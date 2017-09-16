Getty Images

Verstappen misses chance to become F1’s first teenager on pole

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Formula 1’s wait for its first teenager to start on pole position will continue after Max Verstappen lost out to Sebastian Vettel in the final stage of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday night.

After making his debut aged 17, Verstappen became F1’s youngest race winner last year and is the youngest driver to start on the front row of the grid, lining up P2 at Spa last year.

While the Red Bull driver still has over a year to break Vettel’s record for being the youngest pole-sitter, his chance to do so while still a teenager passed by in Singapore, as he will celebrate his 20th birthday on the Saturday of the Malaysian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

After leading FP3, Q1 and Q2, Verstappen looked in good shape for pole, but ultimately could not match Vettel’s stunning final effort in Q3.

“All weekend has been a good build up, getting faster and faster and finding a smooth rhythm so to come away with second is a really good result,” Verstappen said.

“I took a little bit of risk to put down a good lap as we had predicted the others would improve from yesterday and this morning’s sessions. Perhaps there was a bit of time in the last sector to find but in general I am very pleased with how the car and I performed.

“That was the best balance in terms of set-up I have had with the car in qualifying all year and that is a big positive. My quickest time was more or less the maximum I could do, Sebastian just had an even better lap.

“Race pace is good so we have a chance tomorrow but it looks like Ferrari have found quite a lot.

“The start will be important and maybe if there are a couple of safety cars that could impact the result too.”

Pagenaud tops IndyCar practice 3 in Sonoma

By Kyle LavigneSep 16, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT
Team Penske’s strong form was again on display in Practice 3 for Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), this time with Simon Pagenaud taking a turn at the top of the time charts.

Pagenaud’s best lap of 1:16.0329 bettered Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon’s lap of 1:16.1454 by just over one tenth of a second. Penske’s remaining trio of Will Power (third), Josef Newgarden (fourth), and Helio Castroneves (fifth) made it four Penske cars in the top five.

Practice 3 ran without stoppages, though a pair of drivers did have quick spins during the 45-minute session. Dale Coyne Racing’s Ed Jones looped his No. 19 Boy Scouts of America Honda in Turn 9, but quickly regrouped and continued on.

Near the end of the session, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe spun in Turn 2 and briefly stalled, but managed to get the car refired and completed the practice. Jones and Hinchcliffe ended up 15th and 16th respectively.

Times are below. Qualifying begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Hamilton downbeat after Singapore qualifying, F1 points lead at risk

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton was left downbeat after qualifying fifth for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, while Formula 1 championship rival Sebastian Vettel swept to pole position.

Mercedes arrived in Singapore wary of its chances given the tight and twisting nature of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, better-suiting the rival cars from Ferrari and Red Bull.

Qualifying went largely as expected, with Vettel grabbing pole ahead of Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, with Kimi Raikkonen sat fourth.

Hamilton finished over six-tenths of a second off Vettel in Q3, and was disappointed – although not surprised – that Mercedes’ traditional struggles in Singapore were continuing.

“Every year it has been relatively difficult for us in Singapore, so we knew that we would come here and it would be tricky,” Hamilton said.

“I thought Red Bull would be as quick as they were, but I didn’t anticipate Ferrari to be that strong. I gave it everything today but I could not get any more out of the car, I squeezed it until it was dry.

“There are no points for today, so we will focus on doing the best job we can tomorrow and remain hopeful.”

To make matters worse for Hamilton, a lack of overtaking opportunities in Singapore will make progressing up the order a challenge, giving Vettel the chance to overturn the three-point deficit at the top of the drivers’ championship.

“This is a horrible track for overtaking. It will be a long race,” Hamilton said.

“I will have to try and see if I can get a good start to pick off at least one car.

“Sebastian has Verstappen next to him, so anything can happen at the start.”

Brown on McLaren’s engine switch: ‘It’s time to move on’ (VIDEO)

By Tony DiZinnoSep 16, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT
McLaren executive director Zak Brown joined F1 on NBC Sports’ live coverage of qualifying this morning to expand on the team’s impending switch from Honda to Renault engines for 2018, and the team’s progress this weekend (qualifying also re-airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

The expected strides from Honda never came and after three years, Brown pretty much said a change of direction was inevitable.

