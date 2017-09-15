Getty Images

Tech tidbits: Looking at Force India, Williams aero elements (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
During today’s second free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix, NBCSN Formula 1 analyst Steve Matchett explained in further detail some aero elements making waves this weekend around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

In the first clip, below, Matchett looks at the new carbon fiber winglets added to the engine cover fin of the Sahara Force India VJM10 Mercedes chassis.

That video is below. Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon have positioned Force India a solid fourth place in the Constructor’s Championship but have also had some internal strife between them this season.

Meanwhile in looking at air flow through the rear wing, here’s Matchett’s look at the Williams FW40 Mercedes, piloted by Lance Stroll and Felipe Massa.

Both the Force India and Williams have three-layer T-wings on the engine cover fin of the car.

SINGAPORE – SEPTEMBER 15: Felipe Massa of Brazil driving the (19) Williams Martini Racing Williams FW40 Mercedes on track during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2017 in Singapore. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Newgarden tops Sonoma opening practice

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden topped the charts in the opening 45-minute practice for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), in the first official session of the weekend.

The driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet posted a best official time of 1:16.395 around the 2.385-mile road course – only about a tenth off of Simon Pagenaud’s last year pole time.

Teammates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud were second and third, with Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon next. Helio Castroneves was eighth.

There were no red flags in the session. A number of cars ran off course but there were no major incidents.

Second practice will run at 2 p.m. PT and local time, 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

First practice times are below.

Ricciardo targeting ‘dominant’ Singapore weekend after leading Friday

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo has set his sights on a “dominant” Singapore Grand Prix weekend for Red Bull after leading both Formula 1 practice sessions on Friday at Marina Bay.

Red Bull arrived in Singapore hopeful of making the strength of its RB13 car show around the street circuit, expecting to draw closer to usual leaders Ferrari and Mercedes at the front of the pack.

Ferrari was tipped to dominate, only for Ricciardo to sweep both practice sessions on Friday, finishing half a second clear of the pack in FP2 and head up a one-two finish for Red Bull.

The result may have caught the majority of the paddock by surprise, but Ricciardo was far from shocked.

“It was a good day out there today, but I expected this, to be honest, and am not really surprised with our performance. I knew we would come here with a good car,” Ricciardo said.

“We made some progress from the morning and even though we were the quickest in FP1, I still wanted to get more out of the car and the set up in the afternoon.

“We took another step forward throughout the day, which was good and we now hope there is still more room to improve for tomorrow.”

After such an impressive start, Ricciardo wants to carry this form throughout the weekend and capture his first Singapore victory.

“I’m after a dominant weekend and so far this has been a good start,” Ricciardo said.

“It’s important that we obviously keep that for tomorrow but I have faith that we can perform on this level all weekend.

“I know the challenge in qualifying will be a potentially stronger Ferrari and Mercedes but I’m confident we can stay up there and fight with them at the top.”

Carey pleased to resolve F1 2018 engine quagmire, keep Honda in sport

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 15, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT
Formula 1 CEO and chairman Chase Carey is pleased to have resolved the long-running engine saga involving McLaren and Honda, keeping the latter in the sport for the 2018 season.

In a series of announcements made on Friday in Singapore, McLaren and Honda confirmed they would be parting company by mutual consent at the end of the season after three tough years together.

Honda will switch its allegiance to Toro Rosso, whose current engine supplier Renault will move in the opposite direction and power McLaren in 2018.

The deal ensures that four major manufacturers remain involved in F1, as well as keeping all teams on the right timeframe to get their 2018 cars ready in time.

“We are pleased that the teams and constructors involved in these intensive and complex discussions have reached an agreement satisfactory to all concerned,” Carey said, having played a role in discussions with the interested parties in recent weeks.

“We had put ourselves at the disposal of the various parties to try and facilitate the best possible outcome for everyone.

“It is particularly important that Honda, one of the main manufacturers in the motor industry and a company that has played an important role in the history of motorsport, will still be in Formula 1 for years to come.

“We’re all looking forward to working together with all the teams and manufacturers to make our sport more exciting and spectacular for the fans all over the world.”

Carey took over from Bernie Ecclestone as F1’s ringmaster back in January following the completion of Liberty Media’s acquisition of the sport.

Bottas never felt ‘in a panic’ about new Mercedes deal

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
SINGAPORE (AP) Valtteri Bottas took his new Mercedes contract in his stride, even though the decision was made late in the season.

The Finnish driver, who joined as an emergency replacement after Nico Rosberg retired just days after winning last year’s title, was awarded a one-year extension this week for 2018.

Despite the somewhat late call, leading observers to speculate whether Mercedes had been looking elsewhere, Bottas never felt “in a massive panic” about whether he would get an extra year.

“At no point during this year have I got any signs from the team that they were looking somewhere else,” Bottas said at the Singapore Grand Prix. “For sure, it is a good feeling, and better than not knowing and better than having no confirmation.”

Bottas has exceeded expectations as Lewis Hamilton’s teammate, winning two races and securing seven other podium finishes to emerge as an outside contender for the title.

Hamilton leads Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by three points, with Bottas a further 41 behind Hamilton in third place.

Bottas has not written off his title hopes, but knows he has to score heavily in the seven remaining races to have a chance, starting with Singapore.

“I should start sooner than later to finish ahead of them, as the season end is coming closer,” he said.

However, the sinewy street circuit in Singapore reduces speed and overtaking is more suited to Ferrari than Mercedes. At Monaco and Hungary – which are both notoriously hard to overtake on – Ferrari secured a 1-2 and left Mercedes lagging behind.

“This track is not one of our strongest circuits, and maybe even one of the most difficult ones,” Bottas said. “It is a lot about the trust in your car.”

At times this season, Mercedes has struggled with its set up, causing problems with balance and rear tire issues.

“If we look at Budapest and Monaco, for example, we have been struggling,” Bottas said. “It is not the easiest car to set up right.”

Although Singapore is a night race, the sweltering humidity tests drivers’ endurance more than other races as fatigue and dehydration impact on concentration.

“Toward the end of the race here, it is more likely that you make a mistake,” Bottas said. “Physical fitness does play a role.”