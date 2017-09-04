NHRA U.S. Nationals: Plenty of surprises, good and bad, in final eliminations

Monday’s final eliminations of the 63rd annual NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals produced a number of surprises both good and bad.
Here’s some of the highlights – and lowlights:
* Three of the four winners were first-time U.S Nationals champions: Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Drew Skillman (Pro Stock). Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Eddie Krawiec won his second U.S. Nationals title.
* The most pleasant surprise was the Cinderella story of Top Fuel driver Kebin (yes, not Kevin) Kinsley. The Texas driver grabbed the final (16th) qualifying position before rolling all the way to the final round against No. 1 qualifier and fellow Texan Steve Torrence. Kinsley had never reached the final round of any NHRA national event, but he did Monday. Unfortunately, he smoked the tires (lost traction) in the final round matchup vs. Torrence. But coming home runner-up in the sport’s biggest race of the year is nothing to be sad about. Congrats to Kinsley on an outstanding weekend.
* J.R. Todd earned his second career Funny Car win in fine fashion, and did so with an extra bonus: the Indianapolis-area native did it in front of numerous family members and friends at his home track. Todd began racing in the NHRA Junior Dragster program over 20 years ago, and to win the sport’s biggest race, and to do so on home turf, it was the biggest day of Todd’s racing career.
* The Gray family – grandfather Johnny, father Shane and son Tanner – became the first family to ever have three members compete in an NHRA race in the same category. Tanner finished third, Johnny 11th and Shane 12th.
* John Force Racing had a difficult Monday. Patriarch and 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force lost in the first round to Del Worsham and finished 13th, daughter Courtney lost to Cruz Pedregon also in the first round, Robert Hight lost in the quarterfinals to Tim Wilkerson and in Top Fuel, Brittany lost in the first round to Shawn Langdon. JFR needs to rebound in a big way when the Countdown starts in two weeks.
* Funny Car driver Tim Wilkerson had a heartbreaking semifinal round. He easily had Todd beaten, but wasn’t able to keep his car under control and crossed the centerline, drawing immediate disqualification. If that had not happened, Todd would not have gone on to win the event in the next round.
* In a rarity of sorts, not one Don Schumacher Racing car emerged with a win. In Top Fuel, Antron Brown lost in the quarterfinals, while Leah Pritchett and Tony Schumacher lost in the semifinals. In Funny Car, Matt Hagan and Tommy Johnson Jr. lost in the first round. Jack Beckman reached the semifinals, while Ron Capps made it all the way to the final round, but lost to Todd.
* Speaking of Capps, he’s been competing at the U.S. Nationals for over 20 years. Even though he’s the second-winningest driver in Funny Car annals, and won last season’s championship, he continued a dubious mark of still never having won the U.S. Nationals.
* Appearing in her first U.S. Nationals, rookie Top Fuel driver Ashley Sanford showed strong promise, although she lost to Torrence in the first round Monday. If you’re going to lose to anyone, it might as well be the best driver in the class, right?
* Veteran Pro Stock driver and former champion Allen Johnson, who announced Friday that he would be retiring as a driver at season’s end, had hoped to win Monday, but fell short, being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Tanner Gray.
* Defending 2016 Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Jerry Savoie looked like he would have a good chance of winning his second straight U.S. Nationals, but fell short in the semifinals to Hector Arana Jr. In an ironic twist, Savoie’s teammate, LE Tonglet, lost in the quarterfinals to Krawiec, who would go on to meet and beat Arana Jr. in the finals.
* Funny Car driver Cruz Pedregon, who has endured a rough couple of seasons, was the final qualifier to make the Countdown. The two-time world Funny Car champ secured his spot in the playoffs with his first round win over Courtney Force. Pedregon then lost in the quarterfinals to Todd.
In Top Fuel, Torrence earned his first career U.S. Nationals title with a run of 3.757 seconds at 322.96 mph, while also ending the Cinderella story of the weekend, fellow Texan Kebin Kinsley (lost traction at starting line), in the final round of the biggest race of the season.
A tearful Torrence told Fox Sports, “This is the biggest day of my life. It’s a lot of hard work. My dad ain’t here. This is for you, Dad (holding the winner’s trophy). I’m proud like a little kid. We’ve been here three times in the final and didn’t get it done. This is bad-ass!”
