Lynn: ‘Heartbreaking’ to give up Petit Le Mans chance with WTR

Alex Lynn says it was “heartbreaking” to give up the opportunity to race for Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R at Petit Le Mans next month due to clashing commitments in Formula E.

Lynn made a winning start to life in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship at Sebring alongside Ricky and Jordan Taylor back in March, and was due to join them again for the season finale at Road Atlanta on October 7.

Wayne Taylor Racing confirmed last month that IndyCar racer Ryan Hunter-Reay would be replacing Lynn in its line-up for Petit Le Mans, with the Briton being confirmed full-time in Formula E with DS Virgin Racing for this season earlier this week.

“Unfortunately the race now clashes with the recently announced official Formula E test at Valencia, and that has to take priority for me,” Lynn said.

“It was heartbreaking to call up my team-mates Ricky and Jordan Taylor to explain I unfortunately can’t make it. Whilst I personally feel I’ve let them down, in reality it’s just unfortunate timing and nobody’s fault.

“It would have been so nice to help them secure the IMSA SportsCar Championship title which they have every chance of wrapping up at that race. The good news is they’ve managed to sign up a former Indy 500 winner in the form of Ryan Hunter-Reay to replace me: that shows what a top team they are!”

Calendar clashes have been a problem for many in Formula E this year, but Lynn is hopeful of retaining a foothold in the FIA World Endurance Championship moving forward, where he currently races with G-Drive in the LMP2 class.

“Clashes are something I shouldn’t encounter between Formula E and the FIA World Endurance Championship,” Lynn said.

“That’s been my biggest programme of 2017 so far, with G-Drive Racing, and the good thing is that WEC and Formula E try their utmost not to have any calendar clashes.

“So it’s my plan to continue in both championships.”

