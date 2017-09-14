Alonso rules out 2018 Indy 500 shot if he stays with McLaren

Fernando Alonso will not race in next year’s Indianapolis 500 if he remains in Formula 1 with McLaren due to the date clash with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso’s entry to the 101st Indianapolis 500 earlier this year with McLaren-Honda and Andretti Autosport led to speculation he could move into the series full-time in 2018 should no competitive F1 seat become available.

Alonso is out of contract with the ailing McLaren team at the end of this season, having been one of the most vocal critics about its ongoing struggles with current engine partner Honda.

A split between McLaren and Honda is expected to be announced on Friday in Singapore, the British marque picking up a Renault engine supply from 2018, and Alonso will wait for his team to move before considering his F1 future.

“After they take decisions, I will take mine. I want to stay loyal at least to that,” Alonso said.

“I will not make any decisions without them making any decisions first.

“I’m relaxed, happy, and we’ll see what’s going on in the next few weeks.”

When asked directly if IndyCar was an option next year, Alonso said: “There are options everywhere, and they are all very good. You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks.”

Alonso’s appearance at Indianapolis acted as part of his bid to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, also featuring the Monaco Grand Prix (a race he has won twice) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The two-time F1 world champion had to miss this year’s race in Monaco in order to enter the ‘500, something only allowed given McLaren’s lack of competitiveness in F1 at the time.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown said recently that Alonso would likely feature in Monaco next year as the team hoped to be fighting further up the field, closing off a return to the Brickyard.

While Alonso agreed another shot at the ‘500 would not be possible, he dropped strong hints that he would look to race at Le Mans, with the endurance classic having no F1 clash in 2018.

“The Triple Crown is clear target for me in the future, and there are three races there. If the Indy 500 is together with Monaco as we know, there is another one still to complete,” Alonso said.

“I agree with the same thing as Zak said. If I remain in Formula 1, it’s because I believe I can win next year. That will ease the decision a lot because I will be in Monaco because I don’t want to lose any points there.

“My priority is Formula 1, as I said before, winning here. The Triple Crown is in the background.

“There are three races, not only Indy. There are many, many possibilities to do a fantastic 2018.”

