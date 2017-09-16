Getty Images

Newgarden secures crucial pole at Sonoma in Penske 1-4 sweep

By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Josef Newgarden delivered his second – and easily his most important – career pole position for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in qualifying today.

Newgarden’s eventual lap of 1:15.5205 was a new track record and only edged teammate Will Power at 1:15.5556 for the top spot. The pole is Newgarden’s first since Milwaukee 2015, which was done on the same day as the race.

Beyond the front row it was Simon Pagenaud third and Helio Castroneves fourth, with Takuma Sato and Scott Dixon completing the top six.

The Team Penske team has now qualified in the top four positions for the third time this year after also doing so at Road America and Gateway. Castroneves and Power had the two pole positions at those two races.

Newgarden enters the weekend with a three-point lead but now garners a crucial bonus point.

“We were first out. I think it would have been risky for us to save a set of reds like the second group. And we knew we knew we’d be on our back foot there in the Fast Six. But, this car was phenomenal. It’s cool because this is the Verizon P1 award. I’ve been driving a Hum car many races this year by Verizon and I haven’t been able to get it in this place, so I’m happy to have those guys on board. They do so much for this sport. And it’s a good start for our weekend,” Newgarden said.

The full report is below.

In Q1, Josef Newgarden laid waste to the previous track record. The driver of the No. 2 hum by Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet obliterated Simon Pagenaud’s previous mark of 1:16.2530, with Newgarden lapping the 2.385-mile circuit at a lap of 1:15.7917.

Beyond Newgarden, Andretti Autosport’s trio of Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato were next, followed by two of Chip Ganassi Racing’s drivers in Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan. Dixon, at more than 1.1 seconds behind Newgarden, had to be left stupefied by the pace displayed.

Those knocked out included Conor Daly, best of the rest in the first of two ABC Supply Co. Chevrolets for A.J. Foyt, fellow Americans Charlie Kimball and Spencer Pigot, and Indy Lights veterans Jack Harvey and Zachary Claman DeMelo. Claman DeMelo, in his maiden IndyCar start, was less than a tenth behind Harvey and will roll off 21st in his No. 13 Paysafe Honda.

Q2 saw the other three Penske drivers only run on blacks, and Helio Castroneves gambled by running only once in the session. Still, his time held up enough at a best time of 1:16.5534 to be fifth in his group.

Will Power led it at 1:16.1236 with Simon Pagenaud second at 1:16.2220 – both times ahead of Pagenaud’s previous track record mark – and with both times on blacks. Marco Andretti was third, top Honda in the session, at 1:16.3298 on the reds ahead of Graham Rahal, Castroneves and Sebastien Bourdais.

Those knocked out were Max Chilton, who said this was one of his better qualifying efforts even if the result didn’t back it up, James Hinchcliffe, Ed Jones, JR Hildebrand and Carlos Munoz.

All the Penskes needed to go to reds in Q2, and one by one they set their mark.

First Power dropped a 1:15.9919, followed by Castroneves at 1:15.9602, then Newgarden at 1:15.7325, and then Pagenaud at 1:15.7120 – which beat Newgarden’s earlier track record set in Q1.

Behind the Penske quartet, Sato and Dixon upheld Honda’s honor versus the four Chevrolets to advance.

Dixon though had to dodge several bullets to advance through to the Firestone Fast Six for the ninth time in as many opportunities this season. And with all of Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Rahal, Bourdais, Andretti and Kanaan coming short, Dixon made it through.

Several fast laps were exchanged in the Fast Six but ultimately it was Newgarden prevailing – only just – by 0.0351 of a second.

RESULTS

SONOMA, California – Qualifying Saturday for the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.385-mile(s) Sonoma Raceway, with qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, time and speed in parentheses:

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:15.5205 (113.691)
2. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:15.5556 (113.638)
3. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:15.6356 (113.518)
4. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:15.8032 (113.267)
5. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:16.2208 (112.646)
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:16.3978 (112.385)
7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:16.1815 (112.705)
8. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:16.1934 (112.687)
9. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:16.1968 (112.682)
10. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 01:16.5811 (112.116)
11. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:16.8221 (111.765)
12. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:16.9718 (111.547)
13. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:17.1016 (111.360)
14. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:16.7581 (111.858)
15. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:17.1417 (111.302)
16. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:16.9539 (111.573)
17. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:17.2662 (111.122)
18. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:17.0231 (111.473)
19. (7) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:17.2722 (111.114)
20. (21) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 01:17.1602 (111.275)
21. (13) Zachary Claman DeMelo, Honda, 01:17.2814 (111.100)
22. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:17.2507 (111.145)

