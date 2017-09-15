Getty Images

Ricciardo doubles up in second Singapore F1 practice as night falls

By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Ricciardo doubled up for Red Bull in the second Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing half a second clear of the pack as night fell at Marina Bay.

Ricciardo topped the timesheets in the Red Bull RB13 car in FP1 earlier in the day, and went faster still in the more representative second session, taking place under the lights.

A fastest time of 1:40.852 saw Ricciardo head up a one-two finish for Red Bull, with teammate Max Verstappen following half a second further back.

The tight and twisting nature of the Marina Bay Street Circuit has been expected to favor Red Bull, but the team was able to easily pull clear of Mercedes as both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggled.

Hamilton was left to settle for third, seven-tenths of a second off Ricciardo’s time, while Bottas was an additional five-tenths in arrears back in P4.

Not for the first time in 2017, Ferrari did not show its true colors through Friday practice as Kimi Raikkonen took ninth and Sebastian Vettel finished 11th, the latter failing to complete a qualifying simulation.

Vettel had been up on Ricciardo’s time through the first sector, only to hit traffic coming through Turn 14, forcing him to scrap his flying lap.

Vettel tried again minutes later, but clipped the barrier coming out of Turn 7 after losing the rear-end of his Ferrari. While the car was unscathed, the knock did cause an advertising hoarding to fall onto the track, prompting a Virtual Safety Car to be thrown to ensure its safe recovery.

Nico Hulkenberg led Renault to an excellent fifth place in FP2, finishing 1.5 seconds shy of Ricciardo, while the McLaren pair of Stoffel Vandoorne and Fernando Alonso charged to sixth and seventh respectively, with the team fancying its chances in Singapore.

Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon gave Force India a double top-10 finish, taking eighth and 10th respectively, with Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen splitting them in ninth.

Running resumes in Singapore on Saturday afternoon, with FP3 going green at 6am ET on the NBC Sports app.

Newgarden tops Sonoma opening practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden topped the charts in the opening 45-minute practice for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), in the first official session of the weekend.

The driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet posted a best official time of 1:16.395 around the 2.385-mile road course – only about a tenth off of Simon Pagenaud’s last year pole time.

Teammates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were second and third, with Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon next. Helio Castroneves was eighth.

There were no red flags in the session. A number of cars ran off course but there were no major incidents.

Second practice will run at 2 p.m. PT and local time, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

First practice times are below.

Ricciardo targeting ‘dominant’ Singapore weekend after leading Friday

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Daniel Ricciardo has set his sights on a “dominant” Singapore Grand Prix weekend for Red Bull after leading both Formula 1 practice sessions on Friday at Marina Bay.

Red Bull arrived in Singapore hopeful of making the strength of its RB13 car show around the street circuit, expecting to draw closer to usual leaders Ferrari and Mercedes at the front of the pack.

Ferrari was tipped to dominate, only for Ricciardo to sweep both practice sessions on Friday, finishing half a second clear of the pack in FP2 and head up a one-two finish for Red Bull.

The result may have caught the majority of the paddock by surprise, but Ricciardo was far from shocked.

“It was a good day out there today, but I expected this, to be honest, and am not really surprised with our performance. I knew we would come here with a good car,” Ricciardo said.

“We made some progress from the morning and even though we were the quickest in FP1, I still wanted to get more out of the car and the set up in the afternoon.

“We took another step forward throughout the day, which was good and we now hope there is still more room to improve for tomorrow.”

After such an impressive start, Ricciardo wants to carry this form throughout the weekend and capture his first Singapore victory.

“I’m after a dominant weekend and so far this has been a good start,” Ricciardo said.

“It’s important that we obviously keep that for tomorrow but I have faith that we can perform on this level all weekend.

“I know the challenge in qualifying will be a potentially stronger Ferrari and Mercedes but I’m confident we can stay up there and fight with them at the top.”

Carey pleased to resolve F1 2018 engine quagmire, keep Honda in sport

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey is pleased to have resolved the long-running engine saga involving McLaren and Honda, keeping the latter in the sport for the 2018 season.

In a series of announcements made on Friday in Singapore, McLaren and Honda confirmed they would be parting company by mutual consent at the end of the season after three tough years together.

Honda will switch its allegiance to Toro Rosso, whose current engine supplier Renault will move in the opposite direction and power McLaren in 2018.

The deal ensures that four major manufacturers remain involved in F1, as well as keeping all teams on the right timeframe to get their 2018 cars ready in time.

“We are pleased that the teams and constructors involved in these intensive and complex discussions have reached an agreement satisfactory to all concerned,” Carey said, having played a role in discussions with the interested parties in recent weeks.

“We had put ourselves at the disposal of the various parties to try and facilitate the best possible outcome for everyone.

“It is particularly important that Honda, one of the main manufacturers in the motor industry and a company that has played an important role in the history of motorsport, will still be in Formula 1 for years to come.

“We’re all looking forward to working together with all the teams and manufacturers to make our sport more exciting and spectacular for the fans all over the world.”

Carey took over from Bernie Ecclestone as F1’s ringmaster back in January following the completion of Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport.

Tech tidbits: Looking at Force India, Williams aero elements (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

During today’s second free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, NBCSN Formula 1 analyst Steve Matchett explained in further detail some aero elements making waves this weekend around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

In the first clip, below, Matchett looks at the new carbon fiber winglets added to the engine cover fin of the Sahara Force India VJM10 Mercedes chassis.

That video is below. Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have positioned Force India a solid fourth place in the Constructor’s Championship but have also had some internal strife between them this season.

Meanwhile in looking at air flow through the rear wing, here’s Matchett’s look at the Williams FW40 Mercedes, piloted by Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa.

Both the Force India and Williams have three-layer T-wings on the engine cover fin of the car.

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 15: Felipe Massa of Brazil driving the (19) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW40 Mercedes on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)