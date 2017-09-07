Lynn: ‘Heartbreaking’ to give up Petit Le Mans chance with WTR

Alex Lynn says it was “heartbreaking” to give up the opportunity to race for Wayne Taylor Racing in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R at Petit Le Mans next month due to clashing commitments in Formula E.
Lynn made a winning start to life in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship at Sebring alongside Ricky and Jordan Taylor back in March, and was due to join them again for the season finale at Road Atlanta on October 7.
“Unfortunately the race now clashes with the recently announced official Formula E test at Valencia, and that has to take priority for me,” Lynn said.
“It was heartbreaking to call up my team-mates Ricky and Jordan Taylor to explain I unfortunately can’t make it. Whilst I personally feel I’ve let them down, in reality it’s just unfortunate timing and nobody’s fault.
“It would have been so nice to help them secure the IMSA SportsCar Championship title which they have every chance of wrapping up at that race. The good news is they’ve managed to sign up a former Indy 500 winner in the form of Ryan Hunter-Reay to replace me: that shows what a top team they are!”
Calendar clashes have been a problem for many in Formula E this year, but Lynn is hopeful of retaining a foothold in the FIA World Endurance Championship moving forward, where he currently races with G-Drive in the LMP2 class.
“Clashes are something I shouldn’t encounter between Formula E and the FIA World Endurance Championship,” Lynn said.
“That’s been my biggest programme of 2017 so far, with G-Drive Racing, and the good thing is that WEC and Formula E try their utmost not to have any calendar clashes.
“So it’s my plan to continue in both championships.”
Just four days after becoming Formula 1’s first back-to-back winner in 2017 and taking the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time, Lewis Hamilton was back behind the wheel of his Mercedes W08 to take part in a Pirelli tire test at Paul Ricard.
As part of an extensive testing program for next year’s tires that features all 10 teams, Mercedes kicked off two days’ worth of running at Paul Ricard on Thursday.
Not known for being a prolific voluntary tester, Hamilton flew into Paul Ricard in the morning by helicopter before completing a series of runs on Pirelli’s prototype tires.
Sauber Formula 1 chief Frederic Vasseur believes it is too early to make a decision on a 2018 race seat for Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc despite his domination of the Formula 2 championship so far this season.
Leclerc, 19, won last year’s GP3 title before moving up to F2 where he currently enjoys a 59-point lead over nearest rival Oliver Rowland.
The Monegasque racer is widely tipped to move up to F1 next year with Sauber, the Swiss team having signed a technical partnership with Ferrari for 2018.
Leclerc is expected to take part in some free practice sessions towards the end of this season for Sauber, but team boss Vasseur thinks it is too early to make any firm decisions about a race seat.
“The [Ferrari] deal is based on the powertrain, which means it’s the engine and the gearbox and then we will discuss together the fact that we could extend the deal on another parameter for some other parts,” Vasseur said.
“On the driver point of view, I think that if it’s regarding Charles for example, I think he has to be focused on the Formula 2 championship, still a couple of races to go and it’s a bit too early to discuss about this.
“I hope we will have the discussion at some stage. But I think, to be honest, even for Charles, it’s a bit too early to put it on the table.”
Sauber currently races with Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein in F1, with the latter expected to depart at the end of the season given his ties to Ferrari’s biggest rival, Mercedes.
Ferrari youngster Antonio Giovinazzi will get another chance to showcase his skills in a Formula 1 car when he takes part in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix with Haas.
Giovinazzi, 23, joined Ferrari’s junior program at the end of last year after finishing second in the GP2 Series, and was drafted in by Sauber to replace the injured Pascal Wehrlein for the opening two grands prix of the year.
The Italian confirmed at the end of May he would be taking part in an extensive practice program with Haas through the second half of the season, getting seven FP1 run-outs starting in Hungary.
Giovinazzi’s second appearance was due to follow at Monza last week, only for Haas to reschedule due to the threat of rain and fear of losing more track time on Friday.
To make up for the lost session, Giovinazzi will now feature in practice for the Singapore Grand Prix next Friday at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as confirmed by Haas on Twitter.
Despite his practice running, Giovinazzi is not set to drive full-time for Haas next year, with the American team already confirming that existing drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be retained.
Giovinazzi’s best chance of an F1 seat appears to come at Sauber, who is set to enjoy a closer relationship with Ferrari from 2018 after signing a new technical partnership.
It’s that time of year again – except a little earlier.
This year’s 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil champion, Takuma Sato, paid a visit to Tryon, N.C. this week to get the process going for his face and likeness to be revealed on the Borg-Warner Trophy.
He met with sculptor William Behrends at his studio; Behrends will create his image to get added to the Borg-Warner Trophy, and unveiled in October at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
This is a first step in the process that sees the silver image added to the trophy.