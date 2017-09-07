Giovinazzi confirmed for Singapore F1 practice appearance with Haas

Ferrari youngster Antonio Giovinazzi will get another chance to showcase his skills in a Formula 1 car when he takes part in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix with Haas.

Giovinazzi, 23, joined Ferrari’s junior program at the end of last year after finishing second in the GP2 Series, and was drafted in by Sauber to replace the injured Pascal Wehrlein for the opening two grands prix of the year.

The Italian confirmed at the end of May he would be taking part in an extensive practice program with Haas through the second half of the season, getting seven FP1 run-outs starting in Hungary.

Giovinazzi’s second appearance was due to follow at Monza last week, only for Haas to reschedule due to the threat of rain and fear of losing more track time on Friday.

To make up for the lost session, Giovinazzi will now feature in practice for the Singapore Grand Prix next Friday at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as confirmed by Haas on Twitter.

.@Anto_Giovinazzi will get FP1 session at #SingaporeGP to make up for scratched session last Friday @Autodromo_Monza. pic.twitter.com/cnTaMUa0OF — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 6, 2017

Despite his practice running, Giovinazzi is not set to drive full-time for Haas next year, with the American team already confirming that existing drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be retained.

Giovinazzi’s best chance of an F1 seat appears to come at Sauber, who is set to enjoy a closer relationship with Ferrari from 2018 after signing a new technical partnership.