WEC: No. 2 Porsche wins COTA after No. 1 moves aside

Photo: Porsche
By Kyle LavigneSep 16, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT
Porsche LMP Team dominated Saturday’s Six Hours of COTA at the Circuit of the America’s to finish 1-2, with the No. 2 919 Hybrid of Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley, and Earl Bamber taking victory over the No. 1 of Neel Jani, André Lotterer, and Nick Tandy.

The result was not without its controversy, however, with Tandy twice being forced to slow down and give way to the No. 2 machine, which is currently leading the FIA World Endurance Championship.

The first order came in the second-to-last stint, when Nick Tandy slowed and moved aside in Turn 15 to allow Earl Bamber through. Yet, the move was negated after the final pit stop sequence, which saw Tandy cycle back into the lead.

However, in the final minutes, Tandy was again ordered to slow and allow Bamber through into the lead, with the move getting completed on the front straight away.

Though controversial, the move does see Bernhard, Hartley, and Bamber extend their championship lead. Behind the two Porsches, the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid for Toyota Gazoo Racing finished third with drivers Sébastien Buemi, Stéphane Sarrazin, and Kaz Nakajima.

In LMP2, the No. 36 Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson rolled to victory with drivers Nico Lapierre, Andre Negrao, and Gustavo Menezes. However, the final minutes were somewhat stressful as the team needed to pit for a damaged rear light.

Still, the car, in the hands of Menezes at the end, had a large enough lead over second-place that it maintained the lead. The victory is also the second in a row for Signatech Alpine Matmut.

In second was the No. 13 Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson of Mathias Beche, David Heinemeier Hansson, and Nelson Piquet Jr. Their teammates Julien Canal, Bruno Senna, and Nico Prost finished third in the sister No. 31 entry.

In GTE-Pro, a thrilling battle saw the two AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE machines battle with the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR from Porsche GT Team and the No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage from Aston Martin Racing. In the end, it was the No. 51 of James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi taking victory over the No. 92 machine of Michael Christensen and Kévin Estre.

However, like LMP1 and LMP2, GTE-Pro saw late drama as the No. 51, in the hands of Pier Guidi, suffered a left-front tire puncture in the dying minutes. In fact, as he limped back to the pits, Pier Guidi nearly collected the eventual LMP2 winner Menezes in the process.

Pier Guidi exited the pits directly in front of Christensen, but was able to build the gap back up as they worked through traffic to eventually win by 5.6 seconds. The victory is also the first of the year for the AF Corsa team.

GTE-Am also saw its winner overcome drama, though this one occurred early on. The No. 98 Aston Martin Vantage, then in the hands of Paul Dalla Lana for Aston Martin Racing, suffered a spin after contact with the No. 54 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE of Francesco Castellacci in the early laps of the race. Though Dalla Lana quickly regrouped and continued on, the contact damaged the rear splitter of the Aston Martin, forcing it into the pits and briefly into the garage for repairs.

However, the team and driver trio of Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy, and Mathias Lauda used the rest of the race to make up for lost time, eventually regaining the lead and winning by just over 50 seconds, their second victory of the 2017 season.

In second was the Clearwater Racing Ferrari of Weng Sun Mok, Keita Sawa, and Matt Griffin. Third place went to Spirit of Race, with drivers Castellacci, Thomas Flohr, and Miguel Molina.

A relatively clean racing was only slowed once by a safety car following a spin and wall contact from the No. 86 Gulf Racing Porsche of Mike Wainwright. Though he made it back to the pits, a safety car was needed to repair the barriers.

The next event for the FIA World Endurance Championship is the Six Hours of Fuji at Fuji Speedway in Japan in October 15.

RACE RESULTS: Overall, Class Results

Chevrolet delivers a six-pack of IndyCar manufacturer titles

Photo: Chevrolet
By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – One race before the Verizon IndyCar Series season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), Chevrolet has wrapped the Manufacturer’s Championship, and done so for a sixth consecutive season.

