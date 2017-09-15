FIA WEC adjusts ‘super season’ schedule; adds Silverstone back

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Following a mix of fan and competitor feedback, the FIA World Endurance Championship has adjusted its calendar for its maiden 2018-2019 “super season.”

A provisional “TBC” date in February 2019 has been moved back to Silverstone, which was left off the initial calendar when it was announced at the Mexico City round two weeks ago.

The Silverstone round will run on August 19, 2018, as the third round in the championship after the traditional dress rehearsal at Spa and then the first of two 24 Hours of Le Mans within the calendar.

Meanwhile the 6 Hours of Fuji race, which was originally slated for October 13-14, has been pushed back one week to October 21.

This avoids a direct conflict with Motul Petit Le Mans, announced for October 10-13, 2018.

That also moves the Shanghai round back a couple weeks, originally announced for November 3-4, to November 17-18, owing to transport time.

The FIA WEC races at Circuit of The Americas this weekend for what is expected to be the final time at the permanent road course in Austin. In terms of a next FIA WEC race in the U.S., there’s more here from DailySportscar about the evolving plans for the Sebring 2019 round.

The revised calendar is below.

2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship Updated Provisional Calendar

1. 4-5 May – WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)

2. 16-17 June – 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA)

3. 18-19 August – 6 Hours of Silverstone (GBR)

4. 20-21 October – 6 Hours of Fuji (JPN)

5. 17-18 November – 6 Hours of Shanghai (CHN)

6. 15-16 March 2019 – 12 Hours of Sebring (USA)

7. 3-4 May 2019 – WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)

8. 15-16 June 2019 – 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA)