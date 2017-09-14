Pagenaud leads Sonoma Thursday test day

SONOMA, Calif. – Simon Pagenaud was fastest during Thursday’s six hours of testing for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, as Team Penske set the pace on a day where finding grip and managing limited sets of tires were a pair of difficult tasks.
Pagenaud’s best time of 1:16.6511 around the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway track was about four tenths of a second off his pole time from last year.
All the best times were set in the second four-hour session, after there was only limited running in the first two hour session.
Sebastien Bourdais and Alexander Rossi were the two best Honda drivers behind the Penske trio of Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and Will Power.
Takuma Sato had a heavy accident in his No. 26 Honda for Andretti Autosport at Turn 6, which brought out one of several red flags. He was OK, but his car was not with heavy left rear damage.
Formula 1 bosses have agreed to a new contract for the Singapore Grand Prix that ensures the race will remain on the calendar through to 2021.
F1 arrived in Singapore for the 10th running of the night race without a firm contract in place for 2018 or beyond, raising concerns about its future.
Bernie Ecclestone, F1’s former ringmaster, had long-stated he wanted a new, extensive deal for Singapore, but with the nearby Malaysian Grand Prix being scrapped and locals showing wavering support, a contract extension was far from certain.
After successful talks between the race promoters, the local government and F1’s new bosses in recent weeks, a new contract was announced in Singapore on Friday, running for another four years.
“The Singapore Grand Prix is a signature Formula 1 race and therefore we are very pleased that it will continue to feature on the calendar for a further four years,” F1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey said.
“The first ever night race in this sport is one of the most thrilling events of the year, taking place against the stunning backdrop of Marina Bay.
“The Singapore Grand Prix, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Government have all done an excellent job of making this an event that involves the whole city.
“We are looking forward to offering our continued support to make the next four years even more spectacular and exciting.”
The race contract extension is the first to have been struck by F1’s new management, which came into power back in January following Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport.
SONOMA, Calif. – Ed Carpenter Racing made a 2018 driver announcement on Wednesday with confirmation Spencer Pigot is set to move into a full-time seat in the Verizon IndyCar Series, replacing JR Hildebrand.
Carpenter’s got another move of a bigger variety about 2018 coming up at the end of the calendar year.
NBC Sports can confirm the team will move shops from its hub on Main St. in downtown Speedway, Ind., at 1255 Main St., in the shadow of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to the former Forsythe Racing shop located at 7231 Georgetown Rd., in Indianapolis next season.
Carpenter said the team will have to vacate its existing shop in Speedway by December 31, and is scheduled to move into the old Forsythe shop before January, 2018. The team’s staff has been informed of the change of location.
That Forsythe shop most recently housed the Nissan LMP1 program, which was shuttered in December, 2015 after racing only once at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Wink Hartman, the former co-owner of the team then known as CFH Racing following the 2014 amalgamation of the Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing teams, owns the building in Speedway. Hartman is now running for Governor of Kansas and ceased being an official team co-owner once CFH Racing dissolved following 2015, and the team revived the Ed Carpenter Racing name before 2016.
A new tenant is likely for 2018, with rumors swirling it could be either Carlin, which has not formally announced a step-up to the Verizon IndyCar Series from its Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires program, or Harding Racing, which leased space in Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s shop in Indianapolis this year for its initial three-race entry with driver Gabby Chaves.
Carlin’s Indy Lights team is based in Delray Beach, Florida.
Carpenter’s team concludes the 2017 season with Pigot and Hildebrand this weekend, in Hildebrand’s home race not far from his hometown of Sausalito, Calif. and in his last scheduled drive with the team he’s been with over parts of the last four seasons.
Along with deciding this year’s Verizon IndyCar Series championship, Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) will feature an end, or possible end, to multiple IndyCar eras.
From drivers possibly leaving the series, to drivers leaving teams after several years, to teams possibly downsizing, to aero kits going away, a number of items we’ve gotten used to IndyCar will change following Sunday’s race, with some going away entirely.
Below is a list of a few highlights from this list.
Further, this could also be the last race for a four-car Penske operation, as a departing Castroneves would see the team downsize to the three entries for Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, and Will Power.
However, a championship for the 42-year-old could throw a wrench into those plans, as nothing has been confirmed as of writing. A further report from Motorsport.com on Wednesday suggested the rumors of Castroneves’ demise in IndyCar may well be premature.
Still, Castroneves is clearly closer to the end of his IndyCar career than the beginning, making him the likely sentimental favorite in this year’s championship chase.
GANASSI SHAKEUP
With Chip Ganassi rumored to be retooling his IndyCar program, Ganassi stalwart Scott Dixon is expected to have a team full of new teammates next year.
Most notably, Tony Kanaan appears to be on his way out after four years since joining prior to 2014. Kanaan, like Castroneves, is a 20-year IndyCar veteran. Kanaan could well be on an IndyCar team next year, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.
Since joining Ganassi in 2014, Kanaan has piloted the No. 10 entry, initially sporting a Target livery before NTT Data took over branding on that entry in 2015. In that time, Kanaan has surprisingly only won once, at Auto Club Speedway in 2014.
Current teammates Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball also appear to be on their way out. In fact, as my MotorsportsTalk colleague Tony DiZinno wrote at the end of August, both Kanaan and Chilton are reportedly confirmed as not returning, with Kimball’s status in limbo with his funding not yet finalized – and even when it is finalized, he could move to another team.
