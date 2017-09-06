Sato gets prepped for Borg-Warner Trophy bust to get sculpted (PHOTOS)

It’s that time of year again – except a little earlier.
This year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil champion, Takuma Sato, paid a visit to Tryon, N.C. this week to get the process going for his face and likeness to be revealed on the Borg-Warner Trophy.
He met with sculptor William Behrends at his studio; Behrends will create his image to get added to the Borg-Warner Trophy, and unveiled in October at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
This is a first step in the process that sees the silver image added to the trophy.
As it has been in both 2016 and 2017, the Iowa Speedway date for the Verizon IndyCar Series has been confirmed on the same weekend in mid-July – thus adding another date to the 2018 IndyCar calendar before the series releases the schedule in full. Iowa Speedway released its 2018 calendar today.
IndyCar’s Iowa Corn 300 will run Sunday afternoon, July 8, with the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires race earlier in the day.
Start times were not released by the track and are usually released by IndyCar either in its full schedule release, or as part of a separate TV schedule release.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series runs Saturday night, July 7, with its 400-mile race from Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR usually runs this race on network NBC. The last two years, Kentucky Speedway has hosted the NASCAR races on Iowa’s IndyCar weekend.
That keeps IndyCar in the Sunday afternoon slot for a third consecutive year, rather than being a Saturday night race as it was in 2014 and 2015.
Noteworthy here is that the two other Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires series – Pro Mazda and USF2000 – aren’t listed by the track, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be added later. Pro Mazda scrapped a 2016 race at Iowa owing to expected lower car count while USF2000 ran its only oval race of 2017 at Iowa.
Although INDYCAR is yet to release its full schedule, many of its dates have been posted by the tracks themselves.
The lone holdup to the schedule appears to be a planned additional race in Mexico City, which INDYCAR hopes to finalize in the next couple weeks, and wants to slot in in the two-week gap between Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course at the end of July and Pocono Raceway the third weekend in August.
The dates that haven’t been revealed as yet – Green Savoree Racing Promotions’ remaining two races in Toronto and Mid-Ohio, plus the Pocono, Gateway and Watkins Glen races – are expected to keep their same dates as in 2017. Pocono and Gateway were pleasant surprises from an attendance standpoint while Watkins Glen’s was disappointing by most measures.
With the top rung of the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, wrapping its season in front of Verizon IndyCar Series team owners for the first time since 2014, it was a showcase opportunity for the drivers on track at Watkins Glen.
And with the field of 14 full-time drivers at various stages in their Mazda Road to Indy careers, it’s worth examining the likelihood of how many Indy Lights drivers could realistically move up.
CONFIRMED: Kyle Kaiser
Kaiser is, at present, the only driver who will secure his spot in IndyCar next season courtesy of a three-race scholarship valued at $1 million from Mazda Motorsports.
The 21-year-old out of Santa Clara, Calif., who now lives in Indianapolis, is hoping to have more news solidified within the next couple weeks in terms of which team will race for. Kaiser works in tandem with Mazda, Andersen Promotions and INDYCAR to secure his spot.
Spencer Pigot’s initial three-race package brought him to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in 2016, before in collaboration with Rising Star Racing he found enough extra to run the remaining road and street races with Detroit with Ed Carpenter Racing. Ed Jones found enough beyond the three-race amount to secure a full season entry in Dale Coyne Racing’s second car this year.
Although it’d be natural to assume Kaiser will move up with Juncos Racing, that’s not a guarantee. Still, he’s grown by leaps and bounds over his four years with the team – one in Pro Mazda and three in Indy Lights.
Ricardo Juncos explained the challenge of wanting to hold onto Kaiser while also understanding that like with Pigot, the potential exists that Kaiser could leave.
“Obviously we know others want to have Kyle, too. That’s the way it is and we need to fight against those things,” Juncos told NBC Sports. “This is the beginning of the process. We enjoy the weekend and the championships, and then next week we go to the desk and make it happen.”
