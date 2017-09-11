Getty Images

F1 enters the night with Singapore Grand Prix on NBCSN

By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
One of Formula 1’s toughest tests on the calendar is this week’s Singapore Grand Prix, the 14th round of the season and the start of the final seven-race run of flyaway races apart from Europe.

NBCSN will feature live coverage of free practice two, Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the race on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET with an hour of pre-race before lights out at 8.

Qualifying airs live on CNBC on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on NBCSN Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Usual free practice one and three coverage airs live exclusively on the NBC Sports App, which streams all sessions.

Of note, Bob Varsha will fill in for Leigh Diffey this weekend alongside David Hobbs and Steve Matchett, and with Will Buxton in the pits and paddock reporting from Singapore. Diffey will be hosting the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale weekend in Sonoma.

Singapore has been the domain of Sebastian Vettel in recent years around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and with this track expected to play to Ferrari’s strengths this weekend after successive Mercedes triumphs by Lewis Hamilton in Spa and Monza, Vettel is due to strike back this weekend.

Vettel has won four of the last six Singapore Grands Prix (2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull and 2015 with Ferrari) while Nico Rosberg won here last year. Hamilton (2014 with Mercedes, 2009 with McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (2010 with Ferrari, 2008 with Renault) have won the other races at Singapore since this track was added to the calendar.

Top spoiler is Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian at Red Bull who’s been a front row starter and runner-up finisher at Singapore in recent years, and who shaded Rosberg all the way to the flag last year. A win for him – or teammate Max Verstappen – this weekend could throw a curveball in the championship chase.

Hamilton moved into the lead, 238-235, with his second straight win last time out in Monza. But whether he can keep the lead this weekend will depend on how he rebounds from a pair of tough races here the last two years, third in 2016 and retiring in 2015.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race (Replay): Sunday, Sept. 17, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Malaysian Grand Prix, on October 1.

Wolff: Singapore ‘difficult to master’ for Mercedes

By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT
Although Mercedes AMG Petronas has won two of the three Singapore Grands Prix since the current engine formula was introduced prior to 2014, it’s traditionally been a tough circuit pace-wise for the team by comparison to some of its rivals.

As such, if either Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas were to win this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, it’d be a decisive win in the overall championship picture, with Scuderia Ferrari the expected favorites and Red Bull Racing also expected to content on a track where outright horsepower isn’t as vital as it has been at the last two power circuits, Spa and Monza.

Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff has said as much going into the weekend, noting how Mercedes’ challenging 2015 Singapore Grand Prix weekend helped fuel a comeback last year when Nico Rosberg won.

“In 2015, Singapore provided us with one of the most painful experiences in recent seasons, so we rolled up the sleeves, learned from it and managed to bounce back with a great win last year,” Wolff said in the team’s pre-race advance.

“But notwithstanding that success, this is a circuit we have found difficult to master with its combination of short, sharp corners, relatively short straights and bumpy surface. And we head to Asia this time round with the expectation that we have a big challenge ahead of us.”

Wolff suggested both Ferrari and Red Bull should have the measure of Mercedes on pace this weekend. Sebastian Vettel has led Kimi Raikkonen for Ferrari 1-2 finishes at both Monaco and Hungary, tracks closest to Singapore on the calendar. Daniel Ricciardo was third at Monaco while Bottas has Mercedes’ lone podium at those two tracks this year, regaining the position from Hamilton on the last lap at Hungary.

Points-wise, Vettel and Raikkonen have 50 and 36 points in those two races – Ferrari having achieved a maximum 86 – while Bottas and Hamilton have just 27 and 18, respectively.

“So far this year, we have seen the pendulum swing according to circuit type,” Wolff said. “On the surface, Singapore is the kind of circuit that should favor both Ferrari and Red Bull. Both have shown strong performance on low-speed circuits demanding maximum downforce, and we have found life more difficult at those places in 2017.

“Sometimes, characteristics like this are simply in the DNA of a car. Nevertheless we learned a lot from our struggles in Monaco, raised our level of performance significantly in Hungary and we have made good progress in understanding what we need to do in order to get the most from the chassis.”

The nature of it being a night race, with teams operating on late hours but still on European times, plus the length of the race only increase the degree of difficulty.

“It’s a demanding weekend for the teams: the ambient conditions make life in the garage tough, it’s physically demanding for the drivers and challenging for the cars in terms of managing brake and tire temperatures. Safety Car periods are almost guaranteed, so there are lots of variables to consider on strategy,” he said.

“It’s a weekend when every part of the team needs to be at its best if you wish to score a strong finish.”

Singapore Grand Prix times for this weekend are linked here.

Sarrazin deputizes for Davidson at WEC’s trip to COTA

By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT
The Toyota Gazoo Racing has gone to its bench to bring up Stephane Sarrazin for this weekend’s upcoming 6 Hours of Circuit of The Americas, for what is expected to be the FIA World Endurance Championship’s last trip to Austin, Texas for the foreseeable future (new FIA WEC 2018-2019 “super season” sees Sebring the new U.S. venue in March 2019).

Sarrazin will fill in for Anthony Davidson in the team’s No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Toyota citing “personal reasons” for Davidson’s absence.

It will see the Frenchman in alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima this weekend, and will also mean Sarrazin will have driven all three Toyotas in the same season. He co-drove with Yuji Kunimoto and Nicolas Lapierre in the team’s third car, the No. 9 car, in Spa and then was switched on a one-off drive to the No. 7 car with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi at Le Mans. Both cars were listed fifth in LMP1 on those occasions, with Le Mans a failure to finish.

