox Sports. “I got two goals off my back: I got Greg Anderson, who I’ve never beat, and finally got him, and I won my hometown race. This is huge. This is record book stuff for me.”
What made Skillman’s win all the more impressive is the engine in his car broke after the quarterfinals, forcing his team to scramble to replace it with a brand new motor that had never been tested beforehand.
As for Anderson, he told Fox Sports, “The other driver did a better job, he was better on the tree, I had a better car and I lost. I apologize to all my guys. I’ve had such a great car all weekend. It was my race to win. Worst (starting) light I had all weekend. My hat’s off to Drew Skillman. He did a better job. Next race, we start over and try again … but a golden opportunity lost.”
Bo Butner is No. 1 heading into the Countdown.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Eddie Krawiec earned his second career U.S. Nationals win, defeating Hector Arana Jr. by less than the length of a tire.
“It couldn’t be any better than this,” Krawiec told Fox Sports. “We struggled through the early part of the season. It looks now like we’ve turned the corner. It’s an awesome deal.”
L.E. Tonglet is the No. 1 seed heading into the Countdown.
Race to 100: How Lewis Hamilton can become F1’s first pole centurion
Lewis Hamilton’s flawless display through the Italian Grand Prix weekend is likely to go down as being one of the most significant of his Formula 1 career.
Not only did he deliver one of the most crushing wins of the season for Mercedes on Ferrari home soil.
Not only did he take the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time this year, taking a huge stride forward in his bid for a fourth crown.
But he also strengthened his case to be considered one of F1’s all-time greats by becoming the sport’s record pole position holder.
The record changing hands for just the sixth time in F1’s 67-year history, Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher’s tally of 68 poles by topping qualifying for the 69th time in his career.
The enormity of the result was not lost on Hamilton, a driver who grew up watching Schumacher, but the Briton has never been a man to rest on his laurels.
“You know, Vettel’s not far behind, so I’ve got to keep going,” Hamilton said after the session.
“I’ve got to keep extending it otherwise he might catch it, and so I’ll stick around for a while and try to make life hell for him.”
He’s got the record – but just how many pole positions can Lewis Hamilton end up with before his time in F1 is over?
If he continues at his current rate, passing the 100 mark and becoming F1’s first pole centurion is definitely possible.
THE ROAD TO THE RECORD
Hamilton’s chase to become F1’s pole position record-holder has accelerated dramatically in recent years, largely thanks to Mercedes’ domination in the V6 turbo hybrid era.
Always a good qualifier, Hamilton has not gone a season in his F1 career without scoring at least one pole position, with his strongest years at McLaren coming in 2008 and 2012 (seven poles in each season). Even in his debut campaign, he was on pole six times, his first coming in Canada (pictured above).
However, it was Vettel – who is now on 48 poles – who looked most likely to break Schumacher’s record at the end of 2013, sitting on 45 by the end of his fourth title-winning campaign. Hamilton, by comparison, was 14 behind on 31.
But Mercedes’ jump on the field at the change of the engine regulations in 2014 push Hamilton’s pole chase into hyperdrive. Seven poles in 2014 saw him draw close to Vettel before overhauling the German through 2015, taking 11 poles en route to his third world title. Had Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg not been such a closer challenger, he may have broken Schumacher’s record long ago.
2016 was a title-less season for Hamilton, but another 12 poles meant Schumacher’s record was easy prey, so long as Mercedes didn’t collapse on the change of technical regulations in 2017.
While Ferrari has been its closest challenger yet and been on a par in races, the Silver Arrows retained their edge in qualifying, with Hamilton’s eighth pole of the year at Monza being enough to give him the record.
Vettel certainly has a chance of surpassing the likes of Schumacher and Ayrton Senna (65), but if Hamilton continues at the rate he’s been going at, it’ll take a mighty effort to claw away the all-time record.
HOW HAMILTON CAN REACH 100
The kids are back to school, but now it’s time for us to do some math.
