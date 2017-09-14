Getty Images

Alonso rules out 2018 Indy 500 shot if he stays with McLaren

By Luke SmithSep 14, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT
Fernando Alonso will not race in next year’s Indianapolis 500 if he remains in Formula 1 with McLaren due to the date clash with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Alonso’s entry to the 101st Indianapolis 500 earlier this year with McLaren-Honda and Andretti Autosport led to speculation he could move into the series full-time in 2018 should no competitive F1 seat become available.

Alonso is out of contract with the ailing McLaren team at the end of this season, having been one of the most vocal critics about its ongoing struggles with current engine partner Honda.

A split between McLaren and Honda is expected to be announced on Friday in Singapore, the British marque picking up a Renault engine supply from 2018, and Alonso will wait for his team to move before considering his F1 future.

“After they take decisions, I will take mine. I want to stay loyal at least to that,” Alonso said.

“I will not make any decisions without them making any decisions first.

“I’m relaxed, happy, and we’ll see what’s going on in the next few weeks.”

When asked directly if IndyCar was an option next year, Alonso said: “There are options everywhere, and they are all very good. You just need to be patient and wait a couple of weeks.”

Alonso’s appearance at Indianapolis acted as part of his bid to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport, also featuring the Monaco Grand Prix (a race he has won twice) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The two-time F1 world champion had to miss this year’s race in Monaco in order to enter the ‘500, something only allowed given McLaren’s lack of competitiveness in F1 at the time.

McLaren executive director Zak Brown said recently that Alonso would likely feature in Monaco next year as the team hoped to be fighting further up the field, closing off a return to the Brickyard.

While Alonso agreed another shot at the ‘500 would not be possible, he dropped strong hints that he would look to race at Le Mans, with the endurance classic having no F1 clash in 2018.

“The Triple Crown is clear target for me in the future, and there are three races there. If the Indy 500 is together with Monaco as we know, there is another one still to complete,” Alonso said.

“I agree with the same thing as Zak said. If I remain in Formula 1, it’s because I believe I can win next year. That will ease the decision a lot because I will be in Monaco because I don’t want to lose any points there.

“My priority is Formula 1, as I said before, winning here. The Triple Crown is in the background.

“There are three races, not only Indy. There are many, many possibilities to do a fantastic 2018.”

After back-to-back F1 wins, Hamilton set for closer fight in Singapore

By Luke SmithSep 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton may head into this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix coming off the back of two straight victories, but the Mercedes driver is braced for a closer fight with rival teams Ferrari and Red Bull at Marina Bay.

Hamilton became the first back-to-back race winner in 2017 by sweeping the final two European races of the season at Spa and Monza, moving into the lead of the drivers’ standings for the first time this year in the process.

Hamilton leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by three points at the top of the championship, but with the tight and twisting nature of the street course in Singapore expected to suit the Italian marque well, another swing in momentum could occur.

Another threat to Hamilton comes courtesy of Red Bull, whose RB13 car is also better-fitted to tighter layouts than the high-speed tracks of Spa and Monza, leaving the three-time world champion on his toes.

“I think Red Bull will be fast this weekend. It’s not going to be the easiest of weekends, potentially,” Hamilton conceded on Thursday.

“But man, I’m coming with positivity and with the plan of winning this race. This is still regardless of if that is the case, the others potentially have a little bit more downforce, whatever it is.

“We have worked as hard as we can to understand the car and we come here with full attack.”

Mercedes delivered its most crushing performance of the season so far two weeks ago at Monza, sweeping to a one-two finish with half a minute’s advantage over Ferrari.

After hitting the sweet spot with the Mercedes W08 car in Italy, Hamilton is hopeful it can help the team in Singapore despite being a different type of circuit.

“Our understanding of the car will potentially help this weekend, but you never really know where you are going to be able to place the car,” Hamilton said.

“If we can get the car in a place where we are comfortable and a bit like where we were in the last two races, then we will definitely be strong in the fight.”

Palmer adamant he will finish F1 season with Renault amid Sainz rumors

By Luke SmithSep 14, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
Jolyon Palmer is adamant he will see out the 2017 Formula 1 season as a Renault driver despite speculation he could be replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. for the next race in Malaysia.

Palmer has struggled to make an impact with Renault since making his F1 debut at the start of 2016, scoring just a single point through 32 grand prix starts.

Renault is widely expected to announce the signing of Sainz in the coming days as part of the wider deal that will see it shift a customer engine supply from Toro Rosso to McLaren for 2018.

Reports leading up to this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix claimed that Sainz could even make the switch to Renault for the race at Sepang, taking place on October 1, with Palmer being dropped.