He’s also raced for a pair of FIA Formula E Championship teams this past season, Venturi for the first half and then Techeetah the second half from Berlin onwards.

“It’s a surprise to be racing the TS050 HYBRID again this season but I am excited to be back and I’m looking forward to racing with Sébastien, Kazuki and the whole team,” Sarrazin said. I know the Circuit of the Americas well and it’s an impressive circuit, with some great corners. I will give my all to score as many points for the team as possible.”

Sarrazin has two podium finishes at COTA, with second in 2013 and third in 2016 with Toyota.

“Anthony will not be with us this weekend but he has our full support and we look forward to seeing him behind the wheel again,” said Hisatake Murata, Team President. “We are happy that Austin comes so soon after Mexico, which was not a positive race for us. Everyone is pushing to get a better result this week. The drivers are very motivated to get both cars on the podium and win races again; they fought hard in Mexico and never gave up. The whole team has this fighting spirit so we go to Austin with big hopes.”

Red Bull GRC: Sweep in Seattle delivered by Foust, Andretti

By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT
Tanner Foust fought back in the latest weekend of Red Bull Global Rallycross at Evergreen Speedway in Seattle, with a dominant doubleheader sweep to get back into the championship chase.

In Saturday’s race one, Foust completed a perfect day with a pair of heat race wins and a semifinal win before a pristine, lights-to-flag victory in the 10-lap final aboard his No. 34 Volkswagen Beetle GRC.

Foust, who delivered the 25th final race win for the Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team, led a 1-2 finish over teammate Scott Speed, who retained his points lead. Foust cut the gap in points to 31 behind Speed, 687-656, following his nightmare weekend in Atlantic City.

RACE ONE REPLAY (via NBC Sports App)

“The last weekend in Atlantic City was so rough; less for me than for the guys. These guys have been rebuilding this car every time. To bring it home clean after two days of driving is so good, especially with a doubleheader. These guys can go home and have a beer after this one. It feels so good,” Foust told NBC’s Will Christien after the race, his 14th Red Bull GRC final win.

“It’s pretty high-speed here on the front straight, driving into the oval there’s a focus on brake release. Then there’s little potholes to avoid. Then it’s complete ice but there’s one patch of grip you have to get. It’s almost like snow driving. The last corner is all about saving tires. This entire track has something special you have to focus on.”

Chris Atkinson posted his first final round podium of the year in his Subaru with Steve Arpin in fourth. With two races left, Arpin fell to 54 points off Speed in the championship hunt, with all others 130 or more points behind.

On a sunnier Sunday, the result repeated itself with Foust leading Speed home for a second straight 1-2 finish. Speed won two heats and a semifinal earlier with Foust only winning only one heat. Foust closed one more point to a 30-point gap (756-726), but Speed still has a significant margin heading into the single race finale in Los Angeles next month.

RACE TWO REPLAY (via NBC Sports App)

“It’s true – Scott could have swept the title this weekend. We held him off from that, but more importantly we held off [Steve] Arpin from gaining points,” Foust said.

“Finishing 1-2 twice, that puts [Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross] in the championship 1-2 with Scott [Speed] leading. It was just an amazing effort from all the guys – Kyle, Brett, Pricey, Graham, Boomer – everybody put in everything. Especially with Atlantic City, this is sort of pay back for them because they rebuilt the car so many times there. Here, it stayed virtually clean the whole time – I’m happy and can’t tell you what a relief it is. So happy for the whole team.”

Patrik Sandell was third in his Subaru, extending Subaru’s podium streak, while Atkinson incurred a post-race penalty that provisionally knocked him down the order, promoting Austin Cindric to an impressive fourth place finish for Bryan Herta Rallysport in his first Supercars weekend and second race start.

Red Bull GRC concludes its 2017 season in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 14, with coverage slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Renault not giving up in chase of Williams in F1 teams’ standings

By Luke SmithSep 10, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Renault is refusing to give up in its bid for a top-five finish in this year’s Formula 1 constructors’ championship despite trailing Williams by over 20 points heading into the final flyaway rounds of the season.

Renault returned to F1 in 2016 as a constructor after six years away, and has made progress through its second season back, scoring over four times as many points as in the entirety of the previous campaign.

Renault set a top-five finish in the teams’ standings as its pre-season target, but sits eighth with seven races remaining on 34 points, 21 back from Williams in P5.

Nevertheless, team chief Cyril Abiteboul says the Enstone crew remains determined to give its all through the closing stages of the season, not relenting in its bid to catch Williams.

“We are now focusing on these busy Asia rounds. Williams sit just 21 points ahead of us in fifth place
in the constructors’ championship and, with seven races to go, it’s very much in our capability to chase
that down by the end of the season,” Abiteboul said.

“We need to create some momentum and string together some consistent results with both cars inside the top ten. Singapore will be vital to kick start this effort.”

Abiteboul confirmed in Renault’s pre-race preview that two personnel changes had come into play in time for Singapore, intended to boost its bid to catch Williams.

“Track side, from the Singapore Grand Prix, Matthieu Dubois takes on the role of head of race strategy of Renault Sport Formula 1 Team. He will functionally report to our Sporting Director Alan Permane,” Abiteboul said.

“Matthieu joined Renault Sport in 1998 where he has held various positions including the one of Race Strategist at Enstone from 2008 to 2012. Up until now, Matthieu has been in charge of the customer track teams (Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso).

“Simultaneously, Ricardo Penteado, head of the engine track service, will take the direct responsibility for all three teams. In his day to day activities, he will be supported by the lead engineer from each team. He will also be in charge of liaising with our customers at the track.”