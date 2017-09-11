F1 enters the night with Singapore Grand Prix on NBCSN

One of Formula 1’s toughest tests on the calendar is this week’s Singapore Grand Prix, the 14th round of the season and the start of the final seven-race run of flyaway races apart from Europe.

NBCSN will feature live coverage of free practice two, Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the race on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET with an hour of pre-race before lights out at 8.

Qualifying airs live on CNBC on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on NBCSN Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Usual free practice one and three coverage airs live exclusively on the NBC Sports App, which streams all sessions.

Of note, Bob Varsha will fill in for Leigh Diffey this weekend alongside David Hobbs and Steve Matchett, and with Will Buxton in the pits and paddock reporting from Singapore. Diffey will be hosting the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale weekend in Sonoma.

Singapore has been the domain of Sebastian Vettel in recent years around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and with this track expected to play to Ferrari’s strengths this weekend after successive Mercedes triumphs by Lewis Hamilton in Spa and Monza, Vettel is due to strike back this weekend.

Vettel has won four of the last six Singapore Grands Prix (2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull and 2015 with Ferrari) while Nico Rosberg won here last year. Hamilton (2014 with Mercedes, 2009 with McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (2010 with Ferrari, 2008 with Renault) have won the other races at Singapore since this track was added to the calendar.

Top spoiler is Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian at Red Bull who’s been a front row starter and runner-up finisher at Singapore in recent years, and who shaded Rosberg all the way to the flag last year. A win for him – or teammate Max Verstappen – this weekend could throw a curveball in the championship chase.

Hamilton moved into the lead, 238-235, with his second straight win last time out in Monza. But whether he can keep the lead this weekend will depend on how he rebounds from a pair of tough races here the last two years, third in 2016 and retiring in 2015.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)

Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Streaming)

Qualifying: Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)

Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Pre-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Post-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Race (Replay): Sunday, Sept. 17, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Malaysian Grand Prix, on October 1.