Hamilton is now on 69 pole positions, and will undoubtedly add to this tally before the season is complete. Ferrari should be closer at tracks such as Singapore and Abu Dhabi, meaning a sweep of the remaining seven races is unlikely, and you cannot discount teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Say Hamilton adds another three or four poles onto his 2017 score, he’ll be onto 72 or 73. Let’s be conservative and go with 72.
To pick up another 28 poles before calling time on his F1 career will be a challenge. Hamilton is 32 and has one year left on his Mercedes contract, and has hinted he won’t stick around forever, having interests outside of the sport in music and fashion.
But staying on for at least another two years beyond 2018 is a sensible guess. He’d be 35 by then, and would certainly have time on his side given that most stretch into their late-30s before calling it a day (e.g. Jenson Button, Kimi Raikkonen).
Just as much hinges on how long Hamilton sticks around, his chase for 100 is also down to how competitive Mercedes can be. If it remains the team to beat and can continue to deliver the kind of qualifying edge it has this year despite Ferrari’s resurgence, he should manage it comfortably.
The fact there will be no seismic changes to the regulations until 2021 also works in Hamilton’s favor. As seen with Mercedes in recent times and Red Bull before that, teams often retain their advantage through regulation eras – they won’t drop off the map all of a sudden.
Mercedes is pushing to become the first team to win back-to-back titles across a regulation change this year, so again, it would be a surprise to see a collapse.
31 poles through the final seven races of 2017, then all of 2018, 2019 and 2020. It’s more than doable.
Taking our assumption Hamilton will take three more poles this year (again, it could be more), then he would require 28 poles across three years.
Were Hamilton to continue his record since the start of the V6 turbo era, he would just about reach triple-figures.
Since the start of the 2014 season, Hamilton has scored 38 pole positions. Adding on our presumed three for the rest of the year, that gives him 41 across four full seasons – an average of 10.25.
Keeping that record up, Hamilton would sit on 102 poles by the end of the 2020 season (or 103 if you want to round up).
Of course, Bottas could find another gear and begin to share poles out more evenly with Hamilton at Mercedes, much as Rosberg did in 2014. Ferrari could shake off its Saturday hoodoo and become a force once again. Red Bull might get its act together and also begin to draw poles away from Hamilton.
But on the same vein, Hamilton and Mercedes might become even more dominant. He might decide to keep on racing until he is deep into his thirties, giving himself more time to pull even further clear at the top of the record list.
The point is that Hamilton can reach 100. And much as Michael Schumacher’s tally of 91 grand prix victories has been deemed by most to be unbeatable, Hamilton would have a pole record that would surely cement his place as one of F1’s all-time greats.
That is if there is any question about that status already.
Lance Stroll took plenty of positives from his run to seventh in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza despite falling down the order after becoming the youngest driver in Formula 1 history to start from the front row of the grid.
Stroll, 18, starred in a wet qualifying session on Saturday to line up alongside pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton for the start, only to lose a place at Turn 1 to Esteban Ocon.
Stroll slipped down the order as the race wore on, with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo all getting the jump to leave the Canadian running P7 late on.
Soaking up late pressure from Williams teammate Felipe Massa, Stroll held on to secure six points and record his second-best F1 finish.
“I am very happy with the race and I think it was a good one. I really enjoyed myself,” Stroll said.
“It was a bit of a shame at the start, as we lost position to Ocon, as Hamilton had a bad start and defended, so I had to back off. We were in P3 and then both Ferraris and the Mercedes of Bottas overtook.
“I then had a big flat spot at the end of the race, so started to lose time to Ocon and then was defending from Felipe.
“All in all, the race was very positive. I finished in P7, which was what we were expecting.”
With Massa coming home eighth, Williams took 10 points away from Monza, creating some breathing space to the chasing midfield teams in the race for P5 in the constructors’ championship.
The field is set for Monday’s final eliminations in the 63rd NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana.
Here’s the No. 1 qualifiers: Clay Millican (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) in the 18th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
It’s also the final race of the regular season. The six-race Countdown to the Championship begins next week.
In addition to the No. 1 qualifiers, “Fast Jack” Beckman won Sunday’s Traxxas Nitro Shootout for Funny Cars, a special race within a race in the world’s largest drag race.
