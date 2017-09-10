McLaren would consider making own F1 engine depending on 2021 regs

McLaren would consider making its own Formula 1 engine should the new technical regulations set to come into force for 2021 prove attractive and cost-effective enough.

McLaren is currently nearing the end of a long-running saga surrounding its power unit supply for 2018, with a complex web involving a number of parties looking set to be unraveled by switching from Honda to Renault engines next season.

Any deal is set to be agreed for three years, with the existing engine cycle using V6 turbo power units set to come to an end at the close of the 2020 season.

Talks regarding F1’s future engine regulations are ongoing between a number of parties both inside and outside of the sport, with areas of focus including cost reduction and greater simplicity.

Should the new regulations fit the bill, McLaren would consider becoming a full works F1 operation and developing its own engine in-house.

“We’re interested to see what the new engine formula is in 2021, whether we’d consider doing our own engine, whether other people would come in under new rules,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown told media at Monza, as quoted by Crash.net.

“I think right now we’ve got to focus on the next three years. As soon as we get that figured out, we’ve got to look out.

“For us to do our own engine, that’s not something we’ve done before, so that would require good lead time and some expenditure that we would consider doing.

“We just need to have an understanding of the path forward, what are the rules and what are they going to cost. We certainly wouldn’t be in a position to spend the hundreds of millions that it takes now to develop engines.

“So they’re going to have to change the engine formula for it to be something that is economically viable for us.”

Follow @LukeSmithF1