Newgarden tops Sonoma opening practice

Daniel Ricciardo has set his sights on a “dominant” Singapore Grand Prix weekend for Red Bull after leading both Formula 1 practice sessions on Friday at Marina Bay.

Red Bull arrived in Singapore hopeful of making the strength of its RB13 car show around the street circuit, expecting to draw closer to usual leaders Ferrari and Mercedes at the front of the pack.

Ferrari was tipped to dominate, only for Ricciardo to sweep both practice sessions on Friday, finishing half a second clear of the pack in FP2 and head up a one-two finish for Red Bull.

The result may have caught the majority of the paddock by surprise, but Ricciardo was far from shocked.

“It was a good day out there today, but I expected this, to be honest, and am not really surprised with our performance. I knew we would come here with a good car,” Ricciardo said.

“We made some progress from the morning and even though we were the quickest in FP1, I still wanted to get more out of the car and the set up in the afternoon.

“We took another step forward throughout the day, which was good and we now hope there is still more room to improve for tomorrow.”

After such an impressive start, Ricciardo wants to carry this form throughout the weekend and capture his first Singapore victory.

“I’m after a dominant weekend and so far this has been a good start,” Ricciardo said.

“It’s important that we obviously keep that for tomorrow but I have faith that we can perform on this level all weekend.

“I know the challenge in qualifying will be a potentially stronger Ferrari and Mercedes but I’m confident we can stay up there and fight with them at the top.”

