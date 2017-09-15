Renault F1 confirms loan signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. for 2018

Renault has confirmed the signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. from Scuderia Toro Rosso for the 2018 Formula 1 season, announced on Friday in Singapore.

Sainz, 23, will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Renault next year after three seasons with Toro Rosso, joining on loan from Red Bull, which retains an option to recall him in the future.

The move was agreed as part of the deal for McLaren and Toro Rosso to swap engine supplies for 2018, linking up with Renault and Honda respectively, also anounced on Friday.

“I’m very happy to be joining Renault Sport Formula One Team. To be a Formula 1 driver for a manufacturer team is an honor and I hope to reward Renault’s faith in me with my very best performances on track,” Sainz said.

“The trajectory of Renault Sport Formula One Team is exciting and I’m proud to join at such an important time in their history. I am looking forward to working with everyone at Enstone and Viry, and driving alongside Nico Hülkenberg.

“I have worked closely with Renault in Formula 1 and previously in motorsport, so I know their motivation and capabilities.

“This is the start of a very exciting new chapter in my career. I would like to say thank you to Red Bull for all their confidence and support and for allowing me to take this opportunity.

“Last but not least, I especially want to thank all the people that work in Toro Rosso. They are a fantastic team of professionals and I wish them the best for the future.”

Sainz has enjoyed backing from Red Bull throughout his racing career, moving into F1 in 2015 with Toro Rosso after winning the Formula Renault 3.5 title.

Despite being put in the shade by the hype surrounding teammate Max Verstappen, Sainz impressed throughout his debut campaign and established himself as team leader following Verstappen’s promotion and Daniil Kvyat’s arrival.

Sainz caused a stir over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend earlier this year when he said a fourth year at Toro Rosso in 2018 was “unlikely”, only for Red Bull’s bosses to remind him that he remained under contract for next year.

With Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo locked in at the senior team leaving Sainz no room to move up, Red Bull admitted it would be open to letting him leave should the right offer come along.

Despite being linked with moves for Fernando Alonso and Robert Kubica to partner Hulkenberg, Renault settled on Sainz as its top target for a 2018 seat to replace the struggling Jolyon Palmer.

Crunch talks with McLaren over the Italian Grand Prix weekend led to Sainz coming into the picture, with Renault using him as leverage for agreeing to end its Toro Rosso contract early so it could join up with Honda.

The deal also paves the way for Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly to move up to F1 next year with Toro Rosso, having won the GP2 title last year and spent this season racing in Japan’s Super Formula series.

Gasly is poised to partner Kvyat, although it has been suggested that Honda youngster Nobuharu Matsushita could be placed at Toro Rosso should he amass the required FIA super license points before the end of the season.

Formula 1 2018 – Confirmed Drivers and Teams

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen

Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

Force India: TBA, TBA

Williams: TBA, TBA

McLaren: Stoffel Vandoorne, TBA

Toro Rosso: TBA, TBA

Haas: Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen

Renault: Carlos Sainz Jr, Nico Hulkenberg

Sauber: TBA, TBA

