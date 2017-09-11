Long and Parente last year in Monterey. Photo: PWC

PWC: Long, Parente square off for overall, sprint GT titles

By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After thePirelli World Challenge SprintX (and also GTS) championships were decided a week and a half ago at Circuit of The Americas, it’s the overall GT championship that will get decided in this week’s doubleheader round for the series at Sonoma Raceway.

World Challenge has four races, with the two GT races Saturday at 2:15 p.m. PT and Sunday at 10:15 a.m. PT, and the two GTS races Saturday at 5:15 p.m. PT and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. PT. The second GTS race is the last on-track activity before the Verizon IndyCar Series crowns its champion.

The full preview from the series is below.

The battles between Patrick Long and Alvaro Parente over the past two seasons in the Pirelli World Challenge have comprised one of the best duels in all of sports car racing.  The two factory drivers have raced wheel-to-wheel and win-for-win in their quests for the 2016 and 2017 PWC championships.

Last year, the duel went right down to the final lap at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca before Parente, K-PAX Racing and McLaren took the coveted driver, team and manufacturers titles.

Since that thrilling day, Parente has accumulated another four race wins, as has Long, and both will be all out for the top step of victory lane at Sonoma Raceway to secure this year’s championships.

Now, after 17 rounds of competition, the two veterans come down the PWC Grand Prix of Sonoma this weekend (Sept. 15-17) to determine several series crowns including the GT Sprint (9 rounds) and the Overall GT (19 rounds including GT Sprint and GT SprintX) championship.

Last year, Parente, in the No. 9 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S, led Long by two points entering the Monterey finale. This year, Long, in the No. 58 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, leads Parente by five points (157-152) in the GT Sprint standings and by 28 (320-292) in the Overall GT points entering the two 50-minute GT sprint races at the 2.22-mile, 11-turn Sonoma Raceway road circuit.

In addition, the coveted GT Sprint and Overall GT manufacturers’ championships are close and coming down to the wire with Porsche at 113, Cadillac at 107 and McLaren at 106.

“The COTA races (on Labor Day weekend) were points days that we needed,” said Long, the 2011 PWC GT champion from Manhattan Beach, Calif. “I’m going to Sonoma with my head still down, 100% full throttle and completely focused because, as we learned last year, it’s never over until it’s over. We just have to push to close this out for the manufacturers, drivers and year-end championship.”

Parente, the Portugese star who won six races last year, has captured all four of his 2017 victories in the 50-minute GT Sprint format with triumphs at St. Petersburg, Long Beach and Mid-Ohio (twice). Does the GT format favor Alvaro at Sonoma?

A couple of factors could be in his court this weekend.  His K-PAX Racing team is based at Sonoma Raceway and Parente has already tested at the home track, plus Parente took second and fourth in last year’s Sonoma doubleheader while Long placed fourth and eighth.

“We got two fourth place finishes (at COTA), but it didn’t go as planned that weekend,” said Parente. “But look, it’s racing. It was the maximum we could get out of the car, and we did all we could. For me, fourth place was great. This year, [Ben Barnicoat, Parente’s teammate in SprintX] and I had some pretty good races and some really tough ones where I think we still maximized the potential of our car. Now, I’m looking forward to the two rounds at Sonoma with the McLaren.”

While the Long and Parente battle will take center stage for the Pirelli World Challenge this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, other drivers could throw a wrench into the point leaders’ march to championships.

Young Michael Cooper of Syosset, N.Y., driver of the No. 8 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.R., has already clinched the GT SprintX drivers title with co-driver Jordan Taylor of Orlando, Fla., but Cooper is still in the mix for the Overall GT crown, just 32 points out of the lead.

The driver to watch this weekend in the GT Sprint division has to be four-time GT series champion Johnny O’Connell of Flowery Branch, Ga., who captured both Sonoma Raceway GT Sprint races last year in his No. 3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-V.R. O’Connell is seeking his first 2017 PWC victory and Sonoma could be the course for “Johnny Red” after his 2016 showing.

Among the other top contenders for the Sonoma Raceway GT doubleheader are Italy’s Daniel Mancinelli, a three-time SprintX winner in the No. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3; veteran Bryan Sellers of Braselton, Ga., in the No. 6 K-PAX Racing McLaren 650S; college student Alec Udell of The Woodlands, Tex., in the No. 17 Euroworld Motorsports/GMG Porsche 911 GT3 R; Scotland’s Ryan Dalziel, a two-time SprintX winner, in the No. 2 CRP Racing/DeVilbiss Mercedes-AMG GT3; Ryan Eversley of Atlanta and Peter Kox of The Netherlands in the two all-new RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 cars (No. 43 and 93 respectively); veteran Jon Fogarty of Bend, Ore., in the No. 99 GAINSCO/Bob Stallings Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R and Germany’s Pierre Kaffer in the No. 4 Magnus Racing Audi RS 8 LMS.

