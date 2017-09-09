Getty Images

Amid 2017 F1 struggles, Williams admits it ‘can’t have another year like this’

By Luke SmithSep 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Williams is currently undertaking a complete analysis of where the weaknesses in its Formula 1 operation lie, with deputy team boss Claire Williams saying: “We can’t have another year like this.”

Williams recovered from a difficult spell in F1 to finish third in the constructors’ championship in 2014 and 2015, only to slip back to fifth last year behind Ferrari and Force India.

Force India has emerged as the leading midfield team once again in F1 this year, scoring over double the points of Williams through the opening 13 races of the season, despite Lance Stroll hitting the podium in Baku.

Williams’ chief concern in the standings instead lies behind as Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault all threaten to shuffle the British team further down the table between now and the end of the season.

A number of internal changes have taken place at Williams in recent months, with the biggest addition being that of ex-Mercedes and McLaren technical chief Paddy Lowe at the beginning of the year.

Claire Williams explained how Lowe is working hard to identify where the issues within the team lie, knowing that a repeat of its 2017 struggles cannot be tolerated.

“As you would expect, someone of Paddy’s caliber has a plan and ever since he joined us back in March this year he’s been undertaking a full analysis of the team back at the factory, but also the race team operations on the ground trackside in order to understand where the weaknesses lie,” Williams said.

“We’ve gone through that as a board and now we’re looking at how we allocate resources moving forward into 2018 so that we can address those weaknesses.

“I think a lot of our weaknesses appeared at the midpoint in last year’s season and we can’t go into another season having the same issues that we’ve had so we have full trust in Paddy.

“But also we’ve brought in a number of other senior personnel to work alongside, so Dirk de Beer heads our aerodynamic department now as well, comes from Ferrari this year to us, and some other senior engineers who are hopefully going to turn things around for us.

“But as I said, we can’t have another year like this.”

Vinales takes Misano MotoGP pole as Marquez crashes out

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 9, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maverick Viñales will start the San Marino Grand Prix from pole position after edging out MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso in the final stage of qualifying on Saturday at Misano.

Entering the weekend as Yamaha’s sole factory rider following Valentino Rossi’s leg break in a training accident, Viñales produced a stunning final lap in Q2 of 1:32.439, beating Dovizioso by 0.162 seconds.

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez had been the favorite for a fifth straight pole heading into qualifying, only to crash out on his final run, leaving him P3 at the checkered flag.

Dovizioso slotted into P2 for Ducati, and will be looking to extend his nine-point advantage over Marquez in the riders’ standings at Misano on Sunday.

Cal Crutchlow was the leading satellite rider, taking fourth for LCR Honda, while Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo enjoyed one of his stronger qualifyings of the season so far to take fifth place on the grid.

Johann Zarco wound up sixth for Tech3 Yamaha ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Danilo Petrucci, while Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10.

Ricciardo: Singapore one of Red Bull’s best chances to win again in 2017

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 9, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Ricciardo believes next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix represents one of Red Bull’s best chances to win another Formula 1 race this season, with the Australian keen to move one step up the podium after finishing second at Marina Bay in 2015 and 2016.

Red Bull has been marooned as the third-fastest team for much of the 2017 season, with Ricciardo taking a opportunistic victory in a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in June.

After trailing behind Mercedes and Ferrari in recent races, Red Bull heads to Singapore expecting to be closer given the tight and twisting nature of the street course, with the strength of the RB13 chassis expected to give the team a boost.

“I believe Singapore won’t be our only chance, but is one of our best chances of a win in the second half of the season,” Ricciardo said.

“I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with fastest lap both times, so my aim this year is definitely to start on pole and try to go one better in the race.”

Singapore presents a number of unique challenges, with the night race forcing all drivers to stay on European time zones while also managing their fitness and nutritional regime for one of the hottest races of the year.

“I always prepare for the race with some acclimatization training. You feel the heat when you’re in the car,
but when you stop after the race and the adrenaline decreases you feel it even more,” Ricciardo said.

