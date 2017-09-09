BMW wants global regulations for DTM after Mercedes exit

BMW head of motorsport Jens Marquardt would like to see DTM adopt global, standardized regulations in a bid to lure more manufacturers to the series following Mercedes’ exit.

Mercedes announced in July it would be closing its DTM program at the end of the 2018 season in order to switch focus to Formula E.

DTM has operated as one of Europe’s leading touring car series for some time, producing F1 drivers such as Paul di Resta, Esteban Ocon and Pascal Wehrlein, but faces an uncertain future with only BMW and Audi now involved.

Marquardt stressed BMW’s commitment to DTM, but would like to see the series take on global regulations that could bring it in line with Japan’s Super GT series, offering manufacturers the chance to enter multiple championships with greater ease.

“After the announcement that Mercedes-Benz is going to leave the DTM at the end of 2018, we promised the fans that we would fight for the future of the DTM. We are working hard to do just that,” Marquardt said.

“We are involved in intensive discussions with ITR chairman Gerhard Berger and with manufacturers to develop a viable concept for the future, retain the DTM as an attractive and innovative platform and continue to provide fans with exciting motorsport in a top-level competitive environment.

“We support the introduction of the so-called Class One regulations and are prepared to equip DTM cars with extremely highly efficient and more powerful four-cylinder turbo engines and reduced aerodynamics.

“This would open the door for standardized, global regulations and allow the DTM to drive on the same technical foundation as the cars in the Japanese Super GT Championship, for example.

“This concept would secure the future of the DTM, open it up internationally, and make the whole platform more attractive.

“We would welcome it if other manufacturers followed and would also commit to the DTM.”