Action for the PWC Grand Prix of Sonoma begins Friday (Sept. 15) at 9:15 a.m. PDT with GTS practice and 11:00 a.m. PDT with GT/GTA/GT Cup practice.  The two GT races are set for Saturday (Sept. 16) at 2:15 p.m. PDT and Sunday (Sept. 17) at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The GTS events begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

All of Saturday’s races, and Sunday’s GTS race, will be live-streamed for free on World-Challenge.com and MotorTrendOnDemand.com. Sunday’s GT race will be broadcast same-day on CBS Sports Network – check your local listings for broadcast time.

Sato’s car turns black and white with Dickinson Fleet Services

Photo: Andretti Autosport
By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Takuma Sato’s expected final race as a member of the Andretti Autosport team will see his usual blue and white No. 26 Honda take on a welcome shade of black, yellow and white, owing to Dickinson Fleet Services moving into a primary sponsor role for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Dickinson announced a multi-year extension with the team as its Official Service Provider and Fleet Management Company. The full release with more details is below.

Indianapolis-based fleet maintenance and repair company, Dickinson Fleet Services has solidified a multi-year renewal with Andretti Autosport and will continue to build on the established relationship throughout the upcoming INDYCAR seasons. To kick off this expanded relationship, the No. 26 Honda of reigning Indianapolis 500 Champion Takuma Sato will carry black and yellow for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season finale at Sonoma Raceway Sunday.

Joining Michael Andretti’s armada of racing teams in May of 2016, Dickinson Fleet Services became the Official Service Provider and Fleet Management Company of Andretti Autosport. Providing preventative maintenance and ensuring that the team transporters arrive at racetracks safely, the relationship with Dickinson Fleet Services has proved essential for the success across the entire organization.

“When we travel to IndyCar races, we travel with 10 tractor-trailers every weekend. The fleet maintenance of our transporters is just as essential as the maintenance of our race cars,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “Dickinson Fleet Services has performed above and beyond and is a key part of keeping our team rolling. Not only are they professional and the best in the business when it comes to fleet maintenance, but they’re also just right down the road here in Indianapolis.”

“Andretti Autosport has the highest expectations for performance, safety and winning,” said Ted Coltrain, Executive Officer, Dickinson Fleet Services. “We pride ourselves on providing maintenance excellence and safety at every level of our service. The entire team at Dickinson Fleet Services is honored to be recognized by Andretti Autosport as a vital partner in their success both on and off the track. We look forward to being part of Andretti Autosport’s winning tradition for many years to come.”

Wolff: Singapore ‘difficult to master’ for Mercedes

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Although Mercedes AMG Petronas has won two of the three Singapore Grands Prix since the current engine formula was introduced prior to 2014, it’s traditionally been a tough circuit pace-wise for the team by comparison to some of its rivals.

As such, if either Lewis Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas were to win this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, it’d be a decisive win in the overall championship picture, with Scuderia Ferrari the expected favorites and Red Bull Racing also expected to content on a track where outright horsepower isn’t as vital as it has been at the last two power circuits, Spa and Monza.

Mercedes motorsport chief Toto Wolff has said as much going into the weekend, noting how Mercedes’ challenging 2015 Singapore Grand Prix weekend helped fuel a comeback last year when Nico Rosberg won.

“In 2015, Singapore provided us with one of the most painful experiences in recent seasons, so we rolled up the sleeves, learned from it and managed to bounce back with a great win last year,” Wolff said in the team’s pre-race advance.

“But notwithstanding that success, this is a circuit we have found difficult to master with its combination of short, sharp corners, relatively short straights and bumpy surface. And we head to Asia this time round with the expectation that we have a big challenge ahead of us.”

Wolff suggested both Ferrari and Red Bull should have the measure of Mercedes on pace this weekend. Sebastian Vettel has led Kimi Raikkonen for Ferrari 1-2 finishes at both Monaco and Hungary, tracks closest to Singapore on the calendar. Daniel Ricciardo was third at Monaco while Bottas has Mercedes’ lone podium at those two tracks this year, regaining the position from Hamilton on the last lap at Hungary.

Points-wise, Vettel and Raikkonen have 50 and 36 points in those two races – Ferrari having achieved a maximum 86 – while Bottas and Hamilton have just 27 and 18, respectively.

“So far this year, we have seen the pendulum swing according to circuit type,” Wolff said. “On the surface, Singapore is the kind of circuit that should favor both Ferrari and Red Bull. Both have shown strong performance on low-speed circuits demanding maximum downforce, and we have found life more difficult at those places in 2017.

“Sometimes, characteristics like this are simply in the DNA of a car. Nevertheless we learned a lot from our struggles in Monaco, raised our level of performance significantly in Hungary and we have made good progress in understanding what we need to do in order to get the most from the chassis.”

