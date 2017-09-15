Getty Images

Nico Rosberg joins Robert Kubica’s management team

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has joined Robert Kubica’s management team in a bid to aid the Pole’s return to top-line racing in the near future.

Rosberg raced in F1 between 2006 and 2016, winning the world title last November in Abu Dhabi before announcing his shock retirement from racing just five days later.

Rosberg has since acted as a Mercedes ambassador, as well as spending time with his young family, exploring new interests in tech start-ups, and even considering a study course at Stanford University.

Since suffering severe injuries to his right arm that appeared to end his F1 career in 2011, Kubica has stepped up his comeback bid, leading to an appearance in a 2017-spec Renault at the collective test following the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Kubica was thought to be a candidate for a race seat at Renault in 2018, only for the team to retain some uncertainty over his fitness and readiness to return, eventually opting to sign Carlos Sainz Jr. on loan from Toro Rosso.

Kubica is reported to be exploring alternative options both inside and outside of F1, and now has Rosberg on his team to help define his future racing plans.

Following the emergence of reports about his involvement in the German press, Rosberg confirmed he was working with Kubica on Twitter, sharing a picture of them together alongside Lewis Hamilton from their time in karting.

Renault F1 confirms loan signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. for 2018

Renault has confirmed the signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. from Scuderia Toro Rosso for the 2018 Formula 1 season, announced on Friday in Singapore.

Sainz, 23, will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Renault next year after three seasons with Toro Rosso, joining on loan from Red Bull, which retains an option to recall him in the future.

The move was agreed as part of the deal for McLaren and Toro Rosso to swap engine supplies for 2018, linking up with Renault and Honda respectively, also anounced on Friday.

“I’m very happy to be joining Renault Sport Formula One Team. To be a Formula 1 driver for a manufacturer team is an honor and I hope to reward Renault’s faith in me with my very best performances on track,” Sainz said.

“The trajectory of Renault Sport Formula One Team is exciting and I’m proud to join at such an important time in their history. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Enstone and Viry, and driving alongside Nico Hülkenberg.

“I have worked closely with Renault in Formula 1 and previously in motorsport, so I know their motivation and capabilities.

“This is the start of a very exciting new chapter in my career. I would like to say thank you to Red Bull for all their confidence and support and for allowing me to take this opportunity.

“Last but not least, I especially want to thank all the people that work in Toro Rosso. They are a fantastic team of professionals and I wish them the best for the future.”

Sainz has enjoyed backing from Red Bull throughout his racing career, moving into F1 in 2015 with Toro Rosso after winning the Formula Renault 3.5 title.

Despite being put in the shade by the hype surrounding teammate Max Verstappen, Sainz impressed throughout his debut campaign and established himself as team leader following Verstappen’s promotion and Daniil Kvyat’s arrival.

Sainz caused a stir over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend earlier this year when he said a fourth year at Toro Rosso in 2018 was “unlikely”, only for Red Bull’s bosses to remind him that he remained under contract for next year.

With Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo locked in at the senior team leaving Sainz no room to move up, Red Bull admitted it would be open to letting him leave should the right offer come along.

Despite being linked with moves for Fernando Alonso and Robert Kubica to partner Hulkenberg, Renault settled on Sainz as its top target for a 2018 seat to replace the struggling Jolyon Palmer.

Crunch talks with McLaren over the Italian Grand Prix weekend led to Sainz coming into the picture, with Renault using him as leverage for agreeing to end its Toro Rosso contract early so it could join up with Honda.

The deal also paves the way for Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly to move up to F1 next year with Toro Rosso, having won the GP2 title last year and spent this season racing in Japan’s Super Formula series.

Gasly is poised to partner Kvyat, although it has been suggested that Honda youngster Nobuharu Matsushita could be placed at Toro Rosso should he amass the required FIA super license points before the end of the season.