Torrence swept the weekend, winning Sunday’s Traxxas Nitro Top Fuel Shootout and the $100,000 prize that came with it, and leaves Indianapolis as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship, Sept. 15-17 at zMax Dragway in Concord, N.C.
“This is surreal,” Torrence said after the race. “I don’t even know if I’m realizing what’s going on right now. This is what we race our careers for, is to try and win Indy and it’s a marathon. I’m wore out.
“Unless you’re a racer and in this situation, I don’t think I can explain the feelings that you get. This is us winning the biggest race of our sport. I said this the other day, you can win a bunch of championships but if you don’t win Indy then you haven’t really done much. So, we’ve won Indy.”
In Funny Car, Todd — an Indiana native — knocked off 2016 NHRA Funny Car champ Ron Capps (3.923 seconds at 325.61 mph). Both drivers were seeking their first U.S. Nationals title, and Todd (3.949 seconds at 325.53 mph) did so.
“This was where it all started for me in Junior Dragsters,” Todd said. “I remember watching Capps as a kid and now I raced him in the final round of Indy. It’s too surreal. Like Torrence said, you win Indy and you know you’ve beaten the best in the sport. Ron Capps and those guys out there are the best in the sport.”
Capps told Fox Sports, “We’ve got to wait until next year. That’s what’s so special about this race. It comes once a year and you have your chance. The gods here at Indy, when they decided it’s time for me, hopefully we’ll get that win. Tough race. Obviously, the fans got a good race. (Todd) stepped it up and outran us. I’m disappointed we lost, obviously, but also very excited about our chances going into the Countdown.”
Capps is the No. 1 Countdown seed in Funny Car.
In Pro Stock, it was a battle of old school racing (veteran and three-time champ Greg Anderson) vs. youthful local Indianapolis racer Drew Skillman.
Anderson (6.660 seconds at 208.01 mph) would be deprived of his seventh U.S. Nationals win, as the young gun had a better reaction time and carried it all the way (6.676 seconds at 206.621 mph) to the finish line, earning his first career U.S. Nationals title.
“That’s a lifetime achievement right there,” Skillman told Fox Sports. “I got two goals off my back: I got Greg Anderson, who I’ve never beat, and finally got him, and I won my hometown race. This is huge. This is record book stuff for me.”
What made Skillman’s win all the more impressive is the engine in his car broke after the quarterfinals, forcing his team to scramble to replace it with a brand new motor that had never been tested beforehand.
As for Anderson, he told Fox Sports, “The other driver did a better job, he was better on the tree, I had a better car and I lost. I apologize to all my guys. I’ve had such a great car all weekend. It was my race to win. Worst (starting) light I had all weekend. My hat’s off to Drew Skillman. He did a better job. Next race, we start over and try again … but a golden opportunity lost.”
Bo Butner is No. 1 heading into the Countdown.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, No. 1 qualifier Eddie Krawiec (6.868 seconds at 196.90 mph) earned his second career U.S. Nationals win and 39th overall win of his career, defeating Hector Arana Jr. (6.886 seconds at 195.48 mph) by less than the length of a tire.
“It couldn’t be any better than this,” Krawiec told Fox Sports. “We struggled through the early part of the season. It looks now like we’ve turned the corner. It’s an awesome deal.”
L.E. Tonglet is the No. 1 seed heading into the Countdown.
Here’s the final statistics from Monday’s final eliminations of the U.S. Nationals:
FINAL FINISHING ORDER:
TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Kebin Kinsley; 3. Tony Schumacher; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Antron Brown; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Pat Dakin; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Bob Vandergriff; 12. Ashley Sanford; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Scott Palmer; 15. Richie Crampton; 16. Wayne Newby.
FUNNY CAR: 1. J.R. Todd; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Jack Beckman; 4. Tim Wilkerson; 5. Cruz Pedregon; 6. Robert Hight; 7. Del Worsham; 8. Jim Campbell; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 12. Courtney Force; 13. John Force; 14. Justin Schriefer; 15. Brian Stewart; 16. Matt Hagan.