The nature of it being a night race, with teams operating on late hours but still on European times, plus the length of the race only increase the degree of difficulty.

“It’s a demanding weekend for the teams: the ambient conditions make life in the garage tough, it’s physically demanding for the drivers and challenging for the cars in terms of managing brake and tire temperatures. Safety Car periods are almost guaranteed, so there are lots of variables to consider on strategy,” he said.

“It’s a weekend when every part of the team needs to be at its best if you wish to score a strong finish.”

Singapore Grand Prix times for this weekend are linked here.

Sarrazin deputizes for Davidson at WEC’s trip to COTA

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing
By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Toyota Gazoo Racing has gone to its bench to bring up Stephane Sarrazin for this weekend’s upcoming 6 Hours of Circuit of The Americas, for what is expected to be the FIA World Endurance Championship’s last trip to Austin, Texas for the foreseeable future (new FIA WEC 2018-2019 “super season” sees Sebring the new U.S. venue in March 2019).

Sarrazin will fill in for Anthony Davidson in the team’s No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid with Toyota citing “personal reasons” for Davidson’s absence.

It will see the Frenchman in alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima this weekend, and will also mean Sarrazin will have driven all three Toyotas in the same season. He co-drove with Yuji Kunimoto and Nicolas Lapierre in the team’s third car, the No. 9 car, in Spa and then was switched on a one-off drive to the No. 7 car with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi at Le Mans. Both cars were listed fifth in LMP1 on those occasions, with Le Mans a failure to finish.

He’s also raced for a pair of FIA Formula E Championship teams this past season, Venturi for the first half and then Techeetah the second half from Berlin onwards.

“It’s a surprise to be racing the TS050 HYBRID again this season but I am excited to be back and I’m looking forward to racing with Sébastien, Kazuki and the whole team,” Sarrazin said. I know the Circuit of the Americas well and it’s an impressive circuit, with some great corners. I will give my all to score as many points for the team as possible.”

Sarrazin has two podium finishes at COTA, with second in 2013 and third in 2016 with Toyota.

“Anthony will not be with us this weekend but he has our full support and we look forward to seeing him behind the wheel again,” said Hisatake Murata, Team President. “We are happy that Austin comes so soon after Mexico, which was not a positive race for us. Everyone is pushing to get a better result this week. The drivers are very motivated to get both cars on the podium and win races again; they fought hard in Mexico and never gave up. The whole team has this fighting spirit so we go to Austin with big hopes.”

F1 enters the night with Singapore Grand Prix on NBCSN

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 11, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

One of Formula 1’s toughest tests on the calendar is this week’s Singapore Grand Prix, the 14th round of the season and the start of the final seven-race run of flyaway races apart from Europe.

NBCSN will feature live coverage of free practice two, Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and the race on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET with an hour of pre-race before lights out at 8.

Qualifying airs live on CNBC on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on NBCSN Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Usual free practice one and three coverage airs live exclusively on the NBC Sports App, which streams all sessions.

Of note, Bob Varsha will fill in for Leigh Diffey this weekend alongside David Hobbs and Steve Matchett, and with Will Buxton in the pits and paddock reporting from Singapore. Diffey will be hosting the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale weekend in Sonoma.

Singapore has been the domain of Sebastian Vettel in recent years around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and with this track expected to play to Ferrari’s strengths this weekend after successive Mercedes triumphs by Lewis Hamilton in Spa and Monza, Vettel is due to strike back this weekend.

Vettel has won four of the last six Singapore Grands Prix (2011, 2012, 2013 with Red Bull and 2015 with Ferrari) while Nico Rosberg won here last year. Hamilton (2014 with Mercedes, 2009 with McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (2010 with Ferrari, 2008 with Renault) have won the other races at Singapore since this track was added to the calendar.

Top spoiler is Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian at Red Bull who’s been a front row starter and runner-up finisher at Singapore in recent years, and who shaded Rosberg all the way to the flag last year. A win for him – or teammate Max Verstappen – this weekend could throw a curveball in the championship chase.

Hamilton moved into the lead, 238-235, with his second straight win last time out in Monza. But whether he can keep the lead this weekend will depend on how he rebounds from a pair of tough races here the last two years, third in 2016 and retiring in 2015.

Here’s the schedule, with stream links and TV network if applicable:

  • Practice 1: Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 a.m.-6 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Practice 2: Friday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Practice 3: Saturday, Sept. 16, 6 a.m.-7 a.m. ET (Streaming)
  • Qualifying: Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)
  • Qualifying (Replay): Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Pre-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 7 a.m.-8 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Post-Race: Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)
  • Race (Replay): Sunday, Sept. 17, 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

The next race is the Malaysian Grand Prix, on October 1.