Formula 1 2018 – Confirmed Drivers and Teams

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen
Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen
Force India: TBA, TBA
Williams: TBA, TBA
McLaren: Stoffel Vandoorne, TBA
Toro Rosso: TBA, TBA
Haas: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen
Renault: Carlos Sainz Jr, Nico Hulkenberg
Sauber: TBA, TBA

Toro Rosso-Honda Formula 1 deal announced for 2018

Scuderia Toro Rosso will link up with Japanese manufacturer Honda in Formula 1 next season after signing a multi-year deal, announced on Friday in Singapore.

After returning to F1 as an engine manufacturer in 2015, Honda has endured three difficult years exclusively supplying McLaren, with the British team opting to cut ties at the end of the current season.

Eager to remain in the sport, a deal was struck for Honda to work with Toro Rosso from 2018, with the team’s existing Renault engine supply moving in the opposite direction to McLaren.

The deal was confirmed shortly after first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, ending months of speculation about Honda’s future in the sport.

“Scuderia Toro Rosso is pleased to announce that it has reached a multi-year agreement with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. to run Honda power units starting from the 2018 Formula 1 season,” a statement from Toro Rosso reads, with confirmation of Renault’s departure coming earlier in the day.

“Everyone in our team is very much looking forward to working with Honda,” Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost said.

“Ever since its founder Soichiro Honda entered his motorcycles in events, racing has always been a central part of the company’s ethos.  It’s a very exciting challenge and I hope that both parties will gain a great deal from it as we develop together.

“Honda has a long history in Formula 1, dating back to 1964 when it first entered the sport with its own team and, as an engine supplier it has taken five drivers’ world championship titles and six constructors’.

“This heritage, together with the full confidence that we have in Honda’s capabilities to succeed, make me strongly believe that we will achieve a fruitful future together.”

Honda president and representative director Takahiro Hachigo added: “Toro Rosso is an experienced team with a youthful energy and history of nurturing the stars of the future.

“Everyone at Honda is looking forward to working with Toro Rosso, and we are excited to start this new chapter in our Formula 1 journey with them. I would like to express our appreciation to Liberty Media and the FIA for their cooperation toward the realization of this partnership.

“Honda and Toro Rosso will work as one team to strive for progress and a successful future together. We appreciate the support of our fans as we begin this challenge.”

The Toro Rosso-Honda deal is also shaping up to be a pre-cursor for a possible deal with the senior Red Bull team in 2019, with speculation emerging in Singapore that Renault is looking to end its contract at the end of next season.

McLaren confirms split with Honda, switch to Renault F1 engines in ’18

McLaren has confirmed it will be parting company with Formula 1 engine supplier Honda at the end of the 2017 season after three years working together.

In a statement issued by McLaren on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix., the team announced the partnership had been ended by mutual consent before switching to Renault for 2018.

“McLaren Technology Group and Honda Motor Co. Ltd announce they will discontinue their partnership for the FIA Formula One World Championship (F1) at the end of 2017 by mutual consent,” the statement reads.

“The McLaren Honda Formula 1 team will continue to compete for the remainder of the 2017 FIA Formula One Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships.

“Both Honda and McLaren will confirm their future plans in the sport in the near future.”

“Renault Sport Racing and McLaren Racing are pleased to announce they have agreed an engine supply partnership for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons,” a subsequent release from McLaren and Renault reads.

“The deal will see Renault Sport Racing supply McLaren with Formula 1 power units, while also establishing a close working relationship with McLaren’s engineers and technicians.”

Honda returned to F1 as an engine supplier in 2015, working exclusively with McLaren for a second time following an enormously successful partnership in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

Coming in one year after the introduction of the new V6 turbo power units, Honda was unable to make up ground on its rival engine manufacturers, leaving McLaren a lowly ninth in the constructors’ championship in 2015.

Progress through 2016 lifted McLaren to sixth in the teams’ standings, only for a redesign of its power unit to backfire and cause the team to plummet to the back of the field in 2017.

With frustration growing through the year, McLaren officials explored a number of different avenues for alternative engine supplies, with Renault emerging as its only option.