Complicating matters further were Chilton and Kanaan being mysteriously parked at races at Pocono (Chilton) and Gateway (Kanaan), which infuriated both.
Ganassi, like Penske, could see his team decrease from four cars to two or three, depending on sponsorship. But, outside of Dixon, it looks the driver lineup will be retooled regardless.
BYE BYE AERO KITS
Finally, in perhaps the most notorious item on this list depending on who you talk to, the manufacturer aero kits from Chevrolet and Honda will be going away following Sonoma, to be replaced by a universal Dallara kit that has been getting rave reviews since it was revealed in July.
Sleeker with far fewer, if any, winglets, as was the dominant picture of the Chevrolet and Honda aero kits that debuted in 2015, the new bodywork shifts the focus to grip generated by underside of the car as opposed to the top side, which improve the racing and make things a little more challenging for the drivers.
The current aero kits seem to be going out the door with little remorse. When the Dallara DW12 was designed, it was done so with the idea outside parties (i.e. engine manufacturers) would have the options of designing their own aerodynamic components. However, mostly due to costs, the aero kit concept did not come to fruition until 2015.
And it’s been a controversy ever since, mostly due to appearances, costs, and performance gaps (Chevrolet has mostly had the upper hand, though Honda’s engine upgrades have help offset that gap and have things more evenly matched in 2017).
The beginning of the end of aero kits began in July of 2016 during a series-wide test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, in which drivers Tony Kanaan and JR Hildebrand were asked by IndyCar officials to test various types of aerodynamic adjustments. Most notably, this included the lack of rear bumper pods, perhaps the most controversial component of the DW12 chassis.
Fast forward to 2017 and renderings of 2018 designs were slowly released throughout the Spring, and the new body work was officially revealed in July, with testing beginning immediately afterward. And test drivers Juan Pablo Montoya and Oriol Servia have raved about its performance.
“It feels pretty good; it’s very different than the current aero kit,” said Montoya after a July test at Mid-Ohio. “The (new) car is a little more forgiving, but the level of downforce is a lot lighter so you slide around a lot more. That, I think, is good.”
Servia not only echoed those sentiments, but also described the new aerodynamics as a major upgrade. “It was great, honestly,” Servia said after the same test. “I’m not just saying it because it’s what we wanted. It really was a lot better than this year’s car.”
All told, the current era of aero kits won’t likely be missed as IndCar, its teams drivers, fans, and fans await the 2018 aero kit’s race debut next year.
OTHERS OF NOTE
Among others, this could or almost certainly will also be:
The final bow for Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato with Andretti Autosport
Either or both of Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz’s tenures with A.J. Foyt Enterprises
JR Hildebrand’s last drive as a full-time driver with Ed Carpenter Racing
SONOMA, Calif. – Will Power doesn’t have anything to lose this weekend at the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
The 2014 Verizon IndyCar Series champion has the longest odds of Team Penske’s quartet to try to overcome in the battle for this year’s crown, entering the weekend 68 points back of teammate and championship leader Josef Newgarden.
But it was Newgarden who already helped give Power a helping hand – or back – in a quick media availability earlier today at Sonoma Raceway. Power sustained a knee injury when surfing earlier this week, and has been limping gingerly around the track.
Newgarden promptly carried Power on his back into the press conference, in a funny-looking piggyback ride. Power explained Thursday his condition for the weekend.
“As long as it’s bent, it’s no problem. It’s just straightening it is the issue. The good news in the car is you’re always bent knee,” Power said.
Power is only alive for the title thanks to double points, with his 68-point deficit outside the standard maximum points number of 54 points achievable for a win, a pole, leading one lap and leading the most laps. He can win the title with either first or second place, and a heck of a lot of help.
It’s been something of a roller coaster season for Power, who has three wins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Texas and Pocono, and a series-high six pole positions. But that’s been offset by four finishes of 19th place or worse, including at the double-points Indianapolis 500.
By contrast, the four drivers ahead of him have rarely been outside the top-10. Newgarden has four finishes outside the top-10 while Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves have only one each, and Simon Pagenaud two.
With the singular focus of trying to mirror his past Sonoma dominance – Power won three times between 2010 and 2013 here – a pole and win may not net Power the title but it could well throw a curveball, or monkey wrench, into the title fight among the other four drivers.
“I mean, I’m just focusing on getting the best out of the weekend. I’m really focusing on getting pole, winning the race. Then I put myself in the best possible position for something to happen to these guys,” he said.
“But, yeah, I mean, that’s all you can do. Really no different than any other race. Yeah, maybe a little less pressure because you’re not right there, but still very determined.”
Power no longer has Tim Cindric as his race strategist, with Cindric having moved over to Newgarden’s No. 2 car. But Cindric knows the psyche of Power, as the two achieved a wealth of success with the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, including that 2014 title together.
“I think he’ll probably go into it a bit more relaxed than other years. He’s certainly got nothing to lose,” Cindric admitted.
“I think he knows realistically it would have to be a really, really odd day in IndyCar racing for him to have a realistic shot at the championship. So I think he understands that.
“Obviously, he’d rather it be a different way. He’d rather be in the fight overall. But I do think he understands how important it is to the team, and he understands that he’s been in that position before. I’m sure he’ll be in that position again.
“Yeah, it’s unfortunate because I think he fought his way throughout the year to get back in that position, and he just finally got to that, then things didn’t go the right way, fell back out of that realistic opportunity. I think he’s obviously bummed about that.
“But, yeah, I think he’ll be doing everything he can to win the race.”