Chevrolet celebrated its 100th start back in the championship at Watkins Glen International, and has 66 wins. This year they will have at least nine wins and if one of its eight drivers entered this weekend wins Sunday, they’ll have extended their streak of winning double digit races for six straight years.

Team Penske has won all nine races while Ed Carpenter Racing, A.J. Foyt Enterprises and Harding Racing have all added top-fives to their haul.

Perhaps the funniest moment of a press conference today celebrating the title came when A.J. Foyt told Jim Campbell, vice president, Performance Vehicles and Motorsports, and Mark Kent, Director of Motorsports Competition – Chevrolet, “I apologize for as bad we’ve ran this year.” The room exploded in laughter thereafter.

Jokes and humor aside, it was another successful year for Chevrolet, and also saw them complete a sweep of the three titles in the manufacturer aero kit period.

“It’s very rewarding because we believe that the aero kits allowed us the opportunity to accomplish everything we wanted to do. We wanted the aero kits to provide some visual differentiation. They did that. We wanted the aero kits to provide us an opportunity to demonstrate our engineering prowess, out-engineer our competition. And we did that as well,” Kent said.

“From our perspective, the aero kit era was very successful for us. But as we move forward, we’re looking forward to the next chapter of IndyCar competition with the universal kit. We won before the aero kits, we won with the aero kits, we’re looking forward to continue winning with the new aero kit.”

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet works in tandem with technical partners Pratt & Miller and Ilmor Engineering and Campbell made sure to thank them as well.

“A big thank you to our technical partners at Ilmor. Paul Ray is here, Steve O’Connor, Steve Miller, Wayne Bennett. Thank you for your partnership on everything related to our engine program. And everybody at Pratt & Miller, thanks for what you’ve done on the aero kit as well, really integrating that all together.

“Jay (Frye), thanks for having us. We love competing in the IndyCar Series.”

Pagenaud tops IndyCar practice 3 in Sonoma

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 16, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Team Penske’s strong form was again on display in Practice 3 for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), this time with Simon Pagenaud taking a turn at the top of the time charts.

Pagenaud’s best lap of 1:16.0329 bettered Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon’s lap of 1:16.1454 by just over one tenth of a second. Penske’s remaining trio of Will Power (third), Josef Newgarden (fourth), and Helio Castroneves (fifth) made it four Penske cars in the top five.

Practice 3 ran without stoppages, though a pair of drivers did have quick spins during the 45-minute session. Dale Coyne Racing’s Ed Jones looped his No. 19 Boy Scouts of America Honda in Turn 9, but quickly regrouped and continued on.

Near the end of the session, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe spun in Turn 2 and briefly stalled, but managed to get the car refired and completed the practice. Jones and Hinchcliffe ended up 15th and 16th respectively.

Times are below. Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Verstappen misses chance to become F1’s first teenager on pole

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Formula 1’s wait for its first teenager to start on pole position will continue after Max Verstappen lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the final stage of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday night.

After making his debut aged 17, Verstappen became F1’s youngest race winner last year and is the youngest driver to start on the front row of the grid, lining up P2 at Spa last year.

While the Red Bull driver still has over a year to break Vettel’s record for being the youngest pole-sitter, his chance to do so while still a teenager passed by in Singapore, as he will celebrate his 20th birthday on the Saturday of the Malaysian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

After leading FP3, Q1 and Q2, Verstappen looked in good shape for pole, but ultimately could not match Vettel’s stunning final effort in Q3.

“All weekend has been a good build up, getting faster and faster and finding a smooth rhythm so to come away with second is a really good result,” Verstappen said.

“I took a little bit of risk to put down a good lap as we had predicted the others would improve from yesterday and this morning’s sessions. Perhaps there was a bit of time in the last sector to find but in general I am very pleased with how the car and I performed.

“That was the best balance in terms of set-up I have had with the car in qualifying all year and that is a big positive. My quickest time was more or less the maximum I could do, Sebastian just had an even better lap.

“Race pace is good so we have a chance tomorrow but it looks like Ferrari have found quite a lot.

“The start will be important and maybe if there are a couple of safety cars that could impact the result too.”

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET on Sunday.