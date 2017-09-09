Ricciardo: Singapore one of Red Bull’s best chances to win again in 2017

Daniel Ricciardo believes next weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix represents one of Red Bull’s best chances to win another Formula 1 race this season, with the Australian keen to move one step up the podium after finishing second at Marina Bay in 2015 and 2016.

Red Bull has been marooned as the third-fastest team for much of the 2017 season, with Ricciardo taking a opportunistic victory in a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix back in June.

After trailing behind Mercedes and Ferrari in recent races, Red Bull heads to Singapore expecting to be closer given the tight and twisting nature of the street course, with the strength of the RB13 chassis expected to give the team a boost.

“I believe Singapore won’t be our only chance, but is one of our best chances of a win in the second half of the season,” Ricciardo said.

“I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with fastest lap both times, so my aim this year is definitely to start on pole and try to go one better in the race.”

Singapore presents a number of unique challenges, with the night race forcing all drivers to stay on European time zones while also managing their fitness and nutritional regime for one of the hottest races of the year.

“I always prepare for the race with some acclimatization training. You feel the heat when you’re in the car,

but when you stop after the race and the adrenaline decreases you feel it even more,” Ricciardo said.

“After the race, I will easily sink five liters of water to rehydrate before I go to bed.”

