Ricciardo doubles up in second Singapore F1 practice as night falls

Daniel Ricciardo doubled up for Red Bull in the second Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing half a second clear of the pack as night fell at Marina Bay.

Ricciardo topped the timesheets in the Red Bull RB13 car in FP1 earlier in the day, and went faster still in the more representative second session, taking place under the lights.

A fastest time of 1:40.852 saw Ricciardo head up a one-two finish for Red Bull, with teammate Max Verstappen following half a second further back.

The tight and twisting nature of the Marina Bay Street Circuit has been expected to favor Red Bull, but the team was able to easily pull clear of Mercedes as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggled.

Hamilton was left to settle for third, seven-tenths of a second off Ricciardo’s time, while Bottas was an additional five-tenths in arrears back in P4.

Not for the first time in 2017, Ferrari did not show its true colors through Friday practice as Kimi Raikkonen took ninth and Sebastian Vettel finished 11th, the latter failing to complete a qualifying simulation.

Vettel had been up on Ricciardo’s time through the first sector, only to hit traffic coming through Turn 14, forcing him to scrap his flying lap.

Vettel tried again minutes later, but clipped the barrier coming out of Turn 7 after losing the rear-end of his Ferrari. While the car was unscathed, the knock did cause an advertising hoarding to fall onto the track, prompting a Virtual Safety Car to be thrown to ensure its safe recovery.

Nico Hulkenberg led Renault to an excellent fifth place in FP2, finishing 1.5 seconds shy of Ricciardo, while the McLaren pair of Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso charged to sixth and seventh respectively, with the team fancying its chances in Singapore.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon gave Force India a double top-10 finish, taking eighth and 10th respectively, with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen splitting them in ninth.

Running resumes in Singapore on Saturday afternoon, with FP3 going green at 6am ET on the NBC Sports app.