“After the race, I will easily sink five liters of water to rehydrate before I go to bed.”

Mercedes keeping ‘all options open’ with Bottas in F1 title bid

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 9, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mercedes is not yet ready to ask Valtteri Bottas to abandon his outside bid for a maiden Formula 1 world title and support teammate Lewis Hamilton, with team boss Toto Wolff eager to “keep all options open”.

An impressive mid-season run of form has seen Bottas move into the fight at the front of the drivers’ championship with Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, with wins in Russia and Austria being underpinned by seven further podiums this year.

Bottas sits 41 points off Hamilton at the top of the standings with seven races to go, and while Ferrari appears to have thrown its support behind Vettel over Kimi Raikkonen, Mercedes will continue to aid both its drivers’ title bids.

“Ferrari has a situation where Sebastian has been scoring lots of points and Kimi, for whatever reason, not so much. Therefore, for them, it’s probably a little bit easier,” Wolff said.

“Our boys were pretty close together, until probably Spa. The situation is a little bit different now.

“But we would like to keep all options open and evaluate the situation in every race and see how it develops.”

Bottas continues to wait on news of a new Mercedes contract beyond the end of 2017, but Wolff once again re-affirmed the team’s expectation that the Finn will stay on for next season.

“It is a no-brainer for the team to continue with Valtteri. Within the team the dynamic between the drivers is important in order to extract the best possible result,” Wolff said.

“We’re very happy with Valtteri. It’s his first year with the team. He had very good moments like in Sochi, and he had more difficult races, like in Spa.

“But we are not manic depressive, and therefore stability is important and we want to keep him in the team and it’s just down to the contractual situation, the nailing it and signing it, and hopefully we can do this.”

Schmidt Peterson, Honda announce contract extension

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 8, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and Honda weren’t expected to part ways – SPM has been the team undertaking development work with a Honda-powered 2018 Dallara universal aero kit in INDYCAR-managed testing – and so today have announced a formal extension of their relationship through 2020.

Beyond the extension, SPM and Honda announced what was also termed “an increased level of partnership between the two parties.”

Further elaboration on that front comes from Art St. Cyr, Honda Performance Development President.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in their capability, and our expectations are a lot higher,” St. Cyr said. “Their engineering talent, their ability to analyze what’s going on from one race to the next and really be able to up their game each session really impressed us. We are going to be relying on Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to help us gather base data that is going to be the source of our programs like HPD Dynamic, our simulator, and those types of activities that we will be feeding across to all of our Honda teams to make sure that all of them raise their game.

“As we move forward with our manufacturer testing, SPM is going to be one of our key teams to really help us characterize the kits and make sure we can understand what are the strengths, what are the weaknesses and how we can maximize the ability of that kit to get the speed on track.”

SPM general manager Piers Phillips added, “Our technical partners give us the increased engineering capability which, in turn, gives HPD the confidence in us as a team to take our partnership to the next level. Our contract extension is the culmination of everyone’s hard work. One of the things that we’re extremely excited about is working closer technically with HPD for the benefit of not only our program, but for all Honda programs in the IndyCar Series. We’re really excited for the next three years and hoping to win a lot of races, some Indy 500s and championships.”

The new 2018 car has one final test under INDYCAR direction at Sebring International Raceway on Sept. 26.

SPM has not announced its 2018 driver lineup, although it’s believed James Hinchcliffe is working towards an extension to continue with the team for what would be his fourth consecutive year.

The identity of Hinchcliffe’s teammate, provided Hinchcliffe re-signs, remains a hot topic.

Several veterans and young guns are known to be vying for the full-time seat, vacated by Mikhail Aleshin after the race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Sebastian Saavedra and Jack Harvey have been in the No. 7 Honda since Mid-Ohio and the team may wind up running a third car at the Sonoma season finale, as they last did for Aleshin in 2015.