STRONG POTENTIAL: Santiago Urrutia, Zachary Claman De Melo, Zach Veach
At least two of these three, if not all three of these Indy Lights veterans could be poised to make their full-time IndyCar bows next season.
Urrutia has made the loudest waves in recent weeks. The Uruguayan has progressed from a “70 percent” number in the break in-between the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Gateway Motorsports Park rounds to the “getting closer” mantra at Gateway, following that win, to now close to “100 percent” at Watkins Glen this weekend.
“I’m working on my deal for IndyCar. I want to put it together right before Sonoma or right around there,” Urrutia said at Watkins Glen. “I’m closer to 100 percent. I’ll decide which team I’m gonna go and sign the contract. It feels good. The time I sign the contract, I want to be competitive and win races.”
Urrutia has also spoken openly of his desire to retain engineer Tim Neff, who he’s worked with both years in Indy Lights, first at Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2016 and then with Belardi Auto Racing last year. SPM has at least one open seat next year and Urrutia is one of several drivers who could make sense there; he tested an IndyCar for the team at Sonoma last season.
Claman De Melo will make his IndyCar race debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next weekend at Sonoma and a quote within the release spoke greater volumes than this just being a one-off entry in the team’s second car.
“This opportunity marks an incredible moment for my career and for Canadian motorsport fans, as I’m getting that much closer to securing a full-time position with RLLR for next season,” he said.
While funding is there for the rapid teenager, the potential of what would be a third RLLR entry – in addition to Graham Rahal and the yet-to-be-confirmed-officially Takuma Sato – comes as a surprise. Again, consider Honda already ran 13 full-time cars this year. Claman De Melo is at nearly an identical place Kaiser was last year – he’s weighing his options for IndyCar, but he could win a title if he was to return to Indy Lights for a third year. Stay tuned.
Veach’s name has been rumored over the summer for a full-season bow, with news of his confirmation potentially imminent. The Stockdale, Ohio native has made his first two IndyCar starts this year with Ed Carpenter Racing at Barber and A.J. Foyt Enterprises, in the Indy Women in Tech Championship entry, at the Indianapolis 500. He raced the 2013, 2014 and 2016 seasons in Indy Lights, winning races and contending for the title in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.
Veach’s fellow ‘500 rookie, Jack Harvey, is another recent Indy Lights graduate hoping to stick in IndyCar beyond the handful of races he’s done this year with the Michael Shank Racing/Andretti Autosport combination and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.
MID-RANGE POTENTIAL: Matheus Leist, Nico Jamin, Dalton Kellett
At present, Leist isn’t exploring a return to Indy Lights. The Brazilian driver talked openly at Watkins Glen of his desire to move into IndyCar, but like several others, whether he has the budget to do so is a question mark. Although Leist had a strong summer run with Carlin, inconsistency limited his title pursuit.
Jamin could make an excellent IndyCar driver. The Frenchman’s versatility is on par with countrymen Simon Pagenaud and Sebastien Bourdais; he’s won races in Indy Lights, Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge this year alone in three wildly different types of machinery. Whether he’ll want to put himself through another season of Indy Lights though remains a question mark because of engine issues that hampered his campaign. He’s worth keeping on IndyCar team’s radars before any potential move to sports cars, and he’s regarded more for his talent than budget.
Kellett would like to do a handful of IndyCar races in 2018 and may have the means to do so. One of the smarter drivers in the series, the Queens University engineering graduate expects to return to Indy Lights for a third season. He’s not the out-and-out quickest driver in the field, but has shown particularly well on ovals throughout his Indy Lights career.
All three of these drivers – plus Claman De Melo – have at least one IndyCar test under their belts. This quartet tested at Road America this summer and Claman De Melo and Kellett had one run apiece in 2016, as well.