When asked about the speculation in Thursday’s FIA press conference at Marina Bay, Palmer insisted he would stay in the car until the end of the season as he remained under contract.

“I have a contract. I’ve got seven more races this year,” Palmer said.

“There have been suggestions for the past 35 races that I might not be at the next one, or in the next few, so this is nothing new for me. It’s water off a duck’s back now.

“I’ll be in Malaysia. I’ll be racing until Abu Dhabi. I’ve already said the same.”

With F1 seats for 2018 being snapped up fast, Palmer appears to have few options to stay in the sport if Renault does drop him, but the Briton is relaxed about his future.

“I don’t care too much to talk about it,” Palmer said. “I know what’s happening. I think there will be an announcement at some point in the future, not too long.

“For me, I’m excited about the future. I haven’t thought too much, but I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Vettel relying on Singapore experience to regain F1 lead

Associated PressSep 14, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
SINGAPORE (AP) With the Singapore street circuit suited to Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is hoping to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton this weekend.

Vettel secured six straight podiums on Singapore’s floodlit Marina Bay street circuit until his run ended with a fifth place last year.

No driver has had more podium finishes in Singapore than Vettel, whose impressive streak at the night race includes three straight wins from 2011-13 during his run of four straight F1 titles with former team Red Bull.

The 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) circuit resembles the Monaco GP in terms of its sinewy layout: A low-speed, hard-braking track favoring maximum downforce and reducing the outright pace of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Vettel’s confidence will be further boosted by the fact he comfortably won Monaco this year, with Ferrari securing a 1-2 finish and Hamilton in seventh place. Ferrari also clinched 1-2 in Hungary, another track which neutralizes the power of Mercedes.

The last two races of this season, in Belgium and Italy, were more suited to Mercedes and played to Hamilton’s strengths. And he won them to move three points ahead of Vettel in a thrilling title contest.

There are six races remaining after Singapore, a circuit which has caused problems for Mercedes before.

When Vettel won here in 2015 – in his first season with Ferrari – Mercedes stuttered as Nico Rosberg placed fourth and Hamilton retired with engine failure. Although Hamilton won here in 2014, he finished only fifth the previous year, and retired two further times with his previous team McLaren.

“This is a circuit we have found difficult to master,” Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said. “On the surface, Singapore is the kind of circuit that should favor both Ferrari and Red Bull.”

There are few places to overtake in Singapore, but one of those is the blistering run into Turn 7.

Drivers must get the timing just right as they approach at a top speed of 320 kilometers (198 miles) per hour before braking heavily down to 120 kph (74 mph). Such a tough corner invariably puts drivers under strain, and Hamilton sustained a puncture and retired after bumping tires with Red Bull’s Mark Webber in 2010.

Drivers must also contend with sweltering humidity, as Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo explains.

“When you stop after the race and the adrenaline decreases you feel it even more,” he said. “After the race I will easily sink five litres of water to rehydrate before I go to bed.”

His teammate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, prepares for the race by “doing heat training in the sauna and getting ready to sweat.”

Ricciardo arrives in Singapore in very consistent form, with six podiums in the last nine races. After a tough start, punctuated by two retirements in four races, he is hitting peak form.

The Australian driver is growing in stature and arguably has credentials of a future champion, particularly in turning difficult situations around.

In recent weeks, he has demonstrated the full repertoire of his driving skills: brilliantly cutting through the field to finish fourth in Monza two weeks ago, and making an astutely opportunist overtaking move in Spa the race before.

His uncanny ability to sense an overtaking move is among the best, and he feels he has a good chance to challenge for a victory.

“I’ve started second and finished second at this track in the last two years, with fastest lap both times,” he said. “So my aim this year is definitely to start on pole and go one better.”

Ecclestone blames McLaren, not Honda, for Formula 1 split

By Luke SmithSep 14, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Ex-Formula 1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone believes that McLaren is to blame for its recent struggles and imminent split with engine partner Honda.

McLaren is poised to announce in the coming days it will be ending its engine deal with Honda after three difficult years, linking up with Renault from 2018.

Now F1’s chairman emeritus following Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport in January, Ecclestone expressed his doubt over McLaren’s decision, believing the team will be no better off with Renault than it is now with Honda.

“The Renault deal is all done. [Fernando] Alonso staying is super news,” Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.

“‘But I can’t see why McLaren will be any happier with Renault than they are with Honda.

“It wasn’t Honda’s fault things didn’t work out – it was McLaren’s. Every day they had a fight about everything, instead of working with them, which was a little bit stupid.”