PRO STOCK: 1. Drew Skillman; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Tanner Gray; 4. Alex Laughlin; 5. Jason Line; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Vincent Nobile; 10. Matt Hartford; 11. Johnny Gray; 12. Shane Gray; 13. Erica Enders; 14. Jeg Coughlin; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Kenny Delco.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Hector Arana Jr; 3. Jerry Savoie; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Scotty Pollacheck; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Andrew Hines; 8. LE Tonglet; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Karen Stoffer; 12. Cory Reed; 13. Jim Underdahl; 14. Angie Smith; 15. Joey Gladstone; 16. Mike Berry.
TOP FUEL: 1. Steve Torrence, 1,667; 2. Antron Brown, 1,599; 3. Leah Pritchett, 1,563; 4. Tony Schumacher, 1,220; 5. Doug Kalitta, 1,126; 6. Brittany Force, 1,105; 7. Clay Millican, 1,080; 8. Terry McMillen, 770; 9. Scott Palmer, 698; 10. Shawn Langdon, 647.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Ron Capps, 1,530; 2. Robert Hight, 1,344; 3. Matt Hagan, 1,280; 4. Jack Beckman, 1,275; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,229; 6. Courtney Force, 1,072; 7. John Force, 1,007; 8. J.R. Todd, 959; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 902; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 730.
PRO STOCK: 1. Bo Butner, 1,616; 2. (tie) Greg Anderson, 1,423; Tanner Gray, 1,423; 4. Drew Skillman, 1,270; 5. Jason Line, 1,206; 6. Erica Enders, 1,093; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 1,054; 8. Vincent Nobile, 947; 9. Allen Johnson, 736; 10. Chris McGaha, 728.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE: 1. LE Tonglet, 958; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 884; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 781; 4. Jerry Savoie, 768; 5. Matt Smith, 696; 6. Andrew Hines, 620; 7. Scotty Pollacheck, 611; 8. Joey Gladstone, 475; 9. Karen Stoffer, 457; 10. Angie Smith, 443.
Race to 100: How Lewis Hamilton can become F1’s first pole centurion
Lewis Hamilton’s flawless display through the Italian Grand Prix weekend is likely to go down as being one of the most significant of his Formula 1 career.
Not only did he deliver one of the most crushing wins of the season for Mercedes on Ferrari home soil.
Not only did he take the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time this year, taking a huge stride forward in his bid for a fourth crown.
But he also strengthened his case to be considered one of F1’s all-time greats by becoming the sport’s record pole position holder.
The record changing hands for just the sixth time in F1’s 67-year history, Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher’s tally of 68 poles by topping qualifying for the 69th time in his career.
The enormity of the result was not lost on Hamilton, a driver who grew up watching Schumacher, but the Briton has never been a man to rest on his laurels.
“You know, Vettel’s not far behind, so I’ve got to keep going,” Hamilton said after the session.
“I’ve got to keep extending it otherwise he might catch it, and so I’ll stick around for a while and try to make life hell for him.”
He’s got the record – but just how many pole positions can Lewis Hamilton end up with before his time in F1 is over?
If he continues at his current rate, passing the 100 mark and becoming F1’s first pole centurion is definitely possible.
THE ROAD TO THE RECORD
Hamilton’s chase to become F1’s pole position record-holder has accelerated dramatically in recent years, largely thanks to Mercedes’ domination in the V6 turbo hybrid era.
Always a good qualifier, Hamilton has not gone a season in his F1 career without scoring at least one pole position, with his strongest years at McLaren coming in 2008 and 2012 (seven poles in each season). Even in his debut campaign, he was on pole six times, his first coming in Canada (pictured above).
However, it was Vettel – who is now on 48 poles – who looked most likely to break Schumacher’s record at the end of 2013, sitting on 45 by the end of his fourth title-winning campaign. Hamilton, by comparison, was 14 behind on 31.
But Mercedes’ jump on the field at the change of the engine regulations in 2014 push Hamilton’s pole chase into hyperdrive. Seven poles in 2014 saw him draw close to Vettel before overhauling the German through 2015, taking 11 poles en route to his third world title. Had Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg not been such a closer challenger, he may have broken Schumacher’s record long ago.
2016 was a title-less season for Hamilton, but another 12 poles meant Schumacher’s record was easy prey, so long as Mercedes didn’t collapse on the change of technical regulations in 2017.