WAIT UNTIL 2019: Colton Herta, Aaron Telitz and others
Herta’s keen on staying in Indy Lights for another year with Andretti/Steinbrenner Racing. Although NBC Sports confirmed with both sides of the program that nothing is yet completed for a 2018 return to Indy Lights, they still expect it to happen, in preparation for Herta and Steinbrenner’s step-up to IndyCar in 2019. And it’s something Herta wants too.
“I think we exceeded our expectations,” Herta told NBC Sports. “We’re third in the championship, so third my last three years! I want to come back next year. That’s something I’ve never had. I’ve never had a second year in any series besides karting. That will help a ton.”
Telitz, Mazda’s scholarship driver this year in Indy Lights, endured a roller coaster year of inconsistency but impressed many in the IndyCar and MRTI paddocks with his win in the wet at Watkins Glen. He’s another driver who could improve and contend for the title in a second year in Lights.
“In terms of growth, I took a lot more of off-track prep more seriously,” Telitz told NBC Sports. “In lower divisions, I relied on being fast and driving. Now you had to take it more seriously with video, data and becoming more physically fit.”
Neither has yet tested an IndyCar, although either over the winter or into 2018 should provide them that chance.
Among others in the Indy Lights field:
With at least two years under their belts, Neil Alberico, Juan Piedrahita and Shelby Blackstock have been occasional podium finishers but have lacked the consistency, reliability and pace needed to fulfill their talent completely. It’s hard to see them realistically on IndyCar radars. Of the three, only Blackstock (2016 at Watkins Glen) has enjoyed an IndyCar test.
Rookies Ryan Norman and Nico Dapero often overachieved in their first seasons. Norman had 14 top-10 finishes which tied for most in the series with Kaiser and Claman De Melo. Dapero really came on strong towards the end of the year, a run to fifth at Gateway particularly impressive. With returns planned for both drivers, expect Kaiser and/or Claman De Melo-type improvements in a second year.
Rookie Garth Rickards was, frankly, overmatched at this level. A talented enough driver in the lowest rung on the ladder, USF2000, Rickards would need a big leap in performance in a second year of Indy Lights to put himself on any IndyCar radar.
Last weekend, Pirelli World Challenge completed the first portion of its 2017 season at Circuit of The Americas, with the final three races in the SprintX championship including a make-up round from earlier in the year.
SPRINTX TITLE CLINCHED FOR CADILLAC PAIR
Cadillac Racing has secured the top title within SprintX, GT Pro/Pro, with Jordan Taylor and Michael Cooper sharing the team’s No. 8 Vector Blue Cadillac ATS-V.R throughout the 10-race championship.
The pair’s success in the first nine races of the year, with one win (Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) and no finishes worse than eighth ensured the pair could sustain a hit in the last race and not lose the title.
Contact in the final race between the No. 8 Cadillac and the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, whose full-season driver Daniel Mancinelli was eligible for the SprintX title, took both cars out of the race and the Ferrari out of the title fight.
Cooper adds this SprintX title to GTS (2015) and TC (2012) class titles achieved earlier in his PWC career, while Taylor now has a GT title to go along with his GRAND-AM Rolex Series DP title in 2013. Both Cooper and Taylor can win further titles this year, as Cooper will shoot for PWC’s overall GT crown at Sonoma and Taylor is working to wrap the title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Prototype class.
“This is my third Pirelli World Challenge championship,” Cooper said. “This is from tons of hard work by the Cadillac Racing team. This year kicked off in Virginia with a battery failure. The team was able to get it changed and we went back out on the lead lap and we came back to finish on the podium that day. It was amazing. It was good consistent driving by Jordan and myself all year that made all of the difference. We never had the overall fastest car, just great team work and keeping the Cadillac on track.”
Taylor added, “This is my first GT championship to go along with my Grand-Am Prototype type championship. It was under tough circumstances today, thankfully we built up enough points where it didn’t matter.”