Beckman (3.592 seconds at 324.67 mph) defeated Robert Hight (4.360 seconds at 207.11 mph) in the Traxxas Shootout final round.
Beckman maintains a perfect 3-0 win in the finals of the Traxxas Shootout. He took home $100,000 for the win.
“Just getting in to the Shootout is incredibly difficult,” Beckman said in an NHRA media release. “That’s what makes it exciting, there’s a big litany of ways to make your way into the field but then there’s only one way to get the trophy.
“You’ve got to beat three of the baddest fuel cars on the planet in one day. There’s always something that makes this Traxxas final round eventful.”
In Top Fuel, Millican earned his second consecutive U.S. Nationals No. 1 qualifier.
Millican piloted his Parts Plus / Great Clips dragster to his second consecutive No. 1 U.S. Nationals qualifying position, as well as his third of the season and eighth overall of his career.
Millican led all drivers with a field-best run and LOR track record of 3.663 seconds at 329.10 mph during Saturday’s qualifying.
In Monday’s first round of eliminations, Millican will face No. 16 qualifier Kebin Kensley. No. 2 Leah Pritchett will face Wayne Newby. No. 3 Traxxas Nitro Shootout winner Steve Torrence will face rookie Ashley Sanford.
In Funny Car, Matt Hagan took the top qualifying spot with a run of 3.799 seconds at an amazing 338.77 mph – both track records – that came during Friday’s qualifying session.
It’s Hagan’s fourth No. 1 spot this season, fourth in the U.S. Nationals and 30th of his Funny Car career.
“The U.S. Nats is a huge race,” Hagan said. “We won it last year. I guess no one has ever doubled-up and gone No. 1 twice.
“It’s a pretty tough stat to hear but I hope we can make some history tomorrow and do that. I feel really good about the car, about the race track and what we’re doing.”
Hagan will face Jim Campbell in the first round. No. 2 Hight will face Justin Schriefer. Defending 2016 Funny Car champion Ron Capps qualified 8th for Monday, but in doing so, also clinched the No. 1 seed heading into the Countdown to the Championship.
In Pro Stock, Anderson scored the 90th No. 1 qualifier of his career, his third of the 2017 season and fifth at the U.S. Nationals with a run of 6.561 seconds at 210.11 mph.
“My Chevy is just happy up here, it loves this place just as much as I do,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t seem like it wants to or can make a bad run, knock on wood. I hope it’s going to be great the rest of the weekend.”
Anderson will face Kenny Delco in the first round. Rookie Tanner Gray qualified No. 2 and will race Derik Kramer, while No. 3 qualifier Drew Skillman faces five-time Pro Stock champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. in the first round, as well.
Lastly, in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Krawiec earned his third No. 1 qualifier of the season, his second at the U.S. Nationals and 36th of his career with Saturday night’s top pass of 6.822 seconds at 196.62 mph.
“Fortunate for me I’ve had low elapsed time pretty much four out of the last five rounds and tied low E.T. of the first session,” Krawiec said “So, I have an awesome motorcycle going into tomorrow.
“And right now my main focus is just going out there keeping good reaction time, making clean laps down the drag strip. Lucas Oil Raceway has been good to me so far so hopefully it’s really good to me tomorrow.”
Krawiec will face Jim Underdahl in the first round of eliminations, while Krawiec’s teammate, No. 2 qualifier Andrew Hines, will face Angelle Sampey in the first round. Points leader LE Tonglet qualified No. 8, but in doing so clinched his No. 1 seed into the Countdown.
Monday’s eliminations begin at 11 a.m. ET. However, NHRA will be watching the skies: heavy rain is due to hit the Indianapolis area in the late afternoon, which would be right around the final round of eliminations in all four pro classes.
TRAXXAS FUNNY CAR SHOOTOUT: ROUND ONE — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.872, 331.77 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.000, 324.98; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.949, 309.98 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.918, 331.45; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.871, 330.55 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.911, 329.91; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.889, 332.34 def. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.956, 316.60;