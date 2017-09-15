Photo: IndyCar

Newgarden doubles up in Sonoma practice

By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden led his second straight practice session for the Verizon IndyCar Series’ GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, as the points leader looks for his first series championship.

Newgarden posted an important best lap of 1:16.2485 while running on Firestone’s red alternate tires during the second 45-minute session of the day. He also led this morning’s session at 1:16.3950 in cooler conditions.

Driving the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, this time was under the official track record mark of 1:16.2530 set by teammate Simon Pagenaud last year, for pole.

The Team Penske quartet was 1-4, with Newgarden ahead of Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and Will Power.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was top Honda in this session at 1:16.4829.

There was one red flag for a rather abnormal circumstance, as two fans made it out onto a grassy area beyond a fence. Despite the brief session interruption there were no other incidents of note.

Third practice runs tomorrow with live qualifying coming up at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Times from this session are below.

Tony Kanaan says IndyCar finale will be last with Ganassi

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) Tony Kanaan said the IndyCar season finale will be his last with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Asked during Friday practice about speculation concerning his future, Kanaan said it was fair to call this his final race with Ganassi. The two are not in discussion about 2018, and Kanaan has heard talks that he’ll be replaced in the No. 10.

Kanaan was ultimately the replacement for Dario Franchitti when the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner was forced to retire following an accident. Kanaan already had a deal with Ganassi when Franchitti stepped aside, and Kanaan took over Franchitti’s spot with the team.

Kanaan has been celebrating his 20th season in IndyCar this year. The popular Brazilian an Indianapolis 500 winner and former series champion.

FIA WEC adjusts ‘super season’ schedule; adds Silverstone back

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Following a mix of fan and competitor feedback, the FIA World Endurance Championship has adjusted its calendar for its maiden 2018-2019 “super season.”

A provisional “TBC” date in February 2019 has been moved back to Silverstone, which was left off the initial calendar when it was announced at the Mexico City round two weeks ago.

The Silverstone round will run on August 19, 2018, as the third round in the championship after the traditional dress rehearsal at Spa and then the first of two 24 Hours of Le Mans within the calendar.

Meanwhile the 6 Hours of Fuji race, which was originally slated for October 13-14, has been pushed back one week to October 21.

This avoids a direct conflict with Motul Petit Le Mans, announced for October 10-13, 2018.

That also moves the Shanghai round back a couple weeks, originally announced for November 3-4, to November 17-18, owing to transport time.

The FIA WEC races at Circuit of The Americas this weekend for what is expected to be the final time at the permanent road course in Austin. In terms of a next FIA WEC race in the U.S., there’s more here from DailySportscar about the evolving plans for the Sebring 2019 round.

The revised calendar is below.

2018-2019 FIA World Endurance Championship Updated Provisional Calendar

1. 4-5 May – WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)
2. 16-17 June – 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA)
3. 18-19 August – 6 Hours of Silverstone (GBR)
4. 20-21 October – 6 Hours of Fuji (JPN)
5. 17-18 November – 6 Hours of Shanghai (CHN)
6. 15-16 March 2019 – 12 Hours of Sebring (USA)
7. 3-4 May 2019 – WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL)
8. 15-16 June 2019 – 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA)

Honda targets F1’s top three with Toro Rosso in 2018

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT
Honda has set its sights on breaking into Formula 1’s top three in 2018 after agreeing an engine partnership with Scuderia Toro Rosso from next season.

After three difficult years working together, McLaren and Honda announced on Friday they would be parting company at the end of the season by mutual consent.

Honda confirmed a new multi-year deal with Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s B-team, with the existing Renault supply used by the outfit shifting to McLaren.

McLaren currently sitting ninth in the constructors’ championship with just three points finishes to its name, but Honda believes it can vault up the order with Toro Rosso next year, ambitiously targeting a breach of the top three positions.

“It is my pleasure that we can start a new relationship with Toro Rosso, a team with a very youthful energy and a history of nuturing the stars of the future,” Honda chief officer of brand and communications Katushide Moriyama said.

“It is our goal to overcome this tough challenge and get back to fighting with the front-runners of the sport. Our spirit, Honda’s spirit, is going to come back.

“For next year, our goal is to fight for the top three at the front of the grid.”

Despite securing a works engine deal for next year, Toro Rosso F1 chief Franz Tost was more reserved about his team’s chances next year given its resources and facilities compared to the sport’s bigger players.

“Toro Rosso is not Ferrari or Mercedes. We have another infrastructure,” Tost said.

“But I can promise you that we, without our possibilities, will do the best possible job and then the rest we will see. It is not always and only the money which is decisive for the success.

“I hope at Toro Rosso we will work efficiently, because this is our slogan, and to get the most out of the package. The future will show.

“If necessary, then of course, maybe we will bring in more people, increase the infrastucture, whatever is necessary to have the success that Honda wishes.

“It is too early a sstage to talk about the details of the infrastructure. But I am convinced we are in a position to fight successfully within the midfield or the forward part of the midfield.”

Newgarden tops Sonoma opening practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden topped the charts in the opening 45-minute practice for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), in the first official session of the weekend.

The driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet posted a best official time of 1:16.395 around the 2.385-mile road course – only about a tenth off of Simon Pagenaud’s last year pole time.

Teammates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were second and third, with Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon next. Helio Castroneves was eighth.

There were no red flags in the session. A number of cars ran off course but there were no major incidents.

Second practice will run at 2 p.m. PT and local time, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

First practice times are below.