The Cooper/Taylor pairing ended three points ahead of CRP Racing’s Ryan Dalziel and Daniel Morad for this title, 175-172, after Dalziel and Morad endured a crazy weekend.
Sharing the No. 2 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Dalziel and Morad won their second race of the SprintX season on Sunday. Morad was assessed a penalty in Saturday’s race, caught up in a run to Turn 1 racing with Alvaro Parente (No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S GT3) and Patrick Long (No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R) at Turn 1. Dalziel recovered the rest of that race after the penalty was assessed.
Beyond CRP winning Sunday’s race, TR3 took the Saturday win with Mancinelli and Niccolo Schiro, and Long and Joerg Bergmeister took the Friday win in the CTMP makeup race run Friday evening at the track.
Lawson Aschenbach continues his ascent up the Pirelli World Challenge record books with his fifth series championship, and third in the GTS class after winning back-to-back for Blackdog Speed Shop in 2013 and 2014. He’s also won a GT and TC class title, apiece.
Similar to Cadillac in GT, Aschenbach and the Blackdog team persisted without having the fastest car. The new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R has been a model of consistency all year and Aschenbach has scored one win and 11 podium finishes through the first 16 of 18 races this season. Closest title rival Ian James and Panoz, with the new Avezzano GT, pushed hard in the second half of the year with several wins but with several DNFs offsetting the efforts.
“I’m really pleased with another Pirelli World Challenge championship,” said Aschenbach, who continues the success with teammate Tony Gaples and the team led by veteran Ray Sorenson.
“Thanks to everyone at Blackdog Speed Shop and Chevrolet. The Camaro GT4.R has been a great car all year. The hard work and dedication of everyone at Chevrolet, Pratt & Miller and our teams has been vital to our success. To get this championship is a big thing, but we’re not done. We want to win the Manufacturer’s and Team championships, and hopefully we can take care of that early at Sonoma.”
James inherited the race one win at COTA this weekend after local driver Scott Dollahite, in a Lotus Evora, was disqualified for a violation found in post-race technical inspection. Flying Lizard Motorsports’ Rodrigo Baptista, in a Porsche Cayman GT4, won race two. GTS standings are linked here.
PWC RACED FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF
Racing in Texas last weekend was never going to be ideal considering Hurricane Harvey’s timing in Houston, but PWC had to press on regardless owing to the nature of its schedule and with Sonoma occurring in two weeks, and with Circuit of The Americas hosting another event (FIA World Endurance Championship) also in two weeks. So, the series pushed through the weekend while also seeking to raise as much for Hurricane Harvey as possible.
WC Vision President/CEO Greg Gill, an Austin resident, was in touch with local and track officials in the run-up to the weekend to ensure the safety of the event remained intact. Additionally, WC Vision announced its participation in two Red Cross charity efforts to assist the Hurricane Harvey victims, with a GOFUNDME link has been established at the series website and social media outlets.
OTHER WEEKEND/RECENT PWC NOTES:
James Sofronas is a champion as well, having wrapped the SprintX Pro/Am title in his No. 14 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R over another Porsche, the Wright entry driven by Jan Heylen and Michael Schein. Sofronas co-drove with three different drivers this year, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Halliday and Mathieu Jaminet, en route to fulfilling a lifelong dream to win a PWC title. Sofronas’ teammate George Kurtz is also closing on the GTSA class title in a McLaren 570S GT4. Sofronas said, “This is just an incredible team effort, many have contributed to the result. To have such a continued level of success, with no mistakes, reliable and fast cars, it’s a complete and total testament to the approach and attitude of everyone on this team. It’s something we have been working in since the end of last season. personally, the SprintX championship is something I couldn’t be happier about. It’s absolutely incredible. I’ve been blessed to have great teammates this season, Laurens Vanthoor helped put us in a great position in to the halfway point of the season, and Mathieu has just been amazing. This isn’t just my championship, but really one for all the guys who’ve been part of this team for a long, long time, I couldn’t be more thankful.”
