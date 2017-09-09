LAT

Norris extends F3 points lead with crushing Nurburgring victory

McLaren Formula 1 youngster Lando Norris extended his points lead at the top of the FIA European Formula 3 standings on Saturday by taking a dominant victory at the Nürburgring.

Norris, 17, moved into the lead of the F3 championship at the last round at Spa, and continued his good form in qualifying by grabbing pole for the opening race of the weekend.

Norris went wire-to-wire in the wet, eventually taking the checkered flag 17.5 seconds clear of compatriot Jake Hughes, pulling out the gap in just 20 laps.

The result saw Norris add to his lead over German rival Maximilian Günther, who by finishing a lowly 13th slipped to 36 points behind the Carlin racer.

“There isn’t too much to say about my race. My start was good, I managed to keep Jake and Callum [Ilott] at bay. After that, I was able to pull clear from the rest of the field and build up an advantage,” Norris said.

“On lap eight, I had a hairy moment when I briefly went off the track and lost a few seconds. Otherwise, everything went well and my car was great, so I can’t complain.”

Hughes and Ilott took pole position for races two and three, set to take place on Sunday, with Norris due to line up third and second in the respective races.

Despite enjoying a successful F1 test with McLaren in Hungary last month, Norris is set to be placed in Formula 2 next year by the British team.

BMW wants global regulations for DTM after Mercedes exit

BMW head of motorsport Jens Marquardt would like to see DTM adopt global, standardized regulations in a bid to lure more manufacturers to the series following Mercedes’ exit.

Mercedes announced in July it would be closing its DTM program at the end of the 2018 season in order to switch focus to Formula E.

DTM has operated as one of Europe’s leading touring car series for some time, producing F1 drivers such as Paul di Resta, Esteban Ocon and Pascal Wehrlein, but faces an uncertain future with only BMW and Audi now involved.

Marquardt stressed BMW’s commitment to DTM, but would like to see the series take on global regulations that could bring it in line with Japan’s Super GT series, offering manufacturers the chance to enter multiple championships with greater ease.

“After the announcement that Mercedes-Benz is going to leave the DTM at the end of 2018, we promised the fans that we would fight for the future of the DTM. We are working hard to do just that,” Marquardt said.

“We are involved in intensive discussions with ITR chairman Gerhard Berger and with manufacturers to develop a viable concept for the future, retain the DTM as an attractive and innovative platform and continue to provide fans with exciting motorsport in a top-level competitive environment.

“We support the introduction of the so-called Class One regulations and are prepared to equip DTM cars with extremely highly efficient and more powerful four-cylinder turbo engines and reduced aerodynamics.

“This would open the door for standardized, global regulations and allow the DTM to drive on the same technical foundation as the cars in the Japanese Super GT Championship, for example.

“This concept would secure the future of the DTM, open it up internationally, and make the whole platform more attractive.

“We would welcome it if other manufacturers followed and would also commit to the DTM.”

Amid 2017 F1 struggles, Williams admits it ‘can’t have another year like this’

Williams is currently undertaking a complete analysis of where the weaknesses in its Formula 1 operation lie, with deputy team boss Claire Williams saying: “We can’t have another year like this.”

Williams recovered from a difficult spell in F1 to finish third in the constructors’ championship in 2014 and 2015, only to slip back to fifth last year behind Ferrari and Force India.

Force India has emerged as the leading midfield team once again in F1 this year, scoring over double the points of Williams through the opening 13 races of the season, despite Lance Stroll hitting the podium in Baku.

Williams’ chief concern in the standings instead lies behind as Toro Rosso, Haas and Renault all threaten to shuffle the British team further down the table between now and the end of the season.

A number of internal changes have taken place at Williams in recent months, with the biggest addition being that of ex-Mercedes and McLaren technical chief Paddy Lowe at the beginning of the year.

Claire Williams explained how Lowe is working hard to identify where the issues within the team lie, knowing that a repeat of its 2017 struggles cannot be tolerated.

“As you would expect, someone of Paddy’s caliber has a plan and ever since he joined us back in March this year he’s been undertaking a full analysis of the team back at the factory, but also the race team operations on the ground trackside in order to understand where the weaknesses lie,” Williams said.

“We’ve gone through that as a board and now we’re looking at how we allocate resources moving forward into 2018 so that we can address those weaknesses.

“I think a lot of our weaknesses appeared at the midpoint in last year’s season and we can’t go into another season having the same issues that we’ve had so we have full trust in Paddy.

“But also we’ve brought in a number of other senior personnel to work alongside, so Dirk de Beer heads our aerodynamic department now as well, comes from Ferrari this year to us, and some other senior engineers who are hopefully going to turn things around for us.

“But as I said, we can’t have another year like this.”

Vinales takes Misano MotoGP pole as Marquez crashes out

Maverick Viñales will start the San Marino Grand Prix from pole position after edging out MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso in the final stage of qualifying on Saturday at Misano.

Entering the weekend as Yamaha’s sole factory rider following Valentino Rossi’s leg break in a training accident, Viñales produced a stunning final lap in Q2 of 1:32.439, beating Dovizioso by 0.162 seconds.

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez had been the favorite for a fifth straight pole heading into qualifying, only to crash out on his final run, leaving him P3 at the checkered flag.

Dovizioso slotted into P2 for Ducati, and will be looking to extend his nine-point advantage over Marquez in the riders’ standings at Misano on Sunday.

Cal Crutchlow was the leading satellite rider, taking fourth for LCR Honda, while Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo enjoyed one of his stronger qualifyings of the season so far to take fifth place on the grid.

Johann Zarco wound up sixth for Tech3 Yamaha ahead of Dani Pedrosa and Danilo Petrucci, while Aleix Espargaro and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10.

Ricciardo: Singapore one of Red Bull’s best chances to win again in 2017

Daniel Ricciardo believes next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix represents one of Red Bull’s best chances to win another Formula 1 race this season, with the Australian keen to move one step up the podium after finishing second at Marina Bay in 2015 and 2016.

Red Bull has been marooned as the third-fastest team for much of the 2017 season, with Ricciardo taking a opportunistic victory in a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in June.

After trailing behind Mercedes and Ferrari in recent races, Red Bull heads to Singapore expecting to be closer given the tight and twisting nature of the street course, with the strength of the RB13 chassis expected to give the team a boost.

“I believe Singapore won’t be our only chance, but is one of our best chances of a win in the second half of the season,” Ricciardo said.

“I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with fastest lap both times, so my aim this year is definitely to start on pole and try to go one better in the race.”

Singapore presents a number of unique challenges, with the night race forcing all drivers to stay on European time zones while also managing their fitness and nutritional regime for one of the hottest races of the year.

“I always prepare for the race with some acclimatization training. You feel the heat when you’re in the car,
but when you stop after the race and the adrenaline decreases you feel it even more,” Ricciardo said.

“After the race, I will easily sink five liters of water to rehydrate before I go to bed.”