While Ferrari has been its closest challenger yet and been on a par in races, the Silver Arrows retained their edge in qualifying, with Hamilton’s eighth pole of the year at Monza being enough to give him the record.
Vettel certainly has a chance of surpassing the likes of Schumacher and Ayrton Senna (65), but if Hamilton continues at the rate he’s been going at, it’ll take a mighty effort to claw away the all-time record.
HOW HAMILTON CAN REACH 100
The kids are back to school, but now it’s time for us to do some math.
Hamilton is now on 69 pole positions, and will undoubtedly add to this tally before the season is complete. Ferrari should be closer at tracks such as Singapore and Abu Dhabi, meaning a sweep of the remaining seven races is unlikely, and you cannot discount teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Say Hamilton adds another three or four poles onto his 2017 score, he’ll be onto 72 or 73. Let’s be conservative and go with 72.
To pick up another 28 poles before calling time on his F1 career will be a challenge. Hamilton is 32 and has one year left on his Mercedes contract, and has hinted he won’t stick around forever, having interests outside of the sport in music and fashion.
But staying on for at least another two years beyond 2018 is a sensible guess. He’d be 35 by then, and would certainly have time on his side given that most stretch into their late-30s before calling it a day (e.g. Jenson Button, Kimi Raikkonen).
Just as much hinges on how long Hamilton sticks around, his chase for 100 is also down to how competitive Mercedes can be. If it remains the team to beat and can continue to deliver the kind of qualifying edge it has this year despite Ferrari’s resurgence, he should manage it comfortably.
The fact there will be no seismic changes to the regulations until 2021 also works in Hamilton’s favor. As seen with Mercedes in recent times and Red Bull before that, teams often retain their advantage through regulation eras – they won’t drop off the map all of a sudden.
Mercedes is pushing to become the first team to win back-to-back titles across a regulation change this year, so again, it would be a surprise to see a collapse.
31 poles through the final seven races of 2017, then all of 2018, 2019 and 2020. It’s more than doable.
Taking our assumption Hamilton will take three more poles this year (again, it could be more), then he would require 28 poles across three years.
Were Hamilton to continue his record since the start of the V6 turbo era, he would just about reach triple-figures.
Since the start of the 2014 season, Hamilton has scored 38 pole positions. Adding on our presumed three for the rest of the year, that gives him 41 across four full seasons – an average of 10.25.
Keeping that record up, Hamilton would sit on 102 poles by the end of the 2020 season (or 103 if you want to round up).
Of course, Bottas could find another gear and begin to share poles out more evenly with Hamilton at Mercedes, much as Rosberg did in 2014. Ferrari could shake off its Saturday hoodoo and become a force once again. Red Bull might get its act together and also begin to draw poles away from Hamilton.
But on the same vein, Hamilton and Mercedes might become even more dominant. He might decide to keep on racing until he is deep into his thirties, giving himself more time to pull even further clear at the top of the record list.
The point is that Hamilton can reach 100. And much as Michael Schumacher’s tally of 91 grand prix victories has been deemed by most to be unbeatable, Hamilton would have a pole record that would surely cement his place as one of F1’s all-time greats.
That is if there is any question about that status already.
Lance Stroll took plenty of positives from his run to seventh in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza despite falling down the order after becoming the youngest driver in Formula 1 history to start from the front row of the grid.
Stroll, 18, starred in a wet qualifying session on Saturday to line up alongside pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton for the start, only to lose a place at Turn 1 to Esteban Ocon.
Stroll slipped down the order as the race wore on, with Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo all getting the jump to leave the Canadian running P7 late on.
Soaking up late pressure from Williams teammate Felipe Massa, Stroll held on to secure six points and record his second-best F1 finish.
“I am very happy with the race and I think it was a good one. I really enjoyed myself,” Stroll said.
“It was a bit of a shame at the start, as we lost position to Ocon, as Hamilton had a bad start and defended, so I had to back off. We were in P3 and then both Ferraris and the Mercedes of Bottas overtook.
“I then had a big flat spot at the end of the race, so started to lose time to Ocon and then was defending from Felipe.
“All in all, the race was very positive. I finished in P7, which was what we were expecting.”
With Massa coming home eighth, Williams took 10 points away from Monza, creating some breathing space to the chasing midfield teams in the race for P5 in the constructors’ championship.