“Ultimately we knew we were in trouble in winter testing,” Brown told Bob Varsha, who fills in for Leigh Diffey this weekend (Diffey is in Sonoma for IndyCar coverage) alongside David Hobbs and Steve Matchett in the booth for NBCSN and CNBC’s F1 coverage.

“Year one, P9 in championship was somewhat to be expected with a new power unit. Year two, we got a little bit better. But we expected much better for this year. It obviously didn’t happen. It was three years of good effort. Everyone tried.

“We have a good relationship with Renault. They’ve won six of the last 12 championships. It was time to move on, and time to get back up. We have a lot of confidence in our relationship with Renault going forward. I’m disappointed things didn’t work out with Honda but as you know in racing, sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

If the team was to have Renault power now, Brown said the McLaren chassis would be good enough to threaten the Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull teams at the top of the charts.

“We would be near the top of the timesheets if not at the top,” he said. “We’re happy with progress. Drivers are happy. With similar horsepower we can do some fun stuff next year.”

Odds are still good for a big points haul this weekend in Singapore, though, if the reliability is there (race coverage starts Sunday at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN).

McLaren scored nine of its 11 points this season at Hungary, when Fernando Alonso was sixth and Stoffel Vandoorne 10th. Alonso’s ninth place in Baku was the team’s only other score this year.

With Alonso eighth and Vandoorne ninth in qualifying for Sunday’s race, the team put both cars into Q3 for the third time this year – joining Monaco and Hungary. At Monaco, it was Jenson Button who did so with Alonso racing at the Indianapolis 500. However grid penalties hit both of them for power unit and gearbox issues, and Vandoorne started 12th and Button from pit lane.

Brown said sixth was a best case scenario for qualifying, seventh a more realistic target. They were just pipped by Nico Hulkenberg in his Renault for seventh today.

“We have a good race car. We’ve had a good race car all year. We knew Singapore would be one of our better races. Let’s finish where we start this weekend,” Brown told NBCSN.

“We have two really good drivers but have additional aerodynamics this weekend. It’s planted. Both happy. A little more grip over the bumps needed but we are happy.”

Neither Alonso nor Vandoorne was super happy in qualifying but still seek big results tomorrow.

“The car has been working well all weekend,” Alonso told NBCSN’s Will Buxton. “There’s been some issues in practice… (with) deployment for the power unit. Now everything is OK. We need the reliability to finish the race.

“It’s opportunity to score good points, so we can’t miss it.”

Vandoorne added to Buxton, “We’ve been competitive since the start. We expected to have both cars in Q3 and we got it. I’m reasonably happy. Q1 and Q2 were both good, then we missed a bit in Q3. Nonetheless it’s a good result.

“Hopefully we can go forward. Our race pace looks quite strong. With a bit of mayhem, we could benefit.”

Defiant Ricciardo still confident of Singapore F1 victory

By Luke SmithSep 16, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT
Daniel Ricciardo remained defiant following Formula 1 qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, maintaining he can still win the race from third place on the grid.

Ricciardo led both practice sessions on Friday in Singapore for Red Bull, with teammate Max Verstappen topping the final running on Saturday morning to make the team the favorite heading into qualifying.

However, it was Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel who managed to snatch pole away, producing a stunning final lap in Q3 to beat Verstappen and Ricciardo.

“I’m a little envious today. I will accept a little bit of defeat,” Ricciardo told NBCSN pit reporter Will Buxton after qualifying.

“But I’m still confident we will get victory. I think we’ve got a good package.

“Seb turned it on in qualifying, but I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

With overtaking being notoriously difficult around the tight confines of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Ricciardo acknowledged he would need to weigh up risk and reward at the start in a bid to pass both Verstappen and Vettel.

“For sure my intention is to try and go forward. I think here it’s hard to pass,” Ricciardo said.

“Obviously the start is a big opportunity so the intention is to go for it, and see what happens. We’ll see what happens after Turn 1.”

The Singapore Grand Prix is live on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app from 7am ET.