Henrique Cisneros has secured SprintX’s Am/Am title in his No. 30 MOMO NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3. Cisneros co-drove with Tyler McQuarrier, Jonathan Ziegelman and Peter Ludwig this season.
Tim Pappas has elected to donate all prize money, as well personally match it, donating a sum total of $14,890 to the relief efforts of Hurricane Harvey. The Black Swan Racing owner/driver and co-driver Jeroen Bleekemolen were consistent SprintX podium finishers this year in their No. 54 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and finished third in the Pro/Am class behind the pair of Porsches. “The events over the last two weeks in Texas are of course at the forefront of everyone’s attention, and at the very least we want to donate our prize earnings, as well as personally match it, to the efforts,” Pappas said.
Black Swan Racing has also made a bit of other news over the last week or so. The team will run its Porsche 911 GT3 R, in both the upcoming Intercontinental GT Challenge at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, as well as February’s Bathurst 12 Hour. This will be in addition to a full 2018 schedule that will still see the team with Mercedes-AMG in a to-be-announced program. The Bathurst race will see Pappas and David Calvert-Jones partner up; the two have a mutual friend and occasional co-driver in Los Angeles-based Porsche factory ace Patrick Long.
Beyond Black Swan, two California-based GT teams – GMG Racing and The Racer’s Group (TRG) – are early entries for the upcoming California 8-Hour SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge event set for Oct. 13-15at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca featuring GT3 and GT4 homologated sports cars in the third of the four-race SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge series around the world.
The second-to-last race weekend for the three Touring Car classes also occurred at COTA. Saturday winners were Greg Liefooghe (TC), Kenny Murillo (TCA) and Canaan O’Connell (TCB) and Sunday winners were Nick Wittmer (TC), Murillo (TCA) and Jake Pipal (TCB). The three TC classes end their season at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in mid-October, racing alongside the Intercontinental GT Challenge.
PWC wraps its Sprint portion of the year at Sonoma in just over a week, with the GT and GTS finales.
Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires veteran Zachary Claman De Melo will make his Verizon IndyCar Series debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing next weekend at Sonoma, in the team’s No. 16 Paysafe Honda.
The confirmation Wednesday morning follows reports at this weekend’s race in Watkins Glen that the teenager out of Montreal was close to finalizing a deal. Claman De Melo spent some time in the RLL pits during the weekend.
Claman De Melo was perhaps the most improved driver in this year’s Indy Lights season, jumping from ninth to fifth in points and banking his first win at Road America with the Carlin team.
This will mark the third weekend RLL Racing will run its second car this year, as Oriol Servia was in the car for the Indianapolis 500 and Detroit the following week.
Claman De Melo is one of several drivers from Indy Lights who is making noise about stepping up to IndyCar sooner rather than later, and he’ll have a leg up on several of his competitors with one race now under his belt.
“I’m thrilled to be driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for my IndyCar Series debut at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma,” he said. “This opportunity marks an incredible moment for my career and for Canadian motorsport fans, as I’m getting that much closer to securing a full-time position with RLLR for next season.
“I want to extend a big thank you to my primary partner, Paysafe, for making a dream come true today and to Bobby Rahal for the incredible level of support he has provided towards getting me in the #16 Honda this season. It is an honor to drive for RLLR and I look forward to big things ahead.”
Bobby Rahal, team co-owner, added: “We’re pleased that Zach has chosen Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to make his series debut. Zach had a very good year in the Indy Lights Series and we think that he has the ability to perform well in the IndyCar Series.
“We closely watched his performance at the recent Indy car test at Road America where he was the quickest of the rookies testing and we are confident that he can do a good, solid job for both himself and the team at Sonoma. Our goals for Zach are that he has a good, consistent race and gains experience, which is so important, and hopefully takes that experience to use as a stepping stone for 2018.”