A number of meetings were held over the Italian Grand Prix weekend with both Honda and Renault, the latter ruling out supplying a fourth team in 2018 on top of its existing commitments with Red Bull, Toro Rosso and its own works team.

A deal was struck after Toro Rosso agreed to move in the opposite direction, linking up with Honda for 2018, ensuring the Japanese manufacturer remains in F1, much to the relief of the sport’s bosses.

Honda had provisionally been due to work with Sauber next year before the deal announced over the Russian Grand Prix weekend was scrapped following a change in the Swiss team’s management.

McLaren’s announcement puts an end to one of F1’s longest-running sagas, the team opting to sacrifice factory-level backing and a significant level of financial support in its chase for greater success on-track.

“There has never been any doubt over Honda’s commitment and energy to the mission of success in Formula 1. They are proven winners and innovators,” McLaren executive director Zak Brown said.

“For a combination of reasons our partnership has not flourished as any of us would have wished. It is certainly not for the want of effort on the part of either Honda or McLaren, but the time has come to move ahead in different directions.

“As fellow racers, we hope to see the great name of Honda get back to the top – our sport is better for their involvement. I know this view is shared by everyone in the sport.”

“It is unfortunate that we must part ways with McLaren before fulfilling our ambitions, however, we made the decision with a belief that this is the best course of action for each other’s future,” said Takahiro Hachigo, Honda president & representative director of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

“On behalf of Honda, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to fans who have been very supportive of the team as well as the drivers, team members and everyone involved who shared with us in the joys and disappointments since we began preparing for our return to F1 in 2015.

“Honda will continue the fight together with McLaren all the way to the end of the 2017 season, and then continue its F1 racing activities in 2018 and beyond.”

The decision is also set to have a big impact on the driver market for 2018, with star driver Fernando Alonso long venting his anger about Honda’s performance and considering his future at the team as a result.

Now with Renault coming in, Alonso is expected to extend his stay with McLaren, having made the move across from Ferrari at the end of 2014.

F1 2018 – Engine Supplies

Renault: Renault, Red Bull, McLaren
Mercedes: Mercedes, Force India, Williams
Ferrari: Ferrari, Haas, Sauber
Honda: Toro Rosso

Daniel Ricciardo quickest in opening Singapore F1 practice

1 Comment

Daniel Ricciardo made a flying start to Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix weekend by topping opening practice for Red Bull at Marina Bay with a new track record.

Red Bull entered the Singapore weekend fancying its chances of putting up a stronger fight to F1 pace-setters Mercedes and Ferrari, with the tight and twisting nature of the street circuit suiting its RB13 chassis well.

Ricciardo showed a good pace throughout FP1, ultimately rising to the top of the timesheets with a best lap of 1:42.489, the fastest time recorded around the Marina Bay Street Circuit’s current configuration.

Ricciardo edged out pre-race favorite Sebastian Vettel at the top of the timesheets, with the Ferrari racer finishing one-tenth of a second off the pace.

Max Verstappen underpinned his Red Bull teammate’s pace by finishing third-fastest, less than two-hundredths of a second back from Vettel, while F1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton wound up fourth for Mercedes.

Sergio Perez made a solid start to the weekend by taking fifth for Force India, finishing ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas, who was almost a second off the pace during a raggedy session.

Kimi Raikkonen was seventh-fastest for Ferrari ahead of McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, who reported a loss of engine power, limiting his track time.

Nico Hulkenberg was ninth for Renault, while Daniil Kvyat completed the top 10 for Toro Rosso, leading its charge as FP1 stand-in Sean Gelael finished over three seconds behind in P18.

Ferrari youngster Antonio Giovinazzi also appeared in FP1 for Haas, taking Kevin Magnussen’s seat for the session, and finished just three-tenths slower than regular driver Romain Grosjean.

Practice in Singapore continues with FP2 live from 